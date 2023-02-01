101 Cairns Road

101 Cairns Road, via LoopNet

MANSFIELD -- The January property transfers included the sale of 101 Cairns Road, National Material Company, in Mansfield. It was sold for $2 million to OA35, LLC from ETT Investments, L.P. and MTT Investments, L.P.

Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.

Tags

Content + Marketing Specialist

Content + Marketing Specialist at Source Brand Solutions. Music and art history nerd.