MANSFIELD – The June property transfers included 41 Cairns Road. It was sold for $11,475,000 to NAS Cairns Investments, LLC from Republic Mansfield LP, LLC.
Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
527 Fairoaks Blvd.; David C. Friend, Trustee of the Friend Family Trust to Gwendalyn Boyer and Ryan Boyer; $135,000
513 Oakenwaldt Ave.; Kevin Zickefoose to Sabo Rentals, LLC; $55,000
755 Bowman St.; Christole Sharee Harris to Nathan R. Sherer; $105,000
403 4th Ave.; Jamario R. Fuller to Jason Miller; $113,450
294 Auburn St.; Earl L. Hess and Robert H. Hess to Rosa Children Investment Group, Inc.; $45,000
914 W. Fourth St.; Allied Builders Properties, LLC to Jeffrey L. Salser, Jr.; $20,000
387 Pearl Ave.; Margie R. Morris to Lisa E. France and Dennis L. France; $123,000
27 Greenwood Ave.; Blue Door Real Estate Limited to Chaz A. Hairston; $15,000
195 Rambleside Drive; Gavin R. Anable to Danielle Howard and Sara Rodriguez; $133,000
56 Hoffman Ave.; Matthew Moyer and Maryann E. Moyer to Kevin Rodriguez and Joanna Rodriguez; $180,000
274 Main St.; Vivian K. Vacco and Hal J. Vacco to John P. Rohrer and Leora L. Rohrer; $55,000
400 Davis Road; Diana L. Hammer to Mid Ohio Investments, LLC; $109,900
775 Courtwright Blvd; Dennis R. Walls and Clara J. Walls to Kelly Keller; $301,000
344 Ruth Ave.; Samantha L. Nutter, by PSO to Emerald Estate, LLC; $96,556
349 Charles St.; Wallace Thompson and Deborah Thompson to Eric Boardman; $16,667
1037 Barrington Place; Hunsinger Builders, LLC to Michael J. Swiderski and Frances L. Swiderski; $369,900
466 Lexington Ave.; Sandra A. Kimani Mithi aka Sandra A. Kimani-Mithi to April Calme and Rebecca Calame; $206,000
490 South Main St.; DSV SPV1, LLC to Loretta H. Oliver; $27,812
631 Bailey Drive; Ergys Tane to Roberto Perez-Vargas; $34,000
100 East First St.; Rick Kigar, a private selling officer to GSM Investment Properties, LLC; $16,700
1978 Richwood Drive; Jean C. Otcasek to Misael Alejandro Avalos Juarez; $235,000
580 Clifton Blvd.; Rick Kigar, Private Selling Officer to U.S Bank National Association; $92,621
845 Logan Road; Louis Michael Mampieri to Max D. Sinden; $186,000
1618 Cape Cod Drive; Christopher L. Olson to Laura L. Mileti; $265,000
196 Walter Ave.; Stephanie L. Peckham to Scott R. Frank; $118,000
88 Hillcrest St.; The Wilson Family Revocable Living Trust to Caleb J. Naugle and Lauren D. Naugle; $220,000
104 North Brookwood Way; Spike Holdings, LLC to Daniel Johnson and Brittany Johnson; $205,000
V/L, Carl Rd.; Judy Bentley fka Judy Crum to Lloyd T. Abrams and Loretta J. Abrams (Surv); $600
507 Cline Ave.; H&H Construction/Builders, LLC to Megan A. Fields; $130,000
628 Bennington Drive; Brian W. Schmidt and Krista K. Schmidt to Krystal Reynolds and Ian Harter; $255,000
384 Beethoven St.; James Willis and Renae Willis to Tracy Erwin; $32,000
359 Park Ave. West; James R. Oberlin, Hannah Oberlin and Elizabeth P. Oberlin to Springmill 349, LLC; $140,000
561 Reed St.; Alex B. Garver and Casey L. Garver to Michal Bartko; $40,000
865 Greenfield Drive; Jerrod A. Walp to Carol M. Paulo Leaf; $215,000
