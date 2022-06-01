1322 Paddock Drive

MANSFIELD -- The property transfers in Richland County for the month of June included 1322 Paddock Drive, a mobile home park property, in Mansfield.

It was sold for $5,952,882 to Wooded Acres Estates MHP, LLC from Mansfield MHP 2, LLC.

Below are the remainder of the month's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.

CITY OF MANSFIELD

170 Marion Ave.; Lana Robinson and Paul Robinson to Allegiance Equities, LLC; $54,000

484 Cline Ave.; Ulery Real Estate, LLC, to Charlotte A. Baker; $75,000

985 Province Lane; Alexandra Domrose Reed and Timothy Grahm Reed to Kimberly Robertson and William Robertson; $190,000

1304 Springmill Road; Richard M. DePalma to Caleb Joseph Kirk and Alexis R. Kirk; $110,000

479 Stark St.; Scott A. Claus, Administrator of the Estate of Dawn Marie Clause to Ignacio Gaytan; $7,600

479 Stark St.; Scott A. Claus to Ignacio Gaytan; $7,600

575 Marion Ave.; Monica K. Hubbard to Pristine Detailing, LLC; $100,000

1621 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders, LLC, to Terry P. Baker and Debra S. Baker; $269,900

587 Heineman Blvd.; Ignacio Gayton Solis to Bambi K. Leach; $78,000

44 W. Cook Road; AJI Properties of Mansfield, LLC, to Gavin C. Montgomery; $79,900

372 Ruth Ave.; William N. Spognardi, Jr. to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $102,500

815 King St.; Mansfield Homes II, L.P, to Clarisseanna R. Mercer; $90,000

324 Hanna Road; Stanley R. Rogers to James E. Brown and Christine D. Brown; $300

479 Stark St.; Ignacio Gaytan to Cirlio Martinez; $35,000

320 Kinkel Ave.; Rutha F. Carbetta to Ian D. Selmon and Traci D. Selmon; $111,900

487 Agate Ave.; Larry Eugene Callahan to Gerald William Hopkins and Cheryl Lynn Hopkins; $0.00

215 Lexington Ave.; Rachel A. Hott to Kashia M. M. Mills; $62,500

1021 Princeton Trace; Hunsinger Builders, LLC, to Anthony J. Tambasco and Marina S. Tambasco; $267,800

1408 Brookpark Drive; Norbert R. Porczak to Ronald Paul Cerny, II; $246,000

V/L, Prescott St.; Leonard Howell to Steven McQuillin; $500.00

86 S. Linden Road; James V. Long to Terry Scott Sneed and Jenifer R. Siwek; $115,000

318 Vennum Ave.; Lori Ann Brown, nka Lori Ann Reinoso, to Gregory A. Fox; $89,000

431 Overlook Road; Ryan J. Hostetler and Allyssa R. Hostetler to Evan Patrick Ferrell and Lauren Marie Navarre; $214,900

55 W. Raleigh Ave.; Debra K. Hess to Bill J. Ball; $40,000

502 Agate Ave.; Dean Running and Brian Running to Joshua Fincher and Jesse Roush; $84,000

239 Walter Ave.; Leonardo A. Javier and Jacilyn C. Banks, by PSO to Randall Steven Towers and Pamela Kay Milligan; $30,100

825 Peaceful Path; The Estate of Thomas C. Gloriosa to Samantha Marie Kusky and Brian M. Messner; $180,000

1430 Frederick Court; Jeff McCoy, Administrator of the Estate of Melvin L. McCy, deceased to Green Blade Marketing, LLC; $105,000

