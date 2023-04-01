MANSFIELD – The March property transfers included the sale of 2094 Park Avenue West in Ontario.
That property was sold for $1,773,738 from CONVEST III, LLC to National Property Ventures, LLC.
Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
845 Manchester Road; Rebecca A. Wayman, Executrix of the Estate of Robert A. Ringer to Taylor Groscost; $97,000
507 Lawnsdale Ave.; Jeffrey C. England and Jane England to Alex Schafer and Brandi Schafer; $24,500
183 Cliffbrook Drive; Chris Newlon to James Fenn; $132,000
255 Auburn St.; Michael Anthony Barretta and Ruth Barretta to Holly Curry; $22,000
584 Fairoaks Blvd.; Ralph E. Revennaugh and Judith E. Revennaugh, as Trustee of The Judith E. and Ralph E. Revennaugh Revocable Trust to Kenneth Kern; $217,500
174 Marion Ave.; Mohammad Nasir htta Mohamed Nasir to Brody A. Williams; $115,000
292 Eighth Ave.; Melanie Dickerson and Jeremy Dickerson to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $19,050
368 Eighth Ave.; Melanie Dickerson and Jeremy Dickerson to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $38,100
1631 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders, LLC to Charles P. Bird, Trustee and Gail P. Bird, Trustee; $289,900
1916 Red Oak Drive; James C. Bradshaw and Libby A. Bradshaw to Michael Robertson; $249,500
32 Wolfe Ave.; U.S Bank National Association to Club Exclusive, LLC; $39,000
546 Vonhof Blvd.; Kimberly L. McLaughlin and Joshua A. McLaughlin, by PSO to John C. Young; $103,401
1406 Hess Lane; SLHS Investments, LLC to Jacob F. Oblak; $170,000
49 Lind Ave.; Celeste C. Prum to Meged Holdings, LLC; $155,000
286 South Main St.; Five West Properties, Ltd. to Ahmad K. Shalabi; $17,800
125 Western Ave.; Stephen L. Gibson to RCHB3, LLC; $43,000
559 Chevy Chase Road; Mechanics Bank, as Successor Trustee to Dennis Paul Frey and Corinna Lynn Frey; $287,000
493-495 Logan Road; Gary M. Tittle and Ann M. Tittle to Steven J. Lee and Emily J. Lee; $237,500
442 Overlook Road; Donald R. Phillimore to Baljit Singh; $180,000
36 N. Brookwood Way; Kimmel Enterprises B, LLC to Landmark Properties NC, LLC; $225,000
475 South Diamond St.; Tobias E. Yoder - Oak Leaf Landscaping to James E. Boud and Amelia Brooke Boyd; $0
2480 N. Main St.; Weiss Investments, P.L.L to McKeon Investments, LLC; $1,300,000
411 South Main St.; Joseph A. Smith to EXPCT Properties, LLC; $60,000
808 Dickson Parkway; Matthew P. Work and Janice M. Work to Canessa Raleen Young and William Andrew Young; $262,000
376 West Fourth St.; Butternut Property Group to Ignacio Gaytan; $20,000
501 Sunset Blvd.; Jill Spidell to Nicholas S. Petursson; $155,000
173 Raleigh Ave.; Debra J. Miller to Eric Boardman; $28,100
451 Brenda Drive; Edna M. Stinehour and Margrit A. Bautz to Rick R. Deems and Debra J. Deems; $150,000
459 South Main St.; Joseph Anthony Smith to Chaudry Ishtiaz; $10,000
25 Dunbilt Court; William A. Fawcett and Shinobu Koizumi to Kathy Jo Bishir; $60,000
502 Howard St.; Thomas J. Kososky to Tammy Jeffery; $14,000
219 W. Fifth St.; Albert R. Johnson, Jr. to Raymond Bond and Kortni Dockstader; $138,000
