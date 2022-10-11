Homeless impact

The Homeless Response Initiative is underway in Mansfield with grant assistance from RCF. Mansfield Police Department Officer Scott Kotterman and Catalyst Licensed Social Worker Stacey Mong teamed up to help people connect to resources.

MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $657,618.90 in grants to area nonprofit organizations during its October meeting.

The Board approved a grant to Catholic Charities for two of its programs; Empower, Encourage and Engage (3E Program), and Adult Advocacy Services.

