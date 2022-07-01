228 Mansfield Avenue

This property, located at 228 Mansfield Ave. in Shelby, was sold by Ohio Boardman, LLC, to Agree Stores, LLC for $1,322,774.

Richland County's property transfers for the month of July included 228 Mansfield Ave., the Advance Auto Parts building in Shelby. It was sold by Ohio Boardman, LLC, to Agree Stores, LLC for $1,322,774.

Below are the remainder of June's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.

CITY OF MANSFIELD

What's Your Home Worth?

Results include up to 3 different estimated valuation sources.

641 Highland Ave.; Spike Holdings, LLC, to Jason Lee Jacobs; $123,000

400-424 Park Avenue East; The Estate of Denver Roof to 400 Park Avenue East, LLC; $160,000

515 Forest St.; Danielle Hower to Derek P. Wood; $145,000

1501 Bowman St.; Michael Eric Hamm, Tommy E. Hamm, and Ruby Hamm to Jason Rose; $18,000

595 Sequoia Lane; Scott Lister to Teresa Lois Palmer; $255,000

1106 Maumee Ave.; Judith A. Bishop to Chad N. Bowling; $170,000

67 West Blanche St.; WLSP, LLC, to JWP Realty, LLC; $19,000

877 South Main St.; Peter Medek Jr. to Stephen Barr; $65,000

1316 Cedarbrook Drive; Roby Brothers Enterprises, LLC, to Walter Chandler Stevens II and Elizabeth Stevens; $250,000

260 Grace St.; Stanley L. Cunningham to Richard I. Shelly; $35,000

389 McPherson St.; M.C Productions Irrevocable Trust, Inc. (Mark A. Christensen) to AMA Ohio Home, LLC; $28,000

47 E. Raleigh Ave.; Patricia S. Fueston to Anthony J. Flick; $45,000

325 West Third St.; The Anderson Family Trust to Allyssa Wheelock and Jacob Craven; $111,000

501 West Straub Road; Estate of Melvin Otto Switzer to Ergys Tane; $150,000

76 Harvard Ave.; Elizabeth A. Michalski to Keenan J. Snyder; $126,500

385 Dale Ave.; Elizabeth L. Taylor to Oasis Home Buyers, LLC; $67,500

21 Wellington Ave.; Finlay Properties, LLC, to Wesley Brooks; $63,350

1182 Springbrook Drive; Estate of Patrick E. Boyer, Sr. to Dennis T. Creamer, Rebecca A. Creamer, Ryan Creamer, and Kari A. Day; $172,000

200 Taylor Road; EJA Properties, LLC, to Joshua E. Neuberger and Caitlin M. Neuberger; $99,000

244-248 Hedges St.; Timothy Kirst to Rock It Properties I, LLC; $162,000

68 W. Raleigh Ave.; Haines and Hannewald Rentals, an Ohio Partnership to Jacob A. Hoak; $105,000

595 Woodville Road; CAN Property Investments, LLC, to Black Dog Properties, LLC; $101,000

44 Glessner Ave., 516 Daisy St., 230-232 West Third St., and 159 West Fifth St.; Donnie L. Eatmon, Restoration Building Services, LLC to 814, LLC; $127,500

496 Johns Ave.; Robert L. Hunter to Robert L. Carr, Jr.; $2,500

136 Sunnyslope Drive; Leaning Oak Properties, LLC, to KT Management Group, LLC; $308,800

259 Poplar St.; James R. Dansby to Richard L. Shaw; $0

V/L, Chilton Ave.; SPS Properties of Mansfield, LLC, to Thomas M. Leech and Marilyn Leech; $10,000

576 Bennington Drive; Larry C. Eicher and Carol D. Eicher to David L. Rinehart and Lori A. Rinehart; $305,500

306 Vennum Ave.; Durwood Mount and Lynn Mount to William Montgomery and Ashley Montgomery; $89,900

1520 Frederick Court; Nahtanha R. Martin nka Nahtanha R. Gray to Evyatar Rouvani; $97,000

173 Euclid Ave.; Tonya K. Roark to Katharine Steele and Jaret Martin; $123,000

341 Redwood Road; Carr Investment Acquisitions, LLC, to John David Evans; $228,000

122 Sycamore St.; William N. Spognardi, Jr. to Value Housing, LLC; $7,000

269 Parkway Drive; Ignacio Gaytan to Brian Humphrey; $16,000

593 Garfield Ave.; 5 Star Properties, LLC, to Value Housing, LLC; $7,500

369 Tremont St.; Club Exclusive, LLC, to Hairston Homes & Management, LLC; $55,000

296 East Fourth St.; Fourth Street Entertainment, Inc. to LeVar Sutton; $5,000

166 Western Ave.; Butternut Property Group, LLC to Larry Cunningham; $7,000

599 Birchlawn Blvd.; John T. Beasley and Rebekah D. Beasley to Jeremy Berry and Lindsey A. Berry; $219,800

84 Winwood Drive; Brent Coffy to Stephanie M. Lippi; $100,000

1102 Linwood Place; Harvey D. Maness and Sarah Maness to Dennis Lammers; $265,000

32 Winwood Drive; Jack L. Kampf to Cherryfield Properties, LLC; $32,500

129 Sunnyslope Drive; OP RDMM Commercial, LLC to Tolson Boyd, LLC; $349,867

1828 Evline Drive; John H. Campbell II, Kelly C. Holmes, and Melody Jo Longhpfer to Barton L. Jacobs and Lynette M. Jacobs; $228,000

1193-1195 Monterey Drive; Timothy Kissinger and Tracy Kissinger to Wallace Investment Properties of Ohio, LLC; $155,000

1058 & 1062 Country Club Drive; James R. Oberlin, Elizabeth P. Oberlin, and Hannah Oberlin to Jeffrey A. Elder and Marva G. Elder; $15,250

807 N. Trimble Road; Tad Rhodes to Joseph Janeczek III; $67,000

591 Glendale Blvd.; Verda Kay Butts to John Northrup; $100,000

968 Kentland Drive; Kirk Colopy to Jocelyn L. King and James D. King; $188,000

32 Clifton Ave.; Tracy L. Johnson to Cherryfield Properties, LLC; $120,000

95 Ohio Brass Road; MTC Holdings, LLC to 95 Ohio Brass, LLC; $500,000

185 Carpenter Road; Estate of Paula D. Harbour, Deceased to Genesis Real Estate, LLC; $72,500

589 Bennington Drive; Christopher J. Hassmann and Melissa K. Hassmann to Christopher J. Hassmann II and Brooke A. Hassmann; $300,000

976 Linwood Place; Daniel K. Styles and Nancy K. Styles to Katlea Blackburn; $194,000

121 Redwood Road; Benjamin A. Crouch and Hannah M.K Crouch to Dorothy E. Karst; $300,000

873 Dickson Parkway; George N. Glovas and Evelyn F. Glovas to Sharlene Neumann; $200,000

296 Remy Ave.; Lorie K. Daugherty and Joseph J. Kudika; $16,000

173 N. Brookwood Way; Janet L. Dickson to Gerald Halbeisen and Kay L. Halbeisen; $176,000

120 Distl Ave.; Ryan Residential Management, LLC to 1232 Properties, LLC; $28,500

589 Woodville Road; Kathryn Holman, nka Kathryn Rose to Beverly Dawn Wimer; $135,000

371 Bartley Ave.; Mary L. Andrea to Johnathan C. Worthington; $101,000

431 Brenda Drive; Mercedes Whyte to Mica McKenna; $125,000

1634 Helena Drive; John J. Coleman and Susan D. Coleman to Danielle M. Porter and Barry M. Porter; $159,900

625 Highland Ave.; J. Steve Sheldon, Sheriff of Richland County, Ohio to Thomas E. Beck, Trustee of the Thomas E. Beck Trust Agreement; $40,000

