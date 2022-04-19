MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $562,905 during its April meeting.
The Board of Trustees approved a grant from the Community Fund to Downtown Mansfield, Inc. (DMI) for a pilot program to address the needs of the homeless community and the ongoing development of downtown.
Richland County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, Richland County Job and Family Services, Richland County Commissioners, and DMI have partnered with the Mansfield Police Department to develop the program. A Homeless Response Team consisting of a behavioral health professional and a law enforcement officer will work together.
The behavioral health professional will provide mental health and substance use disorder assessments and connect individuals with resources. The law enforcement officer will provide security and support. The program will begin May 1 and continue through June 30, 2023. Data will be collected and evaluated with a report for potential changes to the program by Sept. 1.
A grant was awarded from the Board Discretionary Fund to the City of Mansfield – Community Development Department to create an incentive for downtown property owners to renovate the upper floors in buildings for additional apartments. The grant supports a project outlined in the Mansfield Rising Plan.
The Princess Endowment’s Field Strong Summer Youth Camp received a field of interest fund grant for summer programming. Volunteers will hold a summer camp for area youth in the former Hedges School building.
Four career technical education scholarships were approved for students to earn a certification at a technical institution. The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines.
In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.
The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds which allow individuals and families the opportunity to make grant suggestions to favorite charities. Donor-advised funds are a flexible and convenient alternative to a private foundation. It is also a way to keep charitable contributions anonymous, at the preference of the donor.
The following organizations received grants from donor-advised funds:
Altrusa
Catalyst
EHOVE
Friendly House
Friends of the Richland County Park District
Habitat for Humanity
Healthnetwork Foundation Inc.
Hospice of North Central Ohio
Kingwood Center Gardens
Lexington Baseball Softball Association
Little Buckeye Children’s Museum
Love INC.
Lucas Local Schools
Mansfield Art Center
Mansfield Playhouse
Mary McLeod Bethune Intervention and Enrichment Center
North End Community Improvement Collaborative
Ohio Bird Sanctuary
Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center
Renaissance Performing Arts
Richland Academy of the Arts
Richland County Soil & Water Conservation District
Richland Newhope Industries
Richland Pregnancy Services
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio
Salvation Army – Dewald Community Center
United Way of Richland County
YMCA of North Central Ohio
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Collaborating with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.