569 Glendale Blvd; Gillian M. Vantilburg to Paula Joe Johnson; $149,000

177 Lexington Ave.; Jeffrey T. Davis to Saxton & Blanche, LLC; $420,000

177 Lexington Ave.; Dianne Hayes Davis to Saxton & Blanche, LLC; $420,000

241 Rhein Ave.; Gregory L. Flanders and Heather A. Flanders to Stacey A. Geiger and Teresa M. Rinehart; $128,000

1220 Deer Run Road; Jody L. Hastings to Jay D. Wagner and Jessica L. Wagner; $585,000

405 Lexington Ave.; Proteus The Vertias, LLC to Sheldon Stallworth; $209,715

336 Bowman St.; Ciera Redd to Allen Reynolds; $0.00

316 Stadium St.; Jessie L. Cains and Shirley M. Cains to Shawn Mays; $15,000

640 Brae Burn Road; David J. Weaver to Vladimir Martinez; $177,000

1106 Devonwood Road; W. Chandler Stevens and Elizabeth B. Stevens to Phillip D. Hubert and Melinda J. Hubert; $245,000

174 Arthur Ave.; Mr. Columbus, LLC and Ahmed Ahmed to Ed Pleites; $20,000

168-170 Arthur Ave.; Mr. Columbus, LLC and Ahmed Ahmed to Ed Pleites; $20,000

335 Park Avenue West; Michael Thompson to Mac Wentz and Bryce Koechlin; $280,000

175 N. Mulberry St.; Tony Richard Webb to KNVW Unlimited Enterprises, LLC; $25,000

25 Douglas Ave.; Song Xin Chen and Dong Yun Qiao to Jaron Allen; $48,500

473 Stark St.; David Van Cura to Michael S. McKown and Stephanie L. Haun-McKown; $72,000

515 Fifth Ave.; Charles B. Diskin to William Spognardi; $34,000

192 Western Ave.;Thelma R. Poland to Ignacio Gaytan; $14,000

233 Lexington Ave.; Migdadi Enterprises, LLC, to Ibrahim Alhejazin and Fadi Hijazeen; $50,000

464 Old Mill Run Road; The Virginia A. Smith Living Trust U/A dated Oct. 27, 2005 to David McKeon and Laurie McKeon; $255,000

283 Sixth Ave.; Randal Hale, Gregory Hale, Signe Esposito, Pamela Graham, Linette… to Randall S. Hale; $14,000

57 West Cook Road; Paul L. Lintern to Jason Jeffrey Allen; $70,000

1194 Woodland Road; Abraham M. Figueroa to Bradley E. Mikrut and Jessica P. Mikrut; $195,000

232 Ruth Ave.; Beverly K. McCally to Austin Baker; $145,525

255 South Adams St.; Jason Rose to Simpson Homes, LLC; $19,000

105 Lind Ave.; Darla A. Higgs to Demarco Taylor; $75,000

375 Buffalo St.; Marcia D. Travis to Keim Home Improvements, LLC; $10,000

233 Marlow Road; Wendy Ensor to Beth Ann Walkden; $95,000

579 Dirlam Lane; Anthony J. Tambasco and Marina S. Tambasco, H&W, to Jesse M. Delaney and Domenique E. Delaney, H&W; $240,000

263 East Second St.; Tod L. West to Marla Adley; $4,500

225 Wimbledon Drive; Eric Krantz, Trustee, to Wen Bin Lin and Xiao Lin; $177,900

548 Wayne St.; Micahel Harfield and Mi Min to Christopher Smith; $14,900

363 Spayer Lane; Jason Rose to CES Investment Group, LLC; $15,000

515 5th Ave.; William Spognardi, Jr. to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $42,500

236 Cline Ave.; Joseph L. Root Sr. and Theresa Root to Piper’s Rental Properties, LLC; $48,500

1594 Brookpark Drive; Daniel G. Haight, Executor of The Estate of Richard W. Haight to Sandra Hammer; $424,500

64 Sunnyslope Drive; Beverly J. Magee to Lisa L. Grubbs; $125,551

6.5061 acres, Marion Ave.; Antrim Properties, LLC, to 1027 Trimble, LLC; $200,000

861 S. Main St.; Richard Fournier to Ahmad Mazen Mattan; $135,000

409 Springmill St.; Ethel Snyder to WCS Legacy Group, LLC; $45,000

116 Rowland Ave.; White Wolf Properties, LLC, to Christina Lantsman; $40,000

801-803 Yale Drive; Cynthia L. Blackford and Mickie L. Sasser fka Mickie L. Blackford to James M. Blackford; $140,000

1001 Devonwood Road; Larry Douglas Smith, under Trust Agreement, to William R. Perry and Theresa Gray; $220,000

1209 Seminole Ave.; AJI Properties of Mansfield, LLC, to Marline Leonard and Janice J. Leonard; $91,900

506-508 Harter Ave.; Global Cost Solutions, LLC, to Martingale Properties, LLC; $227,000

433 Pearl Ave.; The Estate of John E. Summers to Timothy D. Yoder and Leann E. Yoder; $105,000

490 Central Ave.; Henry L. Ragsadle to Yasser Hih and Suzan Hih; $40,000

650 Dirlam Lane; Martha Carol O’Mara to Thomas R. Hoover and Maria S. Company Hoover; $255,000

593 Grant St.; Nancy Ann Sanderfer to Patrice M. Minard; $32,000

229 Clairmont Ave.; Darryl P. Laser and Carol A. Smith, Successor Co-Trustees, to Lucinda A. Schunatz and David A. Schunatz; $10,600

209 Cherry Hill Road; Tara J. Beaire, aka Tara J. Flynn, to Jason Kelly; $118,500

315 Muth Road; ECJ Rentals, LLC to McKenna R. Blanchard and Mattison B. Harr; $142,000

1921 Sandy Court; Joseph E. Yontz to Zachary J. Roberts and Laura Roberts; $240,000

548-552 S. Diamond St.; Lynn T. Brinley and Timothy Brinley to Allegiance Equities, LLC; $100,000

329 Fourth Ave.; Warren E. Meadows to Donald B. Meadows; $18,000

SAA; Trina V. Thompson, nka Tester, to Danny Gipson and Luella Gipson; $0

SAA; Renicka M. McLoyd to Denisesha Draper; $0

169 W. Fifth St.; Davis X Co., to Andre Davis; $0

370 South Linden Road; David E. Busler to Gary Taylor; $73,000

69 W. Cook Road; Steven D. Them to Bel Kay, LLC; $48,000

46 Grasmere Ave.; Janice Bivens to Rebecca Jo Daugherty and Jesse David Daugherty; $152,000

567 Heidi Road; David Evan Franchitti to Colton Lewis and Kaitlin Fellure; $300,000

570 Durham Lane; Jason T. Butler and Jessica A. Butler to Gavyn Cole Bazley and Alisha Dawn Bazley; $305,000

692 Woodville Road; Jennifer M. Hawes to Clare K. Burkhardt; $132,000

150 Wood St.; Supreme Properties, Inc. to John P. Rohrer and Leora L. Rohrer; $65,920

63 W. Raleigh Ave.; Michelle D. Williams to Benjamin R. Binion; $74,900

585 Yale Drive; The Estate of Janet R. Stout-Young to Dylan Schluter; $111,000

82 Winwood Drive; Rod Tog, LLC, to Kevin Eugene Kestner and Tiffany Kestner; $115,000

36 Gibson Ave.; Joanne Rzeppa to Jesse J. Palser; $112,000

133 Dawson Ave.; Joshua C. Arneson to Silias J. Dresser; $93,000

322 Poplar St.; Greg Eyster to Michael Arnold; $40,000

310 7th Ave.; James C. Luna to Douglas Oyster; $68,500

134 Vennum Ave.; Lori Goff-Carter to Carl Healani Adolpho III and Caroline Kuihealani Adolpho; $51,900

164 Elizabeth St.; Donald Swartz to Mark Swartz; $0

CITY OF ONTARIO

3671 Alexander Drive; Fernando J. Morell Diaz and Jessica L. Morell to Krysten Brown and Trevor Brown; $460,000

1144 Cobblefield Drive; Tina M. Lillo to Russell Sparks; $216,000

3231 Beverly Lane; Suzanne E. Friend, nka Suzanne E. Roberts, to Joseph C. Gfrer; $200,000

1957 Tanglewood Drive S.; Lisa A. Carmichael and Robert Carmichael to Timothy Cleland; $151,000

2363 Woodland Park Drive; Julie C. Beard and David N. Morehead, Jr. to Grayson L. Pittman and Julie A. Pittman; $700,000

1587 & 1589 Oxford St.; Gary M. Tittle and Ann M. Tittle to Sturnus Enterprises, LTD; $178,000

667 Villa Drive; The Akers Family Trust (dated 11/08/2001) to Judith A. Nutter; $135,000

70 Clare Road; Dustin L. Powers to Kimberly A. Reed; $149,000

350 Willowdell Drive; Jeannie T. Tran to Corey Thomas; $246,000

440 Rock Road; Estate of Robert A. Ringer to John M. Nordstrom and Sindy J. Nordstrom; $115,000

2597 Fairway Crossing; Scott Marlin Purvis and Kelly Diane Purvis; $460,000

3518 Mabee Road; Darrin E. Brogan and Rhonda K. Brogan to Anthony Powell and Jessica Powell; $192,476

1104 Cobblefield Drive; Robert E. Seed, Sr. to Saundra J. Andrews; $185,000

1805 Victoria Court; Charles C. Mabry to Devive Renovations, LLC; $140,000

926 Fulwell Drive; Brandi L. Leonard to Cathleen M. Hubbard and Kenneth A. Hubbard; $150,000

598 North Rock Road; Amber K. Risner-Moots to Brandi L. Leonard and Stevan Leonard; $327,500

1619-1629 West Fourth St.; Townsedge Plaza, LLC, to The Gathering Place Ontario, LLC; $330,000

13 Rudy Road; Harold W. Pruner to Lauren E. Hicks and Philip D. Hicks; $120,000

1956 Willowood Drive; Esther R. Clark (Estate) to Melody D. Griffith; $138,000

1186 Cobblefield Drive; The Bersinger Keystone Inheritance Trust to James R. Mitchell; $175,000

560 Shelby Ontario Road; Roger H. Rhodes and Patricia A. Rhodes to Terry M. Ellis, Sr.; $275,000

CITY OF SHELBY

24 Jefferson Ave.; Donald Dyer and Treva Diane Dyer to Douglas Dyer and Charlene Dyer; $107,000

129 Broadway St.; Robert E. Scherer, TTEE of the Robert S. Scherer Rev. Trust, to Mayra E. Thurman; $42,900

47 Shelby Ave.; Matthew C. Smedley and Robin N. Smedley to Keri A. King; $68,000

56 Walnut St.; Ashley B. Strausbaugh and Tyler J. Strausbaugh to Mark D. Patton and Marli Patton; $38,000

60 Third St.; William Mark Russell to Susan Marie Burgess; $6,500

V/L Cold Draw Court; Mark Hess and Pamela Hess to Judson Prosser, Jr. and Diana M. Prosser; $70,000

65 E. Smiley Ave.; Jeffery R. Foreman to Matney Property Development, LLC; $55,000

37 Fourth St.; Norene Hanson to Codi L. Workman; $87,500

63 Sunset Drive; Steven C. Shuler, Jeffrey A. Schuler, and Regina L. Zigmond to Wendy Allison and Mark Allison; $251,300

48 Fourth St.; John M. Yetzer and Doris E. Yetzer to Nathan A. Young and Anne M. Young; $61,500

18 Sharon St.; Thomas Fix and Marjorie Fix to Jennifer Arms; $53,000

2021 Skinner Road; Randar Investments to Kenneth Blanton and Sarah Blanton; $27,500

12 Oak St.; Rick Kigar, Private Selling Officer to Terry A. Gran; $23,460

26 Raymond Ave.; Fusion Notes, LLC, to Daniel Pease; $28,200

73 Marvin Ave.; Robert C. Humphrey and Jill D. Humphrey to Shae Fouke; $94,000

41 Auburn Ave.; Heath B. Hinkle to Carter A. Davis; $134,500

CITY OF WORTHINGTON

6154 Wilson Road; Claude Jervis, Jr. and Sandra G. Jervis to Trevor D. Carr; $140,000

Hastings East Road; Edward R. Adams and Lana K. Adams to Timothy R. Adams; $59,329.37

4910 Hagerman Road; Brandon M. Titlow to Glenn E. Hall; $255,000

VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE

160-162 Bell St.; Darwyn, LLC, to Max Hartings and Leslie Hartings; $157,000

49 Markey St.; Peggy Ann Bowers, Sharon Kay Maness, Loreen Y. Thompson, Chad… to Evan C. Oyster; $218,500

1111 Mill Road; Mill Road 1051, LLC to Darwyn, LLC; $280,000

7.2 acres, Kochheiser Road; Royal Greens, LLC, to Mill Road 1051, LLC; $285,000

VILLAGE OF BUTLER

751 Reynolds Road; Coty A. Bailey and Shae M. Bailey to Matthew D. Dean and Emilee A. Dovci; $230,000

Baseline Road; Chester L. Jennings and Tina L. Jennings to Stephen Daniel Gillum and Abby Kristen Gillum; $176,000

5665 Franklin Church Road; Phoebe F. Burling to Carolina Escalera; $80,000

141 3rd Ave.; PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, to Danny L. Ousley and Vicki R. Taylor; $125,000

VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON

281 Chapman Way; Howard J. Gilbert to Russ Renz; $155,000

34 Goldenwood Ave.; Dean T. Jagger and Beth L. Jagger to Tim Dove and Kelley Dove; $400,000

185 Hampton Road; Luke D. Brown to Jeremy W. McNeill and Mary McNeill; $186,500

38 Morgan Drive; Kathleen S. Herzing to Deborah S. Baker; $286,000

292 Fox Road; Matthew A. Bohland and Kelly L. Bohland to Anothy D. Frederick and Jennifer L. Frederick; $399,900

32 Morgan Road; Bernard S. Yarosik and Constance E. Yarosik to Timothy B. Babcock and Julie S. Babcock; $242,000

168 Otterbein Drive; Aaron H. Beeman and Jocelyn R. Beeman to Jakob Thomas Merle and Sophia Merle; $265,000

84 Tamiami Ter; Colleen A. Carter to Danielle Liming and Dathan Liming; $137,000

85 Devon Drive; Brandi R. Johnson to Hannah E. Osborne and Ricky J. Osborne II; $192,000

BLOOMINGROVE TOWNSHIP

V/L, Noble Road; The Carol Ann Bevier Living Trust to Harlan H. Zimmerman and Mary Jane Zimmerman; $513,302.81

V/L, Noble Road; The Carol Ann Bevier Living Trust to Norman S. Zimmerman and Marian S. Zimmerman; $534,634.46

V/L, Noble Road; Rosa Lambright, Successor TTEE of The Carol Ann Bevier Living Trust to Floyd L. Zimmerman and Emma M. Zimmerman; $334,612.53

V/L, Noble Road; Rosa Lambright, Successor TTEE to Eugene Birkholder and Mary Ann Burkholder; $449,920.80

FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP

2832 Bowman Road; Carole M. Walters to Anthony R. Hall dba Country Auto Sales; $100,000

2832 Bowman Road; Anthony R. Hall dba Country Auto Sales to AnnRay Properties, LLC; $150,000

1442 Myers Road; Nate M. Ganzhorn to Austin Bradley and Raven Queen; $217,500

993 Taylortown Road; The Davis Family Revocable Living Trust, dated May 5th, 2005, to Reba D. Bivens; $212,121

2447 Bowman St.; Kimberly D. Gerich and Justin B. Gerich to Janessa D. Nolt and Jeremy N. Nolt; $225,000

JACKSON TOWNSHIP

2796 Taylortown Road; Onedra Esbenshade to Cory Welch and Rachel Welch; $181,300

2139 Holtz Road; John E. Jones and Jane E. Jones to Matney Property Development, LLC; $110,000

2286 Rock Road; The Slabaugh Family Trust to Benjamin Krull; $350,000

V/L, 34.8712 Myers Road; Jean A. Burrows and Robert R. Burrows to Melvin Z. Burkholder and Wilma R. Burkholder, Trustees; $321,000

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP

1492 Darlington E. Road; Lorine Gingerich to Johnny D. Gingerich and Clara E. Gingerich; $350,000

882 State Route 97 E.; Mark A. Karbula and Sarah E. Anderson to Jerod Butler and Melinda Butler; $90,125

V/L Renie Road; Mark J. Pellegrino and Jamie L. Pellegrino to David Stake and Stephanie D. Bachanan; $95,000

V/L Norris Road; Michael A.Truax to Casi Sellers; $9,000

786 Mishey Road; Benjamin T. Bethea and Denise H. Bethea to John Hutcheson and Jin Mi Hutcheson; $326,340

V/L, Honeycreek Road; Larry D. Littleton and Melva D. Littleton to Nicholas R. Hicks; $26,000

7.909 acres, Vanscoy Road; Linda S. Wade to Adam T. Wade and Donna Wade; $94,908

5.004 acres, State Route 95; Timothy Smith and Tamara Smith to Chad Kemp and Christine Kemp; $45,000

MADISON TOWNSHIP

1237 Fairfax Ave.; Jill Bradshaw to Silvia Escalera De Lara; $124,900

963 Fairfax Ave.; ISANJO Properties of Mansfield, LLC, to Patricia A. Hartz and Robert A. Hartz, Sr.; $47,750

377 Melody Lane; Virgil L. Graham to Storm A. Schifer and Alyssa M. Biglin; $159,900

906 Fifth Ave.; Phyllis U. Shaum and James A. Mabry to Scott Zeigler; $135,000

38 North Ridge Road; Dylan Q. Oyster to Darin Slusher and Katie Slusher; $110,000

48 Bahl Ave.; Mid State Investments, LLC, to Joseph Steiner and Regine Steiner; $132,000

1178 Stewart Road; The Estate of Helen C. Hriesik to D.B. Properties, LLP; $84,000

928 Springmill St.; Gregory P. Friebel and Sharon K. Friebel to Ignacio Gaytan; $82,000

1648 Beal Road; Joseph L. Jerger, Administrator of the Estate of James C. King, to Robert Cole; $90,000

1210 West Cook Road; Marian Webster, Trustee of the Marian Webster Living Trust U/A/D, to Christopher D. Sipes and Sandra Sipes, Trustees; $410,000

