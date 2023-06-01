MANSFIELD – The May property transfers included 2220 South Main St, currently serving as the Hampton Inn & Suites.
The property was sold by Sunrise Hospitality Inc. to NextGen Hospitality, Inc for $8.5 million.
Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
2640 W. 4th St.; JoAnn A. Marshall to Casie M. Case; $171,500
480 Collins Drive; Dwayne Anderson, Jr. to Rashad Reed; $22,000
424 Spayer Lane; Estate of Garland W. Howell to Merged Holdings, LLC; $55,000
246 East First St.; Everette E. Marks aka Everette Marks to Elizabeth Evans; $9,000
264 Rhein St.; Ryan K. Feasel to IDEAL Property Holdings, LLC; $73,155
115 Blanche St.; Jeff Wakeley to Brian Graham; $35,000
52 Eleanor Ave.; Richland Home Buyers, LLC to Angela Spino; $109,900
838 Red Oak Trail; Bobbi Jean Magistro and Bryan B. Bundesen to Joann Chirakos; $175,000
267 Grace St.; Mansfield Apartments, LLC to Andrew Stoner; $25,000
1201 Rosedale Drive; Thomas E. Zeller and Tamarah L. Zeller to Christopher A. Swan and Stefanie Swan; $295,000
329 Fourth Ave.; Donald B. Meadows to Leslie R. McGlone and Linda F. McGlone; $18,000
541 Freedom Ct.; Rebecca Shaw to Tyler Lilly and Tenell Lilly; $345,000
596 Westview Blvd.; Drew B. Smith and Kendra L. Smith to Cassandra Lynn VanCura; $180,000
74 Betzstone Drive; Hollie Bradley, Heather Kelner aka Heather Kellner, Stacey Huskey, etc. to Abram Cunningham; $160,000
67 Painter Ave.; Brenno Battistoni and Tera L. Battistoni to Dennison A. Cabrera and Molly K. Cabrera; $187,000
1520 Oak Run Ct.; Josephine B. Stewart to John J. Fisher; $400,500
631 Harter Ave.; Wood Hill Holdings, LLC to Kristine M. Boggs; $0
128 Chilton Ave.; Rocket Mortgage, LLC FKA Quicken Loans, LLC FKA Quicken Loans, Inc. to James Ewing Fonner; $52,501
Eighth Ave.; McMillen Septic Tanks, LLC to Dennis E. Caldwell, III; $2,000
53 Brentwood Road; Andrea Schaefer to Daniel L. Novoa; $142,000
947 S. Main St.; Eric Krantz, Principal Trustee to Black Dog Properties, LLC; $130,000
185 Taylor Road; Larry J. Coombs to Isaiah Papst and Dahlia Papst; $130,500
1033 Barrington Place; Hunsinger Builders, LLC to Michael Thomas Austen and Julie Lynn Austen; $496,637
282-284 Abbeyfeale Road; Robert A. Doerr and Deborah L. Doerr to McKenna Alxi Faith Campbell; $135,000
231 Rhein Ave.; Phyllis J. Beery to Robert A. Doerr and Deborah L. Doerr; $55,000
966 Linwood Place; Betty J. Waxter to Charles Court Endeavors, LLC; $96,500
1176 Monterey Drive; Richard D. Stout and Catherine K. Stout to Leah Marie Cavanaugh and Joseph Murrell Cavanaugh; $275,000
615 Bailey Drive Unit 6; Brian Scott Burggraf, Jr. to Cynthia L. Dowds Warmington; $61,000
342 Fairlawn Ave.; Leah M. Mecurio to Damien D. Beauford and Anna K. Ramirez; $128,000
1 Summit Court; SPS Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Timothy Michael Peterson and Jacinda Dawn Peterson; $99,900
1277 Deer Run Road; The Betty L. Courtney Living Trust to James Joseph White; $600,000
418 Marion Ave.; John Ralph & Lisa Elaine Powell, Lloyd Emerson Powell to Christopher A. Burden, Jr. and Jennifer Lynn Rist; $124,650
82 South Brookwood Way; J. Steve Sheldon, Sheriff of Richland County, Ohio to Mechanics Bank; $80,000
72 State St.; Eddie Rouchion, Jr. and Cynthia D. Rouchion to Deutsche Bank National Trust Company; $14,000
619 Clearview Ave.; Southend Properties Mansfield, LLC to Roberto Perez-Vargas; $186,000
1438 Brookpark Drive; Scott M. Zody and Jennifer L. Zody to Timothy Sexton and Sandra Marie Sexton; $274,900
98 Lexington Ave.; Sita Investments, LLC to 98 Ganesh Property, LLC; $60,000
313 Chester Ave.; Richard Fraley and Sunday Fraley to Bryan Brown, Jr.; $0
1844 Cunning Drive; Timothy A. Campbell and Penny L. Campbell, co-trustees to William D. Cunning and Barbara J. Cunning, co-trustees; $225,000
495 Dyas Drive; Michael A. Beretta to Kila Danielle Conley and Keesha Nicole Conley; $140,000
96 Mendota St.; Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Jaron Allen; $36,100
792 Burns St.; Estate of Julia M. Owens, by PSO to Mark Weidemyre; $40,000
Plainview Road; Joseph A. Stimens and Thelma E. Stimens, Trustees of The Stimens to Laurence’s Towing, LLC; $8,500
477 Woodward Ave.; Joanne Higgins to Holly C. Huntsman; $149,500
910 Whippowill Lane; Carolyn A. Bussell to Betty Courtney; $215,000
40-42 Betzstone Ave.; Mark A. Bechtel to Emily Lynn Nicol; $185,000
211 Mulberry St.; Christian Shelter to Tabitha Wells; $83,150
109 Carpenter Road; Quinn D. Bradley and Melanie Bradley to Bradley K. Watts and Trudy J. Watts; $130,000
631 Bailey Drive; Kimberly Tabor, Estate of Bernard L. Tabor to Shelley Lin Spitzer and James Robert Spitzer; $54,000
391 Greenlee Road; Jessica Burton to Blake Phelps; $120,000
304 Hammond Ave.; Craig S. Adie to RCHB 3, LLC; $30,000
475 Dyas Drive; Benjamin M. Petrie to Robin L. Ray; $116,000
770 Forest Drive; Tyronza Y. Brown to Hannah Hughes; $127,000
500 Rembrandt St.; Harold P. Chumbley to Nathaniel Wieland and Kodi Wieland; $40,000
60 Ridgewood Blvd.; Heather L. Zahn aka Heather L. Ute to Ryan Sowards; $56,667
331 Boston Ave.; Carli J. Cushing and Colby K. Cushing to KeyBank National Association; $21,100
297 Bartley Ave.; Estate of Marilyn M. Levy to Amy Miller; $111,000
1118 Pond Road; Ronald Ray Scarbury to Edgar and Garnet A. Spears; $6,000
158 Harker St.; Estate of Clara Givens aka Clara B. Givens to Common Wealth Investment Group, LLC; $0
80 Yoha Drive; Cascade Funding Trust HB5 to Mansfield Transportation, LLC; $128,250
294 Seventh Ave.; Margaret B. Carroll to Ryan Eichar and Jeffrey Zaika; $15,000
#1: 50 and 50 ½ Rowland Ave. + #2: 20 Williams Ave.; WIP Properties, LLC to Matney Property Development, LLC; $123,000
2220 Whippoorwill Lane; Tina T. Cramer to Robin A. Rothaar; $249,900
40 West Fourth St.; Belcat Properties, Ltd. to Carrousel Properties, LLC; $450,000
1937 Chelsea Drive; South Side Development Company; David Sorrenti and Jannie Sorrenti; $30,000
530 Reed St.; The 530 Reed Street Land Trust dated October 18th, 2021 to Kenneth Beach; $55,000
1690 Emerson Drive; Harold R. Patterson and Margaret A. Patterson, H&W to Nicholas A. S. Thornton; $200,000
321 Taylor Road; Darin Avery Successor to TPO Properties, LLC; $0
338 Poplar St.; Michael F. Chillemi, Jr. and Wilma Elaine Chillemi, as Co-Trustees to Black Dog Properties, LLC; $96,000
193 Dawson Ave.; Sell It Your Way, LLC to Cillian Donahue and Elizabeth Donahue; $150,000
V/L, Abbott Drive; Jeffrey Kahl to Andrew Stoner; $24,000
831 North Trimble Road; 831 North Trimble, LLC to Susan A. Smith; $275,000
662 Weller Ave.; The Wendlend Family Revocable Living Trust to Brian K. Wilson and Donna L. Wilson; $220,000
1636 Royal Oak Drive; Debora M. Hore and John S. Hire to S. Justin Eagleston and Anjuli Eaglestone; $479,900
