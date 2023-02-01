MANSFIELD -- The January property transfers included the sale of 101 Cairns Road, National Material Company, in Mansfield. It was sold for $2 million to OA35, LLC from ETT Investments, L.P. and MTT Investments, L.P.
Below are the remainder of the property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor’s Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
709 Carol Lane; Anthony M. Demyan to Skyelar Schmidt; $140,000
81 Greenwood Ave.; Estate of Hampton Austin to Alfredo Gustavo Sanchez Lopez; $20,000
72 Glenwood Blvd.; Herbert Jesus Vidal Peraza to Stacy Jackson-Johnson and Kevin Johnson; $240,000
1400 Silver Lane; James E. Reed and Shaina A. Reed to Adam Michael Robbins and Julia Danielle Robbins; $149,000
501 Clifton Blvd.; Amy J. Bombarger and Matthew L. Bobarger to Cliff Maynard; $185,000
1224 North Home Road; Abraham A. Schrock to Kenneth A. Spencer, II and Holly Beth Spencer; $198,000
616 Cline Ave.; Mary A. Zehnder to Joyce Hawk; $90,000
714 Cloverleaf Court; Jeffrey Gillson to Damoni V. Williams; $209,900
140 Gover St.; Shirley A. Wright to David J. Godoy; $89,000
295 Auburn Ave.; Rebecca L. Melton to Nyasha T. Oden; $87,500
1249 Wyandotte Ave.; Reva S. Alfrey to Cruz Stepp; $0
386 Linda Lane; Cory M. Johnson and Angela D. Johnson to Jazzelynn Moody; $150,000
1366 Robinhood Lane; Triple S Realty, LLC to Eric C. Shultz and Crystal L. Shultz; $214,000
412 Old Stone Court; Steven A. Moeller and Anita Moeller to Anita Moeller; $190,000
405 Third Ave.; ISANJO Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Jessica N. Livesay; $64,000
132, 134 Helen Ave.; Jeffrey Schultheis and Patricia Schultheis to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $95,000
958 Kentland Drive; Kay Franklin to Courtney Elizabeth Sparr; $110,000
228 Richland Ave.; David C. Porch to Lindale Holdings, LLC; $28,000
545 Connor Drive; Matthew P. Lamp and Julie A. Lamp to The Richard Friend Trust; $94,500
161 Elmridge Road; Betty L. Courtney, Trustee under The Betty L. Courtney Living Trust to Stanley Jefferson and Shirley Jefferson; $320,000
705 Betner Drive; Suzanne J. Mathews to Michael Nelson and Mary Anita Nelson; $245,000
535 Maple St.; Patricia C. Hunt and Ronald E. Hunt to Samantha McGuire; $153,000
197 Chilton Ave.; Teresa L. Alt to Kimberly Wintz; $97,000
335 Fifth Ave.; Jay-Kari Superior Removal, LLC to Jorge Cartagena and Andrea Cartegena; $19,000
151-153 Western Ave.; AJM Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Kendall Rental Properies, LLC; $109,000
192-194 Saxton Road; Victor R. Swisher and Cassandra N. Swisher to Top Branch Properties, LLC; $128,500
634 Park Avenue West; Alexander W. Schultheis and Jeffrey W. Schultheis to Daniel J. Paz and Lauren N. Paz, Trustees; $110,000
187 Marion Ave.; Great Land Real Estate Investments, LLC to Caroline Adolpho and Carl Adolpho, III; $620,000
551 Glendale Blvd.; Estate of Clifford F. Broeder to Japhet Ntia and Jennifer Ntia; $165,000
East Third St.; WP Ohio Realty, LLC to The Mansfield Community Playhouse, Inc.; $22,000
349 Poplar St.; Jerry L. Smith to Kyle S. Mecum and Chantil R. Mecum; $135,000
