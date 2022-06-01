MANSFIELD -- The property transfers in Richland County for the month of June included 1322 Paddock Drive, a mobile home park property, in Mansfield.
It was sold for $5,952,882 to Wooded Acres Estates MHP, LLC from Mansfield MHP 2, LLC.
Below are the remainder of the month's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
170 Marion Ave.; Lana Robinson and Paul Robinson to Allegiance Equities, LLC; $54,000
484 Cline Ave.; Ulery Real Estate, LLC, to Charlotte A. Baker; $75,000
985 Province Lane; Alexandra Domrose Reed and Timothy Grahm Reed to Kimberly Robertson and William Robertson; $190,000
1304 Springmill Road; Richard M. DePalma to Caleb Joseph Kirk and Alexis R. Kirk; $110,000
479 Stark St.; Scott A. Claus, Administrator of the Estate of Dawn Marie Clause to Ignacio Gaytan; $7,600
479 Stark St.; Scott A. Claus to Ignacio Gaytan; $7,600
575 Marion Ave.; Monica K. Hubbard to Pristine Detailing, LLC; $100,000
1621 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders, LLC, to Terry P. Baker and Debra S. Baker; $269,900
587 Heineman Blvd.; Ignacio Gayton Solis to Bambi K. Leach; $78,000
44 W. Cook Road; AJI Properties of Mansfield, LLC, to Gavin C. Montgomery; $79,900
372 Ruth Ave.; William N. Spognardi, Jr. to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $102,500
815 King St.; Mansfield Homes II, L.P, to Clarisseanna R. Mercer; $90,000
324 Hanna Road; Stanley R. Rogers to James E. Brown and Christine D. Brown; $300
479 Stark St.; Ignacio Gaytan to Cirlio Martinez; $35,000
320 Kinkel Ave.; Rutha F. Carbetta to Ian D. Selmon and Traci D. Selmon; $111,900
487 Agate Ave.; Larry Eugene Callahan to Gerald William Hopkins and Cheryl Lynn Hopkins; $0.00
215 Lexington Ave.; Rachel A. Hott to Kashia M. M. Mills; $62,500
1021 Princeton Trace; Hunsinger Builders, LLC, to Anthony J. Tambasco and Marina S. Tambasco; $267,800
1408 Brookpark Drive; Norbert R. Porczak to Ronald Paul Cerny, II; $246,000
V/L, Prescott St.; Leonard Howell to Steven McQuillin; $500.00
86 S. Linden Road; James V. Long to Terry Scott Sneed and Jenifer R. Siwek; $115,000
318 Vennum Ave.; Lori Ann Brown, nka Lori Ann Reinoso, to Gregory A. Fox; $89,000
431 Overlook Road; Ryan J. Hostetler and Allyssa R. Hostetler to Evan Patrick Ferrell and Lauren Marie Navarre; $214,900
55 W. Raleigh Ave.; Debra K. Hess to Bill J. Ball; $40,000
502 Agate Ave.; Dean Running and Brian Running to Joshua Fincher and Jesse Roush; $84,000
239 Walter Ave.; Leonardo A. Javier and Jacilyn C. Banks, by PSO to Randall Steven Towers and Pamela Kay Milligan; $30,100
825 Peaceful Path; The Estate of Thomas C. Gloriosa to Samantha Marie Kusky and Brian M. Messner; $180,000
1430 Frederick Court; Jeff McCoy, Administrator of the Estate of Melvin L. McCy, deceased to Green Blade Marketing, LLC; $105,000
569 Glendale Blvd; Gillian M. Vantilburg to Paula Joe Johnson; $149,000
177 Lexington Ave.; Jeffrey T. Davis to Saxton & Blanche, LLC; $420,000
177 Lexington Ave.; Dianne Hayes Davis to Saxton & Blanche, LLC; $420,000
241 Rhein Ave.; Gregory L. Flanders and Heather A. Flanders to Stacey A. Geiger and Teresa M. Rinehart; $128,000
1220 Deer Run Road; Jody L. Hastings to Jay D. Wagner and Jessica L. Wagner; $585,000
405 Lexington Ave.; Proteus The Vertias, LLC to Sheldon Stallworth; $209,715
336 Bowman St.; Ciera Redd to Allen Reynolds; $0.00
