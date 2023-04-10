MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $903,644 during its April meeting.
The Richland County Foundation is supporting summertime programs focused on children. The Board of Trustees approved 30 Summertime Kid grants. The grants of up to $2,500 were given to support creative, educational, and fun-filled activities for hundreds of Richland County children.
The Board of Trustees approved a Mansfield Rising grant to the Renaissance Performing Arts for Pictures on the Plaza. The Renaissance, Mansfield-Richland County Public Library, Buckeye Imagination Museum, and Idea+Works will collaborate to show four outdoor movies this summer in the greenspace between the main theatre and Theater 166.
Five career technical education scholarships were approved for students to earn a certification at a technical institution. The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines. In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the
Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.
The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds which allow individuals and families the opportunity to make grant suggestions to favorite charities. Donor-advised funds are a flexible and convenient alternative to a private foundation. It is also a way to keep charitable contributions anonymous, at the preference of the donor.
The following organizations received grants from donor-advised funds:
33 Forever, Inc.
Akron Children’s Hospital
American Red Cross – East Central Ohio Chapter
Black Outside Inc.
Buckeye Council Boy Scouts of America
Buckeye Imagination Museum
Catalyst Life Services
Domestic Violence Shelter
The Downtown Arts Theater, Inc.
Downtown Mansfield, Inc.
Fearless Fighters Foundation
Friends of the Richland County Park District
Galion Community Theatre
HealthNetwork Foundation
Junior Achievement
Kingwood Center Gardens
Lexington Baseball and Softball Association
Lucas Community Center
Mansfield Art Center
Mid-Ohio Civic Opera
City of Mansfield
Mansfield Christian School
Mansfield City Schools
Mary McLeod-Bethune Intervention & Enrichment Center
North Central Ohio Industrial Museum
North End Community Improvement Collaborative
Ohio Bird Sanctuary
Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center
Richland Community Development Group
Renaissance Performing Arts
Richland Carrousel Park
Richland County Soil & Water Conservation District
Richland Pregnancy Services
Salvation Army
St. Peter’s School
Summer Stage Wooster
Richland County Children’s Auxiliary/The New Store
United Way of Richland County
Unstoppable Youth Sports
Wayne Center for the Arts
Wishes Can Happen
Wooster Youth Shakespeare
YMCA of North Central Ohio
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Collaborating with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.