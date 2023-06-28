Purdy Construction, known for its versatility, offers a wide range of services, including site work, excavation, concrete and steel work, crane services and more.
The well-established family-owned company is commemorating its 100th anniversary this year. Since its founding in 1923, Purdy Construction has played a vital role in shaping Mansfield's landscape, completing numerous projects that have become an integral part of the community.
Vice President of Business Development for Purdy Construction Jordon Wurthmann, shared insights into the company's history, services and their most recent milestone: a merger with ASC Excavating. The merger, which took effect on April 1, 2023, brings together the expertise of both companies, expanding their capabilities and creating new opportunities.
"This partnership allows us to broaden our horizons and enter the larger commercial excavation market. ASC Excavating's specialization in excavation complements our expertise in the commercial area, creating a perfect fit that benefits both companies and the community," Wurthmann said.
The merger not only enhances Purdy Construction's capabilities but also increases competition in the industry. By offering more options and improved availability, the company aims to provide better services to the community. It also enables the company to expand their resources, which ultimately benefits the customers and the entire Mansfield area.
“We found that especially around here, there's a lack of honest and dependable general contractors, and Purdy Construction is starting to fill that void for the community,” Wurthmann said.
Purdy Construction's work is displayed all over the town of Mansfield including their first project, the Subway bridge located at the fork of Ohio 42 and Park Avenue East completed a century ago. The bridge still stands today as a testament to their commitment to quality and durability.
“I feel like there are projects we have completed everywhere you look. You can see our concrete stamp all over when walking in downtown Mansfield,” Wurthmann said.
To celebrate the 100 year milestone, Purdy Construction plans to organize a ribbon-cutting event. Wurthmann expressed his desire to hold the ceremony at the Subway bridge to take it back to where it all began.
Looking ahead, Purdy Construction is focused on continuing its legacy of excellence, delivering top-notch services to its clients. With the merger providing an opportunity for growth and expansion, the company aims to further solidify its position as a leading construction and excavation provider in the Mansfield area.
“There is a sense of pride, being a part of the family business,” Wurthmann said. “It’s been about eight years that I have been with Purdy Construction and it feels good to be involved in such a big way.”
As Purdy Construction reaches this significant milestone, the company continues to uphold its commitment to quality, integrity and customer satisfaction. With a century of accomplishments behind them, Purdy Construction looks forward to the future of serving the Mansfield community and leaving an indelible mark on the city's landscape.
For more information about Purdy Construction or to consult about a project, visit their website or call 419-524-2491.