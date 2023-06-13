chamberawardfile

Richland Area Chamber members pose with the two awards they earned at the Chamber of Commerce Executives of Ohio conference Feb. 23. The local chamber is also a finalist for the national Chamber of the Year award.

 Submitted

MANSFIELD — Jodie Perry was refreshing her email more than usual on June 5.

The chief operating officer of the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development expected to hear if they had advanced in the national Chamber of the Year competition, and found good news that evening.