MANSFIELD -- The property transfers in Richland County for the month of April included a 47,766 square-foot building located at 900 Springmill Street.
It was sold by Lumbermans Village Ltd for $2,800,000 to DB NISS LLC.
Here are the remainder of the month's property transfers as provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
208 South Linden Road; Scott L. Ford to D.B Properties LLP; $65,000
315 Fifth Ave.; Roberta L. Brewer to Carla Reuer; $36,000
53 Glenwood Blvd.; Bess K. Brown and Dennis C. Brown to Gregory Allen Gower and Michelle L Gower; $155,000
1524 W. Fourth St.; Gruver Properties, LLC to Absolute Acquisitions, LLC; $200,000
500 Park Ave. West; Naser Benlter to 500 Park Avenue West; $60,000
295 Park Ave. West; Abdaliah Ayyad to 295 Park Ave LLC; $150,000
0 5th Avenue; Jeffrey Underwood, Executor for the Estate of Michael J. Perry to Kurtis Harstine; $2,640
150 Cline Ave.; Scott Logan to James E. Davis, Sr.; $89,500
194 Taylor Road; Phillip C. Dollish to Zachary Dollish, $100,000
459 Holzworth Drive; Jeanette Renee Kash to Detra A. Moore; $5,000
770 Lexington Ave.; T & D Investments Ltd., an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Alpha & Omega Real Estate Group, LLC; $215,000
641 Woodhill Road; Sherrie L. Glasgow to John Angelini and Joyce D. Angelini; $65,000
108 Mendota St.; Chantel Ramsey to Arrgee Varga; $23,000
1940 Whippoorwill Lane; Jennifer K. Tetrick, Trustee under The Jennifer K. Tetrick Living Trust to Krista A. Moore; $195,000
546 Daisy St.; Brittany Rose to ABR Investment Properties, LLC; $20,000
595 Woodhill Road; Chad S. Diez and Victoria L. Norris to Tiffany Franks and Michal Bartko; $320,000
559 Fairoaks Blvd; Christopher J. Jackson, TTEE to Ellen E. Eichler; $180,000
Various; North End Community Improvement Collaborative, Inc. to Sidney Bonham; $15,000
246 Parkway Drive; Timothy L. Sublett and Diane Sublett to Belinda C. Lindsay; $45,000
1365 Mary Court; Carole A. Bolden to Brian L. Running and Kimberly Running; $117,000
459 Sherman Place; Perry C. Brokaw to Richard McClure and Tamara McClure and Brooke McClure; $56,5000
319 7th Ave.; Ross Lambright to Steven William Gamble and Heather Gamble; $40,000
439 S. Main St.; SMV Properties, LLC to Spencer R. Andrei; $49,000
42 State St.; Eric E. Phillips to Spencer R. Andrei; $36,000
1490 Cape Cod Drive Unit 4; Edward T. Stone and Mary K. Stone to The Giesige Family Revocable Trust; $230,000
161 Kinkel Ave.; Michael E. Crossno and Barbara L. Crossno to Ashley Rae Dunn and Edward Miller; $105,000
844 Danwood Road; Gregory A. Gower & Michelle L. Gower to Crystal Rae Buzzard & Steven Allen Buzzard; $110,000
372 Muth Road; Devin Harvey & Dustin Flannery to Jeffery Prendergast; $77,000
482 Stark St.; Tammy L. Shoemaker to Pamela Bostic & Jackie A Bostic; $74,900
556 Hanna Road; Matthew L. Lyons & Kristina L. Lyons to GLHH, LLC; $40,000
V/L, Saint Clair Street; James E. and Patricia L. Merchant to Cody Bell; $1,200
571 Sloane Ave.; Justin D. Miller to Cameron Lee West and Lindsay Erin Benita West; $155,000
445 Luther St.; Randy Lee Bruce to Kenneth W Bruce; $65,000
26 Wolfe Ave.; MPW REDUX, LLC to Mercedes Trimble and Dallas Trimble; $16,600
681 Brae Burn Road; Adam Slaughter and Lakeisha Slaughter to Donovan O’Neil and Michelle O’Neil; $299,000
16 Swanger Ave.; Billy Ray Marshall to Douglas Alexander; $45,000
1540 Whippoorwill Lane; Annie M. Truex, fka Annie M. McQuate, to Karissa A. Cobler and Jonathan Andrew Cobler; $199,900
541 Grant St.; Eric Quinn to Jeffrey Allen and Johanna Allen; $66,150
1518 South Lascerne Circle; Juanita B. Harris to Sheree A. Crawford; $145,000
24 Clifton Ave.; Phillips Real Estate Holdings, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Eric E. Phillips and Ashley E. Phillips; $42,000
161 Cherry Hill Road; Timothy McLure and Teresa McLure to Marhefka Property Management, LLC; $35,000
240 South Mulberry St.; Hal J. Vacco and Vivian K. Vacco to Grant Smith; $45,000
49 Helen Drive; Wendy Lee Eberling to Kennetha J. Cartier; $65,000
1108 Reed St.; Danielle B. Houseman to Sandra N. Crank; $41,680
381 Opal Drive; David Yoder and Teresa Yoder to Sierrah N. Taska; $95,000
626 Arlington Ave.; Rhonda Kay Ashley to Emily E Bartlett; $107,000
40 Wolfe Ave; John P. Barile and Brenda L. Barile to Matthew Schuster and Abigail Schuster; $95,000
V/L, Marion Avenue/Cline Avenue; The First Congregational Church of Mansfield, a non-profit corporation, to Engwiller properties, Inc.; $8,000
93 Parkwood Blvd; Brian Bowman and Mary A. Peters, by PSO, to BCMB1 Owner, LLC; $99,236
364 2nd Ave; HR Enterprises, LLC, to Kx4 Properties LLC; $43,000
521 Daisy St.; Jason Rose to ABR Investment Properties; $20,000
7790 SE Little Harbor Drive Unit, A-5, Hobe Sound, FL; Karen. L. Jennings to Lew Wallace Friend, Jr. and Sheila Lynn Friend; $82,800
419 Gem Ave; Ellouise M. Knecht to Ryan L. Shaffer and Stephane J. Shaffer; $44,361.24
154 Grover Ave.; TMNM Properties, LLC to Amanda Dearth; $93,400
138 Reba Ave; Herzig Irrevocable Family Trust to Tina Pryor; $32,000
1635 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders, LLC, to Michael A. Dickson; $249,900
400 Hammond Ave.; Carla M. Reuer to Ashley Carol Pauley and Eric Lee Rose; $79,500
3 acre parcel and a .339 acre parcel on Trimble Road; Antrim Properties, LLC, to 1121 Trimble, LLC; $300,000
657 Burns St.; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to Warrior Property Group, LLC; $64,900
1759 Rocky Rill Court; Mark E. Bednarz and Lenona M. Bednarz to Michael E. Budrow and Marsha L. Budrow; $260,150
262 Glessner Ave.; Stephanie A O’Neil to Ray Edwards; $17,000
358 and 364 Home Avenue; Ira D. Young and Laura Young to Schunatz Rentals; $16,000
741 Hollywood Lane; Susan M. Haller to Kashawn Hawkins; $127,000
353 Sturges Ave.; Robert J and Jaylene P Mills to Timothy A Dyer; $100,000
374 Overlook Road; Douglas E. Basham and Danielle L. Basham to Jonathan McQuillen; $185,000
133 Vennum Ave.; Cyle Watson to Jeffrey Salser and Lauren Smith; $5,000
611 Barnard Ave.; The Estate of Cherie Weldon Wade aka Cherie W Wade to Jennifer K Tetrick; $179,900
397 3rd Ave.; Margaret H Gaddy to Green Blade Marketing, LLC; $58,900
199 Mason Ave; Mansfield-Richland, Morrow Counties Policy Committee of the Total Operation Against Poverty, Inc., to Bryce J. Feagin; $10,000
245 Sheridan Ave.; Jeremy Ehrke to Steven Malchanoff; $30,000
296 Spring St.; Hannah Heifner to Rachel Caldwell; $3,500
924 Red Oak Trail; Susan E. Elias to Lana Berkshire and Kip Berkshire; $220,500
333 Taylor Road; Kevin S. Wharton and Brandy Wharton to Tamara S. Baldridge; $74,000
501 Woodhill Road; Robert Hicks to Anna M. Shaffer and Scott D. Shaffer; $401,000
635 Sequoia Lane; Terry W. Bechtler to Phillip C. Smith and Whitney D. Smith; $200,000
337 5th Ave.; Stephanie A. Moore to R&R Property Management Group, LLC, and Ohio Limited Liability Company; $81,000
1551 Bridgewater Way South; Robert Wagenhals, Jr. and Karen S. Wagenhals to Sherry F. White; $337,000
496 Vonhoff Blvd; Andricia P. Hale, LLC to James Wright Anderson and Tristan Taylor Garrabrant; $119,900
556 Heineman Blvd.; Joseph R. and Molly A. Orsini to Kenneth Prendergast and Deborah Baldini; $69,900
851 Burns St.; Tina K. Mehl to Rufus Armstrong; $127,500
325 E. Third St.; Schmidt Family Properties, LLC, to Austin and Tutton, LLC - Series 2; $361,625
410 Park Ave. West; ROMC Associates to 410 PAW LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company; $350,000
221 East Longview Ave.; Gordon Puckett, aka Gordon E. Puckett and Linda Denning to Travis Blust; $15,000
Various; Lexview Properties, LLC, to Ashview Properties, LLC; $400,000
135 Mendota St.; Paul R. Frost and Sherry M. Frost to Fred Timko IV; $45,000
197 Euclid Ave.; Derek L Whatman and Megan A Whatman to Kayla M Smith; $90,250
300 Harker St.; Christopher M. Jones, Sr. to Rebecka J Perkins; $20,000
145 East Luther Place; Richard R. Schroeder to Tina Mehl; $175,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
55 S Ireland Blvd.; Randy L. Musick to Daniel Kuhlman; $147,000
677 Villa Drive; David Oswalt, Trustee, to Victor Jones; $142,000
1740 Park Ave. West; HMN Properties, LLC, to Cirilo Martinez; $130,00
3401 Park Ave. West; Scorpio Holdings, LTD to Dekidnis, LLC; $240,000
110 Maple Lane; Jill DiMarco to Joel M. McKenzie; $147,000
125 Clare Road; The Estate of Gregory S. Jones, aka Gregory Scott Jones, to Jedidiah J. Mastin; $190,000
252 Camelot Lane; Todd D. Zimmerman and Lisa H. Zimmerman to Howard Eisenhardt and Michelle Eisenhardt; $1,025,000
395 Willowdell Drive; Karen L. Jennings to Tyler M. Hamman; $146,500
3687 Alexander Drive; Philip A. DuChene and Jayma L. DuChene to Aric B. Studer and Amielia Studer; $426,000
1788 Grace Ave.; Laura Smith to Jason Tolliver; $169,000
Zimmerman Lane; Robert H. Ohl and Sonya G. Ohl to Shope Investments LLC; $41,000
135 Clare Drive; Logan R. Osborne and Griffin D. Niss to Jennifer A. Glines; $232,000
100 S. Rock Road; Robert P. Au and Delores M. Au to Philip A. DuChene and Jayma L. DuChene; $560,000
V/L Walker Lake Road; C.J Donley Corporation to Quest Trust Company FBO Mark Lee IRA; $180,000
Lewis Road; Affordable Housing of Mansfield, LLC, to Patty J. Fleming and Tracy A. Fleming; $21,000
20 Harding Heights Blvd; Robert R. Santmyer and Steven R. Santmyer to Eric I. Castle; $169,000
CITY OF SHELBY
10 Mansfield Ave.; Neil A. McKown and Pamela M. McKown, Co-Trustees to Gordon M. Eyester; $150,00
55 W. Smiley Ave.; Jay Stevens to Gary Munsey and Erica Munsey; $90,000
83 North Gamble St.; Beth Means to Jessica Hooper; $85,000
62 Mansfield Ave; J. Mark Smith to Eric Workman; $40,000
38 West St.; Timothy Nedolast aka Tim Nedolast to Michael Garza and Katelyn Garza; $60,000
9 Oak St.; JJB Rentals, LLC to Matney Property Development; $35,000
87 Grand Blvd. Ext; Patricia K. Graham to Nathan Johns and Hannah Johns; $125,000
20 Plum Ave.; Cody C. Metheney and Jessica L. Metheney to Santana Koebele and Brian Andrew Koebele; $136,000
36 B Flint St.; April Frisby By: David Enzor, attorney in fact, to Jason E. Hoak and Thalia L. Hoak; $8,000
36 Oak St.; The Ascend Team, LLC, and Ohio Limited Liability Company to Kevin Hess; $85,000
133 Second St.; Jason E. Hoak and Thalia L. Hoak to Logan Carroll and Karlee Carroll, and Garry L Guzzo; $95,000
80 Gamble St.; Patricia J. Bemiller to Austine Rohde; $93,000
78 West Park Drive; Donna J. Shindeldecker to Carl E. Shroeder; $37,500
41 West End Blvd.; Susan E. Long to Courtney Lute; $108,000
52 and 52 ½ Walnut St.; Samuel J Coon to Grisham Rensselaer Blake; $90,000
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
131 Church St.; The Crain Preservation Trust to Stephen and Susan Beal; $167,000
157 Highland Ave; James Twedt and Ashley Twedt to Bradley J. Wine and Kasey Rochelle Wine; $210,000
131 Huron St.; Anthony E. Gillam to Andrew Metcalf and Sydney Metcalf; $185,000
230 Main St.; Clearfork Valley Properties, LLC, to SACA Investments, LLP; $90,000
2.03 acres Leedy Road; County Line Properties, LLC, to Darwyn, LLC; $24,000
185 Dickerson Ave.; Donald L. Geary to Jeffrey L. Leedy and Angela P. Leedy; $146,000
292 Poorman Road; Jonathan Haught and Taylor M. Haught to Kenneth Thomas and Tamara Thomas; $279,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
Forest Avenue, Lots #701 & #702; Ranshaw Enterprises, Inc. to Theresa Lynn Krocker; $56,000
80 Cleveland St.; G&S Property Management, LLC to Marissa Mast; $120,000
42 Stewart Ave.; Moore’s Downtown Auto Repair Center, Ltd, an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Jeremy R. Moss & Melissa L. Moss; $90,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
Highridge Road; Getz Builders, Inc. to Mei Feng Lin and Guiyun Lin; $60,000
210 Hampton Road; Haines and Hannewald Rentals to Jessica Phillips, $167,100
25 Elmwood Place; Robin D. Broaddus to Robert E. Sloan and Dana T. Sloan; $405,000
118 Foxcraft Circle; Andrew M. Stahle and Carrie J. Stahle to Brennan N. Skulski and Elizabeth M. Skulski; $425,000
220 Essex Road; Ellen E. Eichler to Rebecca J. Wakeley and Matthew H. Wakeley; $178,000
27 Plymouth St.; Ball Investments, LLC, to K & H Spirits, LLC; $200,000
Highridge Road; Getz Builders Inc, to Kenneth P. Navratil, Jr. and Elaine A. Navratil; $120,000
143 Otterbein Drive; Shirley E. Stegall, Trustee of The Stegall Family Trust to Daniel P. Miller; $188,400
VILLAGE OF LUCAS
38 Church St.; Daniel A. Arnold and Tara S. Arnold to SBKR, LLC; $74,000
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
96 Pettit St.; Aaron D. Francis to Misty D. Francis; $29,100
66 North Pettit St.; Estate of Brenda G. Puster to Garrett Hales and Tiffani Hales; $7,100
1971 St. Rt. 603; Michael D. Rietschlin and Mary L. Rietschlin to Marcus N. Burkholder and Rebekah E. Burkholder; $1,350,000
BLOOMINGGROVE TOWNSHIP
1395 Kaster Road; Lucinda M. Sauer and Glan Ray Sauder to Lamar Z. Garman and Alice H. Garman; $375,500
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
V/L Richland Run Road; Teresa L. Kaylor to Cheryl Pfeifer; $35,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
3812 Plymouth Springmill Road; Jacob A. Berger to Mark A. Kempf; $90,000
V/L State Route 96; Shawn J. Alt to Brian J. Alt and Karen J. Alt; $10,000
