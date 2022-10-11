The Homeless Response Initiative is underway in Mansfield with grant assistance from RCF. Mansfield Police Department Officer Scott Kotterman and Catalyst Licensed Social Worker Stacey Mong teamed up to help people connect to resources.
MANSFIELD – The Richland County Foundation Board of Trustees approved $657,618.90 in grants to area nonprofit organizations during its October meeting.
The Board approved a grant to Catholic Charities for two of its programs; Empower, Encourage and Engage (3E Program), and Adult Advocacy Services.
The 3E program assists individuals to overcome barriers to employment. Adult Advocacy Services provides guardianship services to older adults who have been deemed incompetent, have a diagnosed incapacity, and do not have family members to advocate on their behalf to protect them against abuse, neglect, or exploitation.
A grant was approved for the second phase of the Homeless Response Initiative to address the increased unhoused population in downtown Mansfield with a group effort between law enforcement officials and mental health professionals.
The Ohio Bird Sanctuary received a grant for its capital campaign to improve accessibility to the Visitor Center and create a new Avian Ambassador Encounter Area.
A façade improvement grant was awarded to Downtown Mansfield, Inc. This is the third of a four-year grant to improve the exteriors of downtown businesses. The program has funded 17 projects.
Nine career technical education scholarships were approved. The Scholarship Committee implemented a rolling deadline for CTE scholarships to meet various enrollment deadlines. In aligning with Ohio’s Attainment Goal, the Foundation wants to help fill the gap between job openings and certified employees as well as lead the way to support workforce development through CTE scholarships.
The Board of Trustees approved additional grants from donor advised funds to meet emerging needs to the following organizations:
Buckeye Imagination Museum
Discovery School
Forgotten Felines
Habitat for Humanity
Idea Works
Lucas Local Schools
Mansfield Memorial Homes
Mansfield Rotary Club Foundation
Ohio Bird Sanctuary
Plymouth-Shiloh Local Schools
Richland Community Development Group
Richland School of Academic Arts
Rubies Women’s Group
St. Peter’s
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501(c) (3) organization, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Working together with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.