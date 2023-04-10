Richland County Foundation building
The historic Ritter House is home to the Richland County Foundation on South Main Street in Mansfield.

 Larry Phillips, Managing Editor

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $903,644 during its April meeting.

The Richland County Foundation is supporting summertime programs focused on children. The Board of Trustees approved 30 Summertime Kid grants. The grants of up to $2,500 were given to support creative, educational, and fun-filled activities for hundreds of Richland County children.

