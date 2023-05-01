555 North Trimble - Motel6

555 North Trimble Road. Photo from Motel6.com

MANSFIELD — The April property transfers included 555 North Trimble Road, currently serving as a Motel 6. It was sold by Bhagat Motel, LLC to Prisha6, Inc. for $1,625,000.

Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.