577 W. Fourth St.; U.S Bank Trust NA, as Trustee of the Treehouse Series to Tim Bartosic; $45,000
120 Poplar St.; Pamy Jo Bailey and Terry N. Bailey to Travis Groscost; $117,500
720 Clifton Blvd.; Carlos A. Brianceschi Living Trust to Sabrina K. Smith and Tyler R. Smith; $179,900
V/L, Pomerene Rd.; Patton Leonard Grant and Becky D. Patton to Sandra J. Patton; $0
392 Grace St.; Cheryl Anne Pete to Evgeny Makarev; $46,100
V/L, Middle Bellville Road; Kurt Stimens, Trustee of the Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust to Margaret L. Labraney; $500
555 North Mulberry St.; Martha Mosley to James E. Fonner; $19,781
The Zeides Keystone Preservation Trust to Frank Scarmato and Malia Scarmato; $290,000
1629 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders, LLC to Fredrick D. Shaffer and Lona Shaffer; $406,235.83
236 Buckeye Ave.; Merrill Gene Wittmer to Jennifer L. Robertson and Susan J. Robertson; $54,000
640 Weller Ave.; Jeffrey W. Dowlatt, Jan M. Tyler, Stacy M. Dowiatt, and Craig J. Dowiatt to Vincent Malaska and Susan Malaska; $220,000
1091 Laurelwood Road; Eric Krantz, Principal Trustee to Sylvia M. Prats and Joseph R. Prats; $149,000
82 Brookwood Way South; Mechanics Bank, an Ohio Corporation to David Ward; $85,250
10 West Newlon Place; Robert Goldberger to Thom Collier; $50,000
1440 Royal Oak Drive; Thomas F. Adams and Donna A. Adams to Katelynn M. Eagleston and Jarrett M. Eagleston; $300,000
402 Fairlawn Ave.; Allison M. Tedeschi, fka Allison M. Douglas to Steven H. Davison; $150,000
535 Midland Drive; John M. Smollen to Freedom Mortgage Corporation; $99,179
610 Dean Road; Warren Lambert to Richard D. Fischer and Josette Fischer; $21,125.74
824 Maple St.; Cheryl E. Blair and Hugh Lee Blair to William E. Brown; $60,718
152 Vale Ave.; James Burton to Ragina M. Easley-Simpson; $0
53 Eleanor Ave.; Lindale Holdings, LLC to Karl A. Schuster and Kaitlynn K. Schuster; $130,000
37 Glenwood Blvd.; Susan Parkison to Stephanie L. Driscoll; $116,000
305 Reed St.; Susanne G. Gerhart to Ivan Mohamed Ramadan; $45,000
Brushwood Drive; Kurt Stimens, Trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust U/A to 40 North, LLC; $15,000
Brushwood Drive; Kurt Stimens, Trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust U/A to Clearview Investments, LLC; $15,000
Woodville Road; Kurt Stimens, Trustee of The Kurt Stimens Revocable Living Trust U/A to Blue Door Development Group, LLC; $1
47 Clifton Ave.; Gary Brustoski and Lorre L. Brustoski to Jasmine L. Henderson; $118,000
223 Walter Ave.; Sandra Lee Spertzel to Zachary Ian Kempton; $138,000
1060 Devonwood Road; Bradley C. Bond and Gregory D. Bond, Co-Trustee to Phillip M. Judy and Katheryn J. Judy; $170,000
27 Greenwood Ave.; Chaz A. Hairston to Taylor Rhodes; $0
263 Home Ave.; NWB Properties aka NWB Properties, LLC to Ivan Napayonak and Barbara J. Napayonak; $99,000
192 Marlow Road; Sandra J. Pratt to Starleen C. Schwan; $150,000
186 Ford St.; Randall Jay Branch to ZBS, LLC; $60,000
1161 Thistle Court; Stephanie J. Nelder nka Whitaker to Darrell J. Miller; $53,700
75 Brinkerhoff Ave.; G. Patrick Leahy wtta Patrick Leahy to Sean M. Jones and Chelsey M. Jones; $298,537
