MANSFIELD -- Richland County's property transfers for the month of August included 1009 Park Ave. West in Mansfield.
It was sold by 1009 Park Avenue West, LLC, to Realty Income Properties 25, LLC for $6,829,193.
Here are July's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
572 France St.; Donald J. Stepp to Joshua S. Moore; $77,000
118 Leppo Lane; William S. Lacy and Sharon A. Lacy to Sara Walton and Richard Walton; $154,900
484 Woodward Ave.; Teresa S. Grant to Loretta D. Haubert; $120,000
72 Glenbeck Lane; Cathy J. Evans and John G. Evans Living Trust to Justin J. Baublitz and Betsy L. Baublitz; $146,000
219 Atcheson Ave.; Appleseed Realty, Inc. to MPW TAKS, LLC; $30,000
383 Wood St., 55 W. Arch St., 555-557 S. Main St., 22 Mansfield Ave., 60 Walnut St.; James P. Winians and Jessica L. Winians to RCHB 1, LLC; $541,667
48 Helen Ave.; The unknown heirs or real estate beneficiaries of Ronald D. Kehl, deceased, to Wells Fargo Bank, N.A as Trustee for Bear Stearns Asset Backed Securities Trust; $29,541
555 Park Avenue East; Corpad Company, Inc. to Mansfield Richland, LLC; $1,150,000
181 South Trimble Road; Gary L. McKean and Jane McKean to Wallace Investment Properties of Ohio, LLC; $90,000
1360 Frederick Court; Nancy F. Clark to Brian Warner and Dona Warner; $200,000
441 Davis Road; SPS Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Diana L. Donovan; $184,900
518 Glendale Blvd.; Ian A. Kibler to Melinda A. Gerrell; $140,000
515 Fifth Ave.; Richland County Home Buyers, LLC to Madison L. Adams; $67,500
611 Edgewood Road; Erica Parnisari and Robert Parnisari to Alex J. Kulka and Amanda M. Kulka; $259,000
1194 Wyandot Ave.; Michael S. Maxwell to Joshua L. Huff; $15,000
1108 Reed St.; Sandra N. Crank to Daniel Boroff and Sharon Boroff; $50,050
1327 Sharon Road; Malory L. Yockey fka Malory L. Bogantz to Tabitha Roland; $205,000
414 Agate Ave.; Donna K. Thompson to Joshua Ramsey; $103,000
1535 Cape Cod Drive; Michael D. Cline and Karen A. Cline, H&W to Randall L. Lillo and Michelle Lillo, H&W; $264,000
571 Garfield Place; Miguel A. Gonzalez to Stephanie Graham; $85,000
1622 Cape Cod Drive; Hunsinger Builders, LLC to June I. Rox, Trustee of the Harry J. Rox and June I. Rox Revocable Trust; $239,900
694 Sloane Ave.; Samuel H. Williams to Gregory M. Ellis and Justina L. Mitchell; $130,000
390 Topaz Ave.; Mohammad Ajaz to Kinsey M. Kriner; $90,000
231 South Mulberry St.; Sheri Gross to Helen Avenue LLC; $57,500
1090 Charwood Road; Mary Alice Williams to Richard Knight, Jr. and Jeremiah Franks; $270,000
881 Red Oak Trail; Rebecca I. Benjamin, Trustee to Joe P. Gaither, Jr. and Jacqueline M. Gaither; $219,000
218 Brookwood Way North; Kevin Scott Robinson to Andrew W. Plyant and Shelbu Plyant; $122,500
110 Spruce St.; Russel White and Brenda White to Ellyn Frances Meade; $89,900
408 Edgewood Road; Zachary James Motter and Lauren Elizabeth Motter to Haley Ann Hatcher and Duane Hatcher; $190,000
296 Fifth Ave.; Kathryn G. Pigeon, fka Kathryn G. Kent to Emily Milburn; $119,900
208 South Linden Road; D.B Properties, LLP to Richard Carns; $128,500
969 Red Oak Trail; The Farina Family Trust to Penny Peyton; $184,000
1027 Sunset Blvd.; Stephanie L. Jones nka Stephanie L. Dodane to Dane Durbin and Kelly Durbin; $151,506
1623 Lexington Ave.; Knollwood Estates, Inc. to Knollwood Town Homes, LLC; $1,300,000
638 Andover Road; Jonathan T. King and Jennifer C. King to Zachary Butler; $200,000
0 Kirkwood Drive; Kimberly A. Speck aka Kimberly Speck to Michael C. Hazlett; $12,000
329 Poplar St.; Anna Rebekah Hovermale nka Anna Rebekah Subit and Michael Subit to Ethan A. Eckels; $115,000
111 Brinkerhoff Ave.; Robert E. Johnson and Julie Sveda to Pamela K. Milligan and Randall S. Towers, Trustees; $100,000
1350 Springbrook Drive; Scott Richard-Drozda to Jeffrey Mussman and Ellen J. Bloch; $365,000
1196 Canteberry Lane; Shane E. Hostetler and Holly J. Hostetler to Adam Gregg; $399,000
66 E. Fourth St.; Lana S. Rasper to Thomas M. Zellner III, Rodney T. Zellner, Sr., and Michael R. Zellner; $60,000
E. Fourth St.; Lana Rasper, Executor of the Estate of Bernice A. Rush to Thomas M. Zellner III, Rodney T. Zellner, Sr. and Michael R. Zellner; $40,000
1609 Brookpark Drive; Scott C. Albrecht and Carol J. Albrecht to Rachel M. Albrecht and Lance O. Albrecht; $240,000
109 West Fifth St.; Jeanette L. Parnell and Matthew W. Parnell to James Devore; $6,000
1933 Chelsea Drive; South Side Development Company to William D. Powell and Cindie S. Powell; $32,000
519 Sunset Blvd.; Nathan T. Masters to Brenda Swank; $200,000
492 Spayer Lane; Deanna Brooke Brown to RCHB 1 LLC; $9,500
550 Bowman St.; Taymara L. Graves to KX4 Properties, LLC; $50,000
491 Orange St.; Schunatz Rentals, LLC to Ignacio Gaytan; $17,000
106 Vennum Ave.; WT Holdings, LLC to Nest Flippers, LLC; $65,000
176 Blymer Ave.; RCHB 1 LLC to Sulma Yesenia Pleitez Salinas; $25,000
290 Vennum Ave.; National Physicians Locum, LLC to Ellen Ferguson; $99,000
526 Woodville Road; Samuel J. Storesina to Christian K. Francis; $99,231
223 South Franklin Ave.; Estate of Nancy L. Hutchins to Lovonia Wilson and Tra Wilson; $46,000
272 Greenlawn Ave.; James K. Willis and Renae Willis to Masha Properties, LLC; $28,000
598 Garfield Place; Ignacio Gaytan to JoAnn M. Woods and Sheila M. Brady; $10,000
246 Davis Road; Kenneth Z. Spencer and Nicole A. Spencer to Jacob Christie and Monica Christie; $163,000
1023 Lexington Ave.; Shirley A. Sauder nka Shirley A. Smith, Trustee to Laura J. Millard; $128,000
027-07-043-11-016; Debra K. Vance to Donna Reynolds; $38,000
565 Garfield Place; EZ Handyman, LLC to DNE Investments, LLC; $50,000
70 Sherbrook Road; Amanda Kennedy fka Amanda Jones and Devan Kennedy to Robert D. Gibson and Jennifer A. Gibson; $215,000
1458 Brookpark Drive; Alex J. Kulka and Amanda M. Kuka to Jordan C. King and Morgan M. King; $325,000
1080 Laurelwood Road; Estate of Merle D. Shaffner to Z Rentals, LLC; $90,000
568 Garfield Place; Thomas W. Caudill and Cynthia J. Caudill to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $20,000
111 West Prospect St.; Matthew Glorioso to Christina L. Cox and Kelly D. Cox; $71,500
18 Dunbilt Court; Mid-Ohio Legacy Rentals, LLC to Robin E. Miller and Susan D. Miller; $65,000
119 Park Avenue East; A.R.S.A, LLC to Lavon Dulin; $25,000
145-147 Distl Ave.; Taurus Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Black Dog Properties, LLC; $70,000
57 Shaffner Blvd.; Stephen Drake and Margaret Min Hua to Robert Cavinder; $198,500
308 Park Avenue West; The Park Avenue Baptist Church of Mansfield to Gregory A. Morris and Veda S. Morris; $60,000
#1: 1435-1437 Middle Bellville Road, #2: 709-711 Logan Road; Tien F. Chang and Mary Yun-Ing Chang to Dream Huge Realty, LLC; $560,000
481 Wood St.; James M. Moyer to Modern Property Management, LLC; $80,000
190 Hillsdale Circle; Eric Gilbert to Jacqualyn Elaine Kvochick and Frank Marvin Blanton; $150,000
943 Curtis Drive; Robert A. Meyer to Janet L. Weltzin and Rick A. Weltzin; $202,000
79-79½ South Adams St.; Everette E. Marks aka Everette Marks to Lori Jeffrey; $10,000
315 Third Ave.; Jerry Stackhouse et al to OP RDMM Residential, LLC; $12,520
372 W. 6th St.; Regina E. Speight to James Job; $34,000
912 Paxford Place; Chad Wyrick and Kallie Wyrick to Elizabeth Arpino; $165,000
251 Parkway Drive; Chaunta Demorst to Jason LaPuma and Ceanna J. LaPuma; $95,965
487 Edgewood Road; Norman W. Jones and Heidi J. Jones to Zachary J. Motter and Lauren E. Motter; $325,000
649 Woodville Road; Michael Cole to Amy Carmen; $11,428
460 Vonhoff Blvd.; Demi J. Griffith to Hunter C. Sweet; $92,000
461 Dewey Ave.; Stephen Mertler to Sabo Rentals, LLC; $45,000
138 Vennum Ave.; Deborah L. Gallik to Sabo Rentals, LLC; $40,000
88 Stewart Ave.; MAY-47, LLC to Demetrius O. Brown; $103,500
251 S. Mulberry St.; Christine Signoracci to Lauri L. Perdue; $86,000
388 Muth Road; Lance R. McManus and Israa McManus to Rachel Peterson and Christopher Peterson; $135,000
796 Yale Drive; Charles A. Suedkamp and Deborah H. Suedkamp to Gloria J. Reffett and Ronald Reffett; $189,900
137 Park Avenue West; NIJNAM, LLC to SHAN Hotels, LLC; $1,100,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
159 Alexander Drive; Chad D. Wilford and Ashley N. Wilford to Rhonda Paletta; $650,000
89 South Ireland Blvd.; Carolyn A. Salone to Fredrick Lemmons and Gale Lemmons; $140,000
525 Beer Road; Corpad Company, Inc. to Mansfield Richland, LLC; $470,000
2031 Park Avenue West; Rusty V. Whiteamire, Trustee under the Trust Agreement to House of Pieces, LLC; $274,855
826 Red Maple Lane; Red Maple Farms Community Homes, LLC to Terry A. Harper and Carleen D. Harper; $39,700
676 Scott Drive; Mollie M. Lewis to Eric Valdez; $193,000
313 Chambers Road; Matthew L. Blevins and Jocelyn R. Blevins to Courtney L. Boling, II and Krista Sue Boling; $339,900
410 Sherwood Court; Parker L. Weller to Jessica J. Takacs; $160,000
49 Maple Lane; Eric Shultz and Reid Peterson to High Touch Homes, Inc; $18,000
312 Meadowlark Drive; Joyce M. Morton to Emily Sanders and Michael Sanders; $550,000
438 Tanglewood Drive; Synergy Property Solutions, Inc. o Joshua Michael Meyer; $139,000
663 Scott Drive; Yan Lin and Qiao Q. Dong to Darlene A. Allen; $201,000