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
1324 Rhinehart Road; Brian C. Mickley and Sarah L. Mickley to Lawrence R. Mickley and Karen L. Mickley; $490,000
444 Honey Creek Road; Honey Creek Road LLC to J. Weemhoff Jr and Amy Jo Weemhoff; $475,000
State Route 13; Kenneth R. Miller and Judy L. Golden to Lucas Tyler Golden; $135,000
617 Honey Creek Road; David E. Stein and Sherrye D. Stein to Joshua David Ghiloni; $370,000
15.004 acres; Thomas A Wade to Timothy K. Heichel and Carolyn X. Heichel; $180,048
2.03 acres Leedy Road; County Line Properties, LLC, to Brandon Yarger; $27,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Hull Road; Joeseph S. Augustine to Dalton W. Wood and Traycee A. Davis; $30,000
951 Dresden Drive; Robert R. Ross to Rebekah Wakeley and Jeffrey Wakeley; $169,000
902 Expressview Drive; John A. Cates to Christina Marie Mawhorr and Brandon Mawhorr; $180,000
876 Springmill Road; Daniel P. Miller and Lori S. Miller to Ignacio Gaytan; $50,000
1085 Jane Ave.; Colonnade, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Ronald Crist; $130,000
1199 Eastview Drive; Mike Clever and Michelle Clever to Matney Property Development, LLC; $55,000
1085 Jane Ave.; Colonnade LLC to Ronald Crist; $130,000
1429 Beal Road; Michael Watne Stigall, Successor Trustee to Gregory F. Beal and Vicki L. Beal; $340,000
766 Pulver List Road; Jackie B. Conn to Tammy Stolsmark; $65,000
1413 Beal St.; Michael Wayne Stigall, Successor Trustee of The Lewis H. Stigall Living Trust to Philip J. Iseman; $150,000
1169 Hazelwood Drive; David L. Nixon to Bradley J. Pocock and Carolyn P. Pocock; $186,000
1100 N. Trimble Road; Cindy D. Rice to JC Norman Investments LLC; $45,000
1087 Fairfax Ave.; Jackie E. Lawhorn and Alison C. Lawhorn to Jonathon Reeder; $90,000
1303 E. Park Ave.; David R. Miller to 1303 E. Park Ave, LLC; $214,900
1011 Belmont Ave.; Robert Mills and Jaylene Mills to Matthew B. Dixon, $84,900
1359 Marion Avenue Road; Donald E. Hoover & Brian Robinson, Co-Trustees to DMZ Investment Properties, LLC; $339,900
601 Morgan Ave; Carl E. Schroeder to Michael W. Beal; $125,000
668 Burger Ave; Rocky D Oney to Dustin and Sydney Moore; $59,970
1000 Ashland Road; JBE LLC to Englefield, Inc; $551,250
1000 Ashland Road; Englefield Inc to Englefield Family, LLC; $551,250
275 W. Fourth St.; William N. Sporgnardi, Jr. to Janna Allen; $22,500
355 Lee Lane; Jackie D. and Paul J. Marcelonis to Rein A. and Angie L. Peterson; $76,000
1060 Ashland Road; The Kroger Co. to Mansfield Property Holdings, LLC; $500,000
1148-1152 Mansfield Lucas Road; Richard L. Baugh and Cynthia J. Baugh to Jason Lee Perry and Tiffany Dawn Perry; $180,000
890 Hoover Road; David F. Rose and Becky Rose to Amber Manley and Jason Manley; $40,000
921 Unity Drive; Andrew Norris and Robert S. Norris to Mark S. Hawkins; $95,000
1508 Timber Road; Matthew R. Edmiston to Bonita Smith and Terry Smith; $104,900
1423 Bellview Drive; Austin D. Vance to Hoakton Enterprises, LLC; $108,700
120 Madison Road; King N. Chin to Collonade, LLC; $72,000
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
676 Zachary Way; Emily VanBeveren to James A. Thornberry; $400,000
3456 Sylvan Drive; J. Sauder Construction, LLC, to Corey R. Branham; $151,000