116 W. Second St.; Sharon Crandall to 92 West Second Properties, LLC; $5,000

111 W. Second St.; Luke’s Place, Ltd. to 92 West Second Properties, LLC; $500

104, 106, 108, and 125 W. Second St.; Second Family Homes, Ltd. to 92 West Second Properties, LLC; $13,786

167 Ohio St.; Bertha King to Darrell L. McRae and Alexis M. McRae; $73,000

195 Richland Shale Road; Nicole Yates to Gloria I. Heins; $205,000

571 Crescent Road; Jeffrey S. Haring and Penny R. Haring to Michael W. Christie and Sherry K. Christie; $195,000

93 Flint St.; Bryant Bailey to DNE Investments, LLC; $45,000

1450 Overdale Drive; Gabriel K. Dawson and Derrick Steven Pifer; $181,300

507 Beethoven St.; Brenda L. Milligan to Jason Clingan; $7,500

447 Spayer Lane; Sandra L. Rini, Successor Trustee Peay Family Revocable Living Trust to Flavortown Properties, LLC; $20,600

493 Spayer Lane; Black Dog Rentals, LLC to Flavortown Properties, LLC; $20,600

404 Spayer Lane, 408 Spayer Lane, and 480 Spayer Lane; Black Dog Rentals, LLC to Flavortown Properties, LLC; $61,800

Flavortown Properties, LLC to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $200,000

186 S. Mulberry St.; Chevvon Porter and Jammie Gomis to Really Recovered, Inc. of The Christian and Missionary Alliance; $70,000

73 Betzstone Drive; Kenneth Price and Elaine Price to Alan G. Perez-Oritz and Britany Proctor; $162,500

2139 Bennington Drive; The Stephen B. McElhatten and Linda D. McElhatten Living Trust to Matthew S. Webster; $280,000

CITY OF ONTARIO

2015 Teakwood Drive; Teakwood Properties, LLC, to Christal Haney and Jeffrey Haney; $230,300

3163 Park Avenue West; Patrick V. Millines and Taylor Millines to Tara Hines; $215,000

658 Villa Drive; Susan Weirich and Sheryl Coll to R. Roger Bammerlin and Joyce A. Bammerlin; $145,000

681 Yeager Drive; Ernest L. Shaffner and Loretta A. Shaffner to John W. Neumann and Stephanie L. Neumann; $214,024

3527 Milligan Road; John W. Neumann and Stephanie L. Neumann to GLHH, LLC; $209,000

724 Villa Drive; Charles G. Ratliff and Tonya A. Ratliff to Robert R. Hartman, Surviving Co-TTE; $135,000

89 Maple Lane; Vickie L. Nusbaum and John Nusbaum to William R. Hicks and Rebecca G. Hicks; $110,000

1103 Bogey Drive; James R. Mitchell and Jeannine D. Mitchell; $200,000

3349 Elmstone Court; Galion, LLC, to Howard L. Lacroix and Crystal L. Lacroix; $180,000

94 South Ireland Blvd.; Matthew C. Leitch and Kimberly T. Leitch; $175,000

2373 Valley Road; David E. Baumann and Luci M. Baumann to Jay Goyal and Amy Goyal; $495,000

3617 Milligan Road; Candy K. Williams to David Lee; $230,000

371 South Home Road; Loralee Holden and Richard O. Sjostedt to Harry Lee Johnson and Sandra J. Johnson; $105,000

55 Hilltop Road; Nancy K. Porter to Kaylee Mion; $110,000

115 Chambers Road; Ronald L. Frasher and Rebecca S. Frasher, H&W to Kyle W. Wiehe; $175,000

2429 Ferguson Road; Erica A. Russell to Kelli S. Rinehart; $270,000

Parcel No. 0386020416000; KeyBank National Association to Gabes 2063, LLC; $125,000