154 Elmridge Road; William C. Keefer to Daniel Logan, Trustee of The Logan Family Revocable Living Trust; $229,500
377-379 S. Main St.; Gwendolyn Penhorwood and Dexter Penhorwood to Samuel Davidson and Nicole Davidson; $180,000
332 Dale Ave.; Edison J. Dorsey to Michael Nixon; $63,000
623 Bailey Drive Unit 2; Jonathon T. Rank and Kelli A. Rank to Crystal Adams; $55,000
277 Rowland Ave.; Antonio Reuer to Club Exclusive, LLC; $9,000
558 Arlington Ave.; William B. Miracle and Trudy A. Miracle to Kristopher R. Stentz and Mary M. Stentz; $92,500
92 Western Ave.; Linda P. Dillon, Deceased to Eric Boardman; $27,775
111 S. Franklin Ave.; Linda P. Dillon, Deceased to Brier L. Thompson; $6,500
1167 Caldwell Ave.; Linda P. Dillon, Deceased to Sheri D. Gross and Michael Baldridge; $55,550
461 Sherman Place; Brian K. King and Kristy L. Ling to Makenzi Haag and Dalton Chase McCoy; $20,000
280 Miller St.; Doris Feagin to Willie C. Feagin; $5,000
1175 Briarwood Road; Sophia Nickolaou to Daniel J. Gates and Karen D. Gates; $185,000
Approx. 10 acres at Airport West, Industrial Park; David Remy, Public Works Director of The City of Mansfield to Mark Meltzer Living Trust; $50,000
471 S. Main St.; Estate of Jennie Jean Lester to Jeremy Lester and Sarah Lester; $23,000
1006, 1008 Linwood Place; Shri Om, LLC to Daniel Colon Laboy and Violeta Petriciole Colon; $275,000
6.69 ac.; Oak St.; Steven R. Brown to MT Land Company, LLC; $80,000
655 Bowman St.; Miquel Hines Adkins to Samantha Parton; $10,000
22 S. Willis Ave.; Thomas E. Brown to RCHB 3, LLC; $20,000
316 Stadium St.; Shawn Mays to Harold Blanton, Jr.; $11,000
830 Lexington Ave.; Julia A. Ferrell, aka Julie Ferrell to Tammy L. Payton; $69,900
715 Highland Ave.; Jodi R. Muntis aka Jodi R. Brown to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $71,196.79
689 Arlington Ave.; Carmen L. Kick to KeyBank, NA; $46,700
780 Poth Road; Donald C. Leathers and Vickey E. Marsh to U.S Bank Trust National Association as Trustee of American Homeowner Preservation Trust Series; $42,100
146 Gibson Ave.; Rose M. Fresco nbnc Rose M. Cramer to Timothy M. Peppers; $109,500
210 N. Adams St.; JO-RE-MA, LLC to Matern Custom Fabrications, LLC; $225,000
553 Bennington Drive; Wilbert A. Esler to Breauna M. Dotson and Kyle J. Dotson; $285,000
488 Connor Drive; Estate of Tresa A. Fulton to Caleb Keller; $57,500
29 Prospect St.; Chelsea F. Nixon and Matthew G. Anatra to Gage Swartzentruber; $120,000
317 Lenox Ave.; Rex W. Linkenbach Revocable Living Trust to Joshua L. Hockman and Jennifer Lynn Hockman; $134,900
420 Pomerene Road; Ryan D. Bryant to Joseph Paul Weiss; $115,000
630 Lexington Ave.; MBSKI Holdings, LLC to JRM Realty, Ltd.; $600,000
V/L, Leondard Ave.; Charles L. Cooper and Sylvia R. Cooper to David A. Murphy and Julie A. Murphy; $400
1623 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders LLC to Frank Haus and Beverly Haus; $279,900
125 Rae Ave.; Edmond Haney to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as Trustee for Towd Point Master; $20,000
315 Hammond Ave.; The Estate of Cheryl L. Floyd by Edward D. Small, Administrator to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $30,000
