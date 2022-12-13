4H at the Fair

Cadence Fairchild, a member of the Bibs N’ Boots 4H Club, shows her pig at the Richland County Fair.

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $1,002,661 in grants during its December meeting.

The Richland County Senior Fair Board received a $100,000 grant to build a larger and more accessible livestock show arena. More than 700 students are involved in 4-H and FFA in Richland County. The new arena will expand education, entertainment, and other activities to enrich youth and the entire community.

