MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $1,002,661 in grants during its December meeting.
The Richland County Senior Fair Board received a $100,000 grant to build a larger and more accessible livestock show arena. More than 700 students are involved in 4-H and FFA in Richland County. The new arena will expand education, entertainment, and other activities to enrich youth and the entire community.
The Board of Trustees approved additional grants from the Community Fund and Field of Interest Funds:
Habitat for Humanity of Richland & Crawford Counties for a new house to be built.
Junior Achievement of North Central Ohio for an “Inspire to Hire” event for high school juniors and seniors.
Mid-Ohio Guardianship Services, Inc. for guardianship services in Richland County.
Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio for access to birth control.
Salvation Army for emergency social services.
Seven career technical education scholarships were approved during the meeting. The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines. In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.
The Board of Trustees also approved donor-advised fund grants to meet emerging needs to the following organizations:
American Red Cross East Central Ohio Chapter
Bruce Museum
Buckeye Imagination Museum
City of Mansfield
Discovery School
Domestic Violence Shelter
Downtown Mansfield Inc.
Friendly House
Grace Episcopal Church
Habitat for Humanity
Humane Society of Richland County
Idea Works
Junior Achievement
Kingwood Center Gardens
Knox Technical Career Center
Lifeline of Ohio
Lucas Community Center
Madison Adult Career Center
Mansfield Art Center
Mansfield City Schools
Mansfield Memorial Museum
Mary McLeod-Bethune Intervention and Enrichment Center
Mid-Ohio Guardianship Services, Inc.
Mid-Ohio Civic Opera
North Central State College
North Central Ohio Land Conservancy
North End Community Improvement Collaborative
Ohio Bird Sanctuary
Ohio State University Foundation
Pioneer Career Technical Center
Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio
Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center
Renaissance Performing Arts Association
Resurrection Parish
Richland Astronomical Society
Richland Carrousel Park
Richland Community Development Group
Richland Agricultural Society
Richland County Soil and Water Conservation District
Salvation Army
St. Anne’s Episcopal Church
St. Peter’s Catholic School
The Friends of the Richland County Park District
The New Store
Third Street Family Health Services
United Way of Richland County
Volunteer Florida Foundation
Wayfinders Ohio
YMCA of North Central Ohio
