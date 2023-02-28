MANSFIELD — The following is a list of February's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
491 Orange St.; Ignacio Gaytan to Shawn E. Nolder and Tonya R. Nolder; $25,000
283 Reform St.; Melanie K. Steele, Trustee of the Marvin and Joyce Keinath Irrevocable Trust to Chad Michael; $76,900
48 Mansfield Ave.; Mansfield Apartments, LLC to Israel Zuniga; $26,000
394 South Main St.; Mansfield Apartments, LLC to Gamaliel Morales Oritz; $28,000
399 South Linden Road; The Estate of Daniel Raymond Bugg to Makayla Kuhlman; $65,900
281-283 Euclid Ave.; Mark A. Burleigh and Partricia Burleigh to 281 Euclid, LLC; $146,500
158 West First St.; ISANJO Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Moriah Lawhorn; $70,000
437 Ruby Ave.; Frances J. Wood to Phileo Properties, LLC; $51,000
362 Gem Ave.; Trever N. Carter to Patricia Bailey; $93,000
262, 264, Park Avenue East; Robert E. Blanton to Clearvent USA, LLC; $150,000
124 Elderberry Drive; Charles E. Lynch and Kimberly L. Lynch to Brenda Howe; $170,000
1269 Springbrook Drive; Larry D. Hamilton to Matthew R. Evans and Whitney D. Evans; $310,800
464 McPherson St.; Courtney Marie Lykins to MPW Taks, LLC; $25,000
557 Glendale Blvd.; Mike J. Morfin, Jr. to Franklin C. Hunt; $153,500
634 Hawthorne Lane; Roy Allen Bauguess, Jr. and Broderick G. Bauguess to Aaron Koon and Heidi Koon; $329,500
123 Blymyer Ave.; Gloria I. Heins to Joyce Ann Weinberger; $114,900
375 Buffalo St.; Keim Home Improvements, LLC to Erik M. Rummler and Katrina S. Rummler; $88,000
337 Sturges Ave.; Jeannie M. Hayter nka Jeannie M. Thomas to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $90,000
395 Sherman Place; Pacific Premier Trust FBO James O. Wilson Solo (K) wtta Pensco Trust to Anna Rebel; $0
838 Delph Ave.; North Renovation, LLC to Evan Benedict; $18,000
148 Lind Ave.; Linn D. Steward to Paul McLaughlin; $60,000
277 E. 1st St.; Caesar Small to Billy Boyd and Diane Boyd; $0
694 West Longview Ave.; Brenda M. Friedl, Administrator of the Estate of Dorothy Chandler to Henry Caudell and Lynette D. Caudell; $59,000
1044 Park West; Lee A. Hull to GLW2300099; $250,000
780 Poth Road; US Bank Trust National Associations, as Trustee to Harold Blanton, Jr. and Jessica Risner; $25,000
2115 Random Drive; Elizabeth A. Adams to Christopher P. Newlon and Virginia L. Yoha; $310,000
110 Helen Ave.; Grant Land, LLC to Jason Allen; $9,350
193 Dawson Ave.; Janet Marie Cox, Successor Trustee to Sell It Your Way, LLC; $15,000
68 North Benton St.; Seth Lowe to Larry E. Leid and Emily Z. Leid; $55,000
588 Fifth Ave.; Angela M. Rice wtta Angela Marie Smith to Teresa K. Carlson; $106,000
486 McPherson St.; Gayle P. Davis, Trustee to Kelly N. Hristovski and Nathan E. McFarland; $25,000
245 Sheridan Ave.; Steven Malchanoff to Ashraf M. Mussa; $35,000
60 Brentwood; Elijah Williams to Jennifer Krumm; $140,000
993 West Cook Road; William D. Cunning and Dorothy D. Cunning to John C. Cunning and Kelsey L. Cunning; $169,370
207 E. First St.; US Bank Trust National Association as Trustee to Tonya Nolder and Shawn Nolder; $15,500
223 Reform St.; The Debra Lynn Brown Family Trust to The Chantzer Revocable Living Trust; $13,333
223 Reform St.; The Estate of Douglas J. Kopcial to The Chantzer Revocable Living Trust; $13,333
223 Reform St.; Dennis B. Kopicial and Donald J. Kopcial to The Chantzer Revocable Living Trust; $13,333.34
510 Central Ave.; Connie Lee Schlupp to Angela Marie Rice; $70,000
91 Rambleside Drive; Ellen L. Davis to Richard Jones and Karen Jones; $82,000
597 West Fourth St.; Lance Talley to Teddy Owens and Kyle Brandon; $45,000
1887 West Cook Road; Southwood Hills Assembly of God aka Southwood Hills Assembly of God, Inc. to Grace Point Lex; $250,000
5 Smith Ave.; The Estate of Thelma Ousley aka Thelma M. Ousley to Rochelee Salazar and Austin Joseph Thomas; $74,900
