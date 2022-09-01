Milliron Industries

MANSFIELD -- Richland County's property transfers for the month of August included the sale of Milliron Recycling, 2384 State Route 39.

The property was sold from JRM Realty LTD to BlueScope Recycling and Materials, LLC, an Australian company, for $10,055,000.

Tags

Content + Marketing Specialist

Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd.