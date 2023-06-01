2220 South Main St.

2220 South Main St.

 Photo from Trip.com

MANSFIELD – The May property transfers included 2220 South Main St, currently serving as the Hampton Inn & Suites.

The property was sold by Sunrise Hospitality Inc. to NextGen Hospitality, Inc for $8.5 million.

Content + Marketing Specialist

Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd.