MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $2,277,575 in grants to nonprofit organizations during its June meeting.
Projects at area nonprofit organizations that received grants from a combination of unrestricted, donor-advised and field of interest funds include:
~A new security camera system for Mansfield Memorial Homes. The system will enhance existing security measures which include other cameras and guards patrolling the campus.
~ The Ohio State University at Mansfield will fully implement its Bachelor of Science in Engineering Technology degree to meet emerging workforce needs for mechanical, electrical, industrial and robotics engineers. The grant will support the creation of a Connected Smart Manufacturing Lab at OSU-Mansfield.
~Richland Community Development Group received a grant for advertising and marketing of the newly created Richland County brand.
~Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center received a grant for equine-based therapy scholarships.
~Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District received a grant to help farmers implement nutrient management plans. The plans are an integral part of the H2Ohio program which seeks to limit the amount of fertilizer and livestock waste in rivers and lakes.
~Richland Public Health received a grant for a Pediatric AED Equipment and Education program. Automated external defibrillators (AED machines) will be placed in Richland County schools and athletic fields. Health Department staff will provide CPR training. According to Health Department data, sudden cardiac arrest is one of the leading causes of death in the United States for youth and adults.
~Third Street Family Health Services received a grant to purchase a mobile unit to provide Medication Assisted Treatment (MAT) and therapy for Substance Use Disorder to people where transportation is a barrier to access. The mobile unit will offer other health care services such as dental care and vaccinations.
The Board of Trustees approved $708,300 in college scholarships to 231 Richland County students.
Scholarships are awarded based on a student’s financial need and grade point average. The average scholarship amount was $3,066.
In addition, the Board of Trustees awarded $11,500 to students attending a career technical education school.
The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines. In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.
The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor advised funds which allows individuals and families the opportunity to make grant suggestions to favorite charities. Donor Advised Funds are a flexible and convenient alternative to a private foundation.
It is also a way to keep charitable contributions anonymous, at the preference of the donor. The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds to meet emerging needs at the following organizations:
The Board of Trustees voted to modify its gift acceptance policy to accept cryptocurrency.
