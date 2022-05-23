sponsored Public Notice: Village of Butler seeking bids for old village hall building Public Notice, submitted to Richland Source May 23, 2022 3 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The old Village Hall building located at 33 West Elm Street is up for bids for leasing. The village will be taking bids until Thursday, June 2, 2022. No late bids will be accepted. The Village Hall building has approximately 1300 square feet. The intention of leasing the building must be for business use. Utilities will not be included in the lease. To submit a bid, either send via mail to PO Box 307 Butler, OH 44822 or by dropping it off in the blue mail box located at the current Village Hall (111 West Elm St). Support Our Journalism Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage of the latest in local business? Support us today. Be a Source Member Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Building Bid Building Industry Village Hall Butler Lease Intention Mail Utility Trending Is there a lost local Rattlesnake Village full of diamond artifacts north of Perrysville? Highway Patrol: Fiery crash on I-71 results in two fatalities Sun-filled days & campfire nights -- it’s camping time in Ohio An event you do not want to miss: Sip n’ Shop at The Hub at Village Square Theodore E. Rapp Renovate or demolish: Skilken Gold knows clock is ticking on former Kingsgate Cinema Sylvia Poast-Noblet-Rankin Richland County commissioners: Juvenile Court administrator gave 'misleading information' on salaries Richland County commissioners clash with Juvenile Court judge over top-paid employees Kalashnik to compete in national youth entrepreneurship competition