512 Pennsylvania Ave.; Nicole L. Rebman to Mansfield Transportation, LLC; $52,000

465 Michigan Ave.; Shirley Jean Robinson to Marhefka Property Management, LLC; $68,000

1349 Park Avenue East; Robert W. Tosick to Huntington National Bank; $60,100

680 Belmont Ave.; Linda L. Thompson to Candy K. Williams; $54,000

925 Mansfield Washington Road; George J. Herbst Jr. and Sharon K. Herbst to George M. Herbst; $87,000

933 Averill Ave.; Glenn T. Miller to Kyle Andrew Kohne; $110,000

1105 River Drive; Brook A. Hardin and Jarrod K. Hardin to Natalie D. Balestrieri and Douglas A. Blomquist; $75,000

385 Indiana Ave.; Penny I. Mays and John P. Mays to John Cantrell; $128,000

804 Mayflower Drive; Logan Mackenzie Devine (deceased) to Kenneth J. Purdy; $127,500

1597 Plum Place; Victor A. Shenberger, Successor Trustee, to Cook 1597 Plum Place, LLC; $160,000

18 South Walker Ave.; Roy O. Thomas and Glenda Joyce Villinger, Successor Trustees, to Elijah B. Thomas; $84,000

1243 Melrose Drive; Danny L. Sauder, Successor Trustee of the Sauder Revocable Living Trust to Deborah Carper; $212,300

MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP

2049 Norris Road; Michael A. Wickham and Barbara A. Wickham to Luke M. Miller and Morgan A. Miller; $211,000

3529 Bakers Lane; John L. Grimes and Jennifer L. Grimes to Robyn D. Peterson; $190,000

V/L Reed Road; Constance E. Parton-Krinsky, Trustee U/A/W Constance E. Parton-Krinsky dated 12/11/13 to DeLee Powell; $1.00

V/L, Satinwood Drive; William H. Davis to Terry & Charleen Harper; $24,000

1767 Richard Drive; Keybank National Association to RCHB1, LLC; $53,000

2510-2512 and 2516-2518 Haviland Court; Marcia J. Kelley to H. Lee Cunningham and Diane Cunningham; $275,000

2446 Haviland Court; R. Roger Bammerlin and Joyce A. Bammerlin to Berlin Kristin Miller and Don Steven Miller; $200,000

2550 Wedgewood Drive; Mary Jane Saylor to Danna L. Clark; $179,900

2541 Crimson Road; Brett S. Keetle, Jr. to Cory S. Peterson; $235,000

785 Koogle Road; Maria J. Daulton to Tyler Austin Buchanan and Elizabeth Jin Buchanan; $191,000

765 Koogle Road; Richard Ziegler to Jacqueline Lux; $248,000

MONROE TOWNSHIP

.24 acres, Richland County; Jordan and Mary Rader to Marcus Christian; $1,000

2806 Tucker Road; Patricia J. Niswander, Trustee of the Niswander Family Revocable Living Trust, dated June 30, 2005, to Jerry A. Niswander and Melissa S. Niswander; $450,000

3386 Trumpower Road; Frederick Hansen and Beth C. Hansen to Theresa Peters and Clifford Peters; $370,000

3085 Lucas Perrysville Road; Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO Linda Lee Sgambellone IRA to Bryce T. Ernsberger and Jennifer L. Ernsberger; $190,000

PERRY TOWNSHIP

V/L, Read Road; Tommy E. Washington and Karen L. Washington to John Kindt; $3,000

PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP

6234 State Route 61 North; JTM Real Estate Holdings, LLC, to James D. McKinney III and Breanne McKinney; $90,000

247 W. Broadway St.; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jeremy Schroeder; $57,000

7540 St. Rt. 61; Nelson Z. Horst and Twila R. Horst, Trustee to Weston A. Horst; $165,000

3735 Opdyke Road; Patricia A. Kraft, Trustee, to Eugene Shirk and Elva Shirk; $680,000

100 Plymouth St.; Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC, to Lorie Stacy; $80,100

7793 State Route 98; Brandon E. Tackett to Betty J. Shaffer; $155,000

311 Springmill Road; Shirley A. Roeder, by PSO, to Claude Handshoe and Gaylene Handshoe; $144,776.81

SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP

5264 State Route 309; Robert E. Shockley to Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc.; $49,800

V/L, Crestview Drive; Carol L. Salvati to Robert H. Ohl, Jr.; $6,000

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP

V/L, Snodgrass Road; Donald R. Sauder and Faye A. Sauder, Co-Trustees, to Coleman Real Estate Investments, LTD; $220,000

V/L, State Route 314; Thomas A. Williams to Josh Crawford and Amanda Crawford; $84,000

841 Lohr Road; Jeffrey M. Riddle and Carolyn A. Chambers to Dan Balasabas; $420,000

1775 Westover Lane; C. Peter Siegenthaler, Trustee of the Sarah Siegenthaler Lichtenstein, to Mark W. Taylor, Trustee, and Louise H. Taylor, Trustee; $300,000

998 State Route 314 South; David Wm. Keller and Lisa A. Keller to Susan M. Steele; $165,000

1662 North Rock Road; Kenneth J. Biglin and Leslie R. Biglin, H&W, to John K. Poffenbaugh, II and Taylor E. Horn; $325,000

463 Westover Lane; Dan N. Phallen, Trustee, Sudan Phallen, Trustee, to David L. Claypool and Herta Claypool, Co-Trustees; $1,500

3363 Snodgrass Road; Melinda J. Smith and Lance E. Smith to Kellin R. Sturts and Tarin M. Sturts; $285,000

2018 Tulipwood Drive; Sherry F. White to Richard Badgley and Monica R. Badgley; $375,000

2116 Frey Drive; Jason D. Rose to Doug McGinnis and Jacalyn Smead; $21,000

290 Rudy Road; Wesley E. Hampton to M Zhang, LLC; $245,000

335 Somerset Court; Marlene K. Hamill to Scott M. Purvis and Kelly D. Purvis; $160,000

2471 Millsboro Road; Julie Montgomery and Riley J. Dovenbarger to Mark J. Keck and Jody L. Keck; $122,000

TROY TOWNSHIP

V/L Gass Road; John A. Garber to Falah Shwan; $14,410

1298 State Route 314 South; Ruth Ann Staats to Randy Smith and Victoria L. Smith; $27,000

V/L Algire Road; Brian F. George and Heather L. George to Thomas Tapp and Merry Tapp; $73,000

2664 Lindsey Road; The Merle L. Darby Living Trust, dated April 23, 2013, to Joshua P. Jamieson; $170,000

0 Willow Hill Road; William Fox, Trustee of WWF 2019 Revocable Trust, to Lauren Szechy and Brian Moeller; $36,000

3540 Whitetail Drive East; Sandra M. Bonner and Christopher E. Bonner to Jessica A. Butler and Janson Thomas Butler; $474,250

1880 Hanley Road West; Jeffrey Wilkinson, Julie Buker, Beth Mirafliotta, and Randall E. Wilkinson to Marc R. Wilkinson and Sarah L. Wilkinson; $200,000

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP

2156 Cloverdale Drive; Donald E. Yarger, Jr. and Kandy J. Yarger to Thomas M. Haring and Adrianne N. Haring; $215,000

V/L, Kennedy Drive; Thomas J. Kososky, II to Edin Sanchez and Darrell Sanchez; $10,000

561 West Hanley Road; Michael J. Schue, Sr. to Colton W. Compton and Jocelyn E. Compton; $239,000

2239 Breezeway Drive; Thomas F. Keffer and Melissa A. Keffer to Erin Laird; $220,000

3980 Bellville North Road; Teresa K. DeMent to Logan May and Michael Schue; $322,668

1226 Hathaway Road; Antonia M. Reese to Connor Gregg and Katelyn Gregg; $790,000

WELLER TOWNSHIP

V/L, Five Points E. Road; Abraham M. Abbitt to Darrell L. Kissel and Linda J. Kissel; $80,000

3595 Robinson Road; Vickie L. Lambright to Alex W. Vredenburgh; $300,000

4810 Vermillion St.; Simpson Homes, LLC, to Makenna Case and Christopher Bivens; $206,000

4890 State Route 545; Keith R. Pruner to Dan L. Ratliff (Gargoyle Investment Properties); $145,000