384 Taylor Road; Richland Home Buyers, LLC to Eva Marie Mack and Deanah Joyce Mack; $125,000
41 Parkwood Blvd.; John C. Young to Phyllis J. Ross; $170,000
1507 Cape Cod Drive, Unit 2; Steven K. Brown and Linda S. Brown to Gerald J. Applegate; $247,000
379 Edgewood Road; Olena P. Bays, Trustee under the Olena P. Bays Living Trust to Ashley Nicole Wilson and Devon James Wilson; $233,000
225 Blymyer Ave.; John A. Strine to Skyline R&S, LLC; $38,970
219 Hedges St.; John A. Strine to Skyline R&S, LLC; $2,500
580 Kirkwood Drive; Fay D. Debo to Alex C. Bechstein and Megan L. Bechstein; $185,000
147 Carpenter Road; Thomas Pickworth to Ryan C. Oates; $85,000
660 Scholl Road; Ryan M. Knell to Mahaylie Bachelder, John Neil Bachelder, and Victoria Bachelder; $141,000
1614 Hidden Oak Trail; Robert D. Leclair to Jeffrey Steven Tarbert and Kellie Jean Martinez; $439,245
1181 West Cook Road; Eric S. Hatfield and Richard J. Fournier to Charles S. Forbes and Patricia Ann Forbes; $275,000
33 Glenwood Blvd.; TDB Properties, LLC to Travis Groscost; $113,000
1692 Riva Ridge Drive; The Estate of Eunice Blanche Vance aka Eunice B. Vance to Roger E. Keen and Britteny L. Keen; $79,208
1703 Hidden Oak Trail; Brian L. Thompson and Andrea M. Thompson to Robert W. Albright and Joyce L. Albright; $439,000
385 Sherwood Drive; Kimberly S. Aaron to Casey L. Britton and James M. Britton; $160,000
414 Spayer Lane, 199 West Fifth St., 326 Oak Hill Place; Dennis J. Minard and Pameliz Minard aka Pamaliz Minard to Richard Home Buyers, LLC; $88,000
1117 Pond Road; Dora Gearhart to Denin Miletto and Jennifer Miletto; $84,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
2986 Park Avenue West.; Patricia J. Bemiller to Repp Real Estate, LLC; $190,000
175 Maple Lane; Michael L. Markus and Kristy L. Hergatt to Jeffrey Fellure; $180,000
3821 Horizon Drive; Frank J. Scarnato and Malia K. Scarnato to Anthony Satterwhite and Kimberly Satterwhite; $541,000
89 Maple Lane; Rebecca G. Hicks to Allyson Kipp and Zachary Portner; $125,000
160 Lynn Dr.; Kathleen S. Swineford to Cody Sanders; $130,000
3665 Zimmerman Lane; Stephen R. Currier to Jason Bilyj and Elizabeth Bilyj; $435,000
244 Sloboda Ave.; Regina Carol Pacek, Trustee of The Pacek Keystone Preservation Trust to Huang Yao and Rul Yang; $380,000
1794-1796 Walker Lake Road; Rocco F. Capra to Kevin C. Stevens and Jessica R. Stevens; $0
0 W. Fourth St.; The Estate of Robert Jones to Jett Investments; $160,000
217 Sloboda Ave.; Heather Deel to Gregory R. Faith and Melanie Faith; $348,000
1686 Lindaire Lane; Scott M. Jacobs and Adria M. Jacobs to Logan Z. Beal and Haleigh M. Jacobs; $158,000
150 Homewood Road; Christian J. Harris and Katherine J. Harris to Daniel M. Conlon and Meisha Suzanne Conlon; $260,000
56 Bechtel Lane; Brittanie Spears htta Brittanie R. Kragt, etc. to Patricia Ann Rhodes and Roger Howard Rhodes; $185,000
2824 Mabee Road; Lambpro, LTD to Fosdinovo, LLC; $111,000
CITY OF SHELBY
89 Second St.; BawldGuy Note Investment Group 1, LLC to Richard Decius and Kimberly Decius; $37,500
204 North Gamble St.; Watt Development, LLC to Shelby Car Wash, LLC; $376,750
47 Raymond St.; Charles B. Hockenberry, Jr. to Remy Rhodes; $96,000
29 North Gamble St.; The First National Bank of Ashland, by PNC Bank, National Association to 419 Enterprises, LLC; $138,000
108 Second St.; Devin A. Brown to Sarah M. Webb; $0
85 Renfrew Drive; Julie A. Frankl and Jennifer L. Brown to William S. McLendon and Susan R. McLendon; $300,000
49 Elm St.; Ruth Detillion, Richard Yosick, and Diana Haley to Andrew A. Crabtree; $93,000
20 River Bend Drive; The Cooper Family Irrevocable Trust to Linda Moore; $177,500
186 W. Main St.; Equity Trust Company Custodian FBO David Bishop to Susan D. Sumpter and Roger L. Sumpter; $152,500
24 Myers Ave.; Joyce A. Barnes to Randy J. Sweet and Tamara S. Sweet; $80,000
54 Third St.; Cory Ebersole and Sarah Ebersole to Simpson Homes, LLC; $50,000
247 West Main St.; Devyn J. Monn and Mikatlyn S. Meister to Dennis W. Laferty, Jr. and Lisa M. Laferty; $141,500
20 Madison Ave.; Amy L. Bonecutter to Keith Witzky and Tracy Witzky; $169,000
0 Parkwood Drive Lot 4125; K & B Landholdings, LLC to Nathan W. Sautter and Jennifer L. Sautter; $40,000
49 Raymond Ave.; Remy Rhodes to Tyler Jacob Vanichek and Ryleigh Faith Vanichek; $126,000
0 Samantha Drive; K&B Landholdings, LLC to Lorna J. Albert; $77,000
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
85 Betty Drive; Shrock Premier Custom Constructions, LLC to William M. Shafer and Kathryne L. Shafer; $0
Edmonton Road and Huron St.; Darwyn, LLC to Jessica C. Beller; $33,000
V/L, Edmonton Road; Darwyn, LLC to Jack L. Reiner and Thelma Elaine Reiner; $14,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
Blue Bird Drive; Ranshaw Enterprises, Inc. to Timothy J. Beougher and Susan A. Beougher; $30,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
2811 Summerview Court; Kimberley S. Berger to Evan M. Kardasz and Karley W. Kardasz; $300,000
212 W. Main St.; Joan B. Kochis to Micheal Dylan Rivera; $167,000
75 Mayfair Road; Kathryn T. Russell, Patricia M. Sulesky, Teresa Thomas, and Frederick K. Thomas to Brandon Salimbene; $260,000
131 Breton Drive; John P. Hoffman and Ruth A. Hoffman to Jessica N. Berry and Justin M. Berry; $700,000
342 Chapman Way; Jana L. Rhoad, Executor of the Estate of Betty J. Kuske to Linda L. Wood; $180,000
174 Essex Road; Harold S. Bechtler to Brandi L. Miller; $81,900
265 Hampton Road; Rosann Broaddus to Darrel E. Walters and Imogene D. Walters; $245,000
92 Essex Road; Hazel M. Ute to Charles Daniel Fraley and Amanda Marie Fraley; $130,000
200 Essex Road; Amanda J. Klaehn to Dominick J. Snavely and Grayce E. Snavely; $190,000
20 ½ First Ave.; John David Goettel to Mark R. Bentley and Claudia J. Bentley; $30,000
240 Silvercrest Drive; Larry D. Banks and Nancy L. Banks to Linn A. Driscoll; $201,000
160 Holiday Hill; Katelynn M. Spore nka Katelynn Eagleston to Katelynn Mansfield and Trevor Mansfield; $204,000
216 Holiday Hill; Kenneth E. Blake, Jr. and Janelle N. Blake to Johnathan L. Sawyer and Jeanette E. Sawyer; $250,000
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
5693 Hazel Brush Road; Horst Fames, LLC to Sylvan B. Zimmerman and Mary A. Zimmerman; $1,500,000
