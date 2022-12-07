Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 48F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph..
Cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 7, 2022 @ 7:39 am
MANSFIELD — The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in November.
If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office at 419-774-5517 and someone will assist you.
Sorry, an error occurred.
We send the biggest breaking news stories directly to you.
Read Richland Source's latest headlines every morning.
Highlights for the coming weekend, delivered 1x / week.
Explore the history of Richland County, Ohio. Recounted with articles, photographs, original art, and video. Email delivered on the 15th of each month.
Get all the latest headlines from Ashland County.
Headlines from Crawford County, delivered 1x / week.
Delivered monthly with the latest Richland County property transfers, small business news and more.
Start your week off with local inspiration, recipes, wellness advice and more. Get the thrive newsletter in your inbox every Monday.
See all the latest local job openings, delivered 1x / week.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.