6379 Birchview Drive South; LDM Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Dianna Whipple; $74,361
28 Shady Lane; Matthew J. Stranksy to Chelsea F. Nixon; $0
150 Carpenter Road; Valerie J. Longood to The Huntington National Bank; $39,900
1420 Whippoorwill Lane; Clifford W. Huffman to Delton F. Slauterbeck, Jr. and Deanna L. Slauterbeck; $140,000
1671 Middle Bellville Road; John E. Thompson and Peggy L. Thompson to Nicole D. Thomas; $64,000
492 Agate Ave.; Norma J. Hunter to Smart Property Holdings, LLC; $75,000
451 W. Cook Road; Joseph S. James to Stan N. Hoptry and Charlynn D. Hoptry; $142,000
81 Knight Parkway; Clean Water Environmental, LLC to Valicor Environmental Services, LLC; $1,050,000
280-282 Dickson Ave.; Albert J. Johnson, Jr. to KNVW Unlimited Enterprises, LLC; $0
CITY OF ONTARIO
2381 Park Avenue West; Under Dog Properties, LLC to Danielle Lynn Basham and Douglas Edward Basham; $264,900
79 Woodbine Drive; Paul W. Webb and Michelle A. Webb to Paul E. Webb and Sandra L. Webb; $0
162 Hilltop Road; David L. Rinehart and Lori A. Rinehart to Arlindo Ferreira Da Cunha, Jr. and Slene De Souzaa Santos Da Cunha; $181,000
1621 Park Avenue West; Richard E. Poffenbaugh to Kelli Rank and Jonathon Rank; $173,500
1200 Cobblefield Drive; Barbara A. Perkins aka Barbara A. Parkins to Carl E. Siesel and Carma J. Siesel, Trustee; $175,000
310 Lewis Road; Nova Lands, LLC to Oxyrase, Inc.; $228,000
3503 West Fourth St.; Barbara Jean Roberts and Herbert Roberts to Kelly Jarjabka and Caleb Chanay; $41,500
147 Bethel Lane; Pamela K. Davis to Ryan M. Knell and Rachel E. Knell; $215,000
V/L, Tranquil Way Lot #3067; Ricky D. Minard and Kimberly L. Minard to Richard P. Stewart and Darla R. Stewart; $35,000
409 Cedarwood Court; Estate of Evelyn A. Sesco by Jerry K. Sesco, Executor to Rebeccah M. Willison; $80,000
CITY OF SHELBY
47 Second St.; Elizabeth C. Allwine to Sheldon S. Munger, Wendy A. Munger, and Amanda Perkins; $25,000
State Route 39; Friebel Enterprises, LLC to Nicole Fortman and Jason Fortman; $300,000
30 Sharon St.; Joyce A. Barnes to Carl E. Schroeder; $32,500
409 Lorwood Ave. E.; Brad R. Dennis and Lauren R. Dennis to Garland H. Harvey, Jr. and Jennifer L. Harvey; $219,000
39 4th St.; PennyMac Loan Services, LLC to Anthony Hall and Beverly Hall; $48,000
23 Second St.; Tammie R. Baldridge to Kandace Gail Adams and Dustin James Pridemore; $117,777
40 Mansfield Ave.; The City of Shelby, OH to Black Fork Brewing, LLC; $40,000
10 West Jefferson Ave.; Darin Avery, Administrator of The Estate of Stanley Hendrix to Stacy Crosby; $64,500
32 Grove Ave.; Elizabeth C. Allwine by Victoria Lynn Drake, her Attorney-in-Fact, to Madelyn Jeanette Massie; $65,000
71 Marvin Ave.; Elizabeth C. Allwine, by Victoria Lynn Drake, her Attorney-in-Fact, to April Clark; $93,000
237 Joelynn Drive; Daron R. Bloom aka Daron Reid Blood to Callie M. Callender and David D. Callender; $0
16 ½ Monroe Ave.; Marissa L. Miller to Isaac Roberts and Destanee Roberts; $87,500
24 Myrtle Drive; Briton C. Lash to Linda K. Lay; $95,000
110 Broadway; Smiley Warehouse, LLC to R&D Excavating SVC, LLC; $5,000
30 Sharon St.; Carl E. Schroeder to Theresa Parker; $91,500
20 Tucker Ave.; Richard A. Dannemiller II to Jose Castanon; $0
31 Mohican St.; Tristan S. Onie and Deidra E. Vanderpool to Desiree Cherry and Andrew Cherry; $65,000
86 E. Whitney Ave.; Robert E. Ruck to David M. Schmidt; $90,000
51 S. Gamble St.; Gretchen A. Robertson to Katelynn Lee Philbrick and Kaleb L. Fisher; $95,000
261 W. Main St.; Denise A. Light to Ashley R. Light; $150,000
16 4th St.; OP RDMM Residential, LLC to Zackarie D. Bell; $69,900
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
252 School St.; Heather Kochheiser to Robert J. McAuley and Shirley A. McAuley; $6,000
181 Myers Road; Barbara J. Hoover, as Executrix of the Estate of Patricia M. Goss to Morgan L. Dilts; $183,000
119 Yorkshire Road; The Jacquelyn A. Boyd Revocable Living Trust to James T. Ditz and Susette M. Ditz; $489,900
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
1446 Crum Road; Nelson Z. Martin, Trustee to Harold O. Zimmerman and Esther Z. Zimmerman; $225,000
7958 Olivesburg Fitchville Road; Ervin Sensenig, Jr. and Ruth Z. Sensenig to John David Kilmer and Lavina H. Kilmer; $255,000
Vacant land, Craig St.; Timothy K. Heichel and Carolyn X. Heichel to John P. Klaus and Jennifer N. Klaus; $7,500
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
1834 Pin Oak Trail; GETZ Builders, Inc. to Robert E. Boyd and Christie L. Boyd; $60,000
110 Dartmouth Drive; Bambi S. Couch Page to The Robert M. Sofranko Revocable Living Trust; $263,100
Crossbridge Court; Getz Builders, Inc. to Dane Durbin and Kelly Durbin; $105,000
135 Foxcroft Road; Jason W. Poth to Kelly Frederick and Christopher Kamenski; $332,000
357 Fox Road; Carolyn Gardner and David B. Gardner to Brittany N. Griffith and Tony D. Griffith; $177,900
31 Second Ave.; Adam Hartz and Robert Achtermann to Dustin Reed; $59,900
321 Sherwood Drive; Jeffrey A. Sorn to John P. Celello and Kathleen M. Celello; $160,000
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
8019 State Route 98; Edward H. Burkholder and Susan S. Burkholder to Michael Keith Combs; $105,000
V/L, State Route 98; Edward H. Burkholder and Susan S. Burkholder to Michael Keith Combs; $1.00
212 Trux St.; Zachary Arnold and Carrie Arnold to Ann Burton; $136,500
108 John St., P.O. Box 458; Brett Dannemiller to Crest Bending, Inc.; $38,000
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
111 West Main St.; Kenneth Acker and Judy Acker to Gabriel C. Frey and Renee L. Frey; $75,000
BLOOMINGROVE TOWNSHIP
6366 Rome Greenwich Road; Kiesha N. Podesta and David L. Podesta to Ivan Zimmerman and Susan B. Zimmerman; $170,000
CASS TOWNSHIP
1590 Ganges Shelby Road; Jean M. Wentz to Granges Lake Properties, LLC; $344,900
1929 State Route 603 West; Regina Noble to Harlan N. Newswanger; $125,000
V/L, London Road East; David Lee Pugh and Mary Ellen Burgess to Jay Burkholder; $432,180
2852 London Road East; David Lee Pugh and Mary Ellen Burgess to Marlin Z. Newswanger and Roseanna Newswanger; $500,000
V/L, London Road East; David Lee Pugh and Mary Ellen Burgess to James Burkholder; $174,000
V/L, London Road East; Mary Ellen Burgess to David Lee Pugh; $76,000
6740 Bowman St. Road; Ruth H. Martin, Trustee of the Ruth H. Martin Trust to Kevin L. Martin and Carolyn B. Martin; $985,000