695 Villa Drive; William L. Baltzell, Trustee of The Dale H. Baltzell Trust, to Ralph W. Brown and Jeanette M. Brown; $191,000
1023 N. Lexington Springmill Road; Apple Mansfield, LLC to Lexfield, LLC; $3,250,000
1793 Grace Ave.; Patricia J. Weidner to Ricky L. Arneson and Rachael H. Arneson, Trustees; $175,000
3718 Shangri La Avenue East; Jeffrey Charette and Mechelle Louise Miles, fka Mechelle Vail to Tylynn R. Ritchie and Clifford Ritchie; $381,000
193 Sloboda Ave.; Sandra K. Dean to Mark A. Studer and Tonia N. Studer; $275,000
CITY OF SHELBY
51 Jeffery Ave.; David G. Hutchinson Revocable Trust to Kevin King; $35,000
34-36 Marvin Ave.; Dean C. Schimpf and Kathryn W. Schimpf to Kevin C. Hess; $91,500
45 E. Main St.; Apex Contracting Group, LLC to Dove Candle Bar Company; $50,000
32 Broadway; Estate of Janice Elias and Estate of Frank B. Elias to Lee Grey; $25,000
54 Independence Drive; Maria L. Green to Cody R. Bryant and Kendra L. Bryant; $225,000
36 Fourth St.; David R. Granger and Viola D. Granger to Izaiah B. Hurst; $90,000
53 Broadway St.; Charles E. Raub, Jr. and Constance M. Raub to 53 Broadway Shelby, LLC; $45,000
14 Grace Ave.; Jeffrey W. Turner and Meghan E. Turner to Wallace Investment Properties of Ohio, LLC; $170,000
75 Grand Blvd.; Daniel A. Crum, Executor of the Estate of James C. Crum to Merrilyn J. Culp; $140,000
94 Grand Blvd. Ext.; Kimberly F. Yeager to Thomas A. Karbula, Jr; $16,682.07
79 Walnut St.; Thomas Roberts, Co-Trustee of the Metzger Family Trust to Mark A. Friebel and Julie A. Friebel; $68,000
171 West Main St.; Charles Curren to William Hurley; $120,000
17 West Maxwell Drive; Zachary D. Finnegan to Lynette S. Malak and Phillip Miller; $126,000
67 Pearl Drive; Karen A. Davis to Hailey S. Waldman and Jonathan B. Davis; $190,000
32 West Park Drive; Charlene K. Stiteler to Silver Lining Investments, LLC; $50,000
26 Fourth St.; John D. Oney aka Johnny D. Oney and Rebecca K. Oney to Cruize and Cam Properties, LLC; $96,600
17 Oak St.; Sandra K. Velarde, by PSO, to The Bank of New York Mellon, FKA The Bank of New York, as Trustee for The Certificate Holders of the CWAB5 Inc., Asset-Backed Certificates, Series 2005-BC5; $20,000
27 Riverbend Drive; Mary L. Gibson and Billy D. Gibson to David W. Bierly Living Trust; $172,000
71 Roberts Drive; Tammy L. Campbell nka Tammy L. Parsons to Joshua T. Campbell; $107,070
4 Firestone Drive; Marianne Parisi McCune to Shelby Life Church, Inc.; $87,000
66 Renfrew Drive; Timothy S. Amstutz to Hayden Vent and Natalie Hornbeck; $240,000
50 Grove Ave.; James W. Yetzer and Betty L. Yetzer to Yetzer Real Estate, LTD; $60,000
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
287 Main Street; SK8 Properties, LLC to Bradley C. Smith and Karen Smith; $150,000
V/L, Poorman Road; Theresa M. Sautter to Darwyn LLC; $120,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
310 East Baseline Road; Teresa S. Grant to Donna K. Spoerr; $59,000
8256 Olivesburg-Fitchville Road; Donna M. Siebert to Robert C. Seidel and Michele L. Seidel; $500,000
60 Cleveland Ave.; G & S Property Management, LLC to David H. Stupka and Janice T. Stupka; $0
46 Craig St.; Timothy K. Heichel and Carolyn X. Heichel to John M. Miller; $260,000
189 College St.; Joan Thompson to Donald A. Whitehouse and Cheryl J. Whitehouse; $218,000
609 State Route 603; Raymond E. Bond and Nancy A. Bond to Lowell T. Tackett and Connie C. Tackett; $65,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
79 Yorkshire Drive; Paul E. Delong, Jr. and Mary A. Delong to Jonathan F. Dech and Emily E. Dech; $179,000
449 Cedarwood Drive; Tyler A. Boylan and Helen M. Boylan to Malory L. Yockey and Bryan T. Yockey; $400,000
26 Sussex Court East; John K. Vesper and Toni G. Vesper to William Dominguez, Jr.; $245,000
116 Foxcroft Road; Robert A. Pasheilich and Karen S. Pasheilich aka Karen Sun Pasheilich to Jeffrey D. Martin and Ann M. Martin; $329,900
21 Plymouth St.; Billie Jo Mahek to M & S Enterprises, LLC; $200,000
118 Sherwood Drive; Rick Kigar and Rayan D. Davis to David J. Walsh and Christina L. Walsh; $90,300
VILLAGE OF LUCAS
LoanDepot.com, LLC 4800 N. Scottsdale Road; Leah Marie Zaletel to Jakeb M. Hergatt; $26,000
VILLAGE OF PLYMOUTH
14-16 E. Main St.; T-N-T Bar and Grill, LLC to HRF Properties, LLC; $50,000
3995 Dinniger Road; Patrick Joseph Bentley (Trustee) to Fusion Home Solution, LLC; $184,000
V/L, Shelby Plymouth Road; Estate of Dorothy M. Moore to Brett Dannemiller; $32,500
6192 State Route 61 North; Estate of Dorothy M. Moore to John Garman; $92,500
4400 St. Rt. 98; David Z. Nolt to Jeffrey Garman; $200,000
VILLAGE OF SHILOH
43 High St.; James Eric Fletcher and Stephanie Fletcher to Marvin Cole; $2,800
16 Cleveland St.; Levauda S. Blankenship to Marvin Cole; $0.00
BLOOMINGROVE TOWNSHIP
1101 Free Road; Alvin O. Zimmerman, Samuel O. Zimmerman, and Irvin O. Zimmerman to David O. Zimmerman and Lydia Zimmerman, Co-Trustees of the Zimmerman Family Revocable Living Trust; $115,000
1328 Kaster Road; Bud Darrell Thornsberry to Glen R. Sauder; $130,000
1186 Snake Road; Patricia Dornon and Dwayne Dornon to Lavon Zimmerman and Judith Zimmerman; $0
6893 Wells Road; Jim Hummel Farms, Ltd. to Harold Burkholder and Dorothy Burkholder; $66,250
75 State Route 603; David A. Shoup and Cindy Shoup to Megan Shoup; $60,000
CASS TOWNSHIP
40.5 acres, Ganges Five Points Road; Ammon Burkholder, Jr. and Melisa I. Burkholder to Marcus N. Burkholder and Rebekah E. Burkholder; $404,000
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
232 State Route 96; Kim Yost Wagoner to Daniel N. Nolt and Susan A. Nolt; $462,072
476 Taylortown Road; David J. Crank and Pamela J. Crank to Mark A. Ash, Jr. and Danielle R. Ash; $165,000
3248 Frank Road; Neil T. Taylor ro Emily Fleming and Ethan Fleming; $215,000
3571 Ernsberger Road; Jarrod W. Burton and Jessica A. Burton to Sara Lynn Kuhn and Samuel Brent Kuhn; $330,000
3582 Ganges Five Points Road; Laura L. Maurer to Joshua J. Hughes and Crystal L. Hughes; $366,000
1528 Roush Road; Nancy M. Edwards to Chad Montgomery and Lisa Montgomery; $220,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
2965 Springmill North Road; Elbert R. Amert, Jr. and Patricia S. Amert to Brandon K. Corwin; $243,000