78 S. Brookwood Way; Heather Stover, LLC to James E. Fonner; $103,000
779 Logan Road; Kevin E. Lehnhart, Melissa K. Lehnhart, and Douglas M. Brumenshed to William E. Earhart; $162,250
26 Plymouth St.; Timothy Herner to Katie Tuttle; $3,500
239 Lexington Ave.; Marilou Brook and Buddy Barton to Bret Woodard; $40,586.70
201 Chilton Ave.; The Estate of Delores A. Gerhard to apple HIll Properties, LLC; $60,000
675 Sunset Blvd.; Kymber R. Lambert to Friedrich R. Morgenstern and Sharla Morgenstern; $0
781 Grace St.; Teddy Vail and Carol Vail to Nsombi N. Stillwell; $109,900
885 Sautter Drive; Maria McKinney, Kathleen Kochheiser and Stephen Clever to Virgil Sale Tongish; $335,000
623 Bailey Drive; Pamela J. Fox to Mathew J. Kaluza; $57,000
1214 Boyle Road; Sarah R. Peak to Metese Rentals 5, LLC; $59,609.18
1081 Larchwood Road; James H. O’Brien and Jennifer L. O’Brien to Hannah M. Logan and Scott G. Logan; $180,000
271 East First St.; Ocelotl’s Remodeling, LLC to RCHB 3, LLC; $22,500
178 Wayne St.; Coile Properties of Ohio, LLC to Swindell Stephen O’Brien; $0
74 Stewart Ave.; SPS Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Richard Shank; $94,900
48 Helen Ave.; Wells Fargo Bank, N.A Trustee to Carlton Ave, LLC; $26,000
315 Fifth Ave.; Carla Reuer to Trevor R. Fox and Trinity A. Murray; $107,000
268 South Adams St.; Donnie I. McCleese and Cindy I. McCleese, Trustees to Janna Allen; $15,000
304 Wood St.; Jeffrey F. Litzinger to Erika J. Baum and Makenna R. Mosley; $127,900
100 Dale Ave.; Donnie I. McCleese and Cindy I. McCleese to Janna Allen; $10,000
1759 Riva Ridge Drive; Getz Builders, Inc. to Luke A. Covert; $0
620 Harter Ave.; Nick Barretta and Erin L. Brubach to Julia M. Parker; $0
495 Midland Drive; Penny L. Brightbill to Collin McBride; $0
253 Darby Drive; Jawad Okab to Kevin E. Kuhn, Jr. and Chelsea B. Kuhn; $0
1055 Reed St.; Jordan Smith to Marcus Miller and Emma Miller; $0
536 Clifton Blvd.; Ray A. Frost, by Jay Frost, Power of Attorney to Janequa R. Williams; $155,000
711 Highland Ave.; Yosick Irrevocable Heritage Trust to Thomas Schwan and Debra J. Schwan; $146,000
87 Reba Ave.; Timothy A. Eisaman and Susan E. Hendricks to Travis Groscost; $105,000
424 Edgewood Road; Lester E. Smith, III and Sara Young-Smith to Chadwick J. Conroy and Tricia M. Conroy; $209,000
632 Yale Drive; Tiffany N. Shepherd to Diane Hitchman; $144,000
39 & 41 Florence Ave.; Margaret Davis to 5D Holdings, LLC; $77,000
1549 Bridgewater Way S.; Bradley Wright and Susan Wright to Robert R. Zucker; $310,000
301 Wayne St.; Sandra Bunce to Korev One, LLC; $29,000
1000 Caldwell St.; Zachary A. Dollish to Kirsten Corwin; $6,000
584 North Mulberry St.; Argive, LLC to RCHB 3, LLC; $28,000
336 First Ave.; Amy Winegardner and LeRoy Winegardner to RCHB 3, LLC; $25,000
399 Sherman Place; CAMA Properties, LLC to Bonfire Nation, LTD; $24,630
793 McPherson St.; Dale L. Miller to Dakota Savage; $95,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
321 Willowdell Drive; Joyce Ann Riddlebaugh to Jesse L. Utt and Jade A. Utt; $143,000
861 Red Maple Lane; Leigh Ann Peck, Trustee of The Leigh Ann Peck Revocable Trust to Maurice Edwards and Lori J. Edwards, Trustees; $29,900