316 Stadium St.; Jessie L. Cains and Shirley M. Cains to Shawn Mays; $15,000
640 Brae Burn Road; David J. Weaver to Vladimir Martinez; $177,000
1106 Devonwood Road; W. Chandler Stevens and Elizabeth B. Stevens to Phillip D. Hubert and Melinda J. Hubert; $245,000
174 Arthur Ave.; Mr. Columbus, LLC and Ahmed Ahmed to Ed Pleites; $20,000
168-170 Arthur Ave.; Mr. Columbus, LLC and Ahmed Ahmed to Ed Pleites; $20,000
335 Park Avenue West; Michael Thompson to Mac Wentz and Bryce Koechlin; $280,000
175 N. Mulberry St.; Tony Richard Webb to KNVW Unlimited Enterprises, LLC; $25,000
25 Douglas Ave.; Song Xin Chen and Dong Yun Qiao to Jaron Allen; $48,500
473 Stark St.; David Van Cura to Michael S. McKown and Stephanie L. Haun-McKown; $72,000
515 Fifth Ave.; Charles B. Diskin to William Spognardi; $34,000
192 Western Ave.;Thelma R. Poland to Ignacio Gaytan; $14,000
233 Lexington Ave.; Migdadi Enterprises, LLC, to Ibrahim Alhejazin and Fadi Hijazeen; $50,000
464 Old Mill Run Road; The Virginia A. Smith Living Trust U/A dated Oct. 27, 2005 to David McKeon and Laurie McKeon; $255,000
283 Sixth Ave.; Randal Hale, Gregory Hale, Signe Esposito, Pamela Graham, Linette… to Randall S. Hale; $14,000
57 West Cook Road; Paul L. Lintern to Jason Jeffrey Allen; $70,000
1194 Woodland Road; Abraham M. Figueroa to Bradley E. Mikrut and Jessica P. Mikrut; $195,000
232 Ruth Ave.; Beverly K. McCally to Austin Baker; $145,525
255 South Adams St.; Jason Rose to Simpson Homes, LLC; $19,000
105 Lind Ave.; Darla A. Higgs to Demarco Taylor; $75,000
375 Buffalo St.; Marcia D. Travis to Keim Home Improvements, LLC; $10,000
233 Marlow Road; Wendy Ensor to Beth Ann Walkden; $95,000
579 Dirlam Lane; Anthony J. Tambasco and Marina S. Tambasco, H&W, to Jesse M. Delaney and Domenique E. Delaney, H&W; $240,000
263 East Second St.; Tod L. West to Marla Adley; $4,500
225 Wimbledon Drive; Eric Krantz, Trustee, to Wen Bin Lin and Xiao Lin; $177,900
548 Wayne St.; Micahel Harfield and Mi Min to Christopher Smith; $14,900
363 Spayer Lane; Jason Rose to CES Investment Group, LLC; $15,000
515 5th Ave.; William Spognardi, Jr. to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $42,500
236 Cline Ave.; Joseph L. Root Sr. and Theresa Root to Piper’s Rental Properties, LLC; $48,500
1594 Brookpark Drive; Daniel G. Haight, Executor of The Estate of Richard W. Haight to Sandra Hammer; $424,500
64 Sunnyslope Drive; Beverly J. Magee to Lisa L. Grubbs; $125,551
6.5061 acres, Marion Ave.; Antrim Properties, LLC, to 1027 Trimble, LLC; $200,000
861 S. Main St.; Richard Fournier to Ahmad Mazen Mattan; $135,000
409 Springmill St.; Ethel Snyder to WCS Legacy Group, LLC; $45,000
116 Rowland Ave.; White Wolf Properties, LLC, to Christina Lantsman; $40,000
801-803 Yale Drive; Cynthia L. Blackford and Mickie L. Sasser fka Mickie L. Blackford to James M. Blackford; $140,000
1001 Devonwood Road; Larry Douglas Smith, under Trust Agreement, to William R. Perry and Theresa Gray; $220,000
1209 Seminole Ave.; AJI Properties of Mansfield, LLC, to Marline Leonard and Janice J. Leonard; $91,900
506-508 Harter Ave.; Global Cost Solutions, LLC, to Martingale Properties, LLC; $227,000
433 Pearl Ave.; The Estate of John E. Summers to Timothy D. Yoder and Leann E. Yoder; $105,000
490 Central Ave.; Henry L. Ragsadle to Yasser Hih and Suzan Hih; $40,000
650 Dirlam Lane; Martha Carol O’Mara to Thomas R. Hoover and Maria S. Company Hoover; $255,000
593 Grant St.; Nancy Ann Sanderfer to Patrice M. Minard; $32,000
229 Clairmont Ave.; Darryl P. Laser and Carol A. Smith, Successor Co-Trustees, to Lucinda A. Schunatz and David A. Schunatz; $10,600
209 Cherry Hill Road; Tara J. Beaire, aka Tara J. Flynn, to Jason Kelly; $118,500
315 Muth Road; ECJ Rentals, LLC to McKenna R. Blanchard and Mattison B. Harr; $142,000
1921 Sandy Court; Joseph E. Yontz to Zachary J. Roberts and Laura Roberts; $240,000
548-552 S. Diamond St.; Lynn T. Brinley and Timothy Brinley to Allegiance Equities, LLC; $100,000
329 Fourth Ave.; Warren E. Meadows to Donald B. Meadows; $18,000
SAA; Trina V. Thompson, nka Tester, to Danny Gipson and Luella Gipson; $0
SAA; Renicka M. McLoyd to Denisesha Draper; $0
169 W. Fifth St.; Davis X Co., to Andre Davis; $0
370 South Linden Road; David E. Busler to Gary Taylor; $73,000
69 W. Cook Road; Steven D. Them to Bel Kay, LLC; $48,000
46 Grasmere Ave.; Janice Bivens to Rebecca Jo Daugherty and Jesse David Daugherty; $152,000
567 Heidi Road; David Evan Franchitti to Colton Lewis and Kaitlin Fellure; $300,000
570 Durham Lane; Jason T. Butler and Jessica A. Butler to Gavyn Cole Bazley and Alisha Dawn Bazley; $305,000
692 Woodville Road; Jennifer M. Hawes to Clare K. Burkhardt; $132,000
150 Wood St.; Supreme Properties, Inc. to John P. Rohrer and Leora L. Rohrer; $65,920
63 W. Raleigh Ave.; Michelle D. Williams to Benjamin R. Binion; $74,900
585 Yale Drive; The Estate of Janet R. Stout-Young to Dylan Schluter; $111,000
82 Winwood Drive; Rod Tog, LLC, to Kevin Eugene Kestner and Tiffany Kestner; $115,000
36 Gibson Ave.; Joanne Rzeppa to Jesse J. Palser; $112,000
133 Dawson Ave.; Joshua C. Arneson to Silias J. Dresser; $93,000
322 Poplar St.; Greg Eyster to Michael Arnold; $40,000
310 7th Ave.; James C. Luna to Douglas Oyster; $68,500
134 Vennum Ave.; Lori Goff-Carter to Carl Healani Adolpho III and Caroline Kuihealani Adolpho; $51,900
164 Elizabeth St.; Donald Swartz to Mark Swartz; $0
CITY OF ONTARIO
3671 Alexander Drive; Fernando J. Morell Diaz and Jessica L. Morell to Krysten Brown and Trevor Brown; $460,000
1144 Cobblefield Drive; Tina M. Lillo to Russell Sparks; $216,000
3231 Beverly Lane; Suzanne E. Friend, nka Suzanne E. Roberts, to Joseph C. Gfrer; $200,000
1957 Tanglewood Drive S.; Lisa A. Carmichael and Robert Carmichael to Timothy Cleland; $151,000
2363 Woodland Park Drive; Julie C. Beard and David N. Morehead, Jr. to Grayson L. Pittman and Julie A. Pittman; $700,000
1587 & 1589 Oxford St.; Gary M. Tittle and Ann M. Tittle to Sturnus Enterprises, LTD; $178,000
667 Villa Drive; The Akers Family Trust (dated 11/08/2001) to Judith A. Nutter; $135,000
70 Clare Road; Dustin L. Powers to Kimberly A. Reed; $149,000
350 Willowdell Drive; Jeannie T. Tran to Corey Thomas; $246,000
440 Rock Road; Estate of Robert A. Ringer to John M. Nordstrom and Sindy J. Nordstrom; $115,000
2597 Fairway Crossing; Scott Marlin Purvis and Kelly Diane Purvis; $460,000
3518 Mabee Road; Darrin E. Brogan and Rhonda K. Brogan to Anthony Powell and Jessica Powell; $192,476
1104 Cobblefield Drive; Robert E. Seed, Sr. to Saundra J. Andrews; $185,000
1805 Victoria Court; Charles C. Mabry to Devive Renovations, LLC; $140,000
926 Fulwell Drive; Brandi L. Leonard to Cathleen M. Hubbard and Kenneth A. Hubbard; $150,000
598 North Rock Road; Amber K. Risner-Moots to Brandi L. Leonard and Stevan Leonard; $327,500
1619-1629 West Fourth St.; Townsedge Plaza, LLC, to The Gathering Place Ontario, LLC; $330,000
13 Rudy Road; Harold W. Pruner to Lauren E. Hicks and Philip D. Hicks; $120,000
1956 Willowood Drive; Esther R. Clark (Estate) to Melody D. Griffith; $138,000
1186 Cobblefield Drive; The Bersinger Keystone Inheritance Trust to James R. Mitchell; $175,000
560 Shelby Ontario Road; Roger H. Rhodes and Patricia A. Rhodes to Terry M. Ellis, Sr.; $275,000
CITY OF SHELBY
24 Jefferson Ave.; Donald Dyer and Treva Diane Dyer to Douglas Dyer and Charlene Dyer; $107,000
129 Broadway St.; Robert E. Scherer, TTEE of the Robert S. Scherer Rev. Trust, to Mayra E. Thurman; $42,900
47 Shelby Ave.; Matthew C. Smedley and Robin N. Smedley to Keri A. King; $68,000
56 Walnut St.; Ashley B. Strausbaugh and Tyler J. Strausbaugh to Mark D. Patton and Marli Patton; $38,000
60 Third St.; William Mark Russell to Susan Marie Burgess; $6,500
V/L Cold Draw Court; Mark Hess and Pamela Hess to Judson Prosser, Jr. and Diana M. Prosser; $70,000
65 E. Smiley Ave.; Jeffery R. Foreman to Matney Property Development, LLC; $55,000
37 Fourth St.; Norene Hanson to Codi L. Workman; $87,500
63 Sunset Drive; Steven C. Shuler, Jeffrey A. Schuler, and Regina L. Zigmond to Wendy Allison and Mark Allison; $251,300
48 Fourth St.; John M. Yetzer and Doris E. Yetzer to Nathan A. Young and Anne M. Young; $61,500
18 Sharon St.; Thomas Fix and Marjorie Fix to Jennifer Arms; $53,000
2021 Skinner Road; Randar Investments to Kenneth Blanton and Sarah Blanton; $27,500
12 Oak St.; Rick Kigar, Private Selling Officer to Terry A. Gran; $23,460
26 Raymond Ave.; Fusion Notes, LLC, to Daniel Pease; $28,200
73 Marvin Ave.; Robert C. Humphrey and Jill D. Humphrey to Shae Fouke; $94,000
41 Auburn Ave.; Heath B. Hinkle to Carter A. Davis; $134,500
CITY OF WORTHINGTON
6154 Wilson Road; Claude Jervis, Jr. and Sandra G. Jervis to Trevor D. Carr; $140,000
Hastings East Road; Edward R. Adams and Lana K. Adams to Timothy R. Adams; $59,329.37
4910 Hagerman Road; Brandon M. Titlow to Glenn E. Hall; $255,000
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
160-162 Bell St.; Darwyn, LLC, to Max Hartings and Leslie Hartings; $157,000
49 Markey St.; Peggy Ann Bowers, Sharon Kay Maness, Loreen Y. Thompson, Chad… to Evan C. Oyster; $218,500
1111 Mill Road; Mill Road 1051, LLC to Darwyn, LLC; $280,000
7.2 acres, Kochheiser Road; Royal Greens, LLC, to Mill Road 1051, LLC; $285,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
751 Reynolds Road; Coty A. Bailey and Shae M. Bailey to Matthew D. Dean and Emilee A. Dovci; $230,000
Baseline Road; Chester L. Jennings and Tina L. Jennings to Stephen Daniel Gillum and Abby Kristen Gillum; $176,000
5665 Franklin Church Road; Phoebe F. Burling to Carolina Escalera; $80,000
141 3rd Ave.; PennyMac Loan Services, LLC, to Danny L. Ousley and Vicki R. Taylor; $125,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
281 Chapman Way; Howard J. Gilbert to Russ Renz; $155,000
34 Goldenwood Ave.; Dean T. Jagger and Beth L. Jagger to Tim Dove and Kelley Dove; $400,000
185 Hampton Road; Luke D. Brown to Jeremy W. McNeill and Mary McNeill; $186,500
38 Morgan Drive; Kathleen S. Herzing to Deborah S. Baker; $286,000
292 Fox Road; Matthew A. Bohland and Kelly L. Bohland to Anothy D. Frederick and Jennifer L. Frederick; $399,900
32 Morgan Road; Bernard S. Yarosik and Constance E. Yarosik to Timothy B. Babcock and Julie S. Babcock; $242,000
