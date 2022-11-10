Richland County Building Dept. releases list of October permits Special to Richland Source Nov 10, 2022 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD — The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in October.If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office at 419-774-5517 and someone will assist you. Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Permit Dept. Richland County Building Department List Company Building Industry September Mansfield Question Office October Trending A World War II film focuses on Mansfield in 1942 Ontario GetGo gas station proposal set for vote Dec. 14 Franklin William Lee Harold Blanton Election Day is here: More than 46,000 votes expected in Richland County Ohio's red wave: Republicans sweep all statewide elected offices Metronome Music owner celebrates 60th year in business $3 million roundabout planned for Lexington-Springmill, Home roads intersection Men sought for illegal conveyance, felonious assault & sex charges 9 more Amish from Ashland County plead 'no contest' to state buggy law violations