2525 Bryonaire Street; Rick Kigar & Christopher J. Hoty and Susan L. Hoty to Heena R. Patel; $158,100
Lakecrest Drive; Melissa J. Surber to James W. Haynes and Brittany J. Haynes; $91,000
620 Impala Drive; King L. Chan to Brendan P. Cress and Kristin Cress; $250,000
2458 Bryonaire Drive; Jeffrey W. Bandy and Brenda K. Bandy to Brad O Boyer; $190,000
2631 Crider Road; Brian S. Ortiz and Colene M. Ortiz to Patricia A. Plair and Jennifer L. Plair; $110,000
1001 Reed Road; Garrett L. Pelfrey and Jamie L. Pelfrey to Christopher S. Comstock; $171,000
MONROE TOWNSHIP
V/L, State Route 95; Melissa Bicker to E-Z Grow Patio Gardens, LLC; $60,000
5.071 acres on Lucas Perrysville Road; John W. Kurtz, Jr to Robert J. Kurtz and Lisa M. Kurtz; $19,550
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
7789 SR 98; Kayleen M. Brown to Autumn R. McGarvey and Cody A. Snyder; $67,500
20-22 Brooks Court; Richard E. Jerels, Jr. to Stewart W. Hall and Judy A. Hall; $75,000
630.07 acres, Opdyke Road; Elvin H. Zimmerman & Miriam S. Zimmerman, Trustees to Lamar Z. Sauder & Lisa H. Sauder, Trustees; $680,000
100 Plymouth St.; Nicholas S. Jernigan to Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC; $70,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
4257 Weidner Road; Adam C. Miller and Julie M. Miller to Cody Metheney and Jessica Metheney; $200,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
1071 Sheirer Road; Jeffrey J. Archer and Chandra C. Archer to Jordan W. Rader and Jana B. Rader; $650,000
V/L, Rock Road; Darlene A. Allen and Richard E. Krizan, Jr to David W. Kromer and Becky J. Kromer; $55,000
612 Earick Road; Layne C. Armstrong to Taylor Nunamaker and Andrew Allman; $165,000
V/L, Walker Lake Road; Virginia A Beer to Nicholas B Eddleblute and Kelli M Eddleblute; $10,000
3077 Millsboro Road East; Stephen F. McKinney and Sara L. McKinney to Laura M. Smith; $170,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
2370 Owens Road; Timothy A. and Krista K. Mattoni to Kenneth and Elena Joldersma; $299,000
1994 Kings Corners Road; Angelo Sorrenti and Michelle K. Sorrenti to Pamela Costello and Timothy Costello; $65,000
1675 Lexington-Ontario Road; Scott D. Shaffer and Anna M. Shaffer to Jennifer Elizabeth Lawhorn; $496,500
2631 Bell Road; Jason R. Hildenbrand and Jennie L. Hildenbrand to Robert A. Stroul and Maria Stroul; $425,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
190 Orchard Park Road; Peggy Staron, nka Peggy Powers to Ashy Blaire Hedrick and Jacob Allen Berger; $240,000
2665 Lakeside Drive; Catherine L. Miller to Wesley Sturgill and Susan Sturgill; $100,000
499 Craigstown Drive; Kurt Schlumberger and Kelly Schlumberger to Chris L. Gehrisch and Stephanie L. Gehrisch; $145,000
441 Marwood Drive; Michael J. Davanzo to James D. Twedt and Ashley L. Twedt; $253,500
800 Alexander Road; Terry Shoemaker and Mary Shoemaker to Blessing Acre Farms, LLC; $130,000
44.85 acres, Straub Road; Knox County Woodland LTD to Neudorf Acres, LLC; $305,000
CRESTLINE
917 Lincoln Hwy; Crestline DG, LLC, to The Knodt Living Trust & The Knodt Family Trust; $2,087,000
SANDUSKY
4901 Millsboro Road; Cynthia A Wallis and Crisse L. Sand to Kenneth Tansey; $310,000
5157 Millsboro Road; Kirsten Grooms, Administratrix of the Estate of Chris A. Grooms to Rodney Staiger and Tina Staiger; $315,000