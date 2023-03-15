MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development invites the public to attend their 16th annual Business Expo on Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds.
The Expo, presented by Hamilton Insurance Group, will feature a racing theme. Booth space is sold out once again, with over 100 local businesses and non-profit organizations exhibiting. A special ribbon cutting with local officials will be held at 9:45 a.m. to open the event.
Admission and parking is free, and the Business Expo is open to the general public. Individual booths will be offering prizes, samples and giveaways along with prize drawings held by the Chamber. A canned food drive is also being held and every attendee who brings a can will receive an entry into a special prize drawing.
“The Expo is the perfect chance for the public to interact with local businesses. The racing theme has been creating excitement, and everyone loves prizes and giveaways”, says Chamber Program & Events Manager, Lisa Duckworth.
“We encourage everyone to stop by, even if they just have a few minutes before work or during their lunch break. We are also excited to feature food trucks this year.”
The Expo, presented by Hamilton Insurance Group, is sponsored by nearly 30 local businesses including Huntington National Bank and University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center. A complete list of sponsors, a prize entry ticket, and other important information can be found on the Chambers website, www.RichlandAreaChamber.com.
The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development is the largest regional business advocacy organization with over 1,000 members in the Mid-Ohio area.