MANSFIELD -- After more than a year without authentic Indian cuisine, Mansfield residents can once again enjoy butter chicken, naan and curry dishes starting Feb. 13.
Dalip Bhullar said he and his family are working to add more menu items that are gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly.
“We’ve been getting a lot of messages of how excited people are,” Bhullar said. “We’re looking forward to bringing back high quality ethnic food to the community.”
Punjabi Oven closed in August 2021 due to food being wasted when its traffic slowed down, Bhullar said. Now, his family looks forward to expanding Punjabi Oven’s menu and KV Market’s options of fresh groceries for the City of Mansfield.
Dalip is the son of Karamjit and Varinder Bhullar, and the younger brother of Avneet Bhullar. All four run the KV Market together, as well as Punjabi Oven.
“It’s definitely a family business, we all do whatever needs done,” Dalip Bhullar said.
Punjabi Oven is located inside the KV Market at 359 W. 4th Street. The restaurant will be open for lunch and dinner Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Dalip Bhullar said the new menu, which will still include popular favorites, will be announced on KV Market’s Facebook and Instagram pages, as well as online.
He said the Bhullars are putting the final touches on the new menu and plan to reveal it Monday, Feb. 6. Customers can order takeout or eat inside the KV Market.
Punjabi Oven will also offer a drive-thru window and delivery within a 15-mile radius. Delivery will be offered through Punjabi Oven or DoorDash.
Dalip Bhullar said everything on Punjabi Oven’s menu will be made from scratch, mostly from family recipes. He said any customer is sure to find a dish they like.
“We have something for every palate,” he said. “I like the whole menu, and we sell a lot of butter chicken, shahi paneer and marsala.”
Bhullar said Punjabi Oven and the KV Market also need to hire additional staff. Anyone interested can visit the KV Market to apply and schedule an interview.
The market can be reached at 419-515-3355 or on Facebook.