177 Penn Ave.; Stephen T. Speelman and Edith D. Speelman to Timothy Titus Holt, Jr.; $20,610
CITY OF ONTARIO
1616 Walker Lake Road; Mickie L. Spears to Chase McBride; $155,000
50 Clare Road; Charles Mullins to Kendra Lynn Smith and Drew Smith; $170,000
1625 Spring Village Lane; Carson Frase and Kathryn Frase htta Kathryn Eckert to Roy R. Thompson, Jr.; $190,000
49 Chambers Road; Roger D. Hoover and Cindy L. Hoover to Eddie D. Patrick and Laura Patrick; $42,000
668 Scott Drive; Judy K. Devault, Joyce M. Obrian, Jerry K. Wagoner to MAC Enterprises of Ohio, LLC; $0
2006-2030 August Drive; URIM Partners, LLC to Jupiter Gateway, LLC; $2,000,000
1743 Park Ave. West; Doris T. Holland to Purdy Homes, LLC; $98,000
65 Woodbine Drive; Larry D. Holland and Carolyn Holland to Hope J. Wilkinson; $138,500
CITY OF SHELBY
54 Third St.; Frederick A. Reith to Cory Ebersolea and Sarah Ebersole; $20,000
Broadway Road; JR ME, LLC to Amos E. Martin and Norma Z. Martin; $87,769
103 Broadway St.; Chance B. Butcher to 53 Broadway Shelby, LLC; $62,000
19 Fourth St.; Megan M. Peters, aka Megan Peters, aka Megan M. Andrews to David Andrews; $75,000
22 Seltzer Ave.; Jeremy S. Burns and Megan M. Burns to Mariana K. Bonner and NIcholas W. Johnson; $120,000
14 West St.; Carl E. Schroeder to Tyler Marie Keller and Carsyn Jacob Gomez; $110,700
47 Vernon Road; Colton Shaw to Meghan Hiltbrunner and David Hiltbrunner, Jr.; $129,000
69 Independence Drive; Equity Trust Company Custodian Kathleen HUll Z092800 to Timothy Evan Oswald and Amber Renee Schafrath; $230,000
126 Mansfield Ave.; Mary Lou Marlatt to Martha Schiebel and Kyle Price; $145,000
23 Marvin Ave.; Rader Family Trust to Birchwood Homes, LLC; $125,000
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
66 Main St.; Eric Picklesimer to Michael Brent Barna; $49,900
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
Main St.; The Bellville Independent Agricultural Society, a Non-Profit Corporation to Gordon Peters and Kate Lynn Peters; $50,000
211 Huron St.; Matthew Conrad to Susan L. Anderson and Clyde J. Anderson; $103,000
V/L, Durbin St.; Mary Beth Wade to Pamela J. Brooks; $30,000
104 E. Durbin Ave.; Christopher Lee Kuhn, Richard Daniel Kuhn, Jennifer Lynn Kuhn to Joseph Miller; $0
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
214 Highland Drive; James R. Weyhmeller and Kaitlyn M. Potoczny to William C. Reynolds and Stephany A. Reynolds; $220,000
65 Cleveland St.; Kenneth Michael Barnett to Kenneth Richard McCartney; $155,000
105 Cleveland St.; Cheryl K. Barnette to REI Partners, LLC; $165,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
24 Short St.; Taicoon Postal Group, LLC to Prime Era Realty, LLC; $318,921
22 Morgan Drive.; The John David Goettel Living Trust to John B. Offenburger and Danita C. Offenburger; $315,000
38 First Ave.; Michael A. Brown and Rhonda A. Brown to Alison M. Hughett and Dustin A. Hughett; $39,000
114 Otterbein Drive; Bradley K. Watts and Trudy J. Watts to Thomas W. Dornbusch and Amber Dornbusch; $216,000
1416 Charolais Drive; Chad W. Birge and Tiffany R. Birge to Shakh Holding Co., LLC; $675,000
117 Templeton Terrace; Brandon A. Cremeans and Rebecca Cremeans to Jason C. Tom and Monica L. Tom; $141,625
150 Otterbein Drive; Kurt A. Hasten and Michele L. Hasten to Austin Roberts and Emilly Roberts; $265,000
79 Darby Drive; Jena L. Schantz (wtta Jena L. Labuskey) to Paul J. Blubaugh, Jr.; $0
