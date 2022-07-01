Richland County's property transfers for the month of July included 228 Mansfield Ave., the Advance Auto Parts building in Shelby. It was sold by Ohio Boardman, LLC, to Agree Stores, LLC for $1,322,774.
Below are the remainder of June's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
641 Highland Ave.; Spike Holdings, LLC, to Jason Lee Jacobs; $123,000
400-424 Park Avenue East; The Estate of Denver Roof to 400 Park Avenue East, LLC; $160,000
515 Forest St.; Danielle Hower to Derek P. Wood; $145,000
1501 Bowman St.; Michael Eric Hamm, Tommy E. Hamm, and Ruby Hamm to Jason Rose; $18,000
595 Sequoia Lane; Scott Lister to Teresa Lois Palmer; $255,000
1106 Maumee Ave.; Judith A. Bishop to Chad N. Bowling; $170,000
67 West Blanche St.; WLSP, LLC, to JWP Realty, LLC; $19,000
877 South Main St.; Peter Medek Jr. to Stephen Barr; $65,000
1316 Cedarbrook Drive; Roby Brothers Enterprises, LLC, to Walter Chandler Stevens II and Elizabeth Stevens; $250,000
260 Grace St.; Stanley L. Cunningham to Richard I. Shelly; $35,000
389 McPherson St.; M.C Productions Irrevocable Trust, Inc. (Mark A. Christensen) to AMA Ohio Home, LLC; $28,000
47 E. Raleigh Ave.; Patricia S. Fueston to Anthony J. Flick; $45,000
325 West Third St.; The Anderson Family Trust to Allyssa Wheelock and Jacob Craven; $111,000
501 West Straub Road; Estate of Melvin Otto Switzer to Ergys Tane; $150,000
76 Harvard Ave.; Elizabeth A. Michalski to Keenan J. Snyder; $126,500
385 Dale Ave.; Elizabeth L. Taylor to Oasis Home Buyers, LLC; $67,500
21 Wellington Ave.; Finlay Properties, LLC, to Wesley Brooks; $63,350
1182 Springbrook Drive; Estate of Patrick E. Boyer, Sr. to Dennis T. Creamer, Rebecca A. Creamer, Ryan Creamer, and Kari A. Day; $172,000
200 Taylor Road; EJA Properties, LLC, to Joshua E. Neuberger and Caitlin M. Neuberger; $99,000
244-248 Hedges St.; Timothy Kirst to Rock It Properties I, LLC; $162,000
68 W. Raleigh Ave.; Haines and Hannewald Rentals, an Ohio Partnership to Jacob A. Hoak; $105,000
595 Woodville Road; CAN Property Investments, LLC, to Black Dog Properties, LLC; $101,000
44 Glessner Ave., 516 Daisy St., 230-232 West Third St., and 159 West Fifth St.; Donnie L. Eatmon, Restoration Building Services, LLC to 814, LLC; $127,500
496 Johns Ave.; Robert L. Hunter to Robert L. Carr, Jr.; $2,500
136 Sunnyslope Drive; Leaning Oak Properties, LLC, to KT Management Group, LLC; $308,800
259 Poplar St.; James R. Dansby to Richard L. Shaw; $0
V/L, Chilton Ave.; SPS Properties of Mansfield, LLC, to Thomas M. Leech and Marilyn Leech; $10,000
576 Bennington Drive; Larry C. Eicher and Carol D. Eicher to David L. Rinehart and Lori A. Rinehart; $305,500
306 Vennum Ave.; Durwood Mount and Lynn Mount to William Montgomery and Ashley Montgomery; $89,900
1520 Frederick Court; Nahtanha R. Martin nka Nahtanha R. Gray to Evyatar Rouvani; $97,000
173 Euclid Ave.; Tonya K. Roark to Katharine Steele and Jaret Martin; $123,000
341 Redwood Road; Carr Investment Acquisitions, LLC, to John David Evans; $228,000
122 Sycamore St.; William N. Spognardi, Jr. to Value Housing, LLC; $7,000
269 Parkway Drive; Ignacio Gaytan to Brian Humphrey; $16,000
593 Garfield Ave.; 5 Star Properties, LLC, to Value Housing, LLC; $7,500
369 Tremont St.; Club Exclusive, LLC, to Hairston Homes & Management, LLC; $55,000
296 East Fourth St.; Fourth Street Entertainment, Inc. to LeVar Sutton; $5,000
166 Western Ave.; Butternut Property Group, LLC to Larry Cunningham; $7,000
599 Birchlawn Blvd.; John T. Beasley and Rebekah D. Beasley to Jeremy Berry and Lindsey A. Berry; $219,800
84 Winwood Drive; Brent Coffy to Stephanie M. Lippi; $100,000
1102 Linwood Place; Harvey D. Maness and Sarah Maness to Dennis Lammers; $265,000
32 Winwood Drive; Jack L. Kampf to Cherryfield Properties, LLC; $32,500
129 Sunnyslope Drive; OP RDMM Commercial, LLC to Tolson Boyd, LLC; $349,867
1828 Evline Drive; John H. Campbell II, Kelly C. Holmes, and Melody Jo Longhpfer to Barton L. Jacobs and Lynette M. Jacobs; $228,000
1193-1195 Monterey Drive; Timothy Kissinger and Tracy Kissinger to Wallace Investment Properties of Ohio, LLC; $155,000
1058 & 1062 Country Club Drive; James R. Oberlin, Elizabeth P. Oberlin, and Hannah Oberlin to Jeffrey A. Elder and Marva G. Elder; $15,250
807 N. Trimble Road; Tad Rhodes to Joseph Janeczek III; $67,000
591 Glendale Blvd.; Verda Kay Butts to John Northrup; $100,000
968 Kentland Drive; Kirk Colopy to Jocelyn L. King and James D. King; $188,000
32 Clifton Ave.; Tracy L. Johnson to Cherryfield Properties, LLC; $120,000
95 Ohio Brass Road; MTC Holdings, LLC to 95 Ohio Brass, LLC; $500,000
185 Carpenter Road; Estate of Paula D. Harbour, Deceased to Genesis Real Estate, LLC; $72,500
589 Bennington Drive; Christopher J. Hassmann and Melissa K. Hassmann to Christopher J. Hassmann II and Brooke A. Hassmann; $300,000
976 Linwood Place; Daniel K. Styles and Nancy K. Styles to Katlea Blackburn; $194,000
121 Redwood Road; Benjamin A. Crouch and Hannah M.K Crouch to Dorothy E. Karst; $300,000
873 Dickson Parkway; George N. Glovas and Evelyn F. Glovas to Sharlene Neumann; $200,000
296 Remy Ave.; Lorie K. Daugherty and Joseph J. Kudika; $16,000
173 N. Brookwood Way; Janet L. Dickson to Gerald Halbeisen and Kay L. Halbeisen; $176,000
120 Distl Ave.; Ryan Residential Management, LLC to 1232 Properties, LLC; $28,500
589 Woodville Road; Kathryn Holman, nka Kathryn Rose to Beverly Dawn Wimer; $135,000
371 Bartley Ave.; Mary L. Andrea to Johnathan C. Worthington; $101,000
431 Brenda Drive; Mercedes Whyte to Mica McKenna; $125,000
1634 Helena Drive; John J. Coleman and Susan D. Coleman to Danielle M. Porter and Barry M. Porter; $159,900
625 Highland Ave.; J. Steve Sheldon, Sheriff of Richland County, Ohio to Thomas E. Beck, Trustee of the Thomas E. Beck Trust Agreement; $40,000
116 W. Second St.; Sharon Crandall to 92 West Second Properties, LLC; $5,000
111 W. Second St.; Luke’s Place, Ltd. to 92 West Second Properties, LLC; $500
104, 106, 108, and 125 W. Second St.; Second Family Homes, Ltd. to 92 West Second Properties, LLC; $13,786
167 Ohio St.; Bertha King to Darrell L. McRae and Alexis M. McRae; $73,000
195 Richland Shale Road; Nicole Yates to Gloria I. Heins; $205,000
571 Crescent Road; Jeffrey S. Haring and Penny R. Haring to Michael W. Christie and Sherry K. Christie; $195,000
93 Flint St.; Bryant Bailey to DNE Investments, LLC; $45,000
1450 Overdale Drive; Gabriel K. Dawson and Derrick Steven Pifer; $181,300
507 Beethoven St.; Brenda L. Milligan to Jason Clingan; $7,500
447 Spayer Lane; Sandra L. Rini, Successor Trustee Peay Family Revocable Living Trust to Flavortown Properties, LLC; $20,600
493 Spayer Lane; Black Dog Rentals, LLC to Flavortown Properties, LLC; $20,600
404 Spayer Lane, 408 Spayer Lane, and 480 Spayer Lane; Black Dog Rentals, LLC to Flavortown Properties, LLC; $61,800
Flavortown Properties, LLC to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $200,000
186 S. Mulberry St.; Chevvon Porter and Jammie Gomis to Really Recovered, Inc. of The Christian and Missionary Alliance; $70,000
73 Betzstone Drive; Kenneth Price and Elaine Price to Alan G. Perez-Oritz and Britany Proctor; $162,500
2139 Bennington Drive; The Stephen B. McElhatten and Linda D. McElhatten Living Trust to Matthew S. Webster; $280,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
2015 Teakwood Drive; Teakwood Properties, LLC, to Christal Haney and Jeffrey Haney; $230,300
3163 Park Avenue West; Patrick V. Millines and Taylor Millines to Tara Hines; $215,000
658 Villa Drive; Susan Weirich and Sheryl Coll to R. Roger Bammerlin and Joyce A. Bammerlin; $145,000
681 Yeager Drive; Ernest L. Shaffner and Loretta A. Shaffner to John W. Neumann and Stephanie L. Neumann; $214,024
3527 Milligan Road; John W. Neumann and Stephanie L. Neumann to GLHH, LLC; $209,000
724 Villa Drive; Charles G. Ratliff and Tonya A. Ratliff to Robert R. Hartman, Surviving Co-TTE; $135,000
89 Maple Lane; Vickie L. Nusbaum and John Nusbaum to William R. Hicks and Rebecca G. Hicks; $110,000
1103 Bogey Drive; James R. Mitchell and Jeannine D. Mitchell; $200,000
3349 Elmstone Court; Galion, LLC, to Howard L. Lacroix and Crystal L. Lacroix; $180,000
94 South Ireland Blvd.; Matthew C. Leitch and Kimberly T. Leitch; $175,000
2373 Valley Road; David E. Baumann and Luci M. Baumann to Jay Goyal and Amy Goyal; $495,000
3617 Milligan Road; Candy K. Williams to David Lee; $230,000
371 South Home Road; Loralee Holden and Richard O. Sjostedt to Harry Lee Johnson and Sandra J. Johnson; $105,000
55 Hilltop Road; Nancy K. Porter to Kaylee Mion; $110,000
115 Chambers Road; Ronald L. Frasher and Rebecca S. Frasher, H&W to Kyle W. Wiehe; $175,000
2429 Ferguson Road; Erica A. Russell to Kelli S. Rinehart; $270,000
Parcel No. 0386020416000; KeyBank National Association to Gabes 2063, LLC; $125,000
150 Maple Lane; Mark L. Cox to Brenda L. Jordan; $134,000
3573 Milligan Road; William T. Johnson to Maurice B. Moore and Charity L. Moore; $74,000
295 Willowdell Drive; Carol J. Terman to Kimberly A. Blevins and James W. Blevins; $104,500
2840 Park Avenue West; Dawn A. Persinger and Paul A. Persinger to Shannon A. Sheets and Amanda Sheets; $190,000
CITY OF SHELBY
64 Mansfield Ave.; Tonya L. Camp to Synergy Property Solutions, Inc.; $50,000
39 East Whitney Ave.; Albert M. Sweet to Sara A. Delarosa; $65,000
21 Fourth St.; Morgan K. Miller to Marissa A. Lynch and Ty A. Hoffman; $56,500
65 Raymond Ave.; Sara E. Hammer to Angela R. Schoenman; $80,000
67 Mack Ave.; F&M Thompson Properties, LLC to Phyllis A. Rank; $103,500
17 Williams Court; Nicholas Claytor to Zach Friebel and Elizabeth Chevlen; $0
170 West Park Drive; Larry Banks, Jr. and Robin M. Studer to Touby K. Hunter; $90,000
122 Main St.; Lighthouse Residencies, LLC, to Thomas Ross-Fox; $79,000
13 Steele Ave.; Ryan B. Berkani to Gina Crawford; $125,000
82 Broadway St.; Richard A. Sexton and Tamako Sexton to Paul Lintern; $35,750
38 West End Blvd.; Carl E. Schroeder to Jesse L. Jacobs; $145,000
49 Buckeye Drive; Garry N. Murphy to Thomas E. Ridenour and Rosemary J. Ridenour; $140,000
60 Pearl Drive; Andy R. Hughes to Elbert A. Amert, Jr. and Patricia S. Amert; $145,000
53 Vernon Road; Danny C. Waldruff to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $65,000
15 Lynn Road; The Nancy L. Baldridge Living Revocable Trust and Homer Baldridge Living Revocable Trust to Richard M. Gimble and Shirley N. Gimble; $193,500
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
240 Markey St.; Leo R. Swank to Ann S. Wallis; $145,000
230 Fitting Ave.; Dolan Roley and Victoria Riley to David McCumber; $170,000
118 Huron St.; Harry Kent Teeter to Brandon R. Reisinger; $83,000
52 Betty Drive; Shrock Premier Custom Construction, LLC to James A. Young; $554,963
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
132 College St.; David L. Bowman and Maria J. Bowman, Trustees of the Bowman Family Trust, to Joseph D. Bowman; $74,000
59 Simmons St.; Spartan Properties of Ohio, LLC, to NXT Level, LLC; $200,000
57 Grant St.; Vanderbilt Mortgage and Finance, Inc. to Brooke Lynn Hubbard; $84,900
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
80 Essex Circle; David J. Walsh and Christina Walsh to Jerry L. Majors and Kim I. Majors; $192,000
167 Essex Road; Margo H. White to Joshua Robert Verspoor and Jennifer Rhenae Verspoor; $190,000
18 Mohican Trail; David C. Labuskey to AJAX 2020-A REO CORP; $94,900
336 Sherwood Drive; Carla E. Colon to Derek Jelinek; $190,000
41 Plymouth St.; Sherree Tyler and Christopher Tyler to Kyle Stidam; $148,000
42 Frederick St.; Kristen H. Wiltanger and Robert Shane Wiltanger to Michael Shane Berry; $180,125
248-256 Otterbein Drive; Second Town Home Properties, LLC, to William A. Barber and Gregory W. Harr; $960,000
117 Delaware Ave.; Cameran A. Lutze and Hannah L. Erich to Maria Reiner and James Reiner; $99,000
43 Mohican Trail; Tila Hawk to Donald Leon Gerthing III and Kristina Leigh Gerthing; $206,000
187 Foxcroft Road; Amber Bacon and Jean Bacon to Tila Hawk; $429,900
20 Mansfield Industrial Parkway; Kurt Stimens, Trustee of the Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust to DJS of Ohio, LLC; $650,000
Charles Court Lot 1809; Walker Brothers Lexington, LLC to North Marsh, LTD; $48,000
169 Templeton Terrace; Lindsay J. Cardwell and Ian Cardwell to Rachel Lyren; $201,000
V/L, Highridge Road; Walker Brothers Lexington, LLC to Tyler R. Getz and Katie M. Getz; $550,000
147 Kimberwick Road; Mark S. Mikelait to Cory J. Yancer and Chelsea Yancer; $295,000
44 Norfolk Drive; James M. Eckenrode and Dianasue Eckenrode to Union Home Mortgage Corp.; $141,100
161 Dartmouth Drive; Colby Bright to James Bartone and Jessica Bartone; $405,000
VILLAGE OF LUCAS
2188 Moffett Road; Keinath Irrevocable Heritage Trust to Alivia L. Carsey; $85,000
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
V/L, Bell St.; Lon Beverly and Dorothy J. Beverly to Delbert Henderson; $5,000
45 Bell St.; Lon Beverly and Dorothy J. Beverly to Delbert Henderson; $80,000
14.5228 acres, London West Road; Keith A. Alt, Nancy A. Alt, Brian J. Alt, and Karen J. Alt to Carol Lynn Nelson Living Trust; $154,668
7340 Fenner Road; Christopher McKenzie to Jordan M. Sockwell; $5,500
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
70 Euclid St.; Danny L. Bailey to Richard L. Stephens and Wanda L. Stephens; $4,000
BLOOMINGROVE TOWNSHIP
778 State Route 603; Jeffrey E. Hamman and Beth E. Hamman to Troy A. Sprague and Angela D. Sprague; $175,000
5533 Reynolds Road North; Troy A. Sprague and Angela D. Sprague to Nolan Sensenig and Lynelle Sensenig; $195,000
6033 State Route 13; Estate of Patricia Louise Mitchell to Jamie Ponchell; $24,020
6021 State Route 13; Estate of Patricia Louise Mitchell to Aaron Tabor and Linda Tabor; $652,544
CASS TOWNSHIP
V/L, Plymouth Springmill Road; Earl N. Hoover and Elva W. Hoover to Michael J. Hicks; $30,000
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
3475 North Main Street; Regenia Shaver, Rhonda M. Lambert, and Randy Cains, to Matthew Williams and Destiney Williams; $180,000
79 Bricker Road; Robert A. Arnold and Darlene J. Miller to Scott Miller; $247,500
V/L, Ganges Five Points Road; The Charles L. Bisel Revocable Living Trust to Edwin N. Zimmerman and Miriam M. Zimmerman; $872,430
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
3668 Springmill North Road; Ruth J. Noel, Sole Surviving Trustee, to Christina Cline; $150,000
2659 Country Meadows; Shawn Westmeister and Lynn Westmeister fka Lynn Fetzer to Yan Jian; $430,000
3348 State Route 96 East; Cory L. John to Kevin G. Knudson and Kimberly D. Knudson; $145,000
2509 State Route 39; Crystal Phelps Tolliver fka Crystal Phelps to Charles Miller and Amanda Miller; $150,000
2320 Myers Road; Douglas N. Elgin to Mindy K. Yocum and Brian S. Yocum; $360,000
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
925 Bangorville Road; Joan Richmond to Melinda J. Smith and Lance E. Smith; $350,000
6.857 acres, Bangorville Road; Joan Richmond to Matthew L. Olson; $86,000
16.525 acres, 0 Ross Road; Ronald E. Doup and Rebecca A. Doup to James R. Chamberlain and Becky J. Chamberlain; $170,000
919 Honey Creek Road; Cara E. Welty and Rick A. Kigar to Marvin L. Hostetler; $302,400
6958 Garber Road; Paula R. W. Hupp aka Paula Wilson Caldwell to Brandon M. Titlow and Elizabeth E. Titlow; $130,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
205 Michigan Ave.; Tyler N. George and Sydney R. George to Gregory Alexander; $150,000
1098 North Stewart Road; Garrett W. Salser to Dakota A. Gombosch and Jacquelyn N. Leudy; $166,500
914 Park Avenue East; Linda S. King to Christa Margaret Daley and Robert Michael Daley; $160,000
V/L, Lake Front Drive; David Eugene Johnson to Christina and Steven A. Quicksall; $2,500
1423 Bellview Drive; Hoakton Enterprises, LLC, to Christopher M. Alkire; $174,900
1195 Piper Road; Diane Mizwicki and Joseph Bocek and Mark Cooper; $173,000
391 Lee Lane; Joshua M. Ball, Executor of the Estate of Catherine A. Felton, to Brigit Brown; $110,000
972 North Stewart Road; IFM Properties of Mansfield, LLC, to James A. Lawhorn; $99,900
986 Belmont Ave.; Marc Rodriguez to Nathan D. Rosich and Robert D. Rosich; $92,421
554 Parry Ave.; Taylor K. Stimpert to Michelle L. Totman; $90,000
1155 Keller Drive; Christina M. Fields to Tiffany Elliott; $224,000
1105 Hoover Road; Omega Cole to Lisa S. King; $130,000
1007 Poth Road/Belmont Ave.; Regina Fischer, aka Regina K. Fischer and Juanita Pringle to Allegiance Equities, LLC; $155,000
1460 State Route 545; Carl R. Woodyard to Matthew Sharrock; $235,000
844 Mayflower Ave.; Donald R. Frank to James Woodke; $65,450
V/L, Lucas Road; Stephanie Ann Amos to Freddie J. Galco, Jr. and Kathie A. Galco; $5,000
84 N. Walker Ave.; Brian G. Warner and Dona Warner to Michael D. Ryba, Jr.; $196,000
723 Burger Ave.; Harold E. McQuillen to Evan S. Benedict; $0
43 North St.; Sean A. Rush to Holly Curry; $10,000
1483 E. McElroy Road; The Estate of Glenn D. Whitmore to Kimberly A. Nesbitt-Winn; $175,000
450 Fleming Falls Road; Grace Ann Heston to Charles C. Abrams; $50,000
42 South Walker Ave.; MD Alexander Homes, LLC to Clay L. Harper; $34,000
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
927 Pike Drive; The Lynn Family Revocable Trust to Anthony W. Miller; $385,000
2452 Wedgewood Drive; R. Coleman Investments & Associates, LLC to Tusdy A. Tonelotti and Charles R. Dean
2259 Kentwood Drive; Gary R. Huss and Brandy L. Wirick Huss to Adam Bracken and Heather Alexander; $270,000
647 Pugh Road; Kevin J. Fidler, Trustee to Austin Robert Jeffries and Micaela Marie Jeffries; $120,000
1915 Windsor Road; Gary Etheridge to John Young; $110,000
MONROE TOWNSHIP
1350 Wigton Road; Joe P. Gaither, Jr. and Jacqueline M. Gaither to Laura Mae Blanton and Krystal Marie White; $549,900
8 acres, Wigton Road; Russell Cook and Tamarah S. Cook to Kevin L. Smith and Sarah M. Smith; $126,900
4518 Byers Road; Melanie A. Schultz and Barry J. Leone to Harvey Yergin and Amie Yergin; $349,900
1723 State Route 603; Dakota D. Lowe to Dale A. Sauder; $201,010
PERRY TOWNSHIP
1755 Mock Road; Michael D. Mason to David P. Scott and Colleen C. Moser; $410,000
2578 Darlington East Road; Marvin H. Miller and Laura J. Miller to Daniel Reising; $25,000
V/L, Darlington Road North; JJ Detweiler Enterprises, Inc. to William D. Aites and Jane M. Aites; $35,000
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
847 S. Homing Road; Nathan Mcrill and Candace Mcrill to William Wolford; $210,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
5689 State Route 39; Roger W. Baird, Trustee of the Baird Keystone Inheritance Trust to Dewey E. Flor; $135,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
3291 Cookton Grange Road; Vickie L. Thompson and Ted Thompson to Jesse Thompson and Amanda Thompson; $145,000
1995 Springmill Road; Dean Strohminger, Successor Trustee, to Bryan Tello and Kassandra Tello; $35,000
2070 Millsboro Road; Ronald D. Bricker and Joyce Marie Black, Co-Executors, to David A. Stephens and Karen D. Stephens; $221,000
4436 Hook Road; Tyler W. Congdon to Whitney B. Taylor; $195,500
4623 Lincoln Highway; Robert L. Oswalt, Jr. and Renee Oswalt to Randal S. Blashak and Lisa M. Blashak; $157,000
2150 Alta West Road; Ronald L. Jones and Kathy A. Jones to Jackson Lee Weinzatl and Olivia Louise Weinzatl; $249,900
4737 Flowers Road; Jeffrey W. Baumgard to John Beasley and Rebekah Dawn Beasley; $205,000
205 and 191 South Rock Road; Robert E. Cramer and Cheryl A. Cramer to Jeffrey T. McVey and Norma McVey; $399,900
1304 Walcrest Drive; Estate of Glenn A. Greenawalt to Timothy Mattoni and Krista K. Mattoni; $131,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
3517 State Route 546; Corey D. Shearer to Andrew F. Moncayo and Michelle H. Moncayo; $191,666.66
3517 State Route 546; Jeffrey A. Maier to Andrew F. Moncayo and Michelle H. Moncayo; $191,666.66
3517 State Route 546; Christine A. McMahill to Andrew F. Moncayo and Michelle H. Moncayo; $191,666.66
South Home Road; John M. Carter and Teddi A. Carter to Colleen Carter and James Logan Prosser; $390,633
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
1869 South Main St.; Carol R. McFarland, Paul M. McFarland, Melody R. Young, etc. to TCF Holdings, LLC; $73,000
2204 Mansfield-Lucas Road; Roy A. Clifton to HBH Property Investments, LLC; $75,000
291 Trease Road; Lonnie King to Andrew G. Rex; $83,000
720 Hull Road; Michael P. Scott and Marsha L Snyder, nka Marsha L. Scott, to Krystal Marie Stratton; $261,000
2628 Possum Run Road; David E. Myers, Jr. and Nancy J. Myers to Robert L. Oswalt and Nancy J. Myers; $303,900
744 East Hanley Road; James J. Goldsmith and Joan E. Goldsmith to Futures P&E, LLC; $222,000
V/L, Vanderbilt Road and Middle Bellville Road; Carl E. Isley, David L. Isley, Beverly A. Ryder, and Emily K. Isley to Alan R. Isley; $174,000
1575 Washington North Road; Michel J.P. Sanchez, et al. to Selah Acres, LLC; $600,000
1492 Whitnauer Drive; Jeneane M. Kindinger by Brianne Nichole Kindinger POA to Jordan Kindinger and Alexander Jean; $200,000
2171 Haywood Drive; Liliana F. Maldonado Bello to Randall L. Barker and Megan L. Barker; $225,000
WELLER TOWNSHIP
3410 South Robinson Road; William C. Hairston to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5; $202,000
5250 State Route; James M. Adams and Vicky L. Adams to Wetzel Hunt; $99,000
875 State Route 96 East; Jamie L. Schiro and Darla K. Schiro to Christina M. Kinzer and Dale A. Mittner; $246,000
V/L, Olivesburg-Fitchville Road; Marilyn L. Esbenshade and Gene A. Esbenshade, Successor Co-Trustees, to Jeffrey P. Esbenshade, Successor Trustee; $14,638.50
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
5521 Wilson Road; Carlene Hickerson to Nathan R. Lozier and Torri D. Lozier; $155,000