Richland County Foundation building
The historic Ritter House is home to the Richland County Foundation on South Main Street in Mansfield.

 Larry Phillips, Managing Editor

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $562,905 during its April meeting.

The Board of Trustees approved a grant from the Community Fund to Downtown Mansfield, Inc. (DMI) for a pilot program to address the needs of the homeless community and the ongoing development of downtown.

Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, Richland County Job and Family Services, Richland County Commissioners, and DMI have partnered with the Mansfield Police Department to develop the program. A Homeless Response Team consisting of a behavioral health professional and a law enforcement officer will work together.

The behavioral health professional will provide mental health and substance use disorder assessments and connect individuals with resources. The law enforcement officer will provide security and support. The program will begin May 1 and continue through June 30, 2023. Data will be collected and evaluated with a report for potential changes to the program by Sept. 1.

A grant was awarded from the Board Discretionary Fund to the City of Mansfield – Community Development Department to create an incentive for downtown property owners to renovate the upper floors in buildings for additional apartments. The grant supports a project outlined in the Mansfield Rising Plan.

The Princess Endowment’s Field Strong Summer Youth Camp received a field of interest fund grant for summer programming. Volunteers will hold a summer camp for area youth in the former Hedges School building.

Four career technical education scholarships were approved for students to earn a certification at a technical institution. The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines.

In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.

The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds which allow individuals and families the opportunity to make grant suggestions to favorite charities. Donor-advised funds are a flexible and convenient alternative to a private foundation. It is also a way to keep charitable contributions anonymous, at the preference of the donor.

The following organizations received grants from donor-advised funds:

Altrusa

Catalyst

EHOVE

Friendly House

Friends of the Richland County Park District

Habitat for Humanity

Healthnetwork Foundation Inc.

Hospice of North Central Ohio

Kingwood Center Gardens

Lexington Baseball Softball Association

Little Buckeye Children’s Museum

Love INC.

Lucas Local Schools

Mansfield Art Center

Mansfield Playhouse

Mary McLeod Bethune Intervention and Enrichment Center

North End Community Improvement Collaborative

Ohio Bird Sanctuary

Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center

Renaissance Performing Arts

Richland Academy of the Arts

Richland County Soil & Water Conservation District

Richland Newhope Industries

Richland Pregnancy Services

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio

Salvation Army – Dewald Community Center

United Way of Richland County

YMCA of North Central Ohio

About the Richland County Foundation

The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.

The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Collaborating with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.

