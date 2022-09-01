MANSFIELD -- Richland County's property transfers for the month of August included the sale of Milliron Recycling, 2384 State Route 39.
The company was sold from JRM Realty LTD to BlueScope Recycling and Materials, LLC, an Australian company, for $10,055,000.
Here are September's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office
CITY OF MANSFIELD
231 Willowbrook Drive; Jonathan Nisley, aka Johnathan A. Nisley and Jemima Nisley to Ian A. Kibler; $191,000
568 Garfield Place; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to Ed Pleites; $27,000
210 Remembrandt St.; H&H Construction/Builders, LLC to Kelley R. McConehea; $25,000
567 Yale Drive; Rosalle A. Beathler to Breck A. Coombs; $160,000
363 Grandridge Ave.; Irene A. Wilson to Darrell Clemons and Kathy L. Clemons; $50,000
492 Spayer Lane; RCHB1, LLC to Allegiance Equities, LLC; $10,000
404, 408, 420, 443, 447, 480, and 493 Spayer Lane; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to Allegiance Equities, LLC; $210,000
1246 Woodville Road; Cosette L. Russell to Josiah S.D Russell and Sarah E. Miller; $95,000
651 Bowman St.; Eaton Jessica and Matthew Eberhardt to Jewell Samantha Louise and Johnathon David Eldridge; $13,000
9 S. Mulberry St.; Angela Greving to Matthew Miller; $87,466
1494 Lascerne Circle South; Debra R. Branch to Elizabeth A. England; $139,000
103 Sturges Ave.; Lovejoy Construction, LLC to Omaj Business Services, LLC; $15,000
468 Agate Ave.; Benjamin D. Williams to Cherryfield Properties, LLC; $90,000
94 & 96 Betzstone; Jennifer L. Snavely to Huawei Ye and Rong Sheng Chen; $187,000
397 3rd Ave.; Green Blade Marketing, LLC to Rhonda Chelski and Kyle Criss; $117,000
529 Johns Ave.; Diane Evege aka Diana Evege to Christopher Gordon; $4,000
426 Sherman Place; Carolyn Dollish to Micah Leeth; $70,000
1090 Larchwood Road; Lance Oliver Albrecht to Alexa Dobrzykowski and Blake Doughty; $214,900
1625 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders, LLC to Richard Franta and Leatha Franta; $276,900
420 Gem Ave.; April C. Rhea to Colleen L. Bell; $105,000
274-276 Patton Ave.; Roberta A. White to Masha Properties, LLC; $26,000
102 West Second St.; 92 West Second Street, LLC to Blake C. Hunt; $27,500
442 Agate Ave.; Rhonda K. Haburn to Dale R. Merritt II; $78,000
88 Raymond Ave.; Auldwyn Michele McFarnald to Centerra Co-Op, Inc.; $9,900
181 West Raleigh Ave.; Donald Rhinehart to Bruce Gierhart; $62,900
Red Oak Trail; Kimberly A. Speck aka Kimberly Speck to Bach Xuyen Nguyen; $18,000
83 McCullough Blvd.; Dennis A. Davis and Sandra J. Davis to Michael D. Cline and Karen A. Cline; $203,000
129 Blymer Ave.; Rozeland T. Kennel nka Rozeland T. Bateman and Jason Bateman to Kiley Harris; $135,000
584 N. Mulberry St.; Tony J. Marcum to Jason Rose; $6,000
325 West Fifth St.; Joseph B. Yates to Simpson Homes, LLC; $55,000
550 Arlington Ave.; TENRAB, LLC to SBKR, LLC; $193,000
V/L Oak St.; Michael D. Atkeson to Thompson & Son’s Home Improvements, LLC; $30,000
37 W. Prospect St.; Glenn Maglott, Jr. to Michael D. Atkeson; $28,000
335-337 Dale Ave.; Morgan L. Walter, Michael A. Walter, and Lisa L. Walter to NLH Homes, LLC; $109,900
1683 Nantucket Drive; Michael E. Tolliver and Shirley A. Tolliver to Alice M. Grove; $249,900
332 Eighth Ave.; Ramon E. McMillen and Randy E. McMillen, Co-Trustees to McMillen Septic Tanks, LLC; $125,000
521 Eighth Ave.; Ramon E. McMillen and Randy E. McMillen, Co-Trustees to McMillen Septic Tanks, LLC; $1.00
471 King St.; George L. Weltin, III to Ignacio Gaytan; $9,800
