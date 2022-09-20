Richland County Farm Bureau Leader

Richland County Farm Bureau president Loren Hulit recently visited Washington D.C.

 Richland County Farm Bureau

WASHINGTON D.C. -- In mid-September, more than 100 Ohio Farm Bureau members, including Richland County Farm Bureau President, Loren Hulit, traveled to Washington D.C. to visit face-to-face with lawmakers about issues that could have major implications to Farm Bureau members across Ohio.

This year’s trip to the nation’s capital included county Farm Bureau presidents and vice presidents along with Ohio Farm Bureau Young Ag Professionals and members of the AgriPOWER Class XIII leadership institute