2209 Richland Mall; Avita Health System to Richland Mall Holdings, LLC; $0
2935 Mabee Road; Erin M. Hamm to Russell Potter; $134,000
702 Scott Drive; James D. Barker and Jayne D. Barker to Luke J. Boronka; $166,000
686 Scott Drive; Virginia Yoha to Pamela K. Milligan; $180,000
824 Randallwood Drive; Traci J. Grimes to 824 Randallwood, LLC; $113,970
765 Debby Lane East; Peter J. Drake to Jesse M. Smith and Ashley R. Smith; $325,000
1623 Deer View Circle; Deer Ridge Properties, LLC to Wendy M. Harris; $300,000
661 Villa Drive; Sylvester Krebs to Cassandra LeeAnn Perry; $159,500
1608 Park Avenue West; Diane C. Hitchman to Reginald Gamble, Sr.; $185,000
3971 Horizon Drive; Michael T. Austen and Julie L. Austen to Taylor Parnell and Andrew Parnell; $530,000
CITY OF SHELBY
18 Riverbend Drive; Sally J. Yeary to Clinton E. Thompson; $165,000
82 Broadway St.; Paul Lintern and Pamela Rider Lintern to Vickie Duncan and Pamela Miley; $39,000
17 East Madison Ave.; Jordan D. Garrett and Jacquelynn Garrett to Michael Stoffer and Sandra Stoffer; $0
34 Sharon St.; Craig M. Duncan to Ashley N. Rowe; $136,000
42 W. End Blvd.; Heather L. Fighter fka Heather L. Baker to Morgan L. Baker; $38,000
165 West Main St.; Alejandro Juan Cordoba to Krista Nichole Cromberg; $129,900
51 Raymond Ave.; Robert S. Scherer, Trustee of the Robert S. Scherer Revocable Trust to Mayra Elizabeth Thurman; $50,000
116 ½ Second St.; Ira Warren Wagner and Margaret A. Wagner to Carl Schroeder; $31,000
19 Myers Ave.; Bryan D. Van Wagner and Regina M. Moore to Megan N. Ervin; $170,500
23 Mansfield Ave.; 17 Mansfield, LLC to NS Retail Holdings, LLC; $1,406,216
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
511 South Main St.; Jimmie T. Doane, Jr. to Wilson Greenfield; $200,000
135 Huron St.; John David Goettel, Trustee of The John David Goettel Living Trust to Crystal D. Lybarger; $117,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
96 Grant St.; Black Label B&B’s, LLC to Gary A. Keener, Jr. and Heather H. Keener; $175,000
62 Simmons St.; Anita J. Clay and James D. Ash, Third Successor Co-Trustees to Winston Earl Oyster and Meghan N. Oyster; $250,000
82 Dummond St.; Jared Ray Stover and Rachel Stover to Katherine Herbst and Sean Herbst; $133,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
312 Chapman Way; Richard R. Trease, Sr. and Joan I. Trease to Jane B. Meese; $175,900
235 Hanover Road; Mei Feng Lin to Jillian E. Mottayaw; $173,000
310 Oxford Road; David Caveda and Andrea Pasqualini to Shawna Hess and Eric Hess; $225,000
115 Essex Circle; Deidre A. Dillon and John C. Dillon to Nicholas Vogel and Tameka Brice; $185,000
381 Fox Road; Harold A. Marshall and Sharon Y. Marshall to Emma Peters and Curtis Peters; $0
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
311 Springmill Road; Claude Handshoe and Gaylene Handshoe to 311 Springmill Road, LLC; $145,000
9-11 Broadway St.; G&B Hiltbrunner Co., Ltd to William Ray Barnett; $8,000
5140 Dininger Road; Brian Leid Garman and Mary Jane Garman to Keith L. Garman; $250,000
Dininger Road; Brian Garman and Mary Jane Garman to Kenneth M. Garman and Mabel S. Garman; $200,000
BLOOMINGGROVE TOWNSHIP
5473 Ganges Five Points Road; AJI Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Adrian R. Swanigan; $27,900