985-987 Kentland Drive; Jesse H. Crumlick and Caroline N. Crumlick to Cody Komar; $161,000
583 McPherson St.; Christine E. Meenach to Sara Morals and Evan C. Brown; $65,000
125 Rae Ave.; U.S Bank Trust National Association, Trustee to Boomtown Investments, LLC; $26,250
219 E. Second St.; Davis XCO, LLC to Building Kingdom, LLC; $10,000
181 Wood St.; Michele Ricer, Administrator of the Estate of April May Savage, Deceased to Ignacio Gaytan; $12,800
1022 Belmont Ave.; Ronnie D. Webb and Pamela K. Webb to Boyd Properties of Ohio, LLC; $15,000
V/L, Harding Road; Leslie McGlone to Matthew L. Lyons; $4,000
336 W. Third St.; Tien F. Chang and Mary Chang to McNicholas Contracting, LLC; $64,500
357 W. Third St.; Tien F. Chang and Mary Chang to McNicholas Contracting, LLC; $64,500
142 N. Brookwood Way; Amilla Linville, Mary Czado, Mark Miller, and Ivan Miller, Jr. to James E. Edwards; $85,000
22 Williams Ave.; Chad Thompson and Sarah Thompson to Sunny Rental Homes, LLC; $36,000
320 Fern Ave.; Brandon M. Wolf to Fred Jay Allen Beare; $4,000
591 Woodland Road; Jane B. Meese to Michael A. Pfeifer and Gretchen A. Pfeifer; $130,000
301 Spring St.; Estate of Douglas M. Edwards, Deceased to Michael A. Mullins; $60,000
541 Sloane Ave.; Ashley Young to Nicholas B. Arnett; $125,000
227 Walter Ave.; Linda Otto Trustee of The Otto Family Revocable Trust to Victoria D. Rose; $115,000
538 Broadview Ave.; Lorentino Brunetti to Allison M. Pruett; $124,000
180 Bennett St.; Todd Flaherty to Travis Groscost; $70,000
315 Hammond Ave.; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to B&J Management, LLC; $46,100
354 Wayne St.; JRM Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Sherry Butcher; $110,000
564 Lexington Ave.; T&D Investments, LTD to Millard Management Group, LLC; $217,000
259 ½ Rae Ave.; Torme Johnson to RCHB 3, LLC; $40,000
573 Garfield Place; Teresa L. Alt to RCHB 3, LLC; $20,000
650-652 Bailey Drive; K.C Real Estate Rental, LLC to Dream Huge Realty, LLC; $146,875
119 Cliffbrook Drive; Sherri R. Hosterman NKA Parrish to Carletta Ann Grebenik and Richard Allen Grebenik; $135,000
585 Hawthorne Lane; Ralph W. Maurer, Jr. and Patricia A. Maurer to Salvador Gonzalez Padilla; $300,000
373 Dale Ave.; Ellis Zimmerman to Travis A. Butler; $93,000
1425 Royal Oak Drive; MMSV, LLC to Jonathan Stansell and Cara Stansell; $239,900
1432 Silver Lane; James B. Fraifogl and Mary J. Fraifogl to F and T Kunj Rental, LLC; $122,000
674 Glendale Blvd.; Takara C. Knepp to Chelsea A. Delianides and Nicholas A. Delianides; $153,000
534 Beethoven St.; Daniel L. Bombarger to Bechstein Premium Properties, LLC; $0
CITY OF ONTARIO
3328 Elmstone Court; Vincent Petrella and Joseph Petrella, Co-Trustees to Victoria L. Willis; $350,000
655 Scott Drive; Estate of Barbara S. Garrigues to Brooklynn Deel; $176,876
60 Frazier Road; Theresea Lynn Jackson to Spencer O. Parsons and Rachel J. Stimpert; $187,000
Red Maple Lane; Barry L. Pamula and Beth A. Pamula to Shope Investments, LLC; $30,000
Tanglewood Drive; Joel T. Fox and Ivana S. Fox to Shawna S. Lay; $39,000
2325 Deerfield Lane; Fannie Potter to Becky A. McClead, Trustee; $199,900
272 Spring St.; Anthony R. Walker to Simpson Homes, LLC; $30,000
2420 Ferguson Road; Nathan D. Milligan and Trish R. Milligan to The Huntington National Bank; $170,100
399 Cedarwood Court; Timothy M. Thornton and Kimberly D. Thornton to Rui Shi and Chauan Wu Chen; $115,000
CITY OF SHELBY
69 Renfrew Drive; Jeanette M. Allard to Bradley J. Gentille and Mary Gentille; $242,400
12 East Madison Ave.; Betty I. Stroup to David Randall Jacobs and Oralia Jacobs; $180,000
46 Simeon Ave.; Estate of Kenneth E. Fromm to Charles D. Miller and Nicolette Miller; $50,000
15 East Jefferson Ave.; Callie M. Calendar and David D. Calendar to Macy L. Lynch; $0
40 Jeffrey Ave.; Mary Loretta Shepherd to Carl Schroeder; $70,000
50 North Gamble St.; Twenty-Four Properties, LLC to Tien F. Chang and Mary Y. Chang; $110,000
59 Broadway St.; TD Rentals, LLC to Robert Hawks; $65,000
75 North Gamble St.; Mid-Ohio Investments, LLC to William Fleck and Santana Colburn; $150,505
17 Sunset Drive; Guadalupe Davidson and William J. Davidson to Gregory R. Wallen, Jr. and Linda J. Wallen; $150,000
154 E. Main St.; Lennette A. Cross to Haley Addison Carroll and Dalton James Mallett; $90,000
24 Auburn Ave.; Bruce K. Hurst to Joshua Dye and Alexandria Dye; $60,000
18 Wilson Ave.; Sean J. Drain to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, As Trustee of Stanwich; $68,400
30 Park Ave.; Colette E. Shaw to Ernest L. Hickok and Velma M. Hampton; $0
48 Carleton Ave.; Carl Schroeder to Trisha Moreland; $42,000
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
276 West Durbin Circle; Rosemary A. Swihart to Ralph E. Revennaugh and Judith E. Revennaugh; $242,500
305 S. Main St.; Robert J. Miller Trust “B”, dated 11/8/2000 to Tom Log Properties, LLC; $650,000
109 School St.; K.C Real Estate Rental, LLC to Jacob H. Marsh; $160,000
224 Kelly Ave.; Gil Bowman and Tari L. Bowman to David R. Irvin and Charla A. Irvin; $25,000
224 Kelly Ave.; Jeffrey C. Pfoutz to David R. Irvin and Charla A. Irvin; $25,000
224 Kelly Ave.; David W. Pfoutz to David R. Irvin and Charla A. Irvin; $25,000
224 Kelly Ave.; David Martin and Patricia A. Martin to David R. Irvin and Charla A. Irvin; $25,000
16 East Ogle St.; Joel M. Warner and Peggy J. Warner to Brock L. McGhee and Nina M. McGhee; $220,000
VILLAGE OF CRESTLINE
1423 County Line Road; Relda Georgann Frietchen to Brian Sipes and Tamera Sipes; $225,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
85 Mayfair Road; Nathan P. Hancovsky and Megan R. Hancovsky to Matthew Hill and Stephanie Hill; $190,000
277 Oxford Road; Mathew Hill and Stephanie Hill to Edgar Bradley Delong; $190,000
52 Holiday Hill; Larry D. Merwine to Ramona Kaiser-Childers; $142,000
466 Lexington Steam Corners Road; Estate of Philip Zaika to Robyn Starr St Clair Osborn and David L. Osborn; $214,000
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
0.5990 acres, State Route 603; Board of Education of Plymouth-Shiloh Local School District to Viking Character Academy; $3,000
State Route 61; David L. Studer and Sally A. Studer to JODUHI, Inc., an Ohio Corporation; $5,128
State Route 61; David L. Studer and Sally A. Studer to Timothy W. Beer and Traci L. Beer; $34,872
45 Bell St.; Delbert Henderson to Steven C. Kennard and Jamey C. Kennard; $80,000
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
34 W. Main St.; Billy A. Sexton and Glenna D. Sexton fka Glenna D. Rand to Warren J. Myers and Wendy L. Shaw Miller; $20,000
45 Pettit St.; Jeremy N. Keene to Cody A. Keene; $0
CASS TOWNSHIP
7417 Guthrie Road; Mary Ratliff to Luther R. Ratliff, II and Christina Kay Hughes; $70,800
2868 State Route 603; Rosanne M. VanPelt to Michael Hickman and Cynthia Hickman; $170,000
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
349 Rhinehart Road; Philip Skaggs and Jamie R. Skaggs to Christopher Tedjeske and Cristina Tedjeske; $234,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
901 Pennsylvania Ave.; Larry L. Hobart and Janet F. Welborn aka Janet F. Hobart-Welborn to Jack M. Layton, III; $160,925
860 Grace St.; Patrick E. Plenge to April R. Moore; $105,000
999 Park Avenue East; Mid-Ohio Tire Company, Inc. to Shawn M. Breitinger and Kathy R. Breitinger; $90,000
V/L, Piper Road; Clifford D. Isch to Mike Laribee; $40,000
1207 Keller Drive; K.C Real Estate Rental, LLC to Dream Huge Realty, LLC; $450,000
659 Sunnydale Ave.; Zachery E. Workman and Mark A. Workman aka Mark A. Tyson to James Meyer and LaDonna Meyer; $145,000
1721 SR 545; Mansfield Raceway, LLC to Mack Merle; $60,000
1234 Cairns Road; Timothy R. Bowersock to Randall K. Brown, Jr. and Lori Ellen Brown; $205,897