2657 Springmill Road; Alice M. Grove fka Alive M. Slabach to Grant E. Milliron, Trustee of The Grant E. Milliron Living Trust; $250,000
2489 Stiving Road; Francisco M. Mejia Hernandez to Omar Sanchez Martinez; $13,000
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
1099 Mock Road; Dawn L. Hammett, fka Dawn L. Lewis to Jonathan Barnett and Ashley Barnett; $172,800
2111 Taylortown Road; David W. Bierly, Trustee of The David W. Bierly Living Trust to Kyle Lee Adams; $1,000,000
1530 Mock Road; Edwin K. Layfield, Jr, as Executor of the Estate of Edwin K. Layfield, Sr. to Ronald D. Layfield to Ronald D. Layfield; $80,000
544 Rhinehart Road; Deborah Denise Sparks, aka Deborah Sparks to Henry E. Richards and Amber J. Richards; $125,000
612 Bangorville Road; Joseph Miller and Marianna Miller to Dylan C. Colopy; $139,000
4511 Rule Road; Grace Enterprizes, LLC to Hunter A. Jewell and Deanna Jewell; $333,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
852 Lincoln Terrace Drive; MANN Rentals, LLC to Jason Radojcsics and Brandy Radojcsics; $65,000
26 North Walker Ave.; M D Alexander Homes, LLC to Jonathan A. Fulwider; $134,000
1468 Marion Avenue Road; Corey M. Cook and Leah Cook to Stephanie Edwards; $127,000
766 Pulver List Road; Tammy Stolsmark to Jacob D. Stolsmark; $55,000
1458 Old Bowman Road; Robert J. Mills and Jaylene Mills to Larry G. Banks, Jr.; $69,500
405 Michigan Ave.; Simpson Homes, LLC to Brian L. Running, as to 61% interest; and Dean M. Running, as to 39% interest; $85,000
311 Esley Lane; David H. Stupka and Janice T. Stupka to Kyle Ray and Alexandra M. Ray; $150,000
1821 Beal Road; LAJI Properties of Mansfield, LLC to Jeffrey H. Oral and Terri L. Orall; $84,000
696 Mayer Drive; Brian A. Ross to Scott E. Ross; $135,000
578 Parry Ave.; The Estate of Damon E. Wise to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $30,000
821 Yale Ave.; Rodney J. Phillips to Edward E. Ewers, Jr. and Sandra Lee Ewers; $63,000
0 Bowman Road; Dustin Cushing and Daniel Ashton Blake Trimm to King Chan and Leeanne Chan; $32,000
1077 Lantz St.; Justin E. Plemens to Larry Schoonover and Rebecca Schoonover; $121,000
470 Kentucky Ave.; The Barkley Family Irrevocable Trust, Jeffrey A. Remllong and Robert W. Barkley, as Trustees to Mindy Leveto and Daniel Kisling; $78,000
1382 Barbara Lane; Dominick Jacob Snavely and Grayce Elaine Stone nka Snavely to Kyle Dress and Kaylie M. Dress; $165,000
1290 Bonnie Drive; Kathy Ann Oswalt, Executor of the Estate of Donna L. Goddard to Jeffrey Alan Kent, Jr.; $122,500
1022 Ashland Road; RRD, Family Limited Partnership, a California limited partnership to Carrols, LLC, a Delaware Limited Liability Company; $1,900,000
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
2069 Satinwood Drive; Jason R. Bryant and James W. Bryant to Scott C. Fickes and Heidi M. Fickes; $459,000
450 W. Shore Drive; Carol A. List and Dale R. List to Susan Brown; $0
460 W. Shore Drive; Richard Plodzien and Mae Ann Plodzien to Samiel D. Neer and Kendall E. Fout; $180,000