953 State Route 603; Estate of Alma Hess to Lewis B. Shirk and Louella Z. Shirk; $536,640
BUTLER TOWNSHIP
V/L, Crum Road; Aaron Z. Horning and Lizzie B. Horning to Paul R. Horning and Linda Z. Horning; $1,350
2441 Adario Road; Wayne L. Crist and Elizabeth J. Crist, Co-Trustees to Jonathon M. Greenawalt and Kennedy H. Greenawalt; $0
2441 Adario Road; Wayne L. Crist and Elizabeth J. Crist, Co-Trustees to Christopher W. Gregg, II and Julie K. Gregg; $0
CASS TOWNSHIP
1817 Shelby Ganges Road; Allen C. Gwirtz and Lisa A. Gwirtz to Brianna A. Gwirtz; $180,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
V/L, Laser Road; Bruce Kehres to Joyce A. Barnes; $130,000
3903 George Hawk Road; Kathy Morrison to Kaitlyn A. Osborne and Dylan R. Osborne; $70,000
1649 Taylortown Road; Joyce A. Brunet to Joshua P. Chupp and Julie A. Chupp; $380,000
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
6330 State Route 13; Robert D. McConkie, Jr, Executor of the Estate of Robert D. McConkie to Adam J. Roach and Jamie D. Roach; $115,000
398 Rhinehart Road; Gary B. Hinkle and Theresa M. Hinkle to Mark Moore and Melody Moore; $305,500
338 Honeycreek Road East; Larry Littleton and Melva D. Littleton to Faith Hicks and Jackson Myer; $12,600
4856 Appleseed Road; Matt S. Phillips and Kimberly Phillips to RRML, LLC; $300,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
1656 Beal Road; JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association to Alec John Schmitz; $175,049
1206 Springmill St.; Steven Miller and Amber Miller to Michelle Leno; $179,000
1674 Olivesburg Road; Douglas J. Foley and Hannah L. Foley to Michael Carroll; $330,000
1263 Bonnie Drive; Frank Dawson, Paul Dawson, and Randy Dawson to Benjamin Ray Gerhart; $125,000
1224 Bonnie Drive; Frances M. Harrington to Natalie A. Reynolds; $120,000
V/L, Ashland Road, V/L Smith Ave.; Smith Avenue Realty Company to DRJ Rental, LLC; $16,500
1279 Bellview Drive; Ricky J. Caudill and Shannon C. Caudill to Timothy L. Morrison and Kelly M. Morrison; $259,900
959 Fairfax Ave.; Shelley M. Oberlin, Trustee of the Shelley M. Oberlin Trust to Brittany Nichole Carver and Steven William Sigafoos; $118,000
1329 Bellview Drive; Nicholas Melton to Molly Rochelle Gentry and Brandon James Gentry; $204,900
1105 Stewart Road North; Randy E. Hutchinson, 50% and Pamela K. Pelasky, 50% to Amanda Schwartz; $149,500
1274 Michael Drive; Michael Silka, Trustee of The Mary Ann Silka Keystone Inheritance Trust to J. Michael Steurer; $140,000
1059 Duke Ave.; ARK Rental Property, LLC to Taylor D. Groscost; $0
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
2678 Lutz Ave.; Austen J. Hammet and Ashley N. Hammet fka Ashley N. Miller to Matthew Ryan Peters; $200,000
V/L, State Route 430; Walter W. Hunsinger and Linda K. Hunsinger to Brian H. McPeek and Kimberly M. McPeek; $117,500
PERRY TOWNSHIP
6745 State Route 456; Michael Dernbach to Brian A. Leisure; $225,000
1851 Painter Road; Aaron E. Hershberger and Fannie Hershberger to Monroe J. Miller and Catherine D. Miller; $190,000
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
646 Crestline Bloominggrove Road; Eric N. Weaver to Michael Faircloth and Valarie Faircloth; $240,000
