MANSFIELD - The Richland County Foundation will conduct its annual meeting Wednesday, May 18, at 11:30 a.m. at Kingwood Center Gardens, Mansfield.
During the meeting Chairwoman Jessica Gribben and President Brady Groves will review the Foundation’s work during 2021. Two board of trustee members will be recognized and thanked for their years of service and dedication: Beth DeLaney and Debbi Adams.
The Foundation invites anyone in the community who is interested to attend the luncheon.
Online registration is available via richlandcountyfoundation.org, click the events tab. The cost is $30 a person. You can also register by mailing a check to 181 South Main Street, Mansfield, Ohio 44902. For more information call 419-525-3020.
About the Richland County Foundation
The Richland County Foundation, a not-for-profit 501c3, was established in 1945 as a way for individuals to pool and invest their gifts for the long-term good of Richland County and its residents.
The Foundation helps people in Richland County give back to their community by investing their gifts for charity wisely so that grants can be made to improve the quality of life for all the county’s citizens. Collaborating with donors, the Foundation meets important needs today and plans for a strong future.
