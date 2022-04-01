900 Springmill Steet

This is the location for 900 Springmill St. in Mansfield.

 Photo from crexi.com

MANSFIELD -- The property transfers in Richland County for the month of April included a 47,766 square-foot building located at 900 Springmill Street.

It was sold by Lumbermans Village Ltd for $2,800,000 to DB NISS LLC.

Here are the remainder of the month's property transfers as provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.

CITY OF MANSFIELD

208 South Linden Road; Scott L. Ford to D.B Properties LLP; $65,000

315 Fifth Ave.; Roberta L. Brewer to Carla Reuer; $36,000

53 Glenwood Blvd.; Bess K. Brown and Dennis C. Brown to Gregory Allen Gower and Michelle L Gower; $155,000

1524 W. Fourth St.; Gruver Properties, LLC to Absolute Acquisitions, LLC; $200,000

500 Park Ave. West; Naser Benlter to 500 Park Avenue West; $60,000

295 Park Ave. West; Abdaliah Ayyad to 295 Park Ave LLC; $150,000

0 5th Avenue; Jeffrey Underwood, Executor for the Estate of Michael J. Perry to Kurtis Harstine; $2,640

150 Cline Ave.; Scott Logan to James E. Davis, Sr.; $89,500

194 Taylor Road; Phillip C. Dollish to Zachary Dollish, $100,000

459 Holzworth Drive; Jeanette Renee Kash to Detra A. Moore; $5,000

770 Lexington Ave.; T & D Investments Ltd., an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Alpha & Omega Real Estate Group, LLC; $215,000

641 Woodhill Road; Sherrie L. Glasgow to John Angelini and Joyce D. Angelini; $65,000

108 Mendota St.; Chantel Ramsey to Arrgee Varga; $23,000

1940 Whippoorwill Lane; Jennifer K. Tetrick, Trustee under The Jennifer K. Tetrick Living Trust to Krista A. Moore; $195,000

546 Daisy St.; Brittany Rose to ABR Investment Properties, LLC; $20,000

595 Woodhill Road; Chad S. Diez and Victoria L. Norris to Tiffany Franks and Michal Bartko; $320,000

559 Fairoaks Blvd; Christopher J. Jackson, TTEE to Ellen E. Eichler; $180,000

Various; North End Community Improvement Collaborative, Inc. to Sidney Bonham; $15,000

246 Parkway Drive; Timothy L. Sublett and Diane Sublett to Belinda C. Lindsay; $45,000

1365 Mary Court; Carole A. Bolden to Brian L. Running and Kimberly Running; $117,000

459 Sherman Place; Perry C. Brokaw to Richard McClure and Tamara McClure and Brooke McClure; $56,5000

319 7th Ave.; Ross Lambright to Steven William Gamble and Heather Gamble; $40,000

439 S. Main St.; SMV Properties, LLC to Spencer R. Andrei; $49,000

42 State St.; Eric E. Phillips to Spencer R. Andrei; $36,000

1490 Cape Cod Drive Unit 4; Edward T. Stone and Mary K. Stone to The Giesige Family Revocable Trust; $230,000

161 Kinkel Ave.; Michael E. Crossno and Barbara L. Crossno to Ashley Rae Dunn and Edward Miller; $105,000

844 Danwood Road; Gregory A. Gower & Michelle L. Gower to Crystal Rae Buzzard & Steven Allen Buzzard; $110,000

372 Muth Road; Devin Harvey & Dustin Flannery to Jeffery Prendergast; $77,000

482 Stark St.; Tammy L. Shoemaker to Pamela Bostic & Jackie A Bostic; $74,900

556 Hanna Road; Matthew L. Lyons & Kristina L. Lyons to GLHH, LLC; $40,000

V/L, Saint Clair Street; James E. and Patricia L. Merchant to Cody Bell; $1,200

571 Sloane Ave.; Justin D. Miller to Cameron Lee West and Lindsay Erin Benita West; $155,000

445 Luther St.; Randy Lee Bruce to Kenneth W Bruce; $65,000

26 Wolfe Ave.; MPW REDUX, LLC to Mercedes Trimble and Dallas Trimble; $16,600

681 Brae Burn Road; Adam Slaughter and Lakeisha Slaughter to Donovan O’Neil and Michelle O’Neil; $299,000

16 Swanger Ave.; Billy Ray Marshall to Douglas Alexander; $45,000

1540 Whippoorwill Lane; Annie M. Truex, fka Annie M. McQuate, to Karissa A. Cobler and Jonathan Andrew Cobler; $199,900

541 Grant St.; Eric Quinn to Jeffrey Allen and Johanna Allen; $66,150

1518 South Lascerne Circle; Juanita B. Harris to Sheree A. Crawford; $145,000

24 Clifton Ave.; Phillips Real Estate Holdings, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Eric E. Phillips and Ashley E. Phillips; $42,000

161 Cherry Hill Road; Timothy McLure and Teresa McLure to Marhefka Property Management, LLC; $35,000

240 South Mulberry St.; Hal J. Vacco and Vivian K. Vacco to Grant Smith; $45,000

49 Helen Drive; Wendy Lee Eberling to Kennetha J. Cartier; $65,000

1108 Reed St.; Danielle B. Houseman to Sandra N. Crank; $41,680

381 Opal Drive; David Yoder and Teresa Yoder to Sierrah N. Taska; $95,000

626 Arlington Ave.; Rhonda Kay Ashley to Emily E Bartlett; $107,000

40 Wolfe Ave; John P. Barile and Brenda L. Barile to Matthew Schuster and Abigail Schuster; $95,000

V/L, Marion Avenue/Cline Avenue; The First Congregational Church of Mansfield, a non-profit corporation, to Engwiller properties, Inc.; $8,000

93 Parkwood Blvd; Brian Bowman and Mary A. Peters, by PSO, to BCMB1 Owner, LLC; $99,236

364 2nd Ave; HR Enterprises, LLC, to Kx4 Properties LLC; $43,000

521 Daisy St.; Jason Rose to ABR Investment Properties; $20,000

7790 SE Little Harbor Drive Unit, A-5, Hobe Sound, FL; Karen. L. Jennings to Lew Wallace Friend, Jr. and Sheila Lynn Friend; $82,800

419 Gem Ave; Ellouise M. Knecht to Ryan L. Shaffer and Stephane J. Shaffer; $44,361.24

154 Grover Ave.; TMNM Properties, LLC to Amanda Dearth; $93,400

138 Reba Ave; Herzig Irrevocable Family Trust to Tina Pryor; $32,000

1635 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders, LLC, to Michael A. Dickson; $249,900

400 Hammond Ave.; Carla M. Reuer to Ashley Carol Pauley and Eric Lee Rose; $79,500

3 acre parcel and a .339 acre parcel on Trimble Road; Antrim Properties, LLC, to 1121 Trimble, LLC; $300,000

657 Burns St.; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to Warrior Property Group, LLC; $64,900

1759 Rocky Rill Court; Mark E. Bednarz and Lenona M. Bednarz to Michael E. Budrow and Marsha L. Budrow; $260,150

262 Glessner Ave.; Stephanie A O’Neil to Ray Edwards; $17,000

358 and 364 Home Avenue; Ira D. Young and Laura Young to Schunatz Rentals; $16,000

741 Hollywood Lane; Susan M. Haller to Kashawn Hawkins; $127,000

353 Sturges Ave.; Robert J and Jaylene P Mills to Timothy A Dyer; $100,000

374 Overlook Road; Douglas E. Basham and Danielle L. Basham to Jonathan McQuillen; $185,000

133 Vennum Ave.; Cyle Watson to Jeffrey Salser and Lauren Smith; $5,000

611 Barnard Ave.; The Estate of Cherie Weldon Wade aka Cherie W Wade to Jennifer K Tetrick; $179,900

397 3rd Ave.; Margaret H Gaddy to Green Blade Marketing, LLC; $58,900

199 Mason Ave; Mansfield-Richland, Morrow Counties Policy Committee of the Total Operation Against Poverty, Inc., to Bryce J. Feagin; $10,000

245 Sheridan Ave.; Jeremy Ehrke to Steven Malchanoff; $30,000

296 Spring St.; Hannah Heifner to Rachel Caldwell; $3,500

924 Red Oak Trail; Susan E. Elias to Lana Berkshire and Kip Berkshire; $220,500

333 Taylor Road; Kevin S. Wharton and Brandy Wharton to Tamara S. Baldridge; $74,000

501 Woodhill Road; Robert Hicks to Anna M. Shaffer and Scott D. Shaffer; $401,000

635 Sequoia Lane; Terry W. Bechtler to Phillip C. Smith and Whitney D. Smith; $200,000

337 5th Ave.; Stephanie A. Moore to R&R Property Management Group, LLC, and Ohio Limited Liability Company; $81,000

1551 Bridgewater Way South; Robert Wagenhals, Jr. and Karen S. Wagenhals to Sherry F. White; $337,000

496 Vonhoff Blvd; Andricia P. Hale, LLC to James Wright Anderson and Tristan Taylor Garrabrant; $119,900

556 Heineman Blvd.; Joseph R. and Molly A. Orsini to Kenneth Prendergast and Deborah Baldini; $69,900

851 Burns St.; Tina K. Mehl to Rufus Armstrong; $127,500

325 E. Third St.; Schmidt Family Properties, LLC, to Austin and Tutton, LLC - Series 2; $361,625

410 Park Ave. West; ROMC Associates to 410 PAW LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company; $350,000

221 East Longview Ave.; Gordon Puckett, aka Gordon E. Puckett and Linda Denning to Travis Blust; $15,000

Various; Lexview Properties, LLC, to Ashview Properties, LLC; $400,000

135 Mendota St.; Paul R. Frost and Sherry M. Frost to Fred Timko IV; $45,000

197 Euclid Ave.; Derek L Whatman and Megan A Whatman to Kayla M Smith; $90,250

300 Harker St.; Christopher M. Jones, Sr. to Rebecka J Perkins; $20,000

145 East Luther Place; Richard R. Schroeder to Tina Mehl; $175,000

CITY OF ONTARIO

55 S Ireland Blvd.; Randy L. Musick to Daniel Kuhlman; $147,000

677 Villa Drive; David Oswalt, Trustee, to Victor Jones; $142,000

1740 Park Ave. West; HMN Properties, LLC, to Cirilo Martinez; $130,00

3401 Park Ave. West; Scorpio Holdings, LTD to Dekidnis, LLC; $240,000

110 Maple Lane; Jill DiMarco to Joel M. McKenzie; $147,000

125 Clare Road; The Estate of Gregory S. Jones, aka Gregory Scott Jones, to Jedidiah J. Mastin; $190,000

252 Camelot Lane; Todd D. Zimmerman and Lisa H. Zimmerman to Howard Eisenhardt and Michelle Eisenhardt; $1,025,000

395 Willowdell Drive; Karen L. Jennings to Tyler M. Hamman; $146,500

3687 Alexander Drive; Philip A. DuChene and Jayma L. DuChene to Aric B. Studer and Amielia Studer; $426,000

1788 Grace Ave.; Laura Smith to Jason Tolliver; $169,000

Zimmerman Lane; Robert H. Ohl and Sonya G. Ohl to Shope Investments LLC; $41,000

135 Clare Drive; Logan R. Osborne and Griffin D. Niss to Jennifer A. Glines; $232,000

100 S. Rock Road; Robert P. Au and Delores M. Au to Philip A. DuChene and Jayma L. DuChene; $560,000

V/L Walker Lake Road; C.J Donley Corporation to Quest Trust Company FBO Mark Lee IRA; $180,000

Lewis Road; Affordable Housing of Mansfield, LLC, to Patty J. Fleming and Tracy A. Fleming; $21,000

20 Harding Heights Blvd; Robert R. Santmyer and Steven R. Santmyer to Eric I. Castle; $169,000

CITY OF SHELBY

10 Mansfield Ave.; Neil A. McKown and Pamela M. McKown, Co-Trustees to Gordon M. Eyester; $150,00

55 W. Smiley Ave.; Jay Stevens to Gary Munsey and Erica Munsey; $90,000

83 North Gamble St.; Beth Means to Jessica Hooper; $85,000

62 Mansfield Ave; J. Mark Smith to Eric Workman; $40,000

38 West St.; Timothy Nedolast aka Tim Nedolast to Michael Garza and Katelyn Garza; $60,000

9 Oak St.; JJB Rentals, LLC to Matney Property Development; $35,000

87 Grand Blvd. Ext; Patricia K. Graham to Nathan Johns and Hannah Johns; $125,000

20 Plum Ave.; Cody C. Metheney and Jessica L. Metheney to Santana Koebele and Brian Andrew Koebele; $136,000

36 B Flint St.; April Frisby By: David Enzor, attorney in fact, to Jason E. Hoak and Thalia L. Hoak; $8,000

36 Oak St.; The Ascend Team, LLC, and Ohio Limited Liability Company to Kevin Hess; $85,000

133 Second St.; Jason E. Hoak and Thalia L. Hoak to Logan Carroll and Karlee Carroll, and Garry L Guzzo; $95,000

80 Gamble St.; Patricia J. Bemiller to Austine Rohde; $93,000

78 West Park Drive; Donna J. Shindeldecker to Carl E. Shroeder; $37,500

41 West End Blvd.; Susan E. Long to Courtney Lute; $108,000

52 and 52 ½ Walnut St.; Samuel J Coon to Grisham Rensselaer Blake; $90,000

VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE

131 Church St.; The Crain Preservation Trust to Stephen and Susan Beal; $167,000

157 Highland Ave; James Twedt and Ashley Twedt to Bradley J. Wine and Kasey Rochelle Wine; $210,000

131 Huron St.; Anthony E. Gillam to Andrew Metcalf and Sydney Metcalf; $185,000

230 Main St.; Clearfork Valley Properties, LLC, to SACA Investments, LLP; $90,000

2.03 acres Leedy Road; County Line Properties, LLC, to Darwyn, LLC; $24,000

185 Dickerson Ave.; Donald L. Geary to Jeffrey L. Leedy and Angela P. Leedy; $146,000

292 Poorman Road; Jonathan Haught and Taylor M. Haught to Kenneth Thomas and Tamara Thomas; $279,000

VILLAGE OF BUTLER

Forest Avenue, Lots #701 & #702; Ranshaw Enterprises, Inc. to Theresa Lynn Krocker; $56,000

80 Cleveland St.; G&S Property Management, LLC to Marissa Mast; $120,000

42 Stewart Ave.; Moore’s Downtown Auto Repair Center, Ltd, an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Jeremy R. Moss & Melissa L. Moss; $90,000

VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON

Highridge Road; Getz Builders, Inc. to Mei Feng Lin and Guiyun Lin; $60,000

210 Hampton Road; Haines and Hannewald Rentals to Jessica Phillips, $167,100

25 Elmwood Place; Robin D. Broaddus to Robert E. Sloan and Dana T. Sloan; $405,000

118 Foxcraft Circle; Andrew M. Stahle and Carrie J. Stahle to Brennan N. Skulski and Elizabeth M. Skulski; $425,000

220 Essex Road; Ellen E. Eichler to Rebecca J. Wakeley and Matthew H. Wakeley; $178,000

27 Plymouth St.; Ball Investments, LLC, to K & H Spirits, LLC; $200,000

Highridge Road; Getz Builders Inc, to Kenneth P. Navratil, Jr. and Elaine A. Navratil; $120,000

143 Otterbein Drive; Shirley E. Stegall, Trustee of The Stegall Family Trust to Daniel P. Miller; $188,400

VILLAGE OF LUCAS

38 Church St.; Daniel A. Arnold and Tara S. Arnold to SBKR, LLC; $74,000

VILLAGE OF SHILOH

96 Pettit St.; Aaron D. Francis to Misty D. Francis; $29,100

66 North Pettit St.; Estate of Brenda G. Puster to Garrett Hales and Tiffani Hales; $7,100

1971 St. Rt. 603; Michael D. Rietschlin and Mary L. Rietschlin to Marcus N. Burkholder and Rebekah E. Burkholder; $1,350,000

BLOOMINGGROVE TOWNSHIP

1395 Kaster Road; Lucinda M. Sauer and Glan Ray Sauder to Lamar Z. Garman and Alice H. Garman; $375,500

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP

V/L Richland Run Road; Teresa L. Kaylor to Cheryl Pfeifer; $35,000

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

3812 Plymouth Springmill Road; Jacob A. Berger to Mark A. Kempf; $90,000

V/L State Route 96; Shawn J. Alt to Brian J. Alt and Karen J. Alt; $10,000

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP

1324 Rhinehart Road; Brian C. Mickley and Sarah L. Mickley to Lawrence R. Mickley and Karen L. Mickley; $490,000

444 Honey Creek Road; Honey Creek Road LLC to J. Weemhoff Jr and Amy Jo Weemhoff; $475,000

State Route 13; Kenneth R. Miller and Judy L. Golden to Lucas Tyler Golden; $135,000

617 Honey Creek Road; David E. Stein and Sherrye D. Stein to Joshua David Ghiloni; $370,000

15.004 acres; Thomas A Wade to Timothy K. Heichel and Carolyn X. Heichel; $180,048

2.03 acres Leedy Road; County Line Properties, LLC, to Brandon Yarger; $27,500

MADISON TOWNSHIP

Hull Road; Joeseph S. Augustine to Dalton W. Wood and Traycee A. Davis; $30,000

951 Dresden Drive; Robert R. Ross to Rebekah Wakeley and Jeffrey Wakeley; $169,000

902 Expressview Drive; John A. Cates to Christina Marie Mawhorr and Brandon Mawhorr; $180,000

876 Springmill Road; Daniel P. Miller and Lori S. Miller to Ignacio Gaytan; $50,000

1085 Jane Ave.; Colonnade, LLC, an Ohio Limited Liability Company to Ronald Crist; $130,000

1199 Eastview Drive; Mike Clever and Michelle Clever to Matney Property Development, LLC; $55,000

1085 Jane Ave.; Colonnade LLC to Ronald Crist; $130,000

1429 Beal Road; Michael Watne Stigall, Successor Trustee to Gregory F. Beal and Vicki L. Beal; $340,000

766 Pulver List Road; Jackie B. Conn to Tammy Stolsmark; $65,000

1413 Beal St.; Michael Wayne Stigall, Successor Trustee of The Lewis H. Stigall Living Trust to Philip J. Iseman; $150,000

1169 Hazelwood Drive; David L. Nixon to Bradley J. Pocock and Carolyn P. Pocock; $186,000

1100 N. Trimble Road; Cindy D. Rice to JC Norman Investments LLC; $45,000

1087 Fairfax Ave.; Jackie E. Lawhorn and Alison C. Lawhorn to Jonathon Reeder; $90,000

1303 E. Park Ave.; David R. Miller to 1303 E. Park Ave, LLC; $214,900

1011 Belmont Ave.; Robert Mills and Jaylene Mills to Matthew B. Dixon, $84,900

1359 Marion Avenue Road; Donald E. Hoover & Brian Robinson, Co-Trustees to DMZ Investment Properties, LLC; $339,900

601 Morgan Ave; Carl E. Schroeder to Michael W. Beal; $125,000

668 Burger Ave; Rocky D Oney to Dustin and Sydney Moore; $59,970

1000 Ashland Road; JBE LLC to Englefield, Inc; $551,250

1000 Ashland Road; Englefield Inc to Englefield Family, LLC; $551,250

275 W. Fourth St.; William N. Sporgnardi, Jr. to Janna Allen; $22,500

355 Lee Lane; Jackie D. and Paul J. Marcelonis to Rein A. and Angie L. Peterson; $76,000

1060 Ashland Road; The Kroger Co. to Mansfield Property Holdings, LLC; $500,000

1148-1152 Mansfield Lucas Road; Richard L. Baugh and Cynthia J. Baugh to Jason Lee Perry and Tiffany Dawn Perry; $180,000

890 Hoover Road; David F. Rose and Becky Rose to Amber Manley and Jason Manley; $40,000

921 Unity Drive; Andrew Norris and Robert S. Norris to Mark S. Hawkins; $95,000

1508 Timber Road; Matthew R. Edmiston to Bonita Smith and Terry Smith; $104,900

1423 Bellview Drive; Austin D. Vance to Hoakton Enterprises, LLC; $108,700

120 Madison Road; King N. Chin to Collonade, LLC; $72,000

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP

676 Zachary Way; Emily VanBeveren to James A. Thornberry; $400,000

3456 Sylvan Drive; J. Sauder Construction, LLC, to Corey R. Branham; $151,000

2525 Bryonaire Street; Rick Kigar & Christopher J. Hoty and Susan L. Hoty to Heena R. Patel; $158,100

Lakecrest Drive; Melissa J. Surber to James W. Haynes and Brittany J. Haynes; $91,000

620 Impala Drive; King L. Chan to Brendan P. Cress and Kristin Cress; $250,000

2458 Bryonaire Drive; Jeffrey W. Bandy and Brenda K. Bandy to Brad O Boyer; $190,000

2631 Crider Road; Brian S. Ortiz and Colene M. Ortiz to Patricia A. Plair and Jennifer L. Plair; $110,000

1001 Reed Road; Garrett L. Pelfrey and Jamie L. Pelfrey to Christopher S. Comstock; $171,000

MONROE TOWNSHIP

V/L, State Route 95; Melissa Bicker to E-Z Grow Patio Gardens, LLC; $60,000

5.071 acres on Lucas Perrysville Road; John W. Kurtz, Jr to Robert J. Kurtz and Lisa M. Kurtz; $19,550

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

7789 SR 98; Kayleen M. Brown to Autumn R. McGarvey and Cody A. Snyder; $67,500

20-22 Brooks Court; Richard E. Jerels, Jr. to Stewart W. Hall and Judy A. Hall; $75,000

630.07 acres, Opdyke Road; Elvin H. Zimmerman & Miriam S. Zimmerman, Trustees to Lamar Z. Sauder & Lisa H. Sauder, Trustees; $680,000

100 Plymouth St.; Nicholas S. Jernigan to Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC; $70,000

SHARON TOWNSHIP

4257 Weidner Road; Adam C. Miller and Julie M. Miller to Cody Metheney and Jessica Metheney; $200,000

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP

1071 Sheirer Road; Jeffrey J. Archer and Chandra C. Archer to Jordan W. Rader and Jana B. Rader; $650,000

V/L, Rock Road; Darlene A. Allen and Richard E. Krizan, Jr to David W. Kromer and Becky J. Kromer; $55,000

612 Earick Road; Layne C. Armstrong to Taylor Nunamaker and Andrew Allman; $165,000

V/L, Walker Lake Road; Virginia A Beer to Nicholas B Eddleblute and Kelli M Eddleblute; $10,000

3077 Millsboro Road East; Stephen F. McKinney and Sara L. McKinney to Laura M. Smith; $170,000

TROY TOWNSHIP

2370 Owens Road; Timothy A. and Krista K. Mattoni to Kenneth and Elena Joldersma; $299,000

1994 Kings Corners Road; Angelo Sorrenti and Michelle K. Sorrenti to Pamela Costello and Timothy Costello; $65,000

1675 Lexington-Ontario Road; Scott D. Shaffer and Anna M. Shaffer to Jennifer Elizabeth Lawhorn; $496,500

2631 Bell Road; Jason R. Hildenbrand and Jennie L. Hildenbrand to Robert A. Stroul and Maria Stroul; $425,000

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

190 Orchard Park Road; Peggy Staron, nka Peggy Powers to Ashy Blaire Hedrick and Jacob Allen Berger; $240,000

2665 Lakeside Drive; Catherine L. Miller to Wesley Sturgill and Susan Sturgill; $100,000

499 Craigstown Drive; Kurt Schlumberger and Kelly Schlumberger to Chris L. Gehrisch and Stephanie L. Gehrisch; $145,000

441 Marwood Drive; Michael J. Davanzo to James D. Twedt and Ashley L. Twedt; $253,500

800 Alexander Road; Terry Shoemaker and Mary Shoemaker to Blessing Acre Farms, LLC; $130,000

44.85 acres, Straub Road; Knox County Woodland LTD to Neudorf Acres, LLC; $305,000

CRESTLINE

917 Lincoln Hwy; Crestline DG, LLC, to The Knodt Living Trust & The Knodt Family Trust; $2,087,000

SANDUSKY

4901 Millsboro Road; Cynthia A Wallis and Crisse L. Sand to Kenneth Tansey; $310,000

5157 Millsboro Road; Kirsten Grooms, Administratrix of the Estate of Chris A. Grooms to Rodney Staiger and Tina Staiger; $315,000