150 Maple Lane; Mark L. Cox to Brenda L. Jordan; $134,000

3573 Milligan Road; William T. Johnson to Maurice B. Moore and Charity L. Moore; $74,000

295 Willowdell Drive; Carol J. Terman to Kimberly A. Blevins and James W. Blevins; $104,500

2840 Park Avenue West; Dawn A. Persinger and Paul A. Persinger to Shannon A. Sheets and Amanda Sheets; $190,000

CITY OF SHELBY

64 Mansfield Ave.; Tonya L. Camp to Synergy Property Solutions, Inc.; $50,000

39 East Whitney Ave.; Albert M. Sweet to Sara A. Delarosa; $65,000

21 Fourth St.; Morgan K. Miller to Marissa A. Lynch and Ty A. Hoffman; $56,500

65 Raymond Ave.; Sara E. Hammer to Angela R. Schoenman; $80,000

67 Mack Ave.; F&M Thompson Properties, LLC to Phyllis A. Rank; $103,500

17 Williams Court; Nicholas Claytor to Zach Friebel and Elizabeth Chevlen; $0

170 West Park Drive; Larry Banks, Jr. and Robin M. Studer to Touby K. Hunter; $90,000

122 Main St.; Lighthouse Residencies, LLC, to Thomas Ross-Fox; $79,000

13 Steele Ave.; Ryan B. Berkani to Gina Crawford; $125,000

82 Broadway St.; Richard A. Sexton and Tamako Sexton to Paul Lintern; $35,750

38 West End Blvd.; Carl E. Schroeder to Jesse L. Jacobs; $145,000

49 Buckeye Drive; Garry N. Murphy to Thomas E. Ridenour and Rosemary J. Ridenour; $140,000

60 Pearl Drive; Andy R. Hughes to Elbert A. Amert, Jr. and Patricia S. Amert; $145,000

53 Vernon Road; Danny C. Waldruff to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $65,000

15 Lynn Road; The Nancy L. Baldridge Living Revocable Trust and Homer Baldridge Living Revocable Trust to Richard M. Gimble and Shirley N. Gimble; $193,500

VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE

240 Markey St.; Leo R. Swank to Ann S. Wallis; $145,000

230 Fitting Ave.; Dolan Roley and Victoria Riley to David McCumber; $170,000

118 Huron St.; Harry Kent Teeter to Brandon R. Reisinger; $83,000

52 Betty Drive; Shrock Premier Custom Construction, LLC to James A. Young; $554,963

VILLAGE OF BUTLER

132 College St.; David L. Bowman and Maria J. Bowman, Trustees of the Bowman Family Trust, to Joseph D. Bowman; $74,000

59 Simmons St.; Spartan Properties of Ohio, LLC, to NXT Level, LLC; $200,000

57 Grant St.; Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Brooke Lynn Hubbard; $84,900

VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON

80 Essex Circle; David J. Walsh and Christina Walsh to Jerry L. Majors and Kim I. Majors; $192,000

167 Essex Road; Margo H. White to Joshua Robert Verspoor and Jennifer Rhenae Verspoor; $190,000

18 Mohican Trail; David C. Labuskey to AJAX 2020-A REO CORP; $94,900

336 Sherwood Drive; Carla E. Colon to Derek Jelinek; $190,000

41 Plymouth St.; Sherree Tyler and Christopher Tyler to Kyle Stidam; $148,000

42 Frederick St.; Kristen H. Wiltanger and Robert Shane Wiltanger to Michael Shane Berry; $180,125

248-256 Otterbein Drive; Second Town Home Properties, LLC, to William A. Barber and Gregory W. Harr; $960,000

117 Delaware Ave.; Cameran A. Lutze and Hannah L. Erich to Maria Reiner and James Reiner; $99,000

43 Mohican Trail; Tila Hawk to Donald Leon Gerthing III and Kristina Leigh Gerthing; $206,000

187 Foxcroft Road; Amber Bacon and Jean Bacon to Tila Hawk; $429,900

20 Mansfield Industrial Parkway; Kurt Stimens, Trustee of the Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust to DJS of Ohio, LLC; $650,000

Charles Court Lot 1809; Walker Brothers Lexington, LLC to North Marsh, LTD; $48,000

169 Templeton Terrace; Lindsay J. Cardwell and Ian Cardwell to Rachel Lyren; $201,000

V/L, Highridge Road; Walker Brothers Lexington, LLC to Tyler R. Getz and Katie M. Getz; $550,000

147 Kimberwick Road; Mark S. Mikelait to Cory J. Yancer and Chelsea Yancer; $295,000

44 Norfolk Drive; James M. Eckenrode and Dianasue Eckenrode to Union Home Mortgage Corp.; $141,100

161 Dartmouth Drive; Colby Bright to James Bartone and Jessica Bartone; $405,000

VILLAGE OF LUCAS

2188 Moffett Road; Keinath Irrevocable Heritage Trust to Alivia L. Carsey; $85,000

VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH

V/L, Bell St.; Lon Beverly and Dorothy J. Beverly to Delbert Henderson; $5,000

45 Bell St.; Lon Beverly and Dorothy J. Beverly to Delbert Henderson; $80,000

14.5228 acres, London West Road; Keith A. Alt, Nancy A. Alt, Brian J. Alt, and Karen J. Alt to Carol Lynn Nelson Living Trust; $154,668

7340 Fenner Road; Christopher McKenzie to Jordan M. Sockwell; $5,500

VILLAGE OF SHILOH

70 Euclid St.; Danny L. Bailey to Richard L. Stephens and Wanda L. Stephens; $4,000

BLOOMINGROVE TOWNSHIP

778 State Route 603; Jeffrey E. Hamman and Beth E. Hamman to Troy A. Sprague and Angela D. Sprague; $175,000

5533 Reynolds Road North; Troy A. Sprague and Angela D. Sprague to Nolan Sensenig and Lynelle Sensenig; $195,000

6033 State Route 13; Estate of Patricia Louise Mitchell to Jamie Ponchell; $24,020

6021 State Route 13; Estate of Patricia Louise Mitchell to Aaron Tabor and Linda Tabor; $652,544

CASS TOWNSHIP

V/L, Plymouth Springmill Road; Earl N. Hoover and Elva W. Hoover to Michael J. Hicks; $30,000

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP

3475 North Main Street; Regenia Shaver, Rhonda M. Lambert, and Randy Cains, to Matthew Williams and Destiney Williams; $180,000

79 Bricker Road; Robert A. Arnold and Darlene J. Miller to Scott Miller; $247,500

V/L, Ganges Five Points Road; The Charles L. Bisel Revocable Living Trust to Edwin N. Zimmerman and Miriam M. Zimmerman; $872,430

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

3668 Springmill North Road; Ruth J. Noel, Sole Surviving Trustee, to Christina Cline; $150,000

2659 Country Meadows; Shawn Westmeister and Lynn Westmeister fka Lynn Fetzer to Yan Jian; $430,000

3348 State Route 96 East; Cory L. John to Kevin G. Knudson and Kimberly D. Knudson; $145,000

2509 State Route 39; Crystal Phelps Tolliver fka Crystal Phelps to Charles Miller and Amanda Miller; $150,000

2320 Myers Road; Douglas N. Elgin to Mindy K. Yocum and Brian S. Yocum; $360,000

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP

925 Bangorville Road; Joan Richmond to Melinda J. Smith and Lance E. Smith; $350,000

6.857 acres, Bangorville Road; Joan Richmond to Matthew L. Olson; $86,000

16.525 acres, 0 Ross Road; Ronald E. Doup and Rebecca A. Doup to James R. Chamberlain and Becky J. Chamberlain; $170,000

919 Honey Creek Road; Cara E. Welty and Rick A. Kigar to Marvin L. Hostetler; $302,400

6958 Garber Road; Paula R. W. Hupp aka Paula Wilson Caldwell to Brandon M. Titlow and Elizabeth E. Titlow; $130,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

