MANSFIELD -- November's property transfers included the sale of 192 E. Main St. in Lexington. It was sold to Central Ohio Hospitality, LLC for $1,275,000 by Mid Ohio Hospitality, LLC.
Here are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
867 Hollywood Lane; Earl J. Lord to Jeffrey Schroff, Jr. and Sabrina Hoskins; $134,900
157 Marion Ave.; Julia A. Strimple to Allegiance Equities, LLC; $45,000
178 Wayne St.; Copus Corner, LLC to Cole Properties of Ohio, LLC; $0
355 Orange St.; Gwen Butler and Chester Butler to Faydra Barnhart; $0
479 Fifth Ave.; Andrew E. Meyer to Chelsie R. Smith; $0
136 Glenwood Blvd.; Amanda Sheets to Timothy W. Watts; $125,000
395 Plainview Road; Daniel G. Haight, Executor of The Estate of Richard W. Haight to Laurence’s Towing, LLC; $370,000
207 Grace St.; Walter Fuhrmann to Ignacio Gaytan; $11,000
2219 Taurus Court; Kimberly Speck, aka Kimberly A. Speck to Kim Lichtenwalter; $275,000
490 Central Ave.; Yasser Hih and Suzan Hih to Lorinda Sanders; $58,000
468 Beethoven St.; Nancy E. Arnett to Ronald P. Boor; $135,500
1550 Bridgewater Way South; Sandra L. Sutherland, Trustee of The Sandra L. Sutherland Trust to John F. Heiser and Charlene J. Heiser; $317,500
307 Home Ave.; Taryn Nall, Administrator of the Estate of Barbara A. Wilson to Marquita Johnson; $43,000
480 Connor Drive; Shirley Sorrick to Robert A. Doerr and Deborah L. Doerr; $80,000
1148 Woodland Road; Kaitlin E. Hanlon to Stacie Ruesser; $158,508
1490 White Oak Court; Richard Saul, Trustee to Steve Vipperman and Beth Vipperman; $350,000
103 Diamond St.; Wappner Funeral Directors, an Ohio Partnership to PFW Properties, LLC; $85,000
268 Main St.; Hal J. Vacco and Vivian K. Vacco to Singh Properties and Investments, LLC; $48,000
228 Parkway Drive; Phyllis A. Poston to Ronald D. Maddox; $0
476 Holzworth Drive; Mansfield Homes III, L.P to Christshanda A. Webb; $100,000
497 Parkview St.; Kenneth A. Cornell to Dylan C. Conrad; $145,000
1111 Boyle Road; Arnold Thompson and Nancy L. Thompson to Equity Trust Company, FBO Susan Kriese IRA; $10,000
351 South Linden Road; Estate of Kay L. Gibson, fka Kay L. Funk, fka Kay L. Jones to Smart Property Holdings, LLC; $68,000
642 Yale Drive; Collondale, LLC to Adilinn H. Davis; $149,900
31 Burnese Ave.; DSV SPV1, LLC to Joyce Diana Harding; $18,501
1337 Paul Blvd.; The Estate of Yveetes M. Simpson, deceased, to Breckenridge Enterprises, LLC; $190,000
32 Glenwood Blvd.; Daniel M. Bourcier and Lorraine L. Bourcier to Stephanie Angel and Donald Angel II; $135,000
85, 87 Mendota St.; ECJ Rentals, LLC to Allen Brothers’ Properties, LLC; $50,000
889 Red Oak Tri.; The Jordan Family Trust to Frances A. Hayslip and Lester L. Hayslip; $248,000
567 W. Cook Road; The Marie R. Jackson Trust to Cathy J. Kirk; $139,000
656 Sunset Blvd.; Vicky Styer to The Marvin and Joyce Keinath Irrevocable Trust; $163,000
868 McPherson St.; Angela Pfieffer and Stacey Baldasare to Fifi Loving and Dwayne Loving; $89,900
311 Greendale Ave.; OP RDMM Residential, LLC to Cherryfield Properties, LLC; $65,000
381-385 Park Avenue West; Park Avenue Enterprises, Inc. to Ohio Car Wash Holdings, LLC; $375,000
302 Herman Ave.; William D. Shrock and Elsie H. Shrock to Matthew D. Watkins; $82,000
473 Glessner Ave.; Mountain Lake Ranch, LLC to Kelley Robinette; $200,000