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
V/L, Ganges Five Points Road; Charles D. Miller and Nicolette C. Miller to Sally A. Bevier Living Trust; $135,840
V/L, Bricker Road; The Charles L. Bisel Revocable Living Trust to Edwin N. Zimmerman and Miriam M. Zimmerman; $1,264,955
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
4577 Laser Road; Kim A. Hale and Kelley K. Pate to Larry J. Wallace and Crystal L. Wallace; $120,000
E. State Route 96; The Sinha Madhu Revocable Living Trust by Madhu Sinha, Trustee to Corey Anderson and Brooke Anderson; $58,000
V/L, Bowman St.; James E. Boor to Landis R. Martin and Kristina Martin; $193,648
3582 State Route 39; Brent Armstrong and Heather Armstrong to U.S. Bank Trust National Association as Trustee for Cabana Series; $56,000
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
1125 Darlington East Road; William R. Mitchell and Judy K. Mitchell to Theresa Seibel and Mary Lynne Ayton; $427,500
4780 Ritter Road; Stanley N. Hoptry to Donnie H. Trimm; $100,000
MADISON TOWNSHIP
65 Bahl Ave.; Gretcher A. Fowler nka Gretchen A. Reinke and Michael Reinke to Brandon H. Kash; $72,000
1000 Grace St.; The Estate of Fred E. Thomas to Dustin C. Brooks; $45,900
1125 River Drive; Kathy L. Alexander to Tyler Bentley; $102,405
1360 Barbara Lane; Karen S. Estep, Successor Trustee of The Betty A. Leppert Living Trust to Timothy R. Bowersock; $190,000
936 Benedict Ave.; Matthew Lyons and Kristina Lyons, WTTA Matthew and Kristina Lyons to GLHH, LLC; $47,000
1034 Woodside Drive; Evan S. Benedict and Mary L. Benedict to Daniel A. Hall and Molly E. Hall; $70,000
1409 Hickory Lane; Shawn A. Swindall and Courtney R. Harris to Caitlyn N. Boroff and Isaac Boroff; $195,000
1080 Wade Drive; Bruce B. Jewett to Richland Home Buyers, LLC; $36,600
1333 Gladysfield Drive; Wilbur T. Gilmore and Donna L. Gilmore to Rustin Kieth Rissler; $325,000
440, 446 Apple Lane; BKS II, LLC to Kathleen M. Boyle; $170,000
967 Donnawood Drive; Rustin Rissler and Rachel Rissler to Sherry G. Johanning and Gerard Ray Johanning; $232,000
728 Fairfax Ave.; Ronald E. Benedict III and Holly Edwards to Mitchell Roy Brown; $10,000
1475 Hickory Lane; Gerald Bailey and Donna Bailey to Mitchel J. Beer and Chanara Beer; $85,000
V/L, Springmill St.; Ryan Yancer to Brian K. Hemmerly and Martha J. Fort; $18,000
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
1532 Paradise View; Aaron E. Spies and Melanie L. Spies to Nicholas Santoriella and Emily Santoriella; $175,000
1915 Windsor Road; John Young to Marie Salyers and Shanon Salyers; $289,000
966 Ramsey Drive; Alan Gray to Adrianna Wichterman; $135,000
2951 Crider Road; Randall Jacobs, Surviving Successor Trustee of the Jacobs Family Trust to Dustin M. Moysi and Megan M. Moysi; $91,000
Mt. Zion Road, 9.452 acres; Thomas A. Wade to James G. Hill and Suzanne Hill; $137,025
3130 State Route 430; Kenneth L. Ocheltree and Christine T. Ocheltree to George Franklin Stillwell and Katelyn Marie Stillwell; $262,500
725 Wallace Road; Larry T. Kurek to Faith Troche and Marquis Troche, Sr.; $180,000
1681-1683 Chew Road; Levi Montgomery to Joshua A. Guegold and Mindy R. Guegold; $145,000
