Business Expo logo

MANSFIELD – The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development invites the public to attend their 16th annual Business Expo on Thursday, March 23, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Richland County Fairgrounds.

The Expo, presented by Hamilton Insurance Group, will feature a racing theme. Booth space is sold out once again, with over 100 local businesses and non-profit organizations exhibiting. A special ribbon cutting with local officials will be held at 9:45 a.m. to open the event. 

