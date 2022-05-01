MANSFIELD -- The property transfers in Richland County for the month of May included land on Garber Road in Jefferson Township.
It was sold to Knox County Woodland, LTD, from Blue Wing Management, LLC, for $1,950,000.
Below are the remainder of the month's property transfers provided by the Richland County Auditor's Office.
CITY OF MANSFIELD
1023 Princeton Trace; Hunsinger Builders, LLC, to J. Gregory Crawfis and Jacqueline J. Crawfis; $261,140.42
320 East Fifth St.; Premier Property Management of Ohio, LLC, to Jlee Enterprises, LLC; $165,000
272 Lennox Ave.; Gary Lee Runyon to Jayson VanPelt; $60,000
272 Lennox Ave.; Jayson VanPelt to Collonade, LLC; $57,500
1026 Barrington Place; Hunsinger Builders, LLC, to Laurel A. Selvey; $299,246.23
281 South Adams St.; Lindale Holdings, LLC, to MGMI LLC, $33,900
147 Bartley Ave.; Jamie Marie Epps nka Jamie Marie Cavey to Dulcie Diane G. Van Cura; $60,000
608 Fairoaks Blvd.; E. Jane Graszi fka E. Jane Macfarlane to Ryan A. Nichols and Alyssa M. Nichols; $165,000
544 Harter Ave.; TMNM Properties, LLC to Haley Sims; $85,000
462 West Sixth St.; Daniel Hendrix to Kevin Kirkland; $7,205
462 West Sixth St.; The Estate of Stanley Hendrix and Daniel Hendrix to Kevin Kirkland; $14,410
462 West Sixth St.; Estate of Stanley Hendrix to Kevin Kirkland; $7,205
245 Rhein St.; James Alexander and Krista Alexander to Jessica Jones; $129,900
209 Kinkel Ave.; Bradley D. Konves, married to Judi Konves, to Joshua Alan Hrivnak and Rachael Hrivnak; $106,392
1158 West Fourth St.; William H. Davis to Benjamin A. Davis, Jr; $137,000
566 Dirlam Lane; Cory S. Peterson to Joshua S. Bouma and Ashley E. Bouma; $230,000
506 Sloane Ave.; McKenzie L. Them to Traci E. Willis; $115,000
267 Rae Ave.; Ignacio Solils Gaytan to Vanessa Copley; $96,000
121 Harvard Ave.; Krystallo Ypsilanti to Alexandra G. Perkins; $80,000
62 Sunnyslope Drive; Philip C. Smith and Whitney D. Smith to Akili M. Fletcher; $152,680
420 Spayer Lane; William N. Spognardi, Jr. to Richland County Home Buyers, LLC; $79,000
230 W. 6th St.; Estate of Steven E. Buren to Hometown Growth, LLC; $0.50
230 W. 6th St.; Angela M. Buren to Hometown Growth, LLC; $0.50
478 Forest St.; Melanie Elias to Thomas S. Bako and Karen L. Bako; $145,000
142 Grasmere Ave.; Robert Berlin Brown (Estate) to Guy Mitchell; $27,500
478 Ruby Ave.; Star Rentals, LLC, to Paul Gullett and Ashley Gullett; $79,000
25 N. Park St.; Jeffrey D. Vavra to Jlee Enterprises, LLC; $80,000
387 Dean Road; Tyler A. Ohi to Ignacio S. Gaytan; $13,000
598 Garfield Place; LaShonna Bronson to Ignacio Gaytan; $32,000
66 Massa Ave.; Bonnetta G. Michael aka Bonetta G. Michael to Sue Heil; $64,000
245 Whittier Road; John B. White, Administrator of the estate of Jeffrey A. White to TLB #1, LTD; $50,000
174 Marion Ave.; Steve J. Sheldon for Emma Olan to Mohamed Nasir; $39,000
1811 Riva Ridge Road; Dennis J. Holland and Renae Holland to Linda Isley; $280,000
881 Brownwood Road; Robert J. Kurtz and Lisa M. Kurtz to Abraham C. Kurtz and Kaylee M. Kurtz; $90,000
521 and 526 Daisy St.; ABR Investment Properties, LLC, to WCS Legacy Group, LLC; $52,000
146 Orange St.; George R. Guegold to RAHicks Logistics, LLC; $55,000
0 Erie RR; Richland Moulded Brick Co., Inc, to NNS RS, LLC; $710,000
877 Concord Ave.; Helen M. Cole to Roy D. Price; $10,000
779 Maple St.; Susan Heil to Deion A. Miller; $141,000
466 Hammond Ave.; Dean D. Burghard to Bailey M. Wiedrich; $77,400
541 S. Main St.; Gloria I. Heins to Blake Cartwright; $8,000
715 McPherson St.; Alma E. Kososky to Destiny N. Craft; $35,000
631 Bailey Drive; Tracy Pepin to Benjamin David Rader; $47,500
511 Edgewood Road; Joshua Lawhorn to Jennifer Jones; $389,900
54 Park Avenue West/North Mulberry St.; Fork & Fingers Restaurant, Ltd; to A&R Bolesky, LLC; $165,000
207 Blymer Ave.; Chris M. Dege and Diana L. Dege to Clearview Investments, LLC; $20,000
1619 Cape Cod; Hunsinger Builders, LLC, to Barry L. Pfahl and Kathleen M. Pfahl; $269,900
1262 Lehnart Drive; Sandra Hammer to McKenzie L. Them; $77,000
390 Taylor Road; Diana M. Cook to Lucas Burkhalter; $110,000
287 North Diamond St.; Special Visit Ministry, Inc., and Ohio Corporation, WTTA Special Visit, to David Morgenstern and Ben Morgenstern; $200
181 Mapledale Ave.; Arthur R. Moore and Margaret Ann Moore, Trustees, to SJG Rentals, LLC; $130,000
535 Russell Road; Brennan N. Skulski and Elizabeth M. Skulski to Scott A. Cardwell and Margot E. Cardwell; $191,000
1177 Pawnee Ave.; Larry Madden to Ronald O. Storms; $20,000
162 South Franklin Ave.; Pervez Hai to D’Angelo Gomez; $31,000
11 Hoffer Ave.; Jennifer L. Plair to Angel Porcayo; $40,500
620 Harter Ave.; Cynthia A. Huffman to Nick Barretta and Erin L. Brubach; $73,000
356 Fairlawn Ave.; Spike Holdings, LLC, to Derrick Beers; $109,972
40 W. Cook Road; James Kreiner to Cynthia A. Sterling; $99,000
314 Fourth Ave.; Mark H. Wallace; $1.00
149 Helen Ave.; Robert M. Gnade to Ryan L. Garman; $11,500
264 Harker St.; Vanessa and Leroy Butler to Nettles Transportation, LLC; $100.00
382 Warren Road; Jessica Mullins to Paul Fugett and Valery A. Fugett; $3,000
302 E. First St.; Rissier Enterprises, Ltd to RCHB1, LLC; $32,500
789 Grace St.; Nadia B. Solomon to RCHB1, LLC; $58,000
1874 Evline Drive; David Tinsley Jr. and Lela L. Tinsley to LuAnn Chuhaloff and Michael Chuhaloff; $345,000
147 Harker St.; Ahmed Hammad, LLC, to Desirae Marie Kimberlin and Larry T. Fisher; $59,900
103 Elmridge Road; Jamie Morris Adkins to Jonathan Ellis Clevenger; $176,500
42 Reba Ave.; Richard A. Koser, Lynda Windsor, and Leona Hunter to Tammy Treadway and Tiffany Brown; $70,000
Sixth Ave.; Gerald L. Yeager to James W. Kurtz and Marilyn S. Kurtz, Co-Trustees of the Kurtz Family Trust; $10,000
1089 Walker Lake Road; Krista Michelle Burgess-Ash to Tammy Adkins; $13,000
572 Sunset Blvd.; John R. Gibson to Jeff Baker and Jill Baker; $105,000
44 Chilton Ave.; Judith M. Sadowski to Mary J. Sadowski; $74,000
70-72 Shady Lane; Ilmars Kalnins to Linda Neal and Danielle Mosey; $156,688
633 Coleman Road; Jonah M. Ours to Benjamin Schunatz; $32,290
796 S. Horning Road; Tony Lee Whitlow to Stephanie J. Thew; $125,000
CITY OF ONTARIO
2518 Fairway Crossing; Shirley A. Bixler to Akhil Singhal; $199,900
1194 Cobblefield Drive; Catherine M. Maxey to Terry Lee Tomlinson and Sharon Lyn Tomlinson; $164,500
662 Park Avenue West; Patricia C. Conn to Heidi Bechtler; $105,000
2316 Deerfield Lane; Dorothy A. Layhew to Shirley Theresia Frederick; $169,800
1724 Park Avenue West; Collin Shaum and Rebecca L. Shaum to Dylan A. Balcarcel; $150,000
138 Home Road S.; Ellen R. Wilson to Julie A. Shenberger; $205,900
2989 Hemlock Place; ARbnb, LLC, to Dustin L. Powers and Peggy S. Powers; $329,900
1657 Spring Village Lane; Cody J. Nutting and Brooke F. Nutting to Jamie A. Ferguson; $218,400
3448 Ridgestone Drive; Nlan Zhen Lin and Xiao Dan Dong to Amanda McAleer and Dannie McAleer; $530,000
3218 Beverly Lane; Jessica A. Hall to Justin Tickhill and Emily Tickhill; $350,000
2338 Woodland Place Drive; Nathaniel D. Coovert and Kimberly E. Coovert to Katherine Rose Brickner and Nicholas James Brickner; $715,000
2017 Teakwood Drive; Teakwood Properties, LLC, to Patricia Kraft, Trustee of The Kraft Revocable Trust U.A.D; $235,900
3700 Carmen Drive; Trevor A. Brown and Krysten N. Brown to Melissa Lynn Verchio and Scott Richland Drozda; $775,000
1747 Spring Village Lane; Richard Ferguson and Dorothy Ferguson-Hill to Pamela Sue Hunt; $251,000
1884 Tanglewood Drive S.; Luke M. Miller and Morgan Miller to Shamia Rachel Foster; $155,000
CITY OF SHELBY
52 South Gamble St.; James E. Sutter to Lindale Holdings, LLC; $53,000
23 Earl Ave.; Vera M. Yaney to Robert H. Ohl; $80,000
78 Marvin Ave.; Roger D. Hicks and Diane M. Hicks to Sherry L. Shafer and Eric Shafer; $70,000
104 Britannia Court; Sylvan M. Donohue and Barbara J. Donohue to Larry L. Lawrence and Lori H. Lawrence; $325,000
9 Grand Blvd.; Julie Anne Lostotter, Mary-Beth Jeffers and Jon Peter Scripps Jeffers to Connell Reynolds and Taylor Reynolds; $195,000
159 Leslie Lane; James W. Hunter and D. Louise Hunter to Tawny Cheyenne Rodriguez and Richard Paul Rodriguez; $179,500
V/L, South St.; Panoramic Ohio Properties, Inc., to Walter Tackett, Jr.; $12,000
30 Taft St.; Tyler J. Korbas to Lillian B. Hall; $155,500
76 Sherman Ave.; Gena R. Ramey to Matthew AR Thornton; $122,500
97 Grayson Court; Frank J. Simeone and Cecelia A. Simeone to Adam E. Thornton and Julie R. Thorton; $280,000
93 N. Gamble St.; Carl E. Schroeder to Nathaniel J. O’Connor; $90,000
24 Cross Country Lane; Travin Ramey and Kathleen Ramey to Steven Jeffrey Anderson and Carla Jo Anderson; $319,900
347 West Main St.; David T. Delaney and Patricia B. Delaney to Jose N. Duarte, Jr.; $110,000
31 Sunset Drive; Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust HB1 to Jerald Schumacher; $111,000
99 Parkwood Dr.; Estate of Marvel R. Broka to Carl. E. Schroeder; $72,500
59 Vernon Road; The Estate of Frank B. Elias and Janice L. Elias, each to one half interest, to Carl E. Schroeder; $25,000
221 S. Gamble St.; Joyce A. Barnes to Kenneth R. Ginter, Jr. and Allison K. Ginter; $185,000
36 Sunset Drive; James W. Magers by and through John C. Magers, his Attorney-in-Fact, to Scott W. Beck and Debbie K. Beck; $228,400
12 W. Park Drive; Erik M. Ingram to Joseph O’Hall, Jr. and Katie Spohn; $129,000
13 Sharon St.; TBD Properties, LLC, to Dawn Robert Bryant; $85,000
54 E. Main St.; Lynette Ann Barclay to Birchwood Homes, LLC; $55,000
29 River View Drive; Jack Colegrove to Howard Baird and Marjorie Baird; $177,000
CITY OF WORTHINGTON
4986 Teeter Road; Joyce Norris aka Joyce A. Norris to Fatina Soloman; $272,000
5254 Hagerman Road; Kevin R. James to Nathan P. Erich and Bethany D. Erich; $166,739
3784 Pleasant Valley Road; Joseph C. Remington to Jeffrey A. Morris; $135,000
VILLAGE OF BELLVILLE
16 Markey St.; Linda D. Tedrow to Randall H. Ridgeway and Deanna M. Ridgeway; $50,000
221 Dickerson Ave.; Christina Johnson fka Christina Anatra to Jarrod E. Miller and Courtney M. Miller; $150,000
310 S. Main St.; Tyler and Jamie Jarvis to Richard K. Forsythe; $125,000
197 Main St.; Greenline Properties, LLC, to Sanjeev Chadha; $75,000
210 Riverside Drive; Josiah Beougher and Whitney Beougher to Conner W. Thurman; $179,000
29 Hamilton Drive; Matthew E. Neff and Desiree E. Neff to Kristie Kempton; $316,000
8 N. Main St.; Randall Freeman and Karen M. Freeman, dba Freeman Rentals, to Carlie and Sara Hursh; $125,000
VILLAGE OF BUTLER
6 W. Elm St.; Jon B. Davies to Mid-Ohio Business Solutions, LLC; $150,000
6018 Olivesburg Fitchville Road; Ura A. Yoder and Mary H. Yoder; $322,000
VILLAGE OF LEXINGTON
12 Mayfair Road; Emily E. Candel to Hannah L. Shepherd and Zachary J. Hufford; $251,000
96 Sherwood Drive; Chad Hale and Susan J. Hale to Erica N. Newton and Cody J. Newton; $130,000
366 Fox Road; Sandra W. Bloor to Jonas L. Clawson; $275,000
76 Oxford Road; Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB, to Brandon J. Burk and Kiersten R. Burk; $125,000
159 Frederick St.; Crossroads Community Church of Ontario to Irresistible, Inc.; $200,000
122 Oxford Road; Donald L. Basye to Brittani M. Bullis and Tyler L. Bullis; $171,000
VILLAGE OF LUCAS
114 South Union St.; Gary R. Walker to Derril L. Wakefield and Ann E. Wakefield; $390,000
BLOOMINGGROVE TOWNSHIP
6550 Rome South; Mechanics Bank, Trustee of the Robert E. Sutter Trust to Kevin R. Oberholtzer and Linda L. Oberholtzer; $465,000
12 State Route 603; RP Beck Properties, LLC, to Mike Nelson and Amy Nelson; $60,000
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP
3571 Burbaker Creek Road; Elaine S. Tuttle to Tim Hogan; $155,000
4056 Amoy Ganges Road; Dale D. Anderson and Judie A. Anderson to Christine Signoracci; $165,000
182 Timmerman Road; Cynthia Rush to William H. Saylor; $50,000
295 State Route 96 E.; Jeanette Waibel to Pamela S. Musser and Douglas E. Musser; $245,000
JACKSON TOWNSHIP
3660 Myers Road; Doris Baird Berdanier to Andrew R. Wamsley; $159,900
3718 Plymouth Springmill Road; Erik John Boggs to Reuben L. Shetler; $129,900
2516 Stiving Road; The Estate of David Brooks aka David F. Brooks to Kevin Joshua Humberson and Laura A. Humberson; $35,000
2838 Plymouth Springmill Road; The Estate of Austin D Vance to Freddy Tuttle; $100,200
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP
Poorman Road; Killbuck Valley Farms, Ltd., LLC, to Richard L. Beal; $340,000
Poorman Road; Killbuck Valley Farms, Ltd., LLC, to Douglas G. Wenzen and Barbara J. Wenzen; $220,047
Cassell Road; Blue Wing Management, LLC, to Knox County Woodland, LTD; $1,050,000
1411 Mishey Road; Mary Weirich, Trustee of William C. Rinehart, Irrevocable, to Shawnn Thomas and Kendra Thomas; $210,000
6761 Renie Road; Margery L. Scodova to Dustin Porter and Allison Porter; $51,500
MADISON TOWNSHIP
1454 Marion Avenue Road; Kimberly J. Brown to Daniel C. Melograna; $105,000
1494 East McElroy Road; Shope Investments, LLC, to Christina Fields; $29,900
425 Illinois Ave.; Brinnley Properties, LLC, to Baker Street Homes, LLC; $105,000
1458 E. McElroy Road; Diana L. Donahue to Michael Donahue and Carla Donahue; $350,000
1082 Piper Road; Estate of Shirley J. White to Leo M. Ringler; $155,000
920 North Stewart Road; Garrett W. Prise to Chandler Prise and Madelyn Abbruzzese; $115,000
Fairfax Avenue; Durwood Mount and Lynn Mount to K.B Alliance, LLC; $6,500
945 Benedict Ave.; William R. Muncy and Bonnie S. Muncy to Nathanial Anthony Speelman; $5,000
5.99 acres, SR 39; JJWEC Investments, LLC, to Timothy J. Coleman; $35,000
1516 Grace St.; Michael P. Donahue and Carla M. Donahue to Shawn Tho Marshall; $185,000
939 Fairfax Ave.; Jack L. Smith to Ignacio Gaytan; $8,000
1276 Park Avenue East; Buddy Barton for Shawn C. Sampsel and Angie Sampsel to US Bank National Association; $40,000
1283 Grace St.; EZ Made, LLC, to Rachel L. Harmony; $181,500
869 Sites Road; Krista L. Schnuerer to Christina Laird and Sean Laird; $154,000
Wesley Ave.; Debra Sparks to Matthew Lee; $2,000
391 McElroy Road; Elred Lee Rennpage to Robert L. Johnson and Heidi A. Johnson; $140,500
1010 Averill Ave.; Reuben E. Mast, Trustee of an Agreement & Declaration of Trust to Bradley Baird; $100,000
1032-1034 Oakdale Drive; The Testamentary Trust under the Will of Glenn Workman to Moon Property Holding Company, LLC; $113,088
957 Herring Ave.; John E. Fisher and Judy A. Fisher to Rachel Johnson; $122,000
1459 Park Avenue East; Minnie Jean Henry to William H. Ballmeyer and Deborah A. Ballmeyer; $159,900
734 Burger Ave.; DSV SPV1, LLC to Go America, LLC; $32,183.71
137 Ridge Road; Maura J. Boltz to Megan M. Mullins and Brandyn Mullins; $118,000
1022 Dianewood Drive; James L. Howell, Jr. to Taylor Elizabeth Schaub; $75,000
1276 Park Avenue East; U.S Bank National Association, as Trustee, to Mansfield Transportation, LLC; $47,500
MIFFLIN TOWNSHIP
1582 Lucas Road; David A. Brubaker to James E. Huffman; $30,000
1807 Trolley Drive; Bradley E. Worthington and Emily M. Worthington to Michael J. Ten-Barge; $180,000
3387 Shade Drive E.; Richard K. Forsythe to David Phipps; $196,000
2180 Kentwood Drive; Lloyd T. Blevins Jr. and Marinda L. Blevins to Kristen D. Potter; $136,500
Kent Drive; Kathy Gimbel etal 3 to Shane M. Morrow; $120
1779 Ashland Road; Christopher H. Miller to Scott D. Levy; $155,000
Willow Drive; Richard Reynolds and Destinee Reynolds to Timothy D. Day and Nathasha M. Day; $2,500
MONROE TOWNSHIP
018-14-005-13-009; Marion L. Anderson to William D. Anderson; $50,000
PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP
V/L London West Road; Frederick Charles Cooke and Lynn Ann Cooke to Marissa A. Lynch and Ty Hoffman; $50,100
31 Railroad St.; DSV SPV3, LLC, to Go America, LLC; $41,247
SANDUSKY TOWNSHIP
V/L, Thrush Road; Janet S. Chafin to Mark Van Vliet; $20,000
SHARON TOWNSHIP
194 Vernon Road; David Easterday and Connie Easterday to Lynn Shrimplin; $90,000
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP
4031 Hook Road; James Robinson and Heather Robinson to Dolores M. Au and Robert P. Au; $440,000
V/L Springfield Circle; Daniel C. Schmitz and Lora M. Schmitz to Brandon L. Hall and Tara J. Hall; $50,000
Home Road South; First Choice Property Acquisitions, LLC, to Jordan J. Smant and Amy J. Smant; $216,000
3053 Millsboro Road East; Gabriel R. St. Clair to Scott Benjamin Sipes; $215,000
V/L, Rock Road; Julie Myers to Robert Hubert Memorial Acres, LLC; $8,000
1751 Rock Road; Bradley Eugene Orewiler, Melodie Lynn Dobben, and Byron Edwin Orewiler to Myron Brenner and Julie Myers; $75,000
V/L, Lohr Road; Wendy A. Flaugher to Wurthman Rentals, LLC; $83,835
949 Marion Avenue Road; Grayson L. Pittman and Julie A. Pittman to Roy A. Hanna and Whitney M. Hanna; $470,000
TROY TOWNSHIP
3510 Willow Hill; Stephen J. Earnest and Lorraine A. Earnest to Ronnie Richards and Debra Richards; $705,000
2250 Stonewood Drive; Robin L. Hamill and David D. Hamill to The Ebright Family Living Trust; $651,000
2781 Steam Corners Road; Dustin X. Porter and Allison Kay Marie Porter to Justin E. Schlabach and Tiffany C. Schlabach; $285,000
Lindsey Road, 6.37 acres; Phyllis A. Neumann Restatement of Trust Agreement to Matthew Allen Bohland and Kelly Lyn Bohland; $85,000
1921 W. Cook Road; Michael D. Markle to Heather Gaydish and Christopher Gaydish; $275,000
Lindsey Road, 2.01 acres; Phyllis A. Neumann Restatement of Trust Agreement to Sarah M. Lewis; $38,000
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP
209 Eller Drive; Norma J. Hopkins to Molly A. Beckler and Joseph M. Beckler; $280,000
457 Walfield Drive; Colin Dickson and Janet L. Dickson to Janet L. Dickson; $120,000
2939 Washington South Road; Howard H. Woodside and Barbara A. Woodside to Benjamin I. Britton and Ana Y. Britton; $640,000
1705 Devonshire Lane; James R. Barker and Jessica A. Barker to Robin Hamill; $208,000
2651 Lexington Ave.; James A. Reed and Martha Jean Reed to Denise Rinehart; $165,000
1013 Orchard Park Road; Mark Stewart and Kathy Wirick to Doug Stewart; $168,000
1134 W. Hanley Road; Cheryl C. Vocal, Surviving Trustee, to Todd McCullough; $81,400
107 Yoha Drive; Rosann M. Rogers and Douglas B. Dillon to Michael Geoffery Robertson; $215,000
WELLER TOWNSHIP
Vantillburg Road; Bruce Copley and Victoria Copley to Mitchell R. Hastings and Jennifer L. Hastings; $100,000
4765 Mansfield Adario Road; Scott Curry, Administrator WWA of the Estate of Sarah J. Curry, Deceased, to Dale E. Shoup and Alicia M. Metzger; $160,000
V/L Franklin Church Road; Vickie G. Thomas to Joshua Hughes and Crystal Hughes; $59,900