333 Greenlee Road; J. Steve Sheldon, Richland County Sheriff to Joshua Lydy; $28,600
246 Westbrook Ave.; James R. Whitesel to Ignacio Gaytan; $4,000
383 Emerald Ave.; Wilgus D. Chinn and Lee Ellen Chinn to Cherryfield Properties, LLC; $87,500
390 Marion Ave.; Harmony Crossing Engineering Services, LLC to Delany’s Healthcare, LLC; $424,900
478 Howard St.; Nathan Little to Rayshawn Smotherman; $19,900
1109 ½ Wyandotte Ave.; Lisa Payton and Vicky L. Mullins, Successor Trustees to Ronald E. Strouse and Carolyn S. Strouse; $70,000
408 Sixth Ave.; Andrew D. Combs to Rob J. Warner; $89,500
20 Douglas Ave.; JRM Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Brian J. Foegen; $68,000
422 Fourth Ave.; Kathy E. Graham to Dylan Arnold-Harsh; $67,400
712 Courtwright Blvd.; Fred Forthofer, Trustee to Randall S. Towers and Pamela K. Milligan; $285,000
977 Paxford Place; Steven Joseph Haring and Cynthia Marie Haring to Caroline K. Haring; $135,000
252 North Bowman St.; Vasilios Kyrous to James P. Devore and Chuckie Woods; $30,000
10, 18, and 26 Sunnyslope Drive; William Koontz and Ryan Raffin, Trustee of the Dechomal Asset Trust to Appleseed Properties, LLC; $1,450,000
1568 Lexington Ave.; Zenko Properties Appleseed, LLC to Appleseed Properties, LLC; $2,330,000
530 Acker Drive; Cortney Rae Shammo and Victoria M. Van Horn to Caleb E. Collier and Jada Storm Enlow; $113,000
1115 Maumee Ave.; Aric B. Studer to Kenneth Lakey and Brenda Lee Lakey; $196,400
81 Lexington Ave.; Joseph F. McDaniel and Christa N. Goon fka Christa N. McDaniel to Danella D. McDaniel; $91,000
2425 Interstate Circle; Chausethmaa Limited, LLC to Omkar Hotels, LLC; $1,675,000
925 Maumee Ave.; Kathi M. Schroemer to Sana Enterprises, LLC; $71,000
844 Burns St.; Earl L. Hess and Robert H. Hess to Vivian Y. Young; $73,000
645 Sloane Ave.; Patricia A. Schultz to Ivie-Jean Lenora Nicholas and Jeffrey Anton Efaw; $170,000
560 Marion Ave.; David A. Moore and Joan C. Moore to Gabriela Lopez; $185,000
74 Hedges St.; Joseph Anthony Smith to Montana Shepherd; $3,000
516 Townview Circle W.; Joseph A. Reed and Jane L. Skaluba to Alixandra H. Fidler; $181,000
49 Florence Ave.; Lashawnte Davis and Wakekee Davis to Shawn Nolder and Tonya Nolder; $13,500
1572 Lexington Ave.; Black Bear Enterprises, LLC to Terry Dillinger; $100,000
32 Wolfe Ave.; Renee E. Taylor to U.S Bank National Association; $35,508
860 Oak St.; Saso Real Estate, LLC to Morocco Holdings, LLC; $850,000
127 Crouse St.; Powell Supply, Inc. to Morvillus Limited Liability Company; $135,000
405 S. Linden Road; Christopher Lehnhart to Braden Lehnhart; $10,000
310 Marion Ave.; Michelle K. Vitello and Angelo Sorrenti to Another One Realty, LLC; $133,500
V/L, Glenleigh Blvd.; The Hoffman Family Revocable Living Trust to Blue Door Development Group, LLC; $450,000
857 Greenfield Drive; Sally J. Wallace to William E. Tomsich and Eileen M. Tomsich; $188,000
249 Westgate Drive; Leoda Melton, Jr. and Mary L. Melton to Matthew L. Fair and Tiffany A. Fair; $205,000
147 North Adams St.; Mid Ohio Amusement, LLC to Summer Fir, LLC; $86,000
Smith Ave.; CCSF Properties, LLC to Mansfield Richland, LLC; $24,000
460 Rembrandt St.; Cynthia L. Hanke and Darrell E. Hanke to Matthew J. Johnson and Megan B. Johnson; $115,360