168 Otterbein Drive; Aaron H. Beeman and Jocelyn R. Beeman to Jakob Thomas Merle and Sophia Merle; $265,000
84 Tamiami Ter; Colleen A. Carter to Danielle Liming and Dathan Liming; $137,000
85 Devon Drive; Brandi R. Johnson to Hannah E. Osborne and Ricky J. Osborne II; $192,000
BLOOMINGROVE TOWNSHIP
V/L, Noble Road; The Carol Ann Bevier Living Trust to Harlan H. Zimmerman and Mary Jane Zimmerman; $513,302.81
V/L, Noble Road; The Carol Ann Bevier Living Trust to Norman S. Zimmerman and Marian S. Zimmerman; $534,634.46
V/L, Noble Road; Rosa Lambright, Successor TTEE of The Carol Ann Bevier Living Trust to Floyd L. Zimmerman and Emma M. Zimmerman; $334,612.53
V/L, Noble Road; Rosa Lambright, Successor TTEE to Eugene Birkholder and Mary Ann Burkholder; $449,920.80
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
2832 Bowman Road; Carole M. Walters to Anthony R. Hall dba Country Auto Sales; $100,000
2832 Bowman Road; Anthony R. Hall dba Country Auto Sales to AnnRay Properties, LLC; $150,000
1442 Myers Road; Nate M. Ganzhorn to Austin Bradley and Raven Queen; $217,500
993 Taylortown Road; The Davis Family Revocable Living Trust, dated May 5th, 2005, to Reba D. Bivens; $212,121
2447 Bowman St.; Kimberly D. Gerich and Justin B. Gerich to Janessa D. Nolt and Jeremy N. Nolt; $225,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
2796 Taylortown Road; Onedra Esbenshade to Cory Welch and Rachel Welch; $181,300
2139 Holtz Road; John E. Jones and Jane E. Jones to Matney Property Development, LLC; $110,000
2286 Rock Road; The Slabaugh Family Trust to Benjamin Krull; $350,000
V/L, 34.8712 Myers Road; Jean A. Burrows and Robert R. Burrows to Melvin Z. Burkholder and Wilma R. Burkholder, Trustees; $321,000
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
1492 Darlington E. Road; Lorine Gingerich to Johnny D. Gingerich and Clara E. Gingerich; $350,000
882 State Route 97 E.; Mark A. Karbula and Sarah E. Anderson to Jerod Butler and Melinda Butler; $90,125
V/L Renie Road; Mark J. Pellegrino and Jamie L. Pellegrino to David Stake and Stephanie D. Bachanan; $95,000
V/L Norris Road; Michael A.Truax to Casi Sellers; $9,000
786 Mishey Road; Benjamin T. Bethea and Denise H. Bethea to John Hutcheson and Jin Mi Hutcheson; $326,340
V/L, Honeycreek Road; Larry D. Littleton and Melva D. Littleton to Nicholas R. Hicks; $26,000
7.909 acres, Vanscoy Road; Linda S. Wade to Adam T. Wade and Donna Wade; $94,908
5.004 acres, State Route 95; Timothy Smith and Tamara Smith to Chad Kemp and Christine Kemp; $45,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
1237 Fairfax Ave.; Jill Bradshaw to Silvia Escalera De Lara; $124,900
963 Fairfax Ave.; ISANJO Properties of Mansfield, LLC, to Patricia A. Hartz and Robert A. Hartz, Sr.; $47,750
377 Melody Lane; Virgil L. Graham to Storm A. Schifer and Alyssa M. Biglin; $159,900
906 Fifth Ave.; Phyllis U. Shaum and James A. Mabry to Scott Zeigler; $135,000
38 North Ridge Road; Dylan Q. Oyster to Darin Slusher and Katie Slusher; $110,000
48 Bahl Ave.; Mid State Investments, LLC, to Joseph Steiner and Regine Steiner; $132,000
1178 Stewart Road; The Estate of Helen C. Hriesik to D.B. Properties, LLP; $84,000
928 Springmill St.; Gregory P. Friebel and Sharon K. Friebel to Ignacio Gaytan; $82,000
1648 Beal Road; Joseph L. Jerger, Administrator of the Estate of James C. King, to Robert Cole; $90,000
