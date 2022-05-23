Old Village Hall

The old Village Hall building located at 33 West Elm Street is up for bids for leasing. The village will be taking bids until Thursday, June 2, 2022. No late bids will be accepted. 

The Village Hall building has approximately 1300 square feet. The intention of leasing the building must be for business use. Utilities will not be included in the lease. 

To submit a bid, either send via mail to PO Box 307 Butler, OH 44822 or by dropping it off in the blue mail box located at the current Village Hall (111 West Elm St).