205 Michigan Ave.; Tyler N. George and Sydney R. George to Gregory Alexander; $150,000

1098 North Stewart Road; Garrett W. Salser to Dakota A. Gombosch and Jacquelyn N. Leudy; $166,500

914 Park Avenue East; Linda S. King to Christa Margaret Daley and Robert Michael Daley; $160,000

V/L, Lake Front Drive; David Eugene Johnson to Christina and Steven A. Quicksall; $2,500

1423 Bellview Drive; Hoakton Enterprises, LLC, to Christopher M. Alkire; $174,900

1195 Piper Road; Diane Mizwicki and Joseph Bocek and Mark Cooper; $173,000

391 Lee Lane; Joshua M. Ball, Executor of the Estate of Catherine A. Felton, to Brigit Brown; $110,000

972 North Stewart Road; IFM Properties of Mansfield, LLC, to James A. Lawhorn; $99,900

986 Belmont Ave.; Marc Rodriguez to Nathan D. Rosich and Robert D. Rosich; $92,421

554 Parry Ave.; Taylor K. Stimpert to Michelle L. Totman; $90,000

1155 Keller Drive; Christina M. Fields to Tiffany Elliott; $224,000

1105 Hoover Road; Omega Cole to Lisa S. King; $130,000

1007 Poth Road/Belmont Ave.; Regina Fischer, aka Regina K. Fischer and Juanita Pringle to Allegiance Equities, LLC; $155,000

1460 State Route 545; Carl R. Woodyard to Matthew Sharrock; $235,000

844 Mayflower Ave.; Donald R. Frank to James Woodke; $65,450

V/L, Lucas Road; Stephanie Ann Amos to Freddie J. Galco, Jr. and Kathie A. Galco; $5,000

84 N. Walker Ave.; Brian G. Warner and Dona Warner to Michael D. Ryba, Jr.; $196,000

723 Burger Ave.; Harold E. McQuillen to Evan S. Benedict; $0

43 North St.; Sean A. Rush to Holly Curry; $10,000

1483 E. McElroy Road; The Estate of Glenn D. Whitmore to Kimberly A. Nesbitt-Winn; $175,000

450 Fleming Falls Road; Grace Ann Heston to Charles C. Abrams; $50,000

42 South Walker Ave.; MD Alexander Homes, LLC to Clay L. Harper; $34,000

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP

927 Pike Drive; The Lynn Family Revocable Trust to Anthony W. Miller; $385,000

2452 Wedgewood Drive; R. Coleman Investments & Associates, LLC to Tusdy A. Tonelotti and Charles R. Dean

2259 Kentwood Drive; Gary R. Huss and Brandy L. Wirick Huss to Adam Bracken and Heather Alexander; $270,000

647 Pugh Road; Kevin J. Fidler, Trustee to Austin Robert Jeffries and Micaela Marie Jeffries; $120,000

1915 Windsor Road; Gary Etheridge to John Young; $110,000

MONROE TOWNSHIP

1350 Wigton Road; Joe P. Gaither, Jr. and Jacqueline M. Gaither to Laura Mae Blanton and Krystal Marie White; $549,900

8 acres, Wigton Road; Russell Cook and Tamarah S. Cook to Kevin L. Smith and Sarah M. Smith; $126,900

4518 Byers Road; Melanie A. Schultz and Barry J. Leone to Harvey Yergin and Amie Yergin; $349,900

1723 State Route 603; Dakota D. Lowe to Dale A. Sauder; $201,010

PERRY TOWNSHIP

1755 Mock Road; Michael D. Mason to David P. Scott and Colleen C. Moser; $410,000

2578 Darlington East Road; Marvin H. Miller and Laura J. Miller to Daniel Reising; $25,000

V/L, Darlington Road North; JJ Detweiler Enterprises, Inc. to William D. Aites and Jane M. Aites; $35,000

SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP

847 S. Homing Road; Nathan Mcrill and Candace Mcrill to William Wolford; $210,000

SHARON TOWNSHIP

5689 State Route 39; Roger W. Baird, Trustee of the Baird Keystone Inheritance Trust to Dewey E. Flor; $135,000

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP

3291 Cookton Grange Road; Vickie L. Thompson and Ted Thompson to Jesse Thompson and Amanda Thompson; $145,000

1995 Springmill Road; Dean Strohminger, Successor Trustee, to Bryan Tello and Kassandra Tello; $35,000

2070 Millsboro Road; Ronald D. Bricker and Joyce Marie Black, Co-Executors, to David A. Stephens and Karen D. Stephens; $221,000

4436 Hook Road; Tyler W. Congdon to Whitney B. Taylor; $195,500

4623 Lincoln Highway; Robert L. Oswalt, Jr. and Renee Oswalt to Randal S. Blashak and Lisa M. Blashak; $157,000

2150 Alta West Road; Ronald L. Jones and Kathy A. Jones to Jackson Lee Weinzatl and Olivia Louise Weinzatl; $249,900

4737 Flowers Road; Jeffrey W. Baumgard to John Beasley and Rebekah Dawn Beasley; $205,000

205 and 191 South Rock Road; Robert E. Cramer and Cheryl A. Cramer to Jeffrey T. McVey and Norma McVey; $399,900

1304 Walcrest Drive; Estate of Glenn A. Greenawalt to Timothy Mattoni and Krista K. Mattoni; $131,000

TROY TOWNSHIP

3517 State Route 546; Corey D. Shearer to Andrew F. Moncayo and Michelle H. Moncayo; $191,666.66

3517 State Route 546; Jeffrey A. Maier to Andrew F. Moncayo and Michelle H. Moncayo; $191,666.66

3517 State Route 546; Christine A. McMahill to Andrew F. Moncayo and Michelle H. Moncayo; $191,666.66

South Home Road; John M. Carter and Teddi A. Carter to Colleen Carter and James Logan Prosser; $390,633

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

1869 South Main St.; Carol R. McFarland, Paul M. McFarland, Melody R. Young, etc. to TCF Holdings, LLC; $73,000

2204 Mansfield-Lucas Road; Roy A. Clifton to HBH Property Investments, LLC; $75,000

291 Trease Road; Lonnie King to Andrew G. Rex; $83,000

720 Hull Road; Michael P. Scott and Marsha L Snyder, nka Marsha L. Scott, to Krystal Marie Stratton; $261,000

2628 Possum Run Road; David E. Myers, Jr. and Nancy J. Myers to Robert L. Oswalt and Nancy J. Myers; $303,900

744 East Hanley Road; James J. Goldsmith and Joan E. Goldsmith to Futures P&E, LLC; $222,000

V/L, Vanderbilt Road and Middle Bellville Road; Carl E. Isley, David L. Isley, Beverly A. Ryder, and Emily K. Isley to Alan R. Isley; $174,000

1575 Washington North Road; Michel J.P. Sanchez, et al. to Selah Acres, LLC; $600,000

1492 Whitnauer Drive; Jeneane M. Kindinger by Brianne Nichole Kindinger POA to Jordan Kindinger and Alexander Jean; $200,000

2171 Haywood Drive; Liliana F. Maldonado Bello to Randall L. Barker and Megan L. Barker; $225,000

WELLER TOWNSHIP

3410 South Robinson Road; William C. Hairston to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5; $202,000

5250 State Route; James M. Adams and Vicky L. Adams to Wetzel Hunt; $99,000

875 State Route 96 East; Jamie L. Schiro and Darla K. Schiro to Christina M. Kinzer and Dale A. Mittner; $246,000

V/L, Olivesburg-Fitchville Road; Marilyn L. Esbenshade and Gene A. Esbenshade, Successor Co-Trustees, to Jeffrey P. Esbenshade, Successor Trustee; $14,638.50

WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP

5521 Wilson Road; Carlene Hickerson to Nathan R. Lozier and Torri D. Lozier; $155,000

Support Our Journalism

Our business readers can track who bought and sold property near them thanks to Source members. Are you a member? Join us today and keep these well-read monthly reports going.

Tags

Content + Marketing Specialist

Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd.