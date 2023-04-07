featured Richland County Building Dept. releases list of March permits From Richland County Building Department, Special to Richland Source Apr 7, 2023 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Pixabay Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save MANSFIELD — The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in March.If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office at 419-774-5517 and someone will assist you. Download PDF Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Permit Dept. Richland County Building Department List Company Building Industry September Mansfield Question Office October November December Law Database Construction Industry Business Trending Mansfield Metropolitan Housing Authority fires Hartzler & tenant counselor 2nd UPDATE: Winds leave a path of destruction through north central Ohio Richland County property transfers: 2094 Park Avenue West sold for $1.7 million City of Ontario discusses traffic calming measures on 4th Street 4 men with Mansfield ties sought by Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force Mansfield Sr. one of 23 schools nationally to earn ACAC school of excellence award AFSCME Local 3088, City of Mansfield headed to arbitration over 'me too' contract clause 9-year-old rapper Reno Money returning to Mansfield for hometown show Saturday ODOT Construction Update: State Route 39 bridge replacement Shelby Council rebukes municipal court after warning from state auditor