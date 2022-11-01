MANSFIELD -- The following is a list of October's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
610 Grace St.; KAJJ, LLC to Jeffrey B. Overly and Jovon M. Taylor; $35,000
1560 West Fourth St.; B-A Rentals, LLC to Richland Crisis Pregnancy Services; $18,500
269 South Diamond St.; Estate of Merle David Shaffner, WTTA Merle D. Shaffner to Carl Boor; $5,000
259 Lexington Ave.; Melonee R. Harriger, aka Melonee Rachelle Ginn to Lori Switzer and Timothy Switzer; $165,069
89 Mendota St.; Rhonda Richard to Denise Powell; $21,601
1559 S. Bridgewater Way; Douglas J. Mancini and Mary L. Mancini to Winfield C. Meek and Jayne D. Meek; $355,500
109 Glenwood Heights; Daniel M. Haines to Kayleen N. Stevens; $46,000
263 Hanna Road; Eric Mitcham to Sabrina Wade; $0
1643 Helena Drive; The Baur Family Revocable Living Trust to Gerald M. Cooper and Lorraine J. Cooper; $230,000
244-248 Hedges St.; Rock It Properties I, LLC to ZIGR, Inc.; $195,000
State Route 13; Jonathan Sowash and Bradley to MPW TAKS; $0
1551 Lindaire Lane; Andrea Webb aka Andra J. Webb to Marie McLaughlin; $105,000
426 Parker St.; Lance A. Talley to James Neundorf and Cheryl Neundorf; $60,868
425 West Cook Road; Kurt Stimens, Trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust, to 40North, LLC; $400,000
165 Rambleside Drive; Kurt Stimens, Trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust, to Clearview Investments, Ltd.; $55,000
53 Brickman Ave.; Reed Apartments, LLC to J. Reed Properties, LLC; $38,400
146 Oxford Ave.; Thomas C. Harter to J. Reed Properties, LLC; $14,000
470 Foresthill Road; Bruce J. Schlegel and Laurie L. Schlegel to Susan M. Alexander; $225,000
1210 Boyle Road; Matt L. Lyons to Victoria G. Cwalina and Thomas Cwalina; $40,000
186 Marlow Road; Mid-Ohio Legacy Rentals, LLC to Olivia K. Deel and Chayce A. Rayburn; $120,000
316 Boston Ave.; Miriam M. Perri to John D. Lykins, Jr.; $75,000
1438 Old Bowman Street Road; Matthew Williams and Destiney Williams to Robert Ray McDonald; $49,900
57 Rambleside Drive; Mitchell V. Kirkbride and Carol E. Kirkbride to Cherryfield Properties, LLC; $75,000
616 Cline Avenue Unit 220; Sandra G. Morris, Trustee of the Sandra G. Morris Revocable Trust to Thomas J. Finnerty and Sheila F. Finnerty; $116,000
660 662 Bailey Drive; SPS Properties of Mansfield to Mohammah A. Hossain and Farzana Afroz; $200,000
1082 Malabar Lane; James P. Wachter, Trustee, to Albert Rogglo and Susan Rebecca Rogglo; $99,500
1082 Malabar Lane; Monte A. Young, aka Monte Y. Young, Successor Trustee to Albert Roggio and Susan Rebecca Roggio; $99,500
311 East Third St.; 311 East Third Street, LLC to Holly Curry and Christopher Fix; $65,000
302 Buckeye Ave.; Rachel Rush to Ignacio Gaytan; $3,000
659 Weller Ave.; Mary E. Levison to Gail H. Handwork; $193,750
234 Elmwood Drive; Aaron Nisley to Sandra J. Lupica; $114,000
116 Rowland Ave.; Christina Lantsman to Hugo Gutierrez and Rosa Gutierrez; $33,000
155 Blymyer Ave.; JRM Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Rosanna Howe; $47,092
284 Wood St.; Alexandria Reinhardt to William Young; $119,900
429 Wood St.; Jeffrey J. German and Julie A. German to Robert Albin and Rebecca Albin; $119,900
1463 Lascerne Circle North; Kay E. Leibfritz to Garrett L. Brownstein and Brandie N. Brownstein; $106,500
173 Brookwood Way N.; Ferald A. Halbeisen and Lay L. Halbeisen to Milton C. Alcrim, Jr.; $202,000
99 Park Avenue West; 99 Park Avenue, LLC to LDB Park, LLC; $215,000
465 Howard St.; Josh Dariano to Clear Creek Rentals, LLC; $41,500
552-554 Park Avenue West; JRM Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Fnu Widjaja; $129,900
562 W. 3rd St.; Janice Sprague to K Props, LLC; $17,500
1640 Nantucket Drive; David Witt and Lori Grisworld to The Damron Family Trust; $270,000
580 S. Diamond St.; Rex A. HUmphrey to George B. Williams, Jr. and Elizabeth M. Williams; $124,320
640 Princeton Court; Steven R. Yoha and Tiffany L. Yoha to Richard Stephen Roux; $285,000
450 Wood St.; Elizabeth Anderson, Executrix of the Estate of Paula Harbour to Montgomery Street Homes, LLC; $99,000
1968 Cliffwood Drive; Deborah K. Merkel and Erik J. Merkel, Trustees to Helen L. Mutzner, Successor Trustee of The Revocable Living Trust; $360,000
217 Coul St.; Antonio Vasquez to Home Edge Holdings, LLC; $6,500
367 Courtwright Blvd.; Susan M. Thompson to Michael Schaefer; $150,000
220 Atcheson Ave.; William N. Spognardi, Jr. and The Chantzer Revocable Living Trust to Partin Rentals, LLC; $22,000
397 Howard St.; Lisa M. Baker to Deandre Hannah; $0
1151 Seminole Drive; William N. Spognardi, Jr. and The Chantzer Revocable Living Trust to Partin Rentals, LLC; $36,000
28 Bushnell Road; William N. Spognardi, Jr. and The Chantzer Revocable Living Trust to Partin Rentals, LLC; $20,000
143-147 South Main St.; Wappner Funeral Directors, an Ohio Partnership to Sean M. Walsh; $25,000
207 East 1st St.; Charles Edward Adkins to U.S Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee; $36,000
459 Glessner Ave.; Robin Scott Shaffner aka Robin Scott Shaffner, Executor of the Estate of Merle D. Shaffner to Synergy Property Solutions, Inc.; $50,000
120 Sturges Ave.; Focus Property Group, LLC to Tomorrow House, LLC; $325,000
856 McPherson St.; Michael P. Bays and Amanda K. Bays to Roger B. Sloan and Katherine M. Stone; $5,000
90 Sherbrook Road; Gregory R. Maki and Tamara S. Maki to Cody Q. Michael and Lauren E. Michael; $194,900
1435 Brookpark Drive; Matthew R. Parr and Tina M. Parr to Robert Rickel and Kerry Rickel; $275,000
South Main St.; Kurt Stimens, Trustee to Blue Door Development Group, LLC; $432,000
Charwood Road; Jarvis Stanford to Randall E. Jacobs and Mary Ann Jacobs; $13,500
262 Clifton Blvd.; Jarvis Stanford to Phillip R.S Taylor and Jennifer H. Taylor; $225,000
427 Chevy Chase Road; Tristan D. Gardner and Lynsey N. Gardner fka Lynsey N. Myers to Amy L. Gerhardt and Taylor M. Gerhardt; $212,500
161 Elmridge Road; John F. Heiser and Charlene J. Heiser to Betty L. Courtney, Trustee; $320,000
935 Curtis Drive; Mitchell Sweeting to Randy Rockhold and Geraldine Rockhold; $175,000
1098-1114 Lexington Ave. and 607 Courtwright Blvd.; Lex Investments LLC to Arnabah Realty Investments, LLC; $0
479 Wayne St.; Doug Thatcher to Shawn Sydnor, Sr; $6,000
313 Wayne St.; Guy D. Mack and Jaclyn G. Mack to Lori Key Seward and Charles Harry Seward, II; $5,000
106, 159, 163, W. Blanche St.; Black Dog Rentals, LLC to Raymond A. Bercaw and Sheila M. Franco; $1,500
54 Wolfe Ave.; Davis X Co, LLC to Touched by Tick, LLC; $0
388 Warren Road; Dora M. Gearhart to Amanda L. Jones and Christopher M. Jones; $55,000
72 South Linden Road; Claudine Day to Matthew S. Chase and Renee D. Chase; $125,000
120 Carpenter Road; Matthew S. Wilging and Jessica A. Wilging to Alexis Jones-Hudgens and William T. Hudgens; $170,900
1519 Thistle Drive; Benjamin M. Ramey to John Bradford Hastings; $145,000
303 West Sixth St.; Mr. Columbus to Jason Allen; $193,200
243 Marlow Road; Joshua A. Delp to Nathan C. Feagin, Sr.; $75,000
1668 Nantucket Drive; Anna Lee Sullivan to Olive L. Miller; $265,000
244 Helen Ave.; Molly A. Orsini and Joseph R. Orsini to Dalton A. Spreng; $47,000
126 W. Prospect St.; Iris L. Reynolds to Kumtie Houston, Mark Houston, and Annabella Houston; $65,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
662 Scott Drive; Joyce E. Rain and Lori A. Looney aka Lorie Looney to Rogelio ALonso, Jr. and Katie Anne Alonso; $175,000
1136 State Route 314 North; Patricia A. Parrott, Trustee to Andrew J. Bouchonville and Evelyn J. Bouchonville; $270,000
28.379 acres; Coblentz Brothers, Inc. to Joseph J. Coblentz; $125,000
1805 Victoria Court; Revive Renovations, LLC to Dwayne Litt and Mary Litt; $210,000
3232 Beverly Lane; Karen A. Kasper Carr and Diane L. Burfield Fortney, Co-Trustees to Nicholas A. Burdett and Lakseh Draper; $200,000
7 Lexington Ontario Road; Adam J. Hoelscher and Alexa Hoelscher to Kathryn E. Smith; $155,000
164 S. Rock Road; Ronald Speck to J. Joseph Seigneur and Brandy N. Seigneur; $440,000
25 Lexington Springmill Road; Suzanne Clark and Emily Clark Zachman, Co-Trustees of The Clark Family to PUNISHERSPB.COM, LLC; $325,000
88 Woodbine Drive; Lorraine M. Warholic aka Lorraine Warholic to Terrie Brown; $144,000
3506 Ridgestone Drive; MAtthew B. Deel to Tristan D. Gardner and Lynsey N. Gardner; $430,000
1932 Rosewood Drive; Robin R. Shafer to Matthew B. Deel; $245,000
2374 Woodbound Place; Craig W. Cox and Carol A. Cox to Mohammad Ali Hossain; $360,000
CITY OF SHELBY
34 Grand Blvd.; Carli J. Bailey, fka Carli J. Fichter, aka Carli Jo Fichter to Anabel Marie Montgomery and Dylan Michael Montgomery; $215,000
42 Grand Blvd.; Jeremy A. Miller, Married to Morgan Miller to Brandon Thull and Ashley Coy; $225,000
V/L, Technology Parkway Lot 4168; Phillips Investments, Ltd. to David L. Studer and Sally Studer; $52,000
147 West Main St.; Shannon M. Santagata to Big Poppa Properties, LLC; $213,000
170 W. Park Drive; Touby K. Hunter to Raymond L. Stephens; $95,000
117 Shelby Ave.; Arlene M. Dawson to Cody D. Adkins; $80,000
8 Oak St.; Birchwood Homes, LLC to Joshua M. Braun and Desirae N. Braun; $150,000
35-41 East Main St.; Randar Investments, Ltd. to Shelby Equity, LLC; $150,000
163 Broadway St.; Joseph Allen Severns to Stephen L. Gibson; $18,000
29 Myrtle Drive; Tamra L. Bishop to Donald A. Kuhlman; $117,000
PP#: 046-08-060-05-000; Wappner Funeral Directors, an Ohio Partnership to Jeffrey Elliott; $75,000
Wareham Road; Friebel Enterprises, LLC to Coleman Real Estate Investment, LTD; $320,000
12 Oak St.; Terry A. Gran to Carl E. Schroeder; $26,000
108 & 110 Martin Drive; Austin J. Keinath and Tianna M. Keinath to Teresa Downs; $210,000
17 West Tucker St.; Tyler E. Sexton to Levi Catron and Dean Shaffer; $25,000
26 West Main St.; HME Ventures, LLC to First Place Estate, LLC; $35,000
24 Maple Ave.; Edward W. Yetzer, Successor Trustee to Jamie Fuller and Michael Fuller; $145,000
13 Taft St.; Amanda M. Fulwider wtta Amanda M. Hockenberry to Jason Buckner and Tammy Buckner; $122,000
91 E. Smiley Ave.; Luan Karen Hutchinson to Romano June Hulce and Constance Lee McCauley; $204,900
1-3 Franklin Ave.; Roger D. Hicks and Diane M. Hicks to Soggy Dollar Properties, LLC; $160,000
27 River View Drive; Howard W. Claes, Trustee of The Claes Family Trust to Bonita Lowery; $182,500
47 Vernon Road; William D. Godby and Beth Godby to Colton Shaw; $39,200
120 West Main St.; Robin Scott Shaffner, aka Robin Scot Shaffner, Executor of The Estate of Merle D. Shaffner to Synergy Property Solutions, Inc.; $10,000
24 Grove Ave.; Benjamin E. Stephens to Susan Frutschy and Kenneth Wolfe; $135,000
25 Sherwood Drive; Sherwood Drive Properties, LLC to Alex J. Kurtzman and Hayley C. Kurtzman; $158,000
70 Mack Ave.; Eric J. McManama to Gary King; $40,000
59 Sunset Drive; James M. Goin to Tamara Lee Engstrom aka Tamara L. Engstrom; $280,000
33 ½ West Smiley Ave.; Carl S. Dorsey to Tristan S. Onie and Diana L. Onie; $90,000
48 Grove Ave.; Michelle J. Kuhns fka Michelle J. Rundag to Brett Erwin Chance; $119,000
13 East Gaylord Ave.; The Wagner Family Trust to Daniel O. Wagner and Joy L. Wagner; $200,000
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
66 Church St.; John M. Dodds to Sandra Kime and Richard Kime; $185,000
70 Markey St.; Dean W. Dickson and Deborah Dickson to Leo Robert Swank and Jennifer R. McCoy; $345,000
State Route 97; Cynthia Fedai to Terrence K. Byrne; $0
218 Riverside Drive; Gregory J. Gentile to Cory Bucci; $0
138 Hamilton Drive; Ronald Latronica and Debra L. Latronica to Lindsay Schatzinger and Justin Schatzinger; $343,000
86 Church St.; Amanda Wilson to Marlin Hamilton and Reta Hamilton; $255,000
222 Huron St.; John Lee Howell to Jessica Beller; $34,500
230 West Durbin Circle; Sandra H. Reiter to Ronald L. Wicks and Shelley H. Wicks; $290,000
0 Main St.; CitiChurch, Inc. to Catherine Ellene Lee Healthcare, LLC; $115,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
87 Cleveland St.; Cameron W. Brazil and Ceaira R. Brazil, fka Ceaira R. Ellis to Matthew D. Freetage; $163,636
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
52 Mayfair Road; Sandra S. Kime and Richard M. Kime to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $145,000
207 Sherwood Drive; Dale T. Baer and Susan E. Baer to Victoria M. Borland; $165,500
40 Otterbein Drive; Lorlann M. Reynolds to John D. McCollister and Hillary McCollister; $350,000
49 Tamarac Drive; Leslie David Robbins and Kelli Lyn Robbins to John Mills; $159,900
183 Mohican Trail; Richard O. Puckett and Donna J. Puckett, by PSO, Rick Kigar to Greenbrier Homes, LTD; $115,000
Lot 1700 Charles Court; Walker Brothers Lexington, LLC to Dennis Kagy and Susan Kagy; $30,000
44 Norfolk Drive; Union Home Mortgage Corp. to Suzanne Lusk and Mohammad Nasir; $160,125
100 Yorkshire Drive; Marilyn A. Ogg and Oscar R. Ogg to Melinda L. Ciaria; $202,500
292 Steam Corners Road; The Karen Peterson Irrevocable Living Trust to Lee E. Bass and Bernadette Smith; $190,000
136 Kimberwick Road; Terry Phillip Baker and Debra Sue Baker to Walter C. Zimmerman and Mary J. Zimmerman; $335,500
52 Mayfair Road; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to Benjamin Stephens; $189,000
351 Fenway Blvd.; Donald L. Margot and Valerie L. Margot to Bryan Takos and Laura Takos; $106,000
44 Benjamin St.; Michael S. Hunn, Trustee to Danny Joe Williams and Karen Ann Williams; $324,900
VILLAGE OF LUCAS
145 West Main St.; Shelly A. Swank to Drew W. Szmania; $176,000
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
3893 Opdyke Road; Mary E. Riedlinger to John J. Noble; $102,300
31 Railroad St.; Go America, LLC to Secor’s Inc.; $35,000
27 Plymouth St.; Sheritt, LLC to Ohio Postal Holdings, LLC; $225,000
3735 Opdyke Road; Eugene Shirk and Elva Shirk to Vernon N. Weaver and Brenda E. Weaver; $396,000
BLOOMINGROVE TOWNSHIP
6090 Rome South Road; Joan Estes to Christopher Hammond; $120,000
V/L, Shelby Ganges Road; Charles D. Miller and Nicolette C. Miller to Corey Beck; $237,840
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
2705 East Smiley Ave.; Andrea Chaney, aka Andrea J. Chaney, fka Andrea Jo Maynard to Carli Bailey and Kyle Bailey; $310,350
2838 Plymouth Springmill Road; Freddy J. Tuttle to Layne C. Armstrong and Alisha A. Walker; $165,000
3345 George Hawk Road; Joshua D. Slusher and Jessica Slusher to Dane Lester and Jennifer Lester; $220,000
PARENT PARCEL NO. 016-32-252-14-000; Todd Korbas to William D. Staton and Tammy L. Staton; $8,388.80
PARENT PARCEL NO. 016-32-252-14-000; Todd Korbas to Shawn J. Alt and Jennifer Alt; $890.40
2740 State Route 39; Thomas E. Ridenour and Rosemary J. Ridenour to Robert Edward Ruck and Savannah Rae Ruck; $0
450 Laser Road; Wayne D. Gillam to Christa L. Ansley; $260,000
PARENT PARCEL NO. 016-32-252-14-000; Todd Korbas to Leslie B. Newland; $3,038.70
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
5552 State Route 13; Jennifer R. McCoy to Sarah D. Gregg, Trustee of the Sarah D. Gregg Revocable Trust; $243,000
0 State Route 13; One Legend, LLC to Stephen C. Knox and Janice M. Knox; $30,015
5225, 5229, & 5235 Rule Road; Kelly Shinabarker to Jason D. Burgholder and Jodi L. Burgholder; $460,000
V/L, Garber Road; Thomas A. Wade to Mark Albright; $200,000
5714 State Route 13; Eric T. Wolfgang and Dawn M. Wolfgang to Gage T. Wolfgang and Kaitlyn N. Howell; $90,000
V/L, Ritter Road; Daniel R. Magers and Catherine E. Magers to Andrew J. Miller and Judith W. Miller; $2,000
V/L, 76.9876 acres, Wagner Road; Michael F. Patterson and Phyllis A. Patterson to David C. Pamer, Mathias G. Pamer, and Mackenzie B. Pamer; $692,888.40
683 Honey Creek Road; Robert D. McConkie to Adam T. Lee and Pamela L. Lee; $50,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
1224 Fairfax Ave.; Dickie Carver and Carolyn S. Carver to Brandon A. Morrow and Merideth Remy; $214,900
1003 Fairfax Ave.; Aaron Roberts to Randy G. Cool and Holly J. Cool; $74,000
729 Pennsylvania Ave.; Darrell Clemons and Kathy L. Clemons to Naamon Young; $1
1182 Park Avenue East; Debora Bailey to Richland Lumber, Inc.; $95,000
1279 Wolford Road; Brenda L. Reynolds to Anthony Joseph Stephenson and Natasha B. Stephenson; $167,832
1168 Oakdale Drive; Christopher D. Tobias and Jessica R. Tobias to Brenda Reynolds; $184,900
973 North Trimble Road; Synergy Property Solutions, Inc. to Donald S. Davidson and Elliott Ansell; $38,000
405 Indiana Ave.; Peggy J. Spayde and James L. Spayde to Sandra Lawrence and Jesse N. Lawrence; $107,500
1346 Barbara Lane; The Rickert Family Irrevocable Living Trust to Sarah Marzettie; $140,000
955 Trimble Road; Jack Blandi and Judith Blandi to Anthony J. Negrete and Lolita M. Negrete; $80,000
1046 Woodside Drive; Patsy A. Dellevar to Gabriella H. Carver and Vincent W. Riffle; $140,000
474-476 Kentucky Ave.; Daniel L. Blunk and Alicia M. Blunk to R & J Rogers Investment Properties, LLC; $88,500
1088 N. Stewart Road; Ciara Jean Haynes to Drusilla Fatica; $177,400
1954 Beal Road; The Estate of Edward R. Birmelin to Ruthanne E. Mount; $111,900
1444 Manner Drive; Dorraine Lampert to Susan M. Thompson; $170,000
761 Fairfax Ave.; K & B Alliance, LLC to Jacob Steward and Blake Steward; $173,807
1098 Olivesburg Road; Steven A. Pfahler to Streeter M. Clow; $10,000
1095 Woodside Drive; Ashley N. Moore to Larkin Street Homes, LLC; $82,000
1036 Delwood Road; Cornelia Desiree Beyer-Kline to Larry S. Varns and Joanne M. Varns; $190,000
926 Benedict Ave.; Joyce Hardwick to Tammy J. Adkins; $45,000
1178 Stewart Road N.; D.B Properties, LLP to Glenn Chipner, Jr. and Adina Chipner; $184,900
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
State Route 430; The Churches of Christ in Christian Union to Zachary Jeffrey Mark and Evandeline M. Standridge; $180,000
685 Reed Road; Rick Kigar, a Private Selling Officer to Nest Flippers, LLC; $90,000
1317 Bowen Road; The Annette M. Roesler Revocable Living Trust to Micah R. Mould and Melissa N. Mould; $400,000
41 South Ford Road; James Shrock, Deborah Shrock, Kolter McKinney, and Grace McKinney to Whitney T. Pennington and Brandi Pennington; $287,500
648 Impala Drive; Jeremy Sturts to Payton A. Sturts; $110,000
690 Pugh Road; Chad R. Elenbaum to David H. Moore and Chad R. Elenbaum; $148,900
2938 East State Route 430; E. Thomas Smith, Trustee to Marlaine Morgan and Marc Morgan; $440,000
1416 Paradise View Road; Clarence G. Luedy or Laurence G. Luedy, Trustees to Deborah K. Luedy; $127,920
2350 Galaxie Drive; Joseph S. Augustine to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $33,000
MONROE TOWNSHIP
1691 Pulver Road; David E. Dulaney and Debra S. Dulaney to Harold G. Noblet, Jr. and Susan L. Noblet; $229,900
Mansfield-Lucas Road; Brian P. McCartney and Staci A. McCartney to James S. Sauder and Danny Sauder; $21,000
PERRY TOWNSHIP
3110 Biddle Road; Jonathan S. Hory and Kellee E. Hory to Marty W. Yoder and Rachel A. Yoder; $530,000
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
5231 Blooming Grove Road; Estate of Merle David Shaffner to Danny C. Brady, Jr. and Pamela K. Brady; $50,000
1086 Crestview Drive; Estate of Evelyn LaRue to Brenda C. LaRue-Martin and Donald L. LaRue, Jr.; $58,000
500 North Horning Road; Norma J. Evans to Terry Taylor and Rebecca Taylor; $362,500
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
3017 Springmill West Road; Kathlene Dille and Matthew Dille to Allen Griffin and Robyn Griffin; $412,000
1338 North Rock Road; Darlene A. Allen and Richard E. Krizan, Jr. to Craig R. Haynie and Miyoshi M. Haynie; $309,000
650 Rudy Road; Lee A. Them to Dean W. Dickson and Deborah E. Dickson; $485,000
1324 Rock Road; Jason D. Hoffman to Robert L. Nelson; $138,000
1186 State Route 314; Michelle K. Dotson to Fitzpatrick Holdings Group, LLC; $150,000
1055 Lexington Ontario Road; Robert and Cathryn M. Wiltanger to Stephen and Karen Justice; $289,400
2438 Walker Lake Road; Kirby S. Clemens and Baylee R. Clemens to Terry Simmons and Kelli Simmons; $179,900
TROY TOWNSHIP
2542 Eckert Road; Robert M. Garofalo and Susan Garofalo to Crystal Cremeans and Kevin Cremeans; $245,000
V/L, State Route 314 S.; Richard Henkel to Craig White and Judy White; $95,000
55.316 acres, State Route 546; Corey D. Shearer to Johnny A. Troyer, Laura J. Troyer, and Menno A. Troyer; $184,386.67
55.316 acres, State Route 546; Christine A. McMahill to Johnny A. Troyer, Laura J. Troyer, and Menno A. Troyer; $184,386.67
55.316 acres, State Route 546; Jeffrey A. Maier to Johnny A. Troyer, Laura J. Troyer, and Menno A. Troyer; $184,386.67
3501 Lindsey Road; Debra A. Cicolani and Roy A. Steward to Michael Christopher McAvinew and Ashley Anne McAvinew; $315,000
1580 Graham Road; Jeffrey M. Morris and Jenny L. Morris to Mark K. Mauk and Joyce P. Lucas; $487,500
1514 Graham Road; Kim I. Maurer and Ruth A. Maurer to Matthew S. Wilging and Jessica A. Wilging; $200,000
3507 St. James Road; The Victoria Culler Living Trust to Keller Farms II, LLC; $875,000
1341 Lohr Road; Lois E. Osborne to Joseph Osborne and Suzi Lykins; $125,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
156 Kochheiser Road East; Michael McKinley to Hunter C. Birch and Taylor L. Birch; $215,000
1112 Braden Lane; The Truex Family Revocable Trust to Erik M. Ingram; $220,000
429 Craigston Drive; Julie M. Wittman and Timothy M. Wittman to Ashley Brooke Cornell and Kimberly Renee McKenzie; $200,000
3477 Washington South Road; Clarence W. Jennings to Trace A. Thomas; $165,000
1705 Devonshire Lane; Robin Hamill to Michael P. Perry and Donna C. Perry; $242,000
3833 Bellville North Road; Jessica Hunt fka Jessica Strange to Kayla John; $165,000
2215 Cloverdale Lane; Doris Jean Trail and Rick A. Kigar to Hoakton Enterprises, LLC; $140,400
3130 Touby Road; James E. Czerwien and Alana Czerwien to Melonee Rachelle-Harriger; $308,000
394 Alexander Road; Kenneth R. Thomas and Tamara S. Thomas to Robert E. Reiter and Judy M. Reiter; $275,000
592 Fuhrer Ave.; Mark G. Thomas to Michael E. Frank and Sarah A. Frank; $190,000
1356 Hillcrest Drive; Shelley K. Miller to Sarah M. Pagani and Levi Sigler; $205,000
WELLER TOWNSHIP
1250 Oswalt Road; Joshua J. Hughes to Chris A. Niswander and Juliette K. Niswander; $290,000
State Route 96 E.; Robert L. Stoffer and Dorothy L. Stoffer to The Board of Education of the Crestview Local School District; $50,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
5653 Wilson Road; The Estate of Donna M. Argie to Robert B. Hoffman; $260,000
7340 Doup Road; Daniel H. Miller and Mary J. Miller to Andrew Byler, Jr.; $125,000
3318 Tugend Road; Jeffrey R. Painter and Virginia Painter, Trustees of The Painter Family Trust to Great Lake Conference of the Churches of God; $0
3784 Pleasant Hill Road; Jeffrey A. Morris to Michael P. Barr and Loretta J. Barr; $0
2100 Snyder Road; Hartwell H. Mueller and Jill K. E. Mueller to Karen McGugin; $0