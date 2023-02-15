MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved grants totaling $3,468,689 during its February meeting.
Competitive, field of interest and donor-advised fund grants approved by the board:
The North End Community Improvement Collaborative Community Impact Center received a grant for its new multi-purpose facility to serve youth, adults, and seniors. The Impact Center will host NECIC’s housing and community development program, minority business assistance, supportive social services, youth and adult employment and workforce development, and a commercial kitchen.
Space will be leased to provide direct services such as healthcare, legal and financial services.
YMCA of North Central Ohio received a grant for its indoor/outdoor sports complex in Bellville. The complex will feature soccer and an all-purpose area for other sports such as basketball, volleyball, and pickleball. The building will feature a fitness area, sports medicine, coffee shop, food service, and a sports gear retail shop.
Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio received a grant for its Helping Hands Program.
Families with a seriously ill child hospitalized at National Children’s Hospital can stay at the Ronald McDonald House while their child receives treatment. This grant will help cover costs for Richland County families.
Four career technical education scholarships were approved for students to earn a certification at a technical institution. The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment opportunities.
In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.
Graduating high school seniors and current college students from Richland County are eligible to apply for college and career technical education scholarships.
New applicants including high school seniors must have at least a 2.5 grade point average (GPA), and returning applicants must have at least a 2.0 GPA, attend an accredited school and be a resident or high school graduate of Richland County. The deadline for college scholarship applications is April 1.
The Board of Trustees approved grants from donor-advised funds which allows individuals, families, and corporations the opportunity to make grant suggestions to their favorite charities.
Donor-advised funds are a flexible and convenient alternative to a private foundation. It is also a way to keep charitable contributions anonymous, at the preference of the donor.
The following organizations received grants from donor-advised funds:
Alzheimer’s Association, NW Ohio Chapter
American Red Cross
American Red Cross East Central Ohio
Area Agency on Aging
Buckeye Imagination Museum
Community Foundation of Otsego County, Inc.
Crawford County United Way
Domestic Violence Shelter
Family Planning of South-Central New York
Family Service Association
Fenimore Art Museum
Friends of the Richland County Park District
Galion Community Center - YMCA
Glimmerglass Festival
Habitat for Humanity – Richland County
Heartwood
Helios Care
Highlands Nature Center
Killbuck Water Shed Land Trust
Lucas Local Schools
Mansfield City Schools
Mansfield-Richland County Spelling Bee
Mid-Ohio Youth Mentoring
Nature Conservancy
North Central Ohio Land Conservancy
North Central State College and Foundation
North End Community Improvement Collaborative
Nuhop Center for Experiential Learning
Ohio Bird Sanctuary
Ohio Environmental Council
OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital
Ohio Heartland Community Action Center
Pathfinder Village Foundation, Inc.
Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio
Raemelton Therapeutic Equestrian Center
Rails to Trails of Wayne County
Renaissance Theatre
Richland County Agricultural Society
Richland Pregnancy Services
Ronald McDonald House of Central Ohio
Rubies Women’s Group
Shelby Helpline Ministries
Sierra Club Foundation
Sierra Club Ohio
Soundwaters, Inc.
Springbrook Foundation
St. Peter’s Parish
The Ocean Conservancy
United Way of Ashland County
United Way of North Central Ohio
United Way of Richland County
Wayne Center for the Arts
Wooster Community Hospital Foundation
YMCA of North Central Ohio
The board allocated grants from donor-designated and agency funds. Agency funds are established by charitable organizations and can be endowed or non-endowed. The agency benefits from the Foundation’s professional asset management, which allows the agency’s staff and board to focus on providing services to their constituents.
Designated funds provide annual support to the charities selected by the donor. They offer the added benefit that if the organization ceases to exist the Foundation has the responsibility to ensure that the donor's original intent is met in seeking a new suitable organization.
The board approved grants from donor designated and agency funds to the following organizations:
AA/Mansfield Intergroup
American Guernsey Foundation
American Red Cross
Ashland University
Buckeye Council Boy Scouts of America
Catholic Charities
Catalyst Life Services
Center for Individual and Family Services
Children’s Dyslexia Center
Children’s Theatre Foundation
Clear Fork Valley Foundation
Community Action for Capable Youth
Discovery School
Domestic Violence Shelter
Downtown Mansfield Inc.
First Christian Church, Mansfield
First Congregational Church
Friendly House Association
Friends of Richland County Park District
Habitat for Humanity Richland County
Hospice of North Central Ohio
Kingwood Center Gardens
Lucas Local Schools
Malabar Farm Foundation
Mansfield Richland Public Library
Mansfield 1 st Evangelical Presbyterian Church
Mansfield Area Y
Mansfield Art Center
Mansfield Aviation Club
Mansfield Cancer Foundation
Mansfield Cancer Foundation – Pat Kracker
Mansfield Christian School
Mansfield City Schools
Mansfield Memorial Homes
Mansfield Playhouse
Mansfield Police Department
Mansfield Rotary Club Foundation, Inc.
Mansfield/Richland Public Library
Methodist Theological Seminary
North Central Ohio Alzheimer’s Association
North Central Ohio Land Conservancy
North Central State College
North Central State College Foundation
North End Community Improvement Collaborative
Ohio Bird Sanctuary
Ohio Genealogical Society
OhioHealth Foundation
OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital
Ohio State College of Medicine
Ohio State University – Mansfield
Ontario Local Schools
Ontario Police Department
OSU/NCSC Photo Arts Programs
Pioneer Career and Technology Center
Plymouth Area Historical Museum
Renaissance Performing Arts Association
Renaissance Theatre
Richard David Gardner Fund
Richland Academy of the Arts
Richland Carrousel Park
Richland Community Development Group
Richland County Children Services
Richland County Historical Society
Richland County Museum
Richland County Sheriff’s Office
Richland Newhope Center
Richland Newhope Industries
Richland Pregnancy Services
Salvation Army
Shelby Helpline Ministries
St. John’s Church
The New Store
Third Street Family Health Services
Trapshooting Hall of Fame Inc.
United Way of Richland County
University Club
Volunteers of America
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Collaborating with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.