536 Midland Drive; Douglas Swain and Elizabeth A. Graham to Scott Steiner; $147,000
135 Glenwood Blvd.; Brian C. Forbes, Brenda Forbes, and Jeffrey W. Wakeley to Rebecca Chacko; $125,000
370 Emerald Ave.; Mid Ohio Investments, LLC to Suzanne R. D’Avanzo; $93,000
115 Poplar St.; Kevin D. Caldwell Sr. and Salina P. Caldwell to Douglas Pleitez; $40,000
65 Pinecrest Drive; Cameron Edwin Karger and Traci Annette McCourt to Kathryn Grace Pidgeon and Derek Pidgeon; $199,900
490 Howard St.; Linette Jackson to John R. Walters; $26,500
29 North Park St., East Third St., East Dickson Ave., and North Franklin Ave.; Richland Engineering Limited, an Ohio Limited Partnership Association to WP Ohio Realty, LLC; $300,000
646 Park Avenue West; Wild Frogs I, LLC to Really Recovered, Inc. of The Christian and MIssionary Alliance; $95,000
309 Grace St.; Lois Faye Reedy aka Faye Wharton to Walter E. Meyer; $7,813
250 Saxton Road; The Maria Piaka Trust to Stephanie Grossman and David Grossman; $70,000
534 Woodland Ave.; Mary E. Lanier-Edwards and Bobby J. Edwards to Billy Kincald and Courtney Corey; $33,000
194 Rowland Ave.; James L. Rust, Jr. to Michael Anthony Cole and Stefanny Sarmiento; $102,000
607 Diram Lane; Patricia D. Gialamas to Stephen B. Carroll; $84,000
258 Saxton Road; Matthew J. Sickmiller to Christine Lynn Wetzel; $129,900
240 South Adams St.; Latasha Senee Marie Reed to B & J Management, LLC; $48,000
150 Dawson Ave.; Robert C. Grantham and Donna A. Grantham to Rodney J. Phillips; $40,000
347 Altamont Ave.; Susan E. Maul to Helen Avenue, LLC; $59,000
571 Heineman Blvd.; Mountfield Property Management, LLC to Nikki M. Lawrence; $86,000
750 Woodhill Road; Kevin R. Kruer and Heather M. Tsavaris to Russell Kiser II, Trustee of the R.K II Living Trust; $32,500
153 Redwood Road; Jeffrey E. Hammett and Jerry L. Hammett, Co-Trustees to Keith Layton and Carol Layton; $240,000
140 S. Trimble Road; Jeffery Lee Hall and Sandy S. Hall to Reginald Wilson and Crystal Wilson; $150,000
1468 Lexington Ave.; MAIC GOOD CHOICES III, LLC to Samara Property Management, LLC; $700,000
500 S. Main St.; Paul L. Lintern to DC Duval United, LLC; $25,000
37 Glenwood Blvd.; J’ville Holdings, Ltd to Susan Parkison; $57,000
907 Lexdale Lane; The Estate of Joy L. Locke to Timothy Locke; $175,000
478 Howard St.; Floyd M. Holland and Doris Holland to Nathan Little; $100
1059 Wyandotte Ave.; Sandra S. Hall to Breanna N. Rogers; $85,000
693 Woodville Road; Mikayla M. Hackett and Gavin C. Hackett to Devon Stephens; $125,000
102 Columbia Ave.; Jerry A. Lynch to Options1 Real Estate, LLC; $15,900
1720 Rippling Brook Drive; Karen T. Riegel and Richard Riegel to Griffin C. Glenn; $269,000
1082 Country Club Drive; Mark Stamper to William Storrow; $70,000
519 Park Avenue West; David J. Rummell and Naya Laurent to Ace Carson Investments, LLC; $105,000
3592 Maxwell Road; Katharina Schmidt to Capital Bounty, LLC; $60,000
1173 Lexington Ave.; Jeffery J. Mayer to Russell S. Fillmore; $105,000
1711 Riva Ridge Drive; Lloyd L. Dent, Trustee of The Dent Family Revocable Living Trust, to Jeffrey E. Collins and Laura D. Collins; $150,000
1032-1038 Woodville Road; Tien Chang and Yun Chang to Mark C. Gray; $320,000
1053 Oakdale Drive; Linda J. Applegate to Zackery R. Phelps; $113,000
330 Newman St.; Stronger by Choice, an Ohio Non-Profit Corporation to Caroline Adolpho and Carl Adolpho, III; $5,000
192 Western Ave.; Ignacio Gaytan to Christopher C. Cox; $52,000
131 West Raleigh Ave.; Ashley B. Cornell to Spencer Ferguson; $145,000
661 Scholl Road; Michael G. Kolmansberger to Kimberly Jo Botdorf; $46,200
240 Penn Ave.; Cynthia Edwards Mills to Ronald Moton Jr. and Veronica Moton; $62,000
625 Ferndale Road; Barbara J. Vanderbilt and Gary R. Vanderbilt to Roberto David Dantiago-Ortiz and Allison Greenfield; $180,000
616 Cline Ave.; Margaret B. Eyerly to Nancy Riess; $123,000
1750 Rocky Rill Court; Robert E. Sloan to Anthony J. Race; $210,000
329 Buckeye Ave.; Thomas C. Harter, Trustee, to Thomas W. Dornbusch and Gerald L. Dornbusch, Jr.; $40,800
610 Scholl Road; Stacy L. Sanjur to Keaton S. Sanjur; $88,000
1219 Walker St.; Ben H. Dague to Jennie L. Smith; $5,000
851 Manchester Road; Joshua I. Daly to Synergy Property Solutions, Inc.; $54,000
257 East Second St.; Kiera Taylor to Carlos Manuel Stoner; $48,000
135 West First St.; Argive, LLC to RMA Homes, LLC; $75,000
324 Sturges Ave.; David Emerson to Rodney J. Phillips; $34,056
275 Poplar St.; Lexview Properties, LLC to Ashview Properties, LLC; $700,000
1009 Woodhill Road; Steven Bagley to Olivia Brooke Manuella and Alexx James Moore; $196,000
1300 Cedarbrook Ct; Susan Falde and Cray O. Falde to Loriann M. Reynolds; $290,000
28 Wellington Ave.; Dollface Enterprises, LLC to Jason Daniel Ogg and Geordan Elise Ogg; $120,000
1365 Mary Court; Brian L. Running and Kimberly Running to Justin R. DuBois; $202,500
270 Patton Ave.; Samuel R. Saprano aka Samuel Robert Saprano to Mark A. White and Roberta J. White; $20,140
1502 Pearl Place; Estate of Merle D. Shaffner aka Merle David Shaffner to Synergy Property Solutions, Inc.; $540,000
1067 Stone Road; Donald Lee Shepherd to Michael Randall; $58,000
211 Rowland Ave.; Michael Wheeler to Home Cash Offer Pros, LLC; $35,000
34 Westgate Drive; Nickolas A. Henry to David I. Villanueva and Grace D. Villanueva; $149,900
280 North Diamond St.; Richland Outreach Center, an Ohio Nonprofit Corporation to Eric Tomlinson; $190,000
40 & 42 N. Main St.; GO KE, LLC to VanMeter Investments, LLC; $200,000
358 Planview Road; The Estate of Merle D. Shaffner aka Merle David Shaffner to Partin Rentals, LLC; $42,000
188 Marion Ave.; Darrell C. Clemons and Kathy L. Clemons to Synergy Property Solutions, Inc.; $20,000
420 Central Ave.; Kelly M. Sorgenfrei to Sandra Munholland; $125,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
1041 Crestfield St.; Deborah Grove and John M. Grove to Lori S. Miller; $125,000
1610 Park Avenue West; Eric Hollar to Matthew David Baloy; $129,900
892 & 900 Lexington-Springmill Road; R&D Partnership, P.L.L to Rent Apartment, Ltd; $3,200,000
72 Maple Lane; Monique M. Goyarts-Wentz to Jung Kim and David Jun; $274,900
45 South Harding Heights Blvd.; Joshua J. Hughes and Crystal L. Hughes to Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO Nathan Purby IRA; $80,000
1158 Cobblefield Drive; Mark A. Freer and Cynthia A.F. Freer to Richard J. Brandenburg and Linda J. Brandenburg; $215,000
1769 Grace Ave.; Amanda S. Crawford and Joshua A. Crawford to Colten R. Harvey; $220,000
728 Scott Drive; Ruth I. Yugovich to Barbara J. Koenig; $129,000
40 Clare Road; Susan D. Ball to Tiffany Parker and Joshua Parker; $193,000
1917 Teakwood Drive; Pamela Cline aka Pamela C. Cline to D&S Hospitality, LLC; $289,000
1635, 1643, 1653, W. Fourth St.; Peggy E. Dickinson to Paul Stenholtz; $600,000
1635, 1643, 1653, W. Fourth St.; Bondi Investments, LLC to Paul Stenholtz; $600,000
1994 Teakwood Drive; Tien Thuy Thao Phung to Robert Bacic, Donna M. Bacic, and Lisa Marie Abrams, Trustees; $250,000
1752 Spring Village Lane; Paul A. Staton and Bethany L. Staton to Dean Evert; $276,500
385 Sugar Maple Lane; Charles A. Shumway and Carolyn A. Shumway, Co-Trustees, to Gerald R. Kellar and Rhonda J. Kellar; $397,000
45 Lexington Ontario Road; Sandi A. Arnold to Collin Chalut; $150,000
CITY OF SHELBY
70 Mansfield Ave.; Kyle H D Sanders and Shannon Sanders to Jocelyn R. Blevins and Matthew L. Blevins; $162,800
53 Vernon Road; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to Adelaide Opal Jayne Kvochick and John Provchy; $82,000
219 West Main St.; Samuel B. Kuhn and Sara L. Kuhn to Shelby Life Church, Inc; $0
149 W. Smiley Road; Robert D. Parrigan to Sean W. Ousley and Deborah A. Ousley; $190,000
0 N. Gamble St.; Watt Development, LLC to Primetime Excursions, LLC; $60,000
20 West St.; Dodds Development Company, LLC to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $45,000
101 Britannia Court; Vincent C. Studer and Irma J. Studer to Gary L. Hockenberry and Michelle L. Hockenberry; $360,000
28 Mack Ave.; The Workman Living Trust to RCHB 1 LLC; $27,500
6 Water St.; Weber Alley Developers, LLC to Six Water St., LTD; $125,000
254-256 West Main St.; Triple K Enterprises, Ltd to Finlay Properties, LLC; $165,000
633 Bendle Ave.; The Estate of Deloris J. Somerville to Mildred B. Chodera; $164,000
63 Park Ave.; Brenda L. Reed and Michael S. Reed to Tristan M. Reed and Alexis Jean Heinberger; $80,000
15 W. Maxwell Drive; Calvin W. Gouge and Pearl L. Gouge Trust to Emily P. Worthington; $105,000
99 Parkwood Drive; Carl E. Schroeder to Demi J. Griffith; $165,000
102 W. Park Drive; Berneice Ritchie nka Berneice Hoover, by James A. Ritchie, POA to David Ritchie; $75,000
316 Stadium St.; Mohammad Nasir and Susanne Lusk to Daniel B. Hansel; $110,000
17 River View Drive; Doris A. Berdanier to Mary A. Robertson; $166,000
49 Sherman Ave.; Estate of Linda F. Peterson to Kylie A. Narance and Ryan Angell; $108,000
39 Sunset Drive; Robert C. Deruy and Viki A. Deruy to Michael J. Millward; $225,000
5 South Long St, Unit 255-257; Triple K. Enterprises, LTD to Falisha Kennebrew; $260,000
44 West St.; Michael S. McKown to Deanne M. Brokaw; $6,000
Two Vacant Lots on Second St.; Cody Sexton to Ryan P. Wilson and Kimberly R. Wilson; $5,000
29 E. Smiley Ave.; Johnie Deskins aka Johnny Deskins to Nancey Mullins; $5,500
39 4th St.; Chase B. Wallace aka Chase Bradley Wallace to PennyMac Loan; $59,334
176 West Main St.; Edward A. Thurman to Clorissa Rose and Michael Rose; $230,000
17 West Tucker Ave.; Howard E. Sexton to Tyler E. Sexton and Traci J. Sexton; $5,000
17 West Tucker Ave.; Traci J. Sexton to Tyler E. Sexton; $4,100
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
214 Riverside Drive; Jaime H. Krause to Mary Grace Guilfoyle; $220,000
72 Fitting Ave.; Maja C. Anderson, et al to Benjamin Bethea and Denise Bethea; $195,000
209 Huron St.; Vicki L. Timmer to Brandi Reynolds; $110,000
308 South Main St.; Courtney Young to Michele Scott and Patrice Scott; $130,000
164 ½ Fitting Ave.; Justin A. Hurrell to Adam Weiser and Brooke Weiser; $500
168 School St.; Chasity Feeman and Andrew Feeman to Isaac Schnuerer; $124,900
105 Mill Road; William D. Morrow and Carol E. Morrow to Rest and Relax, LLC; $215,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
74 Liberty St.; Richard J. Bebout and William R. Bebout to Krista M. Nyhart; $199,000
96 Grant St.; Sharon K. Brubaker to Benjamin Bethea and Denise Bethea; $102,500
145 Grant St.; Tara Hayden and Rick W. Hayden to The Jeffrey T. Gillson Revocable Trust; $196,000
Mansfield-Adario Road; Ora A. Mast and Effie J. Mast to Ephriam E. Miller and Esther E. Miller; $498,915
103 Main St.; Edna C. Hetsler to David K. Secrist and Edwin L. Secrist, Jr.; $40,000
138 Morgan St.; Edna C. Hetsler to David K. Secrist and Edwin L. Secrist, Jr.; $35,000
5705 Franklin Church Road; Andrew Miller and Mary D. Miller to Jerry L. Miller and Sara J. Miller; $115,000
McKibben Road; Florence Krikke to Arthur Krikke; $0
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
24 Delaware St.; Jeremy Kinton and Krystal Lilly to Phillip Pugh; $166,000
28 Norfolk Drive; Jason L. Henre and Laura Henre to Mei Feng Lin; $220,000
048-27-100-18-000; NIcholas A. Voulgares to Steven P. Minturn and Jody E. Minturn; $65,525
Second Ave.; Robin Scot Shaffner, Executor of the Estate of Merle David Shaffner to John David Goettel; $22,500
Charles Court; Walker Brothers Lexington, LLC to Gary A. Piper and Beverly J. Piper; $46,000
245 Oxford Road; Courtney L. Boling, II and Krista Sue Boling to Tricia A. Carroll; $261,000
20 Short St.; The Estate of Floyd A. Corwin to Lorraine C. Nicholson, Kent Nicholson, and Aja A. Corwin; $107,000
218 Sherwood Drive; Alexis Arnold and Kanani Arnold to April C. Stiles; $174,900
76 Yorkshire Road; Takuji Shimizu and Masumi Shimizu to Aaron Logan; $189,000
VILLAGE OF LUCAS
35 W. Main St.; Jason C. Freeman and Schena L. Freeman to Ashley L. Gerhart; $147,000
47 Wallace Drive; Benjamin J. Braen and Amanda L. Braen to Michael A. Jenkins; $100,000
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
79 W. Broadway St.; 3 Roses Property Management, LLC to Blake Hale and Kaila Hale; $19,000
215 Riggs St.; David W. King to Rob’s Construction, LLC; $0
187 Broadway St.; The Tackett Family Trust to Jacob Marker; $62,000
153 Beelman St.; George H. Hiltbrunner to Linian Properties, LLC; $75,000
4505 Dinninger Road; Cory Small and Stacey Thomas, Co-Trustees of The Keene Keystone to Stacey L. Rennick, Jr. and Cristin A. Rennick; $162,000
8384 State Route 598; Paula Brown, Amy Miller, Gena Williams, and Brad Postema to Norman E. Blymyer; $175,000
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
8 Mechanics St.; Mark A. Campbell to Noah R. France and Allison M. Fisher; $67,000
52 North Street; Christopher M. Plantz and Rachel J. Plantz to Melanie Shoup; $108,000
BLOOMINGROVE TOWNSHIP
7801 Heifner Road; Lowell T. Tackett and Connie Christine Tackett to Floyd L. Zimmerman and Emma M. Zimmerman; $230,000
CASS TOWNSHIP
3621 Bistline Road; Candance Lambert and Jennifer Lambert to Jeremy A. Huston; $5,000
7905 Willet Road; Craig A. Forquer to Harold N. Zimmerman and Marian Zimmerman; $200,000
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
1282 Taylortown Road; Jon A. Odson and Elsie E. Odson to Kamberly Terry and William Robertshaw; $350,000
569 Linn Road; Joseph M. Kososky and Stephanie M. Kososky to Michael R. Hetrick and Kayla L. Hetrick; $355,000
485 Linn Road; Stacy E. Cambell to Christopher Allen Caley and Natalie Nicole Caley; $297,000
1168 Amoy West Road; Vance W. DeWitt to Tabbatha Sapp; $80,000
3700 Amoy Ganges Road; Autumn J. Bailey to Londyn Niss and Logan Osborne; $240,000
1377 Arnold Road; Mark A. Fagan and Elaine S. Fagan to Autumn Bailey; $250,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
191 State Route 39; H.F Skari Motors, Inc to DC Acquisition Company, LLC; $550,000
2298 Stiving Road; Nicole A. Ginter Hartge of “The Ginter Keystone Inheritance Trust” to Keera Williams; $181,818
2764 Taylortown Road; Todd A. Korbas to Taylor Dawn Elliott; $140,000
2796 Holtz Road; Diana R. Garrett to Nancy Lusk; $199,900
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
V/L, Wagner Road; Wade Hilltop Properties, LLC to Michael A. McCorkle and Jeannette L. McCorkle; $70,000
282 Honeycreek Road; Linda S. Wade to Nathan Coovert and Kimberly Coovert; $240,000
Dill Road; Richard D. Swendal and Betty E. Swendal, Trustees to Michael S. Leach and Jennifer Leach; $7,000
State Route 97; Richard D. Swendal and Betty E. Swendal, Trustees to Richard D. Swendal, Jr. and Kathy S. Swendal; $7,000
7.909 acres, Vanscoy Road; Adam T. Wade and Donna Wade to Wade Hilltop Properties, LLC; $94,908
514 West Honey Creek Road; Brandon M. Brazil and Kristi M. Brazil to Michael T. Viars; $243,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
1022 Ashland Road; Carrols, LLC to BK 1022, LLC; $2,000,000
578 Parry St.; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to Mid State Investments, LLC; $50,000
372-378 Apple Lane; Jerry F. Moore to Ludwig R. Perseltz; $302,000
1303-1305 Wolford Road; Michael W. Frech to Leonard W. Clow; $130,000
1149 Belmont Ave.; Susane M. L. Sum to Jerrie A. Servedio; $3,000
1098 Eastview Drive; Lisa A. Stevens and Tammy L. Rafeld to Tina M. Windsor; $147,000
664 Annfield Drive; R-House-4U, Ltd. to Gary E. Crist; $145,500
951 Herring Ave.; EJA Properties, LLC to Jeffrey Duda and Chelsea Duda; $78,000
1169 Eastview Drive; Benjamin L. Goldsmith to Andrew C>B Goldsmith and Sarah E.C Goldsmith; $42,666
1234 Lenox Ave.; Robert W. Daugherty, Jr. and Kalie Daughtery to Chad A. Shroemer; $130,000
927 Park Avenue East; Richard Kozman and Terri L. Kozman to Kristi L. Shrimplin; $130,000
910 Benedict Ave.; James G. Costell to U.S Bank Trust National Association; $30,000
1041 Belmont Ave.; Brandi Whicker and Bunny King to U.S Bank Trust National Association; $56,667
977 Expressview Drive; Estate of Brian T. Shrock to Mary Elizabeth Meyer; $199,900
27 N. Ridge Road N.; Daniel G. Elliott and Shirley D. Elliott to Eugene Elliott and Emily Mandeville; $53,000
1009 Dianewood Drive; Pamela K. MIlligan to Michelle L. Bradley; $150,000
1663 Hickory Land; Daniel Jacobs to Cindy Michelle Lonas; $150,000
949 Beal Road; Nancy E. DeVenny to Lance R. McManus and Israa McManus; $151,000
V/L, Kentucky Ave.; Dana R. Blasberg to Donald J. Stover, Jr. and Kelly A. Slick-Stover; $7,900
741 Belmont Ave.; Joseph M. Kososky to Regina K. Fischer and Juanita C. Pringle; $180,000
1240 Manner Drive; Barbara Jean Gombosch and Debra Sue Wiles to Charles L. Gregory and Susan Carol Gregory; $189,900
991 & 993 Neil Circle; The Estate of Vergil E. Wolf to Vicky Styer and Sandra Smith; $170,000
988 Herring Ave.; Diana Rhea to Jeffery L. Hall and Sandy S. Hall; $109,000
517 Mansfield Lucas Road; Kelly A. Miracle fka Kelly A. Hootman to Brent T. Winget; $80,000
1384 Walker Ave.; David W. Boggs and Robert A. Boggs to Dakota A. Thomas and Jessica L. Thomas; $135,000
519 Michigan Ave.; Debra J. Mitchell fka Debra J. Steward to Rebecca Risener and Parker Risener; $130,000
558 Indiana Ave.; David H. Harmon and Virginia L. Harmon to Melanie Anne Prater; $25,000
891 Beal Road; Samuel H. Williams aka Samuel Williams to Jennifer F. Bumbalough and Patrick M. Bumbalough; $196,000
228 North Illinois Ave.; 4 Z, LLC to David E. Myers Jr. and Nancy J. Myers; $0
1282 Warner Ave.; Brian K. Enlow to Bryan Howell and Ashley Howell; $149,500
403 Michigan Ave.; Joyce Eaton and DiAnn L. Lee to Lakeesha N. Clark; $125,000
398 Lee Lane; Kandace Mergel to Donna Swantrom and Kurt Swanstrom; $139,900
1235 Bonnie Drive; Michael Cox to Clyde A. Cox aka Clyde Cox; $89,000
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
1882 Hulit Road; Brianna Maldinger to Robert Figueroa and Cynthia L. Neff-Figueroa; $179,900
1976 Farmdale Road; MIchelle Bradley to Alexis Arnold and Kanani Arnold; $178,000
1695 Frontier Trail; Skylar R. Dailey, wtta Skylar R. Rotruck to David Edmond Morrison and Marjorie DeAnne Morrison; $200,000
2199 Lakewood Drive; Marlene R. Howard and James S. Howard to David Bullock and Nancy Yanez; $215,000
2018 Hout Road; EZ Made, LLC to Cheryl A. Powell; $102,523
1257 Laver Road; Thomas W. Ball to Delwyn Rowland; $125,000
1906 Hulit Road; David Joe Zehner and Jonathan Lee Zehner to Rhonda Jean Henderson and James Ray Henderson; $149,900
2365 Fleming Falls Road; Gregory E. Rebman and Sara L. Rebman to Nicholas Likes and Caitlyn Likes; $160,000
919 North Wenona Ave.; Bel Kay, LLC to Brandi J. Smith; $216,000
2455 Bryonaire Drive; Rae L. Shock to Kevin Cuthbertson and Bethany M. Cuthbertson; $169,000
648 Impala Drive; S and B Amusements, LLC, Kiyoko Confalone Pagella et al to Jeremy Sturts; $100,200
MONROE TOWNSHIP
V/L, Lucas Perrysville Road; Beverly J. Webb to Lisa Sage and Timothy L. Sage; $35,000
4038 State Route 39; Har-Lann Enterprises (V-League), a foreign LLC, to Adam J. Culler and Katherine M. Culler; $262,500
2469 Moffett Road; Jeremiah M. Dauch and Emily E. Dauch to Jeffrey Mecklenburg and Annette Mecklenburg; $380,000
1858 Leiter Road; Barbara J. Koenig to Michael John Wiles and Victoria Rose Wiles; $275,000
1648 Smart Road; Aaron R. Frasher and Emma E. Frasher to Sean Hart and Meghan Hart; $389,900
PERRY TOWNSHIP
5770 Clever Road; Adam T. Foulks and Nichole J. Foulks to Mark F. Worner and Casey E. Worner; $500,000
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
Horning Road; William G. Biglin Estate to Loren H. Claus and Ruth A. Claus; $45,000
V/L Railroad St.; James Shaum and Melinda Shaum to Adam Hoelscher; $23,000
905 Lincoln Highway; Edward C. Moyer to Peter J. Dzugan and Lynlee A. Dzugan; $300,000
4768 Millsboro Road; Daniel J. Simmons to Matthew E. Longoehr and Sabrina K. Longoehr; $172,500
5264 State Route 309; Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as owner trustee of the residential credit opportunities trust vii-a to Justin E. Boor; $57,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
4215 Weldner Road; Jan C. Burton to Donna Cwik and Carl Cwik; $187,500
116 Rogers Lane; Mary Ann Robertson to Sarah Ebersole and Cory Ebersole; $205,000
3821 Grimwood Drive; David C. Baker and Melissa Baker to Kathryn S. Scarbro and Bartley W. Scarbro; $185,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
905 Marion Ave.; Tyler R. Gates and Alexis M. Gates fka Alexis M. Cole; $245,000
Millsboro Road; Spencer Stauffer to Shane West and Natasha West; $17,500
2112 Frey Drive; Tammy Havens and Harry Havens to Jacalyn Smead and Douglas McGinnis; $210,500
3935 Kings Pointe Drive; Ben M. Wolff to Katherine Peskay; $540,000
V/L, State Route 314; 180 Investment Properties, LLC to Steven Massey and Wanda Massey; $7,000
V/L, State Route 314; 180 Investments, LLC to Christopher Ashbaugh and Michelle Ashbaugh; $220,000
4127 Lincoln Highway; Franklin J. Blevins to Crossbow Farms, LLC; $150,000
1686 Millsboro Road; James W. Divelbiss and DeEtta I. Divelbiss to Ryan Berkani; $180,000
445 Rudy Road; Roger D. Tobias to Frances Delaine Threatt; $400,000
4003 State Route 309; Liam M. Googins to Nova Lands, LLC; $285,000
2177 Rock Road; William Finissi and Nicholas Finissi to Nicholas Finissi and Katelin Finissi; $450,000
579 Lexington Ontario Road; Carolyn Sue Wentz, Billy R. Riggins, and James A. Riggins, Jr. to Michael J. Frost and Kristy M. Frost; $188,000
320 State Route 314 S.; Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich Mortgage to Miller Real Estate II, Ltd.; $131,000
743 Lohr Road; Brian Johnson and Cheryl Johnson, as Co-Trustees to Patricia A. Coyne; $449,900
Millsboro Road; James C. Gorman, Trustees of The James C. Gorman Living Trust to Everett E. Larrabee and Barbara E. Larrabee; $5,900