BLOOMINGGROVE TOWNSHIP
5473 Ganges Five Points Road; Adrian R. Swanigan to Patrick W. Begnaud; $79,900
CASS TOWNSHIP
V/L, Miller Road; Christopher Pugh to Ryan Pugh and Nathalie Yachoub-Pugh; $34,000
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
2908 and 2940 North Main St.; Deloris Bond aka Dolores Bond aka Delores Bond to Harvey W. Burkholder and Rachel H. Burkholder, Trustees; $569,500
4548 Theresa Drive North; Susan Taylor Estate to Robin L. Adams; $90,000
4670 Rome Road South; Cindy L. Hause, Trustee of the Charles L. Bisel Revocable Living Trust to Amos Zimmerman and Karen Zimmerman; $1,123,750
960 East Amoy Road; Nicholas R. Klupp and Jessica L. Klupp to Ryan Gerhart and Candice Gerhart; $299,900
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
2044 Taylortown Road; Flip Flops, LLC to Brison Duane Wollard; $120,000
3582 State Route 39; U.S Bank Trust N.A, as Trustee of the Cabana Series V Trust to Kathryn L. Winters; $90,000
2838 Plymouth Springmill Road; Layne C. Armstrong & Alisha A. Walker nka Alisha A. Armstrong to Edward H. Wiseman and Debra J. Wiseman; $214,000
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
Garber Road; Knox County Woodland LTD to Jamie Ianson; $70,000
365 Rhinehart Road; Chase J. Hess to Randy Lee Ross and Melanie A. Ross; $170,000
276 Main St.; Warner K. Manning and Wilma R. Manning to David W. Jones and Judith D. Jones, Trustees of The Jones Family Trust; $0
33 Betty Drive; Shrock Premier Custom Construction, LLC to Kenneth Blank and Janelle Blake; $0
0 Wagner Road (12.56 acres); Rayna C. Eyster to Steven C. Mull and Krystil Mull; $140,000
292 Mishey Road; Teresa Catino to Kimberly Knapp and Donnie Flynn; $100,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
Lakefront Drive; David Eugene Johnson to Christina L. Quicksall and Steven A. Quicksall; $0
578 Parry Ave.; Mid State Investments, LLC to Lydia K. Krebs and Jason G. Krebs; $124,900
1004 Hanna Road; 63 Rowland of Mansfield, LLC to Michelle M. Romosier; $133,825
399 Pennsylvania Ave.; Joni L. Williams to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $22,000
1287 Michael Drive; Scott Kemberling to Jacqueline Elgart; $140,000
1080 Wade Drive; Richland Home Buyers, LLC to Chelsea N. Duda and Jeffrey S. Duda; $71,000
1006 Benedict Ave.; Alex B. Garver and Casey L. Garver to Marcus Miller; $85,000
1050 Belmont Ave.; Ronald C. Emery to John David Lewis; $42,580
350 Indiana Ave.; Diane L. Clever and Cynthia K. Miller to Haon 350 Limited; $128,000
878 North Trimble Road; Lamont Binion and Donna K. Binion to Daniel W. Boroff and Sharon L. Boroff; $40,000
V/L, Ashland Road; Steve Beatty, Sr. to Kyle D. Fulk; $1,250
62 Bahl Ave.; Jeanette C. Heaton to ALlison Litt and David Litt; $21,100
1569 Suburban Drive; J.W. Churn to H&H Construction/Builders, LLC; $70,000
V/L, Suburban Drive; J.W. Churn to Rachel M. Fulmer; $17,500
967 City View Drive; Carol A. Baughman to Crain Industries, LLC; $67,138
518 Mansfield Lucas Road; C. Rank Properties, LLC to Ameena Realty, LLC; $75,000
1844 North Stewart Road; The Estate of Judie K. Washington to Isaac G. Fulk; $107,500
1052 Marianna Drive; Lynelle G. Rickert to Cal J. Rickert; $48,000
992 Herring Ave.; Michelle E. Shasky to Michael Miller; $0
755 Cairns Road; Jodi Darleen Lantz to Jacob Cruz Wynn and Makenzee Grace Webb; $125,000
1629 Anglewood Drive; Ryan R. Gerhart and Candice M. Gerhart to Makenzie G. Anable and Gavin R. Anable; $260,000
1123 Oakdale Drive; Linda Zook and Richard Markley to Helen Annette Bush; $113,000
1214 Bechtel Ave.; Robin Poland nka Robin Huntington to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $11,250
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
1563 Lucas Road; Ervin Family Real Estate Trust to Hunter Caltrider; $283,426
1663 Lorkay Drive; Daniel L. Blunk and Alicia M. Blunk to Christopher L. Edwards; $148,400
2276 Crider Road; Mark E. Gowitzka and Barbara J. Gowitzka to Bailey Kiser and Jacob A. Seamans; $199,500
721 Laver Road; Mary Riggenbach, Executor of the Estate of Catherine Riggenbach to Jason Hoak; $80,000
560 Innwood Drive; Pamela A. Jones to Iren R. Haley; $295,000
V/L, McBride Road; Walter W. Hunsinger and Linda K. Hunsinger to Jesslyn Sciacca-Cox and Cayleb Sciacca-Cox; $344,500
2641 State Route 430; The Estate of Charles David Binning to Haley Sheriff and Joshua Sheriff; $425,000
2270 Lakewood Drive; Ross Barton III, Kenneth R. Stitt, and Martha A. Stitt to U.S Bank National Association; $106,666.67
1483 Paradise View Road; Mathew S. Back to Kenneth Caudill; $221,000
205 Colonial Drive; Gregory R. Faith and Melanie Faith to Jordan T. Wright; $221,029
997 Ramsey Drive; Scott Jamison to Paul E. Smith; $177,000
MONROE TOWNSHIP
573 Byers Road; Mason B. Galco and Alexis N. Galco to 4573 Byers Rd Perrysville, OH; $0
3627 State Route 39; David Brennstuhl and Ursula Brennstuhl to Matthew Garnsey and Leslie Garnsey; $60,000
2163 Kerr Road; Kathy M. Wigton aka Kathy M. Wilkinson to David E. Houdek; $475,000
PERRY TOWNSHIP
5281 State Route 546; Randall W. Parker to Phillip R. Dilts and Brenda S. Dilts; $221,600
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
203 Nichols Ave.; Willard Rental Properties to OP RDMM Residential, LLC; $25,000
5393 & 5417 Champion Road; Marjorie M. Baird to Baird Farmhouse, LLC; $185,500
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
4860 State Route 181; Keith Smith to Joseph Scott Eury; $230,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
5660 State Route 61; Richard L. Martin to Travin Ramey and Kathleen Ramey; $108,000
35.17 acres, SR 61; Mark H. Biglin to Sutter Brothers; $369,285
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
Scenic View Drive; David F. Schmitz and Patricia J. Schmitz to Dakota P. Durbin and Kayla M. Durbin; $80,000
325 Lexington-Ontario Road; Douglas Lindsay, Sr. to Benny Perry; $161,000
3851 Millsboro West Road; Thalia Hoak to Seth Wasilewski; $250,000
261 South Lexington Springmill Road; Joseph Perri and Miriam M. Perri to Brittany Harris and Jeremiah Carroll; $146,000
875 North Marion Avenue Road; The Estate of Robert J. Marble to Matthew P. Moyer and Maryann E. Moyer; $330,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
Lexington Ontario Road; Norval G. Blackwell and Kimberly A. Blackwell to Jonathan Skarle and Emily Exten; $265,000
Charolais Drive; Jackie L. Bond, Jr. to David E. Roseberry and Tommie L. Roseberry; $77,500
1879 Lexington Springmill Road; Onyx & Shadow Equity, LLC to CWS Investments, Inc; $14,000
0 Lexington Ontario Road; Karamjit S. Bhullar and Varinder Kau Bhullar to John David Randall and Ji Hye Kim; $115,000
V/L, Jacob K. Hardin to Joseph B. Parkison; $4,300
1671 State Route 314; Estate of Barbara R. Haefeli to Troy A. Oldaker; $70,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
4149 Norris Road; Theodore Nevins and Kathleen Nevins to Black Label B&B’s, LLC; $0
1850 Mansfield Washington Road; Bridget H. Bradford to Nathan David Henry and Rebecca Jade Diehm; $247,000
1076 Lexwood Road; The Beverly J. Shaffer Keystone Inheritance Trust to Drexel Thomas; $195,000
447 West Hanley Road; Matt R. Morris to Steve McKown and Margaret McKown; $250,000
3475 Hastings Newville Road; David M. Damron and Kristy L. Damron, Co-Trustees to Ian H. Trevathan and Catherine Helen Trevathan; $595,900
194 Oakleaf Drive W.; Gary D. Crawford and Pamela J. Crawford to James E. Derr and Patricia J. Derr; $431,000
1838 South Main St.; Karl E. Goetti, Jr. and Ilea Goetti to Jaret Peterson; $236,000
0 State Route 13 (13.929 acres); The Peoples Baptist Church, and Ohio Corporation to Bradley J. Johnson and Alaina Johnson; $135,000
1739 Sunrise Drive; Ira C. Shelton and Treva L. Shelton Revocable Living Trust to Paul McCauley and Becky Sue McCauley; $106,000
54.9821 acres in Washington Twp; Richard K. Armstrong and Debra M. Armstrong to Scott Armstrong, et all; $75,000
1895 Banyon Lane; Danielle L. James, fka Danielle L. Paskins and Joseph A. James to D&S Hospitality, LLC; $225,000
1759 Sunrise Drive; William D. Powell and Cindie S. Powell to Jeffrey Curtis; $0
4300 Norris Road; Theodore J. Nevins and Kathleen A. Nevins to Benjamin D. Granter and Rebecca J. Granter; $475,000
364 Hanley Road; Albert Roggio and Susan R. Roggio to The Miller Family Trust dated July 7th, 2022; $435,000
1134 West Hanley Road; William Grassick to Jonathan Wiese; $105,000
WELLER TOWNSHIP
2254 Pavonia Road E.; Cornelia Beyer-Kline and Tyler Kline to Christopher R. Beck and Sabrina R. Benshoff; $260,000
185 Pavonia Road West; Daun Lehman to Kamenik Real Estate, LLC; $565,000
2525 State Route 96; Randy G. Cains and Anita K. Cains to Joseph A. Hoover; $25,000
3730 Mansfield Adario Road; Barbara Jane Johnston, Richard Allen Wente, et al to Carley Jade Campo; $155,500
1 Richland Shale Road, 0 Erie RR, 0 Amoy West, etc; NNS RS, LLC to Debra Marthey Consulting, LLC; $2,255,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
2066 Cassell Road; Dick A. Miller and Kimberly A. Miller to Joshua Todd Smith and Shannon E. Smith; $360,000
6198 Wilson Road Butler; Daniel L. Goodwin, Trustee of the Daniel L. Goodwin Trust to Ervin M. Beachy; $290,000
4977 Teeter Road; Janet D. White wtta Janet D. Johnson to Delores K. Mountain; $0
2452 Ramsey Road; William Wisenbarger to Gabrielle R. Parkison and Dylan M. Parkison; $177,500
Brokaw Road; Arlon Sparks to Advantage Wildlife Management, LLC; $22,000