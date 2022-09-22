MANSFIELD — Richland County invites local job seekers to meet with local employee seekers at a Job Fair on Thursday, Sept. 29.
The job fair is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and Ohio Means Jobs (OMJ).
Open to the public from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center, the event will host over 70 employers actively engaging in recruitment and hiring.
The event will be held at the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center at 890 West 4th Street. Attendees should be prepared to talk with employers by dressing appropriately and bringing a current resume.
“We encourage the public to help spread the word to any job seekers they know – attending will certainly be well worth their time and effort,” said Clint Knight, Director of Workforce Development at the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development.
There are no costs associated with this event for employers or job seekers.
The employers listed here will be present:
Acloche Staffing
Adena Corporation
ArcelorMittal Tubular Products Shelby
Area Agency on Aging
Avita Health System
Boundless
Brethren Care Village
Caregiver A Step UP
Catalyst Life Services
Catholic Charities Diocese of Toledo
CCI Midwest
Central Star Home Health
Cleveland Cliffs
Der Dutchman Restaurant
FEDEX GROUND
First Choice Home Health
Freedom Caregivers
Global Medical Foam, Inc
House Of Pieces
HR Choices INC.
IBEW - International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers
Interstate Optical Company Inc.
Jackson Hewitt Tax Service
JAG Healthcare
LaborMAX Staffing
Liquibox - Ashland
Liquibox - Upper Sandusky
The Provident Companies
Major Metals Company
Mansfield City Schools
Mansfield City Schools Adult Education Aspire Program