Millsboro Road; James C. Gorman, Trustees of The James C. Gorman Living Trust to Thomas H. Petersen and Judith M. Peterson; $8,200
TROY TOWNSHIP
1432 Graham Road; The Robert E. Baxter, Jr. Living Trust to Aaron T. Bridgeman; $250,000
2553 Bell Road; James A. Lehman to Linda L. Howson; $36,000
2553 Bell Road; John S. Lehman to Linda L. Howson; $36,000
2553 Bell Road; Elizabeth A. Murphy to Linda L. Howson; $36,000
2553 Bell Road; Joseph M. Lehman to Linda L. Howson; $36,000
2656 Eckert Road; Griffin C. Glenn and Alicia D. Yates to Robin Hamill; $397,000
3105 Kings Corners West Road; Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee, to Stanley Chance; $63,000
1600 Bowers Road; Julie Kay Baker and Patrick Baker to Terry T. Terrell; $699,900
2185 Clearfork Drive; Janice K. Gratz Trust, dated December 26th, 2001, to Julie Baker and Patrick Baker; $280,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
563 Walnut Drive North; Zachary E. Tadijanac to Mikela Chapman; $215,000
3752 Possum Run Road; Sandra R. McDaniel to Kaleb Kohler and Kristen Cagnoli Kohler; $446,500
3465 Possum Run Road; Thomas P. Millikin and Vera L. Millikin to Michelle E. Mayes and Bryan D. Mayes; $294,900
771 Orchard Park Road; James Mark Calderhead to Adam Burdette and Elizabeth Burdette; $125,000
2355 Grandview Terrace; The Ludwick Family Revocable Living Trust to Rodney L. Caruso; $260,000
1378 Hillcrest Ave.; Charles A. Bister to Remington C. Jones and Jennifer N. Jones; $150,000
1495 Galaxy Court; Katherine Peskay and Louie Peskay to Heather Renee Hicks and Robert Hicks; $241,000
620 Hanley Road; Jeramy W. Cupp and Sarah D. Cupp to Gage Dowers; $207,500
1905 Braden Lane; The Rhoades Keystone Inheritance Trust to Austin S. Miller; $215,900
1801 Mansfield Lucas Road; John R. Jones and Paula J. Jones to Jamison Hammack and Tori Hammack; $335,000
Kochheiser Road; Merrill Tawse to The Friends of The Richland County Park District, an Ohio Non-Profit; $95,250
3310 Middle Bellville Road; Bret D. Woodard to Robert G. Andrews, Jr.; $105,000
1400 Josephine Ave.; The Estate of Claudia Lewicki to Steve Borah; $115,000
224 Garver Road; Jordan S. Phillips and Maria R. Phillips to Jillian Whan and Jacob Richard Whan; $450,000
1415 Galaxy Drive; Caudill Property Management, Inc to Jolene Zehner; $168,686
1291 Lexwood Road; Amy E. Burns and Sean R. Burns to Gregory V. Jansen and Kathleen Jansen; $215,000
4025 Andrews Road; Paul N. Martin and Nancy L. Martin to Brent Warren and Carlie Warren; $375,500
1725 Devonshire Lane; Gregory V. Jansen and Kathleen Jansen to Austin Hall and Alleya Hall; $230,000
1191 State Route 97; Mark F. Worner and Casey E. Worner to Jolene N. Sawdey; $0
State Route 13; Robin Scot Shaffner, Executor of the Estate of Merle David Shaffner to Rebecca F. Maurer; $40,000
WELLER TOWNSHIP
4244 State Route 545; Patricia D. Adkins to Marilyn J. Cartwright, Trustee; $330,000
2570 State Route 96; Joel A. Horst and Jane L. Horst to David F. Diaz-Rivera; $250,000
3445 State Route 545; William E. Bradley and Michelle I. Bradley to Courtney Jean Young and Travis Lee Cantleberry; $150,000
3155 Robinson Road; Darin C. Beal and Sheri L. Beal to Nathan L. Young, Melissa L. Young, and Diana L. Rhea; $210,000
3410 South Robinson Road; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB5 to Kara Conn; $210,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
3243 State Route 97 East; William Raymond Waits to Jessica Marie Waits; $90,000
3784 McCuen Road; Joseph Eicher and Ella Eicher to Paul E. Raber; $285,000
4257 Harris Road; Dalton R.K Yarger to Valerie Brooke Henry and Michael Henry; $200,000