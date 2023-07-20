Microsoft’s National TechSpark Program
MANSFIELD – Richland Community Development Group (RCDG) announced today that it will be working with Microsoft TechSpark to foster inclusive economic opportunity, job creation, and innovation in Richland County.

Technology is reshaping how people work, yet many do not have the digital skills needed to succeed in the changing workforce. Richland Community Development Group and the Mansfield-Richland Area Educational Foundation (Chamber Foundation) will develop and deliver solutions to close the digital skills gap for young people and adults.

