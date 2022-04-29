The Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities (RCBDD) will receive sealed bids at the office of Richland Newhope, Administration Building, 314 Cleveland Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44902, until 1:00 PM, Ohio Standard Time, on Monday, May 23, 2022.
Bids will be opened and read aloud at the Administration Building at 1:00 PM, Ohio Standard Time. Bids received after that time will not be accepted.
A pre-bid conference for all interested bidders will be held on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. at the Administration Building, 314 Cleveland Avenue, Mansfield, Ohio 44902. At this time we will also allow interested parties to schedule a meeting with the RCBDD for product line demonstrations.
This bid shall be for the purpose of providing MEDICAL SUPPLIES and/or NUTRITIONAL SUPPLIES for the RCBDD. Bids shall be in accordance with the specifications and bid terms available and on file in the Richland Newhope Administration Building.
Complete details and bid packet is available on RCBDD website at www.rnewhope.org or in person at the Administration Building. There will be a non-refundable charge of $5.00 to cover handling for each set of bid documents delivered by mail.
The bid shall be on the bid forms furnished with the specifications. Bids must be signed by a responsible officer of the company and submitted in a sealed envelope marked: “SEALED PROPOSAL FOR RCBDD REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL # ITB D25-1022” A bid bond or a certified check, cashier’s check, or money order (no other kind of check is acceptable according to the Ohio Revised Code) on a solvent bank or savings and loan association in the amount equal to ten percent (10%) of the total bid, payable to Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities, shall accompany each bid as a guarantee that if a bid is accepted, a contract shall be entered into and its performances properly secured. Bid will be awarded on basis of lowest and best bidder.
The Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities reserves the right to reject any/all bids. By order of the Richland County Board of Developmental Disabilities Michele Giess, Superintendent