210 S. Crestline-Bloominggrove Road; Wilbert Lee Bachelder to Tom Williams and Sandra Williams; $111,000
Stevens Road; Theresa L. Murphy, Trustee, and Richard L. Hall to Clifford J. Murphy and Theresa L. Murphy; $185,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
48 Windemere Drive; Delores L. Allwine to Andrew B. Carver; $0
2554 Horning Road; Gary R. Blum and Gretchen S. Blum to Connor Finnegan; $120,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
676 S. Lexington Springmill Road; Kyle C. Richards and Sarah N. Richards to Jason A. Leamon and Christine A. Leamon; $280,000
3950 Kings Pointe Drive; David Kunnas to Maurice B. Moore and Charity L. Moore; $350,000
625 Rudy Road; William L. Wright and Peggy A. Wright to Traci Grimes; $160,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
2675 Lexington Steam Corners Road; Terry D. Flemmens and Rebecca J. Flemmens to David P. Yoder and Leanna R. Yoder; $210,000
2522 Eckert Road; Billy D. Thompson and Linda D. Butler Thompson to Harold Alan Forwith, Jr. and Chila Marie Forwith; $266,000
1467 South Home Road; Gino Masi and Erica Masi to Louis M. Mampieri; $600,000
Mill Run Road; John L. Garber Material Corporation aka John L. Garber Materials to William Kylor Walker; $6,305
3150 Kings Corners Road West; Stanley Chance to Donald Moore and Kimberly Moore; $216,900
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
121 Straub Road; Michael Owens to Harold Patterson and Margaret A. Patterson; $150,000
500 Sherwood Drive; David R. Chronister, Trustees or their Successor(s) as Trustee(s) to Kyle J. Morehead; $0
69 Yoha Drive; Patricia J. Finley, Successor Trustee of the Finley Family Trust to Matthew Edward Nowlin and Pamela Nowlin; $230,000
2381 Mansfield Washington Road; Lillie C. Garn to Kathy M. Satterfield; $162,500
2186 Newport Court; The Hissong Family Trust to Spencer A. Williams and Jenna G. Williams; $310,000
4095 Anderson Road; Michael R. Hanners and Karen M. Hanners to Blake Edwards and Natale Edwards; $130,000
2215 Cloverdale Drive; Gerald Beck and Brandi Hoyng to Norah Antelo Paniagua; $208,000
1185 Lexview Circle; Terry L. Tomlinson and Sharon L. Tomlinson to Charles L. Dossier and Carolyn A. Dossier; $205,000
687 Straub Road; Hill Crest Rentals, LLC to Susan Hendricks and Timothy A. Eisaman; $160,000
1140 Pleasant Valley Road; Erin W. Hendershot to Faith Dickinson and Tanner Cuffman; $259,900
V/L, Terman Road; Jerry A. Troyer and Rosann E. Troyer to The Merwine Family Trust; $432,000
WELLER TOWNSHIP
2333 Olivesburg Road; Dwayne Kimberlin and Kristina Kimberlin to Michael C. Creighton, Trustee of Michael C. Creighton Living Trust; $180,000
1225 State Route 603; Angela I. Derr to Christopher Fulk; $220,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
4576 Harris Road; Daniel H. Nisley to TR Craig Companies, LLC; $0
3410 Brokaw Road; Alfred H. Clark and Kay R. Clark to Caleb J. Kindt and Alexis J. Kindt; $0
3252 Butler Newville Road; James W. Smith III & Lindsey D. Smith to Jacob J. Campbell and Abbie R. Johnson; $262,000
6432 Bunker Hill S. Road; Jilyssa Foss nka Jilyssa Pfeifer to Samuel H. Mast and Laura E. Mast; $312,500