1890 Ashland Road; Corcoran Service Solutions, LLC to Dumell Properties, LLC; $155,000
V/L, S. Ford Road; James Shrock, Deborah Shrock, Kolter McKinney, and Grace McKinney to Alan Gray and Shirley Gray; $26,500
2269 Satinwood Drive; Karen L. Au nka Karen L. Plaster to Michael Flowers and Tanya Flowers; $76,312
540 Biscayne Drive; Janet G. Hepner to Ronald L. Gilbert, Jr. and April K. Gilbert; $192,000
2050 Ashland Road; Chelsea E. Jackson, Executor of the Estate to MArk A. Wallace; $55,000
2401 Shadow Wood Lane; Nathaniel R. Evans and Shelbi L. Evans to Michael Walz; $150,000
2116 Crider Road; Coffman Consolidated, LLC to Zachary J. Maxey and Rachael L. Maxey; $240,000
1787 Hale Road; Anna Carcutt to Richard L. List and Anna M. List; $319,900
686 Butternut Place; Jason R. Bryant and Haley L. Bryant to Frank Erhard and Rae Shock; $430,000
1691 Evergreen Ave.; JR Funk Rentals, LLC to ZBS, LLC; $310,000
Satinwood Drive; Terry Harper and Charlene Harper to William H. Davis; $24,000
36 Wolf Road; Tyler H. Kirkpatrick and Julie E. Kirkpatrick to Bay Street Homes, LLC; $245,000
MONROE TOWNSHIP
V/L, Tucker Road; Dianne Cole to Jerry A. Niswander and Melissa S. Niswander; $20,000
2434 Mansfield Lucas Road; John J. Stevens and Lisa R. Stevens to Kimberly K. Middleton; $370,000
V/L, Tucker Road, 7 acres, V/L, Tucker Road, Add’l Collateral 43.07 acres; Joseph R. Dicesare to Eilenfeld Farms, Inc.; $105,000
4611 Byers Road; Daniel L. Middleton, John N. Middleton, Mary E. Oxendine, and Samuel Middleton to Daniel L. Middleton, John N. Middleton, Mary E. Oxendine, and Larry D. Oxendine; $0
V/L, Byers Road; Rodney L. Fry to Christopher Leroy Bee; $30,000
PERRY TOWNSHIP
2578 Darlington East Road; Daniel Reising to Juanita Diles; $24,010
2869 Eckert Road; Jason Hoak and Thalia Hoak to Steven A. Poppe and Heather M. Poppe; $63,000
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
5395 Lincoln Highway; William Cody Bowser to Carol A. Buxton and Nicole A. Johnson; $195,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
3898 Grimwood Drive; Cory C. Yancer to Nicholas Lamp and Katelyn Lamp; $185,000
74.077 acres, Settlement Road East; JoAnn M. Sutter, Trustee to Sutter Brothers; $907,443
3800 Funk Road; Thomas J. Young and Geraldine M. Young to Seth Allen Gwirtz and Hannah Gwirtz; $236,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
272 State Route 314 South; Kristi Hostetler, Co-Executors of the Estate of Mary Elaine Reesman to Victoria Howard; $0
1645 Rock Road; Harlan E. Miller to Brooke R. Magyar and Michael R. Magyar; $211,000
3425 Sherman Road; Yvonne Thomas, Toby Thomas, and Brandon Thomas to Charles A. Kleilein; $180,000
1625 Westover Lane; Lindsay Eldridge to Robert Parnisari and Erica Parnisari JTWROS; $478,000
2360 Alta West Road; Wilbur C. Gerber and Mildred G. Gerber to Brian M. Gerber; $90,000
709 Ashwood Drive; Clinton L. Thress and Jill C. Thress to Andrew William Genetta; $435,000
918 Lexington-Ontario Road; Angela Miller, Trudy L. Schmidt, and David F. Schmidt to Kegan Terry; $160,000
4325 State Route 309; Randal Koehler and Robert J. Koehler, Jr to Bridget and Jared BRatt; $470,000
2225 Marion Avenue Road; Barbara S. Campbell to Robert S. Herberger; $300,000
2107 Rock Road; Susan G. Guimaraes, WTTA Susan G. Guimares to Chad D. Wilford and Ashley N. Wilford; $650,000
407 South Lexington Springmill Road; Royal Drone Services, LLC to Timothy J. Ciavarella, Jr.; $177,500
320 State Route 314 S.; Shawn W. Chartier to Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, as Trustee of Stanwich; $136,000
4000 Beam Road; Jeremy C. Hampton to John C. Young; $119,400
350 Maple Lane; Ronald Walters Burns and Maegan Sutton to Kyle J. Hall; $210,000
Crestline Walton Lake, Lot #20; John Frederick and Paulette Frederick to Karen Lelbengood and Kristin Hale; $75,000
4165 Beam Road; Robert R. Hartman, Trustee of The Hartman Family Revocable Living Trust, to Seth Schwertfager and Christen Schwertfager; $238,500
TROY TOWNSHIP
3484 St. James Road; The Estate of Betty L. Kochert to Jacob S. Miller and Hannah M. Miller; $271,000
1813 South Lexington Springmill Road; Kunkle Family Irrevocable Living Trust to Emma Fackelman; $100,000
2376 Eckert Road; Timothy B. Babcock and Julie S. Babcock to Eric Bolles and Caleb Maynard; $200,000
3304 Addeline Drive; Ricky J. Osborne II to Sandra and Michael Stroffolino; $166,000
1565 Kochheiser Road; Ann E. Walter to Nicholas M. Wong and Shellie W. Wong; $702,000
3690 Saint James Road; Brad T. Ruminski and Ann E. Ruminski to Jon Glazer and Julie Hillenbrand; $439,000
3520 Whitetail Drive East; Erica Hammer and David Hammer to Jason McDonald and Michelle McDonald; $494,480
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
1872 Red Oak Drive; Norma J. McVey, Trustee of The McVey Family Revocable Living Trust to Hoakton Enterprises, LLC; $100,000
2820 Pulver Road; Charles Stickelman and Hannah Lillian Gee to Vann J. Burden; $255,000
2860 Stafford Drive; Jeffrey D. Allen, Executor of the Estate of Lydia Garber to Jeffrey D. Allen; $85,000
3765 Bellville North Road; Colton J. Woodruff and Kristi M. Woodruff to Hannah Gee and Maxwell Gee; $375,000
800 Alexander Road; Blessing Acre Farms, LLC to Matthew P. Lamp, Julie A. Lamp, Steven J. Knapp, and Anne M. Knapp; $250,000
2250 Breezeway Drive; Aaron T. Bridgeman to Phillip Hanegan and Kristina McClure; $252,500
WELLER TOWNSHIP
1665 State Route 603; Kevin Kleiman and Dawn Kleiman to Ben R. THompson and Cheryl A. Thompson; $215,000
3555-3557 Mansfield Adario Road; Audrey M. Hickinbotham to Paul L. Lintern and Pamela K. Rider Lintern; $135,000
4000 Franklin Church Road; Joshua Hughes and Crystal Hughes to Nicholas Melton; $77,500
2585 Vantilberg Road; Derek and Courtney Chaffins to Justin E. Piemens and Amanda Piemens; $339,000
WORTHINGTON TOWNSHIP
2870 Butler Newville Road; Christopher M. Sealey to Francis C. Divelbiss and Katrina L. Knight; $175,000
V/L, Statler Road; Estate of Patricia A. Harman, aka Patricia Harman to Ervin L. Yoder; $186,000
Butler North Liberty Road; Eileen C. Miller, Sle Surviving Trustee of The Miller Family Trust to Mark S. Brockmeyer and Jennifer L. Brockmeyer; $45,000