155 Otterbein Drive; Austin G. Roberts and Emily R. Roberts to Tyronza Y. Brown; $220,500
Lot #13 Highridge Road; Getz Builders, Inc., an Ohio Corporation to Jason A. McDonald and Michelle L. McDonald; $60,000
Industrial Drive; Earl L. Swigart to Charter Next Generation, Inc.; $250,000
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
79 Plymouth St.; Kim D. Carter to Rachel Lee Collins; $78,000
BLOOMINGGROVE TOWNSHIP
0 Kaster Road; Glen R. Sauder and Lucinda M. Sauder to Cory D. Myers and Melissa A. Myers; $50,000
415 Lattimer Road; Mark A. Henderson, Successor Trustee of The Henderson Family Irrevocable Trust to Leon N. Burkholder and Arlene S. Burkholder; $395,000
CASS TOWNSHIP
V/L State Route 603; Loren E. Kranz and Kristine L. Kranz to Michael Hickman and Cynthia Hickman; $4,000
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
793 State Route 96 East; Michael H. Hickman and Cynthia J. Hickman to Michael Kenney; $300,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
3924 Plymouth Springmill Road; Robert M. Moore and Molly Ann Moore to Kari Damron; $253,000
Plymouth Springmill Road; JR ME, LLC to Melvin Z. Burkholder and Wilma R. Burkholder, Trustees; $748,000
2783 Plymouth Springmill Road; The Estate of Kenneth E. Hemerly, Deceased to David A. Lacey and Vanda M. Lacey; $215,000
5121 Plymouth Springmill Road; Rebecca J. Whittier and Matthew J. Tridico to Brian Edward Moore and Michelle Moore; $240,000
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
V/L, Garber Road; Thomas A. Wade to Thomas A. Harris; $74,000
352 Bangorville Road; Richard N. McConachie and Sandra K. McConachie to Cody Ray McConachie and Kara Lynn McConachie; $350,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
778 Mansfield Lucas Road; The Joseph C. Cash, Jr. and Taryn E. Cash Revocable Trust to Anthony M. Dillon; $305,000
958 Beal Road; Mid Ohio Investments, LLC to Hunter Anderson Troyer; $141,000
1625 Beal Road, Unit 1627; Jeffrey Lee Ullom and Debra Ullom to Samantha Spoerr aka Samantha Bumpus; $197,000
1535 Pear Place; Ralph Jason Michael Amick and Cassandra Maye Amick to Adam Clayburn and Elizabeth Clayburn; $212,000
55 Bahl Ave.; Richard Sr. and Sunday Fraley to Bryan Brown, Jr.; $0
187 Illinois Ave.; Davis Sipes aka David Allen Sipes and Tammy aka Tammy M. to Daniel Craig Lewis and Cindy Ann Lewis; $90,000
822 West Longview Ave.; Garland Hunt and Brenda Hunt to Cory Cockrell; $0
590 North Stewart Road; Mary Casto as Executor of the Estate of Roger D. Cigar to Trevor D. Cogar; $80,000
58 Martha Ave.; John T. Wilcox, III and Julie D. Wilcox to Karen S. Maglott; $79,900
1233 Michael Drive; Jerry D. Mercer and Breanna M. Karper to Levi Hildebrand and Jasmine Westerfield; $120,202
774 Belmont Ave.; Reuben E. Mast, Trustee of The 774 Belmont Avenue Land Trust to Derrell L. Hall and Earlene Hall; $65,000
63 Illinois Road North; Steven P. Ackerman, Lisa Kay Coover, and Taylor M. Cline to Edward Warren Mikula and Kristen E. Mikula; $0
Bechtel Ave.; Butternut Property Group, LLC to Kim Berger; $67,000
1560 Rieser Drive; Maranda M. Powell to U.S Bank National Association; $91,651
1657 Bowman St.; Steven Charles Bassin and Barbara Helen Neal to Ryan J. Clark; $125,000
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
3489 Bakers Lane; Jesse M. Smith to Lynsey Holly and Michael Christian Brown; $283,500
2817 Peterson Road; William A. Downs, Successor Trustee to Thomas S. Dean and Janis M. Dean; $412,000
1106 Becky Drive; Beth Ann Shaughnessy to FSLC Real Estate Holdings, LLC; $0
2333 Galaxie Drive; Dorothy V. Cleckner to Joshua Huff; $235,000
2514 Bryonaire Drive; Caleb Eugene Barnett to Collin Crider and Jenna Hoffer; $210,500
MONROE TOWNSHIP
1156 Township Road 2306; Marcus C. Christian to Lucas Richard Sweeney and Ashton Mackey; $75,450
V/L, Covert Road; Kyle Snodgrass to Kyle Kocheran; $0
1688 Lucas North Road; Robert L. Caudill and Karen L. Caudill, by PSO to Terry Shaw; $121,000
PERRY TOWNSHIP
6033 Wirick Road, 6062 Algire Road; Johnny S. Yoder and Katie J. Yoder to Raymond Rader and Ada Rader; $875,000
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
Broadway Road; JR ME, LLC to Carl E. Schroeder; $165,561
127 W. Broadway St.; Randall E. Johnson and Agnes Johnson to Jeremiah M. Hoar and Melissa Hoar; $115,500
7199 State Route 598; Brandon K. Coll and Taylor A. Coll to Benjamin C. Sohar and Jody B. Sohar; $175,000
31 Curtis Drive; Shelby Horizons, Ltd. to Central Illinois Associates, LLC; $14,000,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
4926 State Route 61 South; The Lawrence J. Biglin and Mary Alice Biglin Revocable Living Trust to Owen M. Niese and Katlyn Niese; $630,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
3955 Kings Pointe Drive; Joshua VanTilburg to Steven P. Davis and Aryan Davis; $535,000
325 Somerset Court; Tabatha A. Page to Brenno Battistoni and Tera Battistoni; $253,000
52 Pine Drive; Dennis C. Rall and Rachel K. Rall to Don Cuffman and Cathie Cuffman; $60,000
3306, 3308 Shelley Drive; Brent Joseph Allen to Collin Barkdull and Desiree Barkdull; $240,000
1060 Marion Ave. Road North; Randall L. Crider, David P. Crider, Jeffrey A. Crider (aka Jeffery A. Crider) to Matthew S. McPeek; $169,000
7961 Walker Lake Road; Bryan T. Eshelman and Magan L. Eshelman to Logan T. Jones and Mckenzie J. Jones; $207,500
4105 State Route 309; Dora M. Gearhart to Johathan White; $60,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
2046 Graham Road; Daniel J. Aquino and Carrie A. Aquino to Rebecca Shaw; $370,000
V/L, Mill Run Road; Joseph E. Farrell and Marsha F. Farrell to Joseph James Masi and Patricia Ann Masi; $20,000
3975 State Route 546; Adam Bechtol to Joel Adkins; $331,400
1739 Lohr Road; Eric D. Saterfield and Debra F. Saterfield to Brent Case and Lindsay Sand; $306,000
3551 Lindsey Road; Edward N. Volz to Dane M. Wolf and Senah E. Wolf; $186,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
2150 Washington North Road; Stephen A. Kyler and Thomas G. Kyler to Mitchell M. Rooks; $160,000
1128 Bellaire Drive; Bruce A. Hornbeck to Michael T. Andis and Misty K. Andis; $215,000
611 Morrison Ave.; Michael J. Swiderski and Frances L. Swiderski fka Frances L. Kinstle to Alex Boyd and Mattie Boyd; $210,000
2060 Washington North Road; Dane M. Wolf and Senah E. Wolf htta Senah E. to Hunter Lee Edwards and Emma Claire Edwards; $250,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
1839 Cutnaw Road; Thomas L. Carder and Jessica Carder to Chance Richard Bebout; $90,000
7356 Armstrong Road; Jason E. Walters to Jeffrey Jewell and Tiffany Jewell; $0
.75 acre Bunkerhill Road; Lyle D. Meeker to William Antrican and Cynthia Antrican; $0
2449 Ramsey Road; Gabrielle R. Parkison and Dylan M. Parkison to AKP Properties of Ohio, LLC; $0