592 Arlington Ave.; Larry D. Merwine to Jacob Goetz and Cheyanne Lambert; $139,900
V/L, Crandal Road; Patty L. Garcia to Lowell Spencer; $7,000
52 Eleanor Ave.; Paul E. Webb and Sandra L. Webb to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $50,000
449 Van Buren St.; Wayne D. Miller to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $4,000
195 Oxford Ave.; Todd A. Barhorst and Angela M. Barhorst to Summer Fir, LLC; $0
129 Elderberry Drive; Kandace K. Sexton to Sylvia C. Jordan; $199,900
Crystal Springs St.; Ronald D. Meadows to Meadows Leasing and Rentals, LLC; $0
743 Bowman St.; Dejanee Carshee Brookins to Jamell L. Coffee; $17,000
60 Mansfield Ave.; Randy Kemp aka Randy F. Kemp and Sharon O. Kemp to Sol Properties Northeast, LLC; $32,000
111 South Glenn Ave.; Stephen R. Perry to Club Exclusive, LLC; $20,000
820 Red Oak Trail; Whitney L. Schroeder to Barry A. Cline; $159,550
177 Blymyer Ave.; Doreen D. Baker to Quasar Life Group, LLC; $32,000
17 Wellington Ave.; Matthew J. LeFebvre and Sarah A. LeFebvre to Kyle Buckles; $95,000
599 Highland Ave.; Gage R. Dowers to Brittany Cooper; $114,900
Seminole Ave.; Mark A. Likes to William Ray Ratliff and Kelsi R. Ratliff; $6,500
1081 Devonwood Road; Vicky L. Schoenman to WM Property Holdings, LLC; $30,000
1837 Partridge Court; The Estate of Robert L. Sweet, Jr. to Liliana Maldonado; $0
349 Muth Road; Christopher J. Wagner to Aaron J. Leonard and Rachel N. Leonard; $128,000
716 Highland Ave.; Robert D. Gibson and Josephine M. Gibson to Travis Groscost; $115,000
682 Davis Lane; Chucha Chipman to Bel Kay DS, LLC; $90,000
605 Orchard Drive; Aaron Tabor to Justin R. Miller and Erica R. Miller; $172,500
1142 Woodland Road; Lorie K. Daugherty to Sandra Pate; $185,000
37 Oxford Ave.; Keith E. Hummel and Jennifer L. Ewing nka Jennifer L. Hummel to Thomas C. Harter EPSP 401k Trust; $78,500
182 Miller St.; Dale L. Powell aka Dale L. Powell, Sr. to Value Housing, LLC; $9,000
1392 Silver Lane; Marcia R. Miller to Edwin Eliud Rivera Ramos and Edna C. Vazques Rosario; $165,000
263 Lenox Ave.; Guardian Fund, LLC to Howard Thomas and Laura Thomas; $30,000
289 Marion Ave.; Mary Ann Pollock to Shrinathji Food Mart, LLC; $560,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
1638 Brookside Drive N.; Estate of Michael J. Reeder to Robert D. Thanasiu and Vicki L. Thanasiu; $171,000
931 Fulwell Drive; Preston D. Eaton to Geoffrey De Witt Eaton; $150,000
25 Frazier Road; J. Steve Sheldon and Jennifer E. Sheldon to Matthew Sizemore and Sarah Adamescu Sizemore; $160,000
2009 Teakwood Drive; Andrew P. Geer to William R. Mitchell and Judy K. Mitchell; $265,500
60 Hilltop Road; Cindy L. Walter to Ann E. L. Keller; $212,500
693 Villa Drive; Kimberly Jezik to Mollie Lewis; $155,000
1701 Scarletts Way; Red Maple Farms Community Homes, LLC to Robin R. Shafer; $49,900
2990 Park Avenue West; J-Mark Investment, LLC to Oxyrase, Inc.; $327,000
90 Sloboda Ave.; Jeffrey P. Wilson and Denise B. Wilson, Co-Trustees to Kirby S. Clemens and Baylee R. Clemens; $305,000
3509 West Fourth St.; Walker L. Wilging to Logan Keicher; $263,000
2155 Bedford Blvd.; David C. Hoisington to David Stirtzinger and Preshie Stirtzinger; $5,000
208 Hilltop Road; Kelly E. Swank and Stacey S. Swank to Whitney N. Bonen and MAtthew J. Stransky; $330,000
1065 N. Lexington Springmill Road; Midwest Heritage Inn of Ontario, L.P to Supreme Bright Ohio V, LLC; $4,440,000
319 West Durbin Circle; James R. Rockwell, Trustee of “The Rockwell Preservation Trust” to Gary L. Brown and Vickie L. Brown; $215,000
81 Frazier Road; J.S Purdy and Trina Purdy to Dominique Chester; $189,900
3710 Shangri-La Avenue East; Susanne K. Hiltner and Reed T. Hiltner to Tyler J. Korbas and Brandi R. Morrow; $375,000
3651 Milligan Road; Kelson D. Batten to Taylor Komives and Allison Dixon; $195,000
1051 N. Lexington Springmill Road; H.I Heritage Inn of Ontario, L.P to Supreme Bright Ohio V, LLC; $4,720,000
CITY OF SHELBY
348 West Main St.; Robert P. Alfrey, Jr. and Edna E. Alfrey to Rachel L. Powell and Stephen Powell; $204,900
115 West Main St.; Kathryn L. Schaefer to Spaulding & Kitzler, LLC; $56,000
19 Grand Blvd.; Philip H. Curren to Charles Curren and Katherine Curren; $80,000
59 West Tucker Ave.; Michael R. Fuller and Jamie L. Fuller to Sarah Faye Toy; $121,500
134 East Main St.; AnnRay Properties, LLC to Cory Allen Blevins and Megan Ryan Blevins; $65,000
20 Seltzer Ave.; Linda L. Hubbard to Jarod Bennett; $74,000
V/L, State Route 39; Larry P. Waldruff, Trustee to Rocket Real Estate Co., LLC; $150,000
68 Second St.; Roger D. Harmon, Jr. to Carl E. Schroeder; $24,500
45 West Smiley Ave.; Clinton Yetzer and Cheylin Yetzer to Carissa Whitmer; $0
75 North Gamble St.; BPDM Properties 2018-1, LLC to Mid Ohio Investments, LLC; $66,500
99 North Gamble St.; TDB Properties, LLC to SKOR Properties, LLC; $54,000
25 South Gamble St.; Christine Hicks to SKOR Properties, LLC; $185,000
68 Mansfield Ave.; James B. Arms to Whitney Arms; $0
141 Poplar Ave.; The Estate of Karen A. Sperk by Kimberly A. Montgomery EX to Nancy Jordan and Reaford Jordan; $90,000
21 Summit St.; Jonathan J. Miller to Thomas W. Shade and Michele R. Shade; $25,000
105 N. Martin Drive; Rachel L. Powell htta Rachel L. Willman to Gage Wright; $137,000
22 Heatherwood Drive; Chad Montgomery to Cody A. Gurik; $150,000
60 Mack Ave.; Corey A. LaBarge to Paul Heydiner; $100,000
16 Sixth St.; DSV SPV1, LLC to Carl E. Schroeder; $32,500
58 W. Tucker Ave.; KMS Enterprises Group, LLC to Tylor Hoffman and Dawn M. Hoffman; $62,000
181 Broadway St.; Lois J. Hutchinson and Luan K. Hutchinson to Greg Franks and Kara Johnson-Franks; $68,000
17 Oak St.; The Bank of New York Mellon, Trustee to Anthony Ray Hall; $23,950
Lot #4159 and Lot #4160, Technology Parkway; Phillips Investments, Ltd. to Shelby Iron Works Properties, LLC; $202,041
19 Marvin Ave.; Robert P. Crahen to Tathyna Barker; $112,345
49 E. Whitney Ave.; Albert M. Sweet to Nicholas Lopez and Elizabeth Lopez; $42,500
50 Harriette Drive; R. Lee Shepherd to Zachary D. Ensman; $0
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
430 Blue Jay Circle; Spencer L. Carr and Molly Carr to Joseph Lemon and Linda Lemon; $0
5517 Ohio 95; William Falk to John Rush and Stephanie Rush; $206,250
5517 Ohio 95; Falk Family Tree Farm, LLC to John Rush and Stephanie Rush; $618,750
122 Church St.; Brock L. McGhee to Stephen J. Beal and Susan D. Beal; $150,000
State Route 97; Brad T. Ruminski, Ann Ruminski, and Mark W. Basesrman, Sr. to Interstate 71/97 Investments, LLC; $240,000
Five parcels on SR 97; Terrence K. Byrne to Benedetto Addelia Jr., Benedetto Addelia III, and Gino Addelia; $0
280 Poorman Road; Stephen J. Beal and Susan D. Beal to Tommy Eugene Thatcher and Jason Thatcher; $410,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
129 Main St.; Patricia A. Bower to Richard Harding; $68,000
Forest Ave.; Ranshaw Enterprises, Inc. to Jeremiah R. Middleton; $28,000
64 High St.; Nicole J. Payne to Natalie Van Riper and Ryan Van Riper; $170,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
Breton Drive; John P. Hoffman and Ruth A. Hoffman to John S. Hire and Debora M. Hire; $59,000
20 Norfolk Drive; Beth A. Honse and Cody Honse to Duane Alexander Debo and Lindsey Margret Debo; $258,819
430 Cedarwood Drive; Gary E. Bastin and Lori A. Bastin to Andrew P. Geer; $330,000
717 Hanley Road W.; Jorge E. Zedillo Avila and Ana E. Hinojosa Cantu to Stephanie Maynard and Frank Maynard; $490,000
31 Second Ave.; J. Steve Sheldon, Sheriff of Richland County, Ohio to Adam Hartz and Robert Achtermann; $26,300
551 Fuhrer Ave.; Esther L. Milligan to Brian W. Lee and Susan L. Lee; $171,500
25 Mill St.; Keith Allen Witzky and Tracy Witzky to Stephanie Wendland; $160,000
Highridge Road; Getz Builders, Inc. to Victoria A. Langer, Trustee; $100,000
217 Sherwood Drive; Sharon Lavender to Tanner C. Hodges; $105,000
81 Tamiami Terrace; Floyd Lamb and Patricia Lamb to Amanda L. Stricklen; $144,600
280 Darby Drive; Joseph G. Baird, Trustee of The Baird Family Living Trust to Sharon I. Harwell and Gary M. Bartlett; $207,900
62 Wellsley Drive; Aaron J. Leonard and Rachel N. Leonard to Sandra A. Hensley and Mark A. Hensley, Sr.; $229,900
VILLAGE OF LUCAS
65 Lucas North Road; Margaret Ann Schmahl, Jennifer Mathis, and Jill K. Bauer to Lisa M. Guegold and Howard L. Guegold; $79,900
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
75 West Broadway St.; Deborah J. Holloman to Wayne Hampton and Annette Cox; $25,000
167 Nichols Ave.; Marlene A. Tucson, Trustee, to Silvia Perez Corrales; $15,000
31 Birchfield St.; DeWitt G. Cunningham to James R. Channing and Karen J. Channing; $60,000
6838 State Route 98; Estate of Rodney D. Ebersole to Corinthians Recovery, Inc.; $18,000
108 High St.; Estate of James Neeley to David L. Bishop and Tonya S. Bishop; $115,000
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
77 West Main St.; Kermit D. Noble and Mary Catherine Noble, Trustees to Lloyd D. Hoffman; $125,000
BLOOMINGROVE TOWNSHIP
12 St. Rt. 603; Mike Nelson and Amy Nelson to Matthew Smith and Casey Smith; $65,000
CASS TOWNSHIP
1582 State Route 603; Galen B. Newswanger and Jennifer Z. Newswanger, Trustees to Dale B. Newswanger and Samantha Newswanger; $120,000
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
2804 Amoy East Road; The Super Family Revocable Living Trust to Chad Heil and Bridget Heil; $380,000
3547-3549 St. Rt. 13N; Larry Dean Risner to Austin Russell Child and Ashten Vincent Child; $276,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
2237 Holtz Road; Cory W. Prelipp to Jammie LaBarge and Corey LaBarge; $197,000
3304 Stiving Road; Weston J. Dennis, Scott M. Dennis, Brad Dennis, et al to Brad Dennis and Lauren Dennis JTWROS; $100,000
2838 Myers Road; Estate of Virginia Mary Amato to Analie Dairymple and Paul Dairymple; $115,000
3145 Rock Road North; Dabney Irrevocable Heritage Trust to Gabriel John Lash; $170,000
2260 E. Smiley Road; Kathleen J. Bair to William Barber and Allie Barber; $255,750
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
014-34-005-09-000, 014-34-005-09-016, 014-34-005-09017; Eagle Consulting and Financial Services, LLC to Daniel W. Freund and Renee L. Freund; $170,000
561 Bellville Johnsville Road; William T. Mills, III and Christine K. Mills to Derek T. Mills and Lauren A. Mills; $44,000
561 Bellville Johnsville Road; Derek T. Mills and Lauren A. Mills to Brian B. Miller and Letitia L. Miller; $230,000
6481 Durbin Road; Sondra K. Whatman to Randall L. Crider and Susan E. Crider; $6,375
815 Bellville Johnsville Road; Elaine K. Lufkin to Johnny R. McCune, Jr.; $37,500
919 Honey Creek Road; Marvin L. Hostetler to Justin Ruffner and Shawnda Ruffner; $460,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
1557 Angelwood Drive; Austin Graska and Laela Graska to Randal Louis and Jennifer Ruth Recker; $175,000
671 Pennsylvania Ave.; Estate of Janet L. Hicks to Collonade, LLC; $55,000
139 South Illinois Ave.; Artisan Investments, LLC to Timbers Landing, LLC; $340,000
935 Home Road South; Mary Kay Leedy, aka Mary K. Hartzler to Roger L. Henry; $198,000
Lehigh Ave.; Debra D. Baker to Dawson Richard Sr.; $0
2015 Crall Road; George K. McFadden and Nora R. McFadden, Trustee and/or Successor Trustees of The McFadden Family Trust to Scott Shaver and Aimee Shaver; $45,600
559 Connor Drive; Michael Tamburrino Trustee of The Tamburrino Family Trust to Richard Parron; $75,000
1012 Stewart Road North; Dee & E, LLC to NLH Homes, LLC; $390,000
592 Indiana Ave.; Sondra Mays, John Mays, Marcella May Brook, and Angela Kay to Paul Johnson; $125,000
445 Annadale Ave.; John D. Costello and Kandy L. Hipp to Claudine Day and Kevin Day; $127,000
1319 Michael Drive; Brandy G. Steward to Dolan Dean Riley; $154,900
1161 River Drive; Douglas A. Massey to Bel Kay, LLC; $45,000
1133 Hoover Road; Kathy L. Alexander to John D. Costello and Kandy L. Hipp; $175,000
1090 Springmill St.; Aldrich Lee Sphaler, Jr. to Morgan M. Kline; $61,855
20.002 acres, Fleming Falls Road; Jay A. Zimmerman, Linda S. Zimmerman, Alvin O. Zimmerman, and Norma N. Zimmerman to Ellis Zimmerman and Mary Jane Zimmerman; $165,000
41.789 acres, Fleming Falls Road; ay A. Zimmerman, Linda S. Zimmerman, Alvin O. Zimmerman, and Norma N. Zimmerman to JRM Realty, Ltd.; $413,820
1151 Beal Road; Michael John Karst, Jr. and Jennifer M. Karst to Sandra Brown; $187,000
958 Trimble Road; The Estate of Madeline Stone to Terry L. Myers and Karolyn F. Myers; $120,700
824 North Trimble Road; Paul M. Webb to Rachel Coey; $0
1227 North Trimble Road; Donald Shepherd to Seth Miller; $95,600
1284 Bonnie Drive; Daniel Ray Shumate and Timothy Joseph Shumate to Kelly E. Swank and Stacey S. Swank; $80,000
1076 Lenox Ave.; Timothy L. Sublett and Diane Sublett to Charles W. Collihue, Jr. and Kelli S. Gollihue; $60,000
910 Benedict Ave.; U.S Bank Trust National Association, not in its individual capacity, to Joseph M. Kososky; $44,000
760 N. Trimble Road; Santana Ramirez to John D. McMillan; $0
PP#: 025-09-318-20-001; Candy L. Turner to David S. Hornikel; $45,000
630 Fleming Falls Road; Derrican M. Franklin to David L. Wright, Jr.; $112,000
1041 Belmont Ave.; U.S Bank Trust National Association as Trustee to Benjamin D. Lawson and Frances P. Lawson; $62,000
837 Mayflower Ave.; The Estate of Dolores J. Gatten to James Woodke; $0
1202 Bonnie Drive; The Estate of Russell W. Adkins to Smart Property Holdings, LLC; $0
1092 Fifth Ave.; Phillip A. Beer to Robin E. Underwood; $75,000
953 Park Avenue East; Robert J. Gilbert aka Robert Gilbert and Melanie G. Gilbert to Carmen G. Batten and Kelson D. Batten; $198,500
1555 Twin Lakes Drive; Dora M. Gearhart to Jennifer Greene, Marc E. Moore and Joan E. Moore; $60,000
1291 Benedict Ave.; Lynn A. Simms to Lisa Marie Church; $0
Illinois Ave.; Paradise Freewill Baptist Church to Orie Rush; $45,000
937 Expressview Drive; April R. Calame and Herschel R. Rose to Sarah LeFebvre and Matthew J. LeFebvre; $169,000
735 Pennsylvania Ave.; Charles Gregory and Susan Gregory to Christopher J. Ketchel and Tiffany RC Lewis; $0
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
1661 Fleming Falls Road; Abraham E. Schrock to Jeremy A. Mika and Jessica Y. Mika; $375,000
1925 Trolley Drive; Estate of Leah Anne Dulin to James R. Enyart and Kathleen Glaze; $165,000
Satinwood Drive; Philip M. Andolino to Douglas J. Foley; $9,000
2547 Emma Lane; Herschel Davis, Sr. to Matthew James Moore, Jr.; $152,500
769 Winter Berry Place; Jonathan L. Elder and Christine A. Elder to Mandy Lynn Ramey and Jeffrey Ramey; $182,000
966 Ramsey Drive; J. Steve Sheldon, Sheriff of Richland County, Ohio to Alan Gray; $66,500
2040 Ashland Road; Kayla Baker and Glenn Baker to Garrett D. Whitney and Kathryn Hannah Smith; $210,000
1081 Sites Lake Drive; James J. Poremba and Dawn Poremba to Jason M. Green and Selma Green; $246,000
2350 Galaxie Drive; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to 62 Invest, LLC; $117,000
2345 Kentwood Drive; Dawn D. Brown to John B. Jaholnyckyj; $86,000
2480 Bryonaire Road; Xiao Han to Heather Swinehart; $199,900
1966 Beal Road; Carol J. Besenti to Nancy L. Witzel; $190,000
1935 Hulit Road; Michael J. Thayer and Tara D. Thayer to Hannah Williams; $239,900
2000 Outer Drive; Ashfield Estates MHP, LLC to Mifflin MHP Land, LLC; $2,325,000
Mount Zion Road; Thomas A. Wade to Anthony L. Secrist; $147,455
1713 Honeysuckle Drive; John Jaholnyckyj to Landen Even Ariedge and Megan Renee Bellomy; $185,000
2426 Emma Lane; Randall Hess and Marcie Hess to Mitchell B. Shopbell and Wendy Shopbell; $130,000
2494 Haviland Court; Reginald W. Sturts and Laurie K. Sturts to KAS Rentals, LLC; $185,000
MONROE TOWNSHIP
2779 Mansfield Lucas Road; Allison B. Carter and Bryce Carroll to James Scott Sauder and Danny Sauder; $140,000
6.104 acres, Pleasant Valley Road; John R. Cochran and Victoria L. Cochran to Thomas Murphy and Sara Murphy; $0
3.00 acres, Pleasant Valley Road; John R. Cochran and Victoria L. Cochran to Bethany Esterline and David Esterline; $0
PERRY TOWNSHIP
5431 State Route 546; Robert D. Forsythe, Jr. and Martha L. Forsythe to Kenneth R. Pauley and Tami L. Pauley; $0
SHARON TOWNSHIP
4831 Stein Road; Norman J. Heichelbech and Julie A. Heichelbech to Nicholas Claytor; $160,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
1380 Rock Road; Roger N. Speck and Michele A. Speck to Patrick E. McCoy and Caitlynn McCoy; $322,500
583 Wiles Road; Jennifer J. Lauber Trust to Christopher N. Beale and Amy P. Klug-Beale; $1,525,000
Scenic View Drive; Four D Realty, LLC to Cory J. Kromer-Edwards and Meredith L. Kromer-Edwards; $84,900
Millsboro Road; Rex W. Linkenback, Trustee to Edward J. Armstrong and Barbara J. Armstrong; $35,000
1423 Burnison Road; Brandi Rae Korbas, fka Brandi Rae Morrow to Lawrence E. Caudill and Barbara L. Caudill; $270,000
734 Loran Terrace; Chance A. Stepp and Kayla J. Zody to Danielle McFerren and Kevin McFerren; $280,000
1751 Rock Road; Myron Brenner and Julie Myers to Rebecca A. Hardy; $219,000
765 Lohr Road; The Phillip G. Mitchell and S. Lynn Mitchell Revocable Living Trust to Patricia J. Herder; $460,000
4343 State Route 309; Rebecca J. O’Brien to Hannah Ginn; $50,000
3329 Millsboro Road E.; Jared T. Mott and Brittany R. Mott to Jay VanDerKool and Olivia Ashley VanDerKool; $415,000
1187 Lewis Road; James F. Reeder and Erin D. Reeder to Nicholas Blevins; $180,000
196 State Route 314; Linda D. McFarland and Debra L. Mauk, Successor Co-Trustees to Nicholas Miller; $200,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
10.75 State Route 42 South; Keith Thomas and Christy Thomas to John H. Dougherty; $0
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
1955 Lexington Ave.; Edward C. Davison to Nelson Enrique Escobar Martinez; $150,000
4169 Andrews Road; Joyce D. Fleming to Jeremy Wandall and Stephanie Wandall; $234,400
1275 Dina Lane; Diane Harris to Kenneth A. Cornell; $175,000
1221 Terman Road; Barbara R. Adams to Deborah S. Hayes and Michael R. Hayes; $225,000
661 Fuhrer Ave.; Kendal T. Colvin and Cynthia L. Colvin to Andrew W. Liska and Alana Liska; $205,000
2443 Lexington Ave.; WIP Properties, LLC to Blue Door Real Estate Limited; $395,000
2215 Cloverdale Drive; Hoakton Enterprises, LLC to Gerald Beck and Brandi Hoyng; $149,000
408 Garver Road; Renna A. Walter, Chevette D. Whatman and Stacie Hanusz-Slater to John Casey Dillon and Deidre Dillon; $160,000
1572 Lexington Ave.; Robert D. Powell to Ashley Elizabeth Strupulis and Edwin Raymond Strupulis; $229,900
527 Sherwood Drive; Thomas D. Blair and Terry L. Blair to Angela Tager and Chris Tager; $199,900
779 North Walnut Drive; Nathaniel J. Jones and Chelsey R. Jones to Whitney Schroeder and Gary L. Haverfield; $240,000
1607 Silver Spur Cove; Todd McCullough to William Grassick; $90,000
O’Possum Run Road; Niss-Rentals, LLC to Ohio Ski Slopes, Inc.; $10,000
WELLER TOWNSHIP
V/L, McNaul Road; RDC White, LLC to Daniel E. Weaver; $276,705
2945 Pavonia North Road; Joan E. Remy, Trustee to William Scott Remy, Trustee; $75,000
2254 Pavonia North Road; Gary L. Wright and Nellie E. Wright to Cornelia Beyer-Kline; $128,500
3190 Conard Road; David Adkins and Alexandra D. Adkins to Michael J. Thayer and Tara D. Thayer; $400,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
4076 Pleasant Hills Road; John Hallal, Barbara Demery, Mary Ann Kucherak, Margaret Meloy, aka Margie Fenton, Alexander Hallal and Elayna Hallal to Vincent D’Andrea and Whitney D’Andrea; $110,000
6763 Macy Road; Smith Property Rentals, LLC to Robert Spears, Jr.; $50,000
7484 Butler North Liberty Road; Brian T. Gott and Julie L. Gott to Jodan M. Ickes and Colton H. Ullman; $319,000
1839 Cutnaw Road; Evelyn Williams and Douglas A. Williams to Thomas L. Carder and Jessica Carder; $67,000