1649 Frontier Trail; C. Richard Thompson, Administrator of the Estate of Barbara Manley to Christopher Manley and Kimberly Howard; $150,000
2337 Kentwood Drive; Alva Wharton and Sharon Wharton to Vicki L. Montgomery; $80,000
1248 Harlan Road; Samantha Bumpus to Broc Miller; $5,000
221 Wolf Road; Debra L. Stentz to Wesley Babcock and Christina Babcock; $300,000
PERRY TOWNSHIP
7000 Follin Road; Aden E. Yoder and Clara J. Yoder to Lester M. Fisher and Ester E. Fisher; $220,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
30 Windemere Drive; Lindsey Schatzinfer and Justin Schatzinger to Jacquelynn Garrett and Jordann D. Garrett; $163,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
V/L, Millsboro Road; Don C. Burton to Christine E. Burton; $33,200
1105 Walcrest Drive; Mary Paulette Sponseller to Timothy S. Milligan; $140,000
3115 Springmill West Road; Sheila Beecher, Pam DeLaney, and April McDermott to Jeffrey Sorn; $185,000
3851 Millsboro Road West; Rick Kigar, a Private Selling Officer to Thalia Hoak; $120,000
2885 Alta West Road; Marilyn J. Campbell, Trustee to Ryan Johnson, Jill Johnson, and Mark Johnson; $175,000
3113 Millsboro Road; Winfield C. Meek, Successor Trustee of The Delaney Family Revocable Trust to Mark R. DeLaney and Elizabeth A. DeLaney; $215,100.01
Twitchell/Millsboro Road; Winfield C. Meek, Successor Trustee of The Delaney Family Revocable Trust to Mark R. DeLaney and Elizabeth A. DeLaney; $45,000.01
TROY TOWNSHIP
King Corners Road; The Robert H. Fox Revocable Living Trust to The H.E.R.C, Ltd.; $0
4741 Bloominggrove Road; Buford D. LeMaster and Ilene LeMaster to Erica M. Cates; $200,000
V/L, State Route 314; Craig White and Judy White to Hidden Sawmill, LLC; $140,000
Algire Road; Mike Hamilton and Ruriko Hamilton to Brite Farms, LLC; $35,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
12.74 acres, Woodville Road; Roger E. Hooks, Douglas A. Hooks, Karen L. Hooks Spless to Knox County Woodland Ltd.; $0
234 Kochheiser Road; Soledad Kooi and Drewes J. Kooi to David George Brennstuhl and Ursula Brennstuhl; $249,900
2880 Stafford Drive; Abigail N. Varley to Kyle F. Blust; $198,000
5069 Barron Road; Michael G. Kvochick and Lisa K. Kvochick to Andrew M. Kvochick and Amy L. Kvochick; $235,000
41 Deerfield Road; Daniel D. Cooper and Debra L. Cooper to Michael G. Kvochick and Lisa K. Kvochick; $164,000
12.74, acres Woodville Road; Knox County Woodland Ltd to Albert P. Cutcher and Shinim Cutcher; $150,000
2240 Cloverdale Drive; Cody A. VanMeter to Kenneth Z. McCormack and Jessica R. McCormack; $188,500
2065 Mansfield Washington Road; Kenneth L. Reed and Tammy L. Reed to Emily Grace Timson and Benjamin Fidler Timson; $479,900
1894 Lexington Ave.; Ronald L. Montgomery, Jr. to John C. Young; $125,000
WELLER TOWNSHIP
1125 McMillen Road; Deloris Bond to Melvin Yoder and Laura Yoder; $229,900
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
6072 O’Possum Run Road; Gino F. Colace aka Gino Colace to David A. Ellenfeld, President of Ellenfeld Farms, Inc.; $175,000
3068 State Route 97; Dawson Rentals, LLC to Sara Vradenburg and Steven Cihon; $255,000
V/L, Cassel Road; Gregory L. Jones and Nedra L. Jones to Brent D. Turner and Katie M. Turner; $59,463