1077 Benedict Ave.; Michael Lemaster, by PSO to Towd Point Mortgage Trust 2017-6, U.S Bank National Association; $11,100
674 Averill Ave. and 690 Averill Ave.; Crystal K. Evans, Executor of the Estate of Larry E. Evans, Sr. to Genayee Richards; $55,000
394 Esley Lane; Joshua Burghard and Codey Burghard to Kimberly Michelle Belt and Frederick Belt; $0
1067 North Stewart Road; Max D. McClellan, Jr. to Ralph W. Maurer and Patricia A. Maurer; $0
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
Peterson Road; Devin A. Ohl to Christopher C. Powell and Allyson M. Powell; $40,000
3500 Shad Drive; Mary L. Zalokar to Zimmerman Land Co., LTD; $120,000
1739 Windsor Road; Deloris Mills by Burietta Lotterer and Garry L. Mills, Guardians to Rebekah M. Baldridge; $115,000
1066 Ramsey Drive; Kyle S. Addington, Trustee of “The Addington Keystone Preservation” to David W. Soles; $171,000
1496 Paradise View St.; Carrie A. Kiser to Matthew Kisor; $80,000
2200 State Route 430; Branden Weaver to Terry Lynn Forren; $183,117
PERRY TOWNSHIP
6304 Darlington South Road; Robert Martin and Nancy Martin to Jeffrey Stewart; $124,000
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
1401 Crestline-Bloomingrove Road; Troy A. Oldaker to Kelly R. Tennant; $345,900
SHARON TOWNSHIP
5085 Main St. aka 4469 Funk Road; Never Say Properties, LLC to ClearEstates, LLC; $400,000
5328 State Route 39; Benjamin D. Kitzler, Administrator WWA of the Estate of Christine R. to Bruce A. Kehres; $100,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
300 S. Lexington-Springmill Road; D & M Real Estate Investments, Ltd. to Timber Valley Ranch Properties, LLC; $345,000
State Route 314; Mikel Lee Hamilton and Ruriko Hamilton to Michael P. Fender and Gabrielle A. Fender; $75,000
461 State Route 314 S.; Frederic H. Roscoe and Linda S. Roscoe to Kyle Frederick Musick and Elizabeth Marie Musick; $400,000
58.5757 acres, Snodgress Road and Walcrest Drive; Z&W Legacy, LLC and GS Rentals, Ltd. to Christopher Russell and Cara M. Russell; $500,000
2626 Walker Lake Road; Randall K. Brown, Jr. to Elizabeth Bridgeman and Garrett Nedrow; $258,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
V/L, Bowers Road; Abe S. Raber and Esther L. Raber to Timothy Hanline; $176,939.40
1900 West Cook Road; Hermann Schwaner, Trustee to Yu Dang and Kyle Smith; $290,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
2025 Mansfield Washington Road; Victoria Willis to Justin Sims and Dorothy Sims; $410,000
1351 Eisenhower Ave.; Frank C. Hunt and Nisa M. Hunt to James S. Raubenheimer, Sr. and Magdalena G. Raubenheimer; $189,500
1995 Mansfield Washington Road; Alan L. Miller and Lois M. Miller to Joshua D. Harmon and Elizabeth R. Harmon; $232,450
V/L, Woodville Road; Roger E. Hooks, Karen L. Hooks Spiess, and Douglas A. Hooks to Julie A. Trifiletti; $40,000
765 Walnut Drive; Kirk R. Kabel and Donna Kilivry to Casey Alexander Wright and Kirsten Wright; $235,500
393, 395 West Hanley Road; Deborah A. Hart to Barton Jacobs and Lynette Jacobs; $140,000
631 Orchard Drive; Cassandra C. Sager to Eric Shultz and Reid Peterson; $58,000
527 Sherwood Drive; Angela Tager and Chris Tager to Kelsie Varga and Nicholas Varga; $210,000
80 Yoha Drive; Clifford E. Hardin and Maxine L. Leedy to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5; $175,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
2414 Ramsey Road; Bryan J. Wisenbarger to Mason Clover and Jessica Clover; $240,000
3968 Pleasant Hill Road; Estate of Michael Baskin to Timothy Foshee; $130,000
780 Walnut Drive N.; Gail H. Handwork to Christian J. Harris and Katherine J. Harris; $244,400
7197 Dunn Road; Jacob Shetler, aka Jacob D. Shetler and Rachel Shetler to Freeman Hostetler and Sylvia Hostetler; $0
0 Butler North Liberty Road; Edward H. Raber and Martha E. Raber to JB Acres, LLC; $64,700