1210 West Cook Road; Marian Webster, Trustee of the Marian Webster Living Trust U/A/D, to Christopher D. Sipes and Sandra Sipes, Trustees; $410,000
512 Pennsylvania Ave.; Nicole L. Rebman to Mansfield Transportation, LLC; $52,000
465 Michigan Ave.; Shirley Jean Robinson to Marhefka Property Management, LLC; $68,000
1349 Park Avenue East; Robert W. Tosick to Huntington National Bank; $60,100
680 Belmont Ave.; Linda L. Thompson to Candy K. Williams; $54,000
925 Mansfield Washington Road; George J. Herbst Jr. and Sharon K. Herbst to George M. Herbst; $87,000
933 Averill Ave.; Glenn T. Miller to Kyle Andrew Kohne; $110,000
1105 River Drive; Brook A. Hardin and Jarrod K. Hardin to Natalie D. Balestrieri and Douglas A. Blomquist; $75,000
385 Indiana Ave.; Penny I. Mays and John P. Mays to John Cantrell; $128,000
804 Mayflower Drive; Logan Mackenzie Devine (deceased) to Kenneth J. Purdy; $127,500
1597 Plum Place; Victor A. Shenberger, Successor Trustee, to Cook 1597 Plum Place, LLC; $160,000
18 South Walker Ave.; Roy O. Thomas and Glenda Joyce Villinger, Successor Trustees, to Elijah B. Thomas; $84,000
1243 Melrose Drive; Danny L. Sauder, Successor Trustee of the Sauder Revocable Living Trust to Deborah Carper; $212,300
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
2049 Norris Road; Michael A. Wickham and Barbara A. Wickham to Luke M. Miller and Morgan A. Miller; $211,000
3529 Bakers Lane; John L. Grimes and Jennifer L. Grimes to Robyn D. Peterson; $190,000
V/L Reed Road; Constance E. Parton-Krinsky, Trustee U/A/W Constance E. Parton-Krinsky dated 12/11/13 to DeLee Powell; $1.00
V/L, Satinwood Drive; William H. Davis to Terry & Charleen Harper; $24,000
1767 Richard Drive; Keybank National Association to RCHB1, LLC; $53,000
2510-2512 and 2516-2518 Haviland Court; Marcia J. Kelley to H. Lee Cunningham and Diane Cunningham; $275,000
2446 Haviland Court; R. Roger Bammerlin and Joyce A. Bammerlin to Berlin Kristin Miller and Don Steven Miller; $200,000
2550 Wedgewood Drive; Mary Jane Saylor to Danna L. Clark; $179,900
2541 Crimson Road; Brett S. Keetle, Jr. to Cory S. Peterson; $235,000
785 Koogle Road; Maria J. Daulton to Tyler Austin Buchanan and Elizabeth Jin Buchanan; $191,000
765 Koogle Road; Richard Ziegler to Jacqueline Lux; $248,000
MONROE TOWNSHIP
.24 acres, Richland County; Jordan and Mary Rader to Marcus Christian; $1,000
2806 Tucker Road; Patricia J. Niswander, Trustee of the Niswander Family Revocable Living Trust, dated June 30, 2005, to Jerry A. Niswander and Melissa S. Niswander; $450,000
3386 Trumpower Road; Frederick Hansen and Beth C. Hansen to Theresa Peters and Clifford Peters; $370,000
3085 Lucas Perrysville Road; Equity Trust Company, Custodian FBO Linda Lee Sgambellone IRA to Bryce T. Ernsberger and Jennifer L. Ernsberger; $190,000
PERRY TOWNSHIP
V/L, Read Road; Tommy E. Washington and Karen L. Washington to John Kindt; $3,000
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
6234 State Route 61 North; JTM Real Estate Holdings, LLC, to James D. McKinney III and Breanne McKinney; $90,000
247 W. Broadway St.; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jeremy Schroeder; $57,000
7540 St. Rt. 61; Nelson Z. Horst and Twila R. Horst, Trustee to Weston A. Horst; $165,000
3735 Opdyke Road; Patricia A. Kraft, Trustee, to Eugene Shirk and Elva Shirk; $680,000
100 Plymouth St.; Rushmore Loan Management Services, LLC, to Lorie Stacy; $80,100
7793 State Route 98; Brandon E. Tackett to Betty J. Shaffer; $155,000
311 Springmill Road; Shirley A. Roeder, by PSO, to Claude Handshoe and Gaylene Handshoe; $144,776.81
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
5264 State Route 309; Robert E. Shockley to Wells Fargo USA Holdings, Inc.; $49,800
V/L, Crestview Drive; Carol L. Salvati to Robert H. Ohl, Jr.; $6,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
V/L, Snodgrass Road; Donald R. Sauder and Faye A. Sauder, Co-Trustees, to Coleman Real Estate Investments, LTD; $220,000
V/L, State Route 314; Thomas A. Williams to Josh Crawford and Amanda Crawford; $84,000
841 Lohr Road; Jeffrey M. Riddle and Carolyn A. Chambers to Dan Balasabas; $420,000
1775 Westover Lane; C. Peter Siegenthaler, Trustee of the Sarah Siegenthaler Lichtenstein, to Mark W. Taylor, Trustee, and Louise H. Taylor, Trustee; $300,000
998 State Route 314 South; David Wm. Keller and Lisa A. Keller to Susan M. Steele; $165,000
1662 North Rock Road; Kenneth J. Biglin and Leslie R. Biglin, H&W, to John K. Poffenbaugh, II and Taylor E. Horn; $325,000
463 Westover Lane; Dan N. Phallen, Trustee, Sudan Phallen, Trustee, to David L. Claypool and Herta Claypool, Co-Trustees; $1,500
3363 Snodgrass Road; Melinda J. Smith and Lance E. Smith to Kellin R. Sturts and Tarin M. Sturts; $285,000
2018 Tulipwood Drive; Sherry F. White to Richard Badgley and Monica R. Badgley; $375,000
2116 Frey Drive; Jason D. Rose to Doug McGinnis and Jacalyn Smead; $21,000
290 Rudy Road; Wesley E. Hampton to M Zhang, LLC; $245,000
335 Somerset Court; Marlene K. Hamill to Scott M. Purvis and Kelly D. Purvis; $160,000
2471 Millsboro Road; Julie Montgomery and Riley J. Dovenbarger to Mark J. Keck and Jody L. Keck; $122,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
V/L Gass Road; John A. Garber to Falah Shwan; $14,410
1298 State Route 314 South; Ruth Ann Staats to Randy Smith and Victoria L. Smith; $27,000
V/L Algire Road; Brian F. George and Heather L. George to Thomas Tapp and Merry Tapp; $73,000
2664 Lindsey Road; The Merle L. Darby Living Trust, dated April 23, 2013, to Joshua P. Jamieson; $170,000
0 Willow Hill Road; William Fox, Trustee of WWF 2019 Revocable Trust, to Lauren Szechy and Brian Moeller; $36,000
3540 Whitetail Drive East; Sandra M. Bonner and Christopher E. Bonner to Jessica A. Butler and Janson Thomas Butler; $474,250
1880 Hanley Road West; Jeffrey Wilkinson, Julie Buker, Beth Mirafliotta, and Randall E. Wilkinson to Marc R. Wilkinson and Sarah L. Wilkinson; $200,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
2156 Cloverdale Drive; Donald E. Yarger, Jr. and Kandy J. Yarger to Thomas M. Haring and Adrianne N. Haring; $215,000
V/L, Kennedy Drive; Thomas J. Kososky, II to Edin Sanchez and Darrell Sanchez; $10,000
561 West Hanley Road; Michael J. Schue, Sr. to Colton W. Compton and Jocelyn E. Compton; $239,000
2239 Breezeway Drive; Thomas F. Keffer and Melissa A. Keffer to Erin Laird; $220,000
3980 Bellville North Road; Teresa K. DeMent to Logan May and Michael Schue; $322,668
1226 Hathaway Road; Antonia M. Reese to Connor Gregg and Katelyn Gregg; $790,000
WELLER TOWNSHIP
V/L, Five Points E. Road; Abraham M. Abbitt to Darrell L. Kissel and Linda J. Kissel; $80,000
3595 Robinson Road; Vickie L. Lambright to Alex W. Vredenburgh; $300,000
4810 Vermillion St.; Simpson Homes, LLC, to Makenna Case and Christopher Bivens; $206,000
4890 State Route 545; Keith R. Pruner to Dan L. Ratliff (Gargoyle Investment Properties); $145,000