PunjabiJan20.Jonesfile.jpeg

Punjabi Oven is reopening Feb. 13 to serve lunch and dinner Monday–Friday. The family-run restaurant is located inside the KV Market on 4th Street.(Richland Source file photo)

MANSFIELD -- After more than a year without authentic Indian cuisine, Mansfield residents can once again enjoy butter chicken, naan and curry dishes starting Feb. 13.

Dalip Bhullar said he and his family are working to add more menu items that are gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly.

Karamjit.VarinderBhullar.file.jpeg

Karamjit and Varinder Bhullar (Richland Source file photo)

Tags