punishers01

Joel and Kentee Baker cut a ribbon to celebrate Punishers Paintball's new location at 25 Lexington-Springmill Road.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

ONTARIO -- Joel Baker has been playing competitive paintball since he was a teenager. He started selling paintball gear out of his garage and moved the business into Ontario’s Servex Center in 2018.

Punishers Paintball carries paintballs, paintball guns, masks, tanks, tank grip covers, pods and storage, as well as clothing gear, headbands and loaders.

Punishers Paintball

1 of 9

Tags