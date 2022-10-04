featured Richland County Building Dept. releases list of September permits Special to Richland Source Oct 4, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD -- The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in September.If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office and someone will assist 419-774-5517. Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Permit Dept. Richland County Building Department List Company Building Industry September Mansfield Question Office Trending ‘We believe in it’: New owner of Appleseed Shopping Center talks updates Richland County property transfers: Appleseed Shopping Center sells for $2 million Open Source: Lloyd Rebar wins a share of Intel construction project Polk man killed in Ashland County motorcycle crash 2 sex offenders, woman with escape charge among Fugitives of the Week Arena project seeks funds for facility at Richland County Fairgrounds Local firefighter dies in motorcycle accident The End of the World in Newville: 1844 Frank P. Lahm Aviation Museum opens in downtown Mansfield Meet Effie James, Richland Source's new columnist