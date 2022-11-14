Pioneer & AMC Masonry Contractors

From left: Greg Nickoli, Pioneer Superintendent; Grant Brocwell, Pioneer Masonry Instructor; Spencer Shipman, Vice-President AMC; Brad Geissman, President AMC.

SHELBY – Pioneer Career & Technology Center has announced AMC Masonry Contractors as the Ralph Phillips Business Partner of the year.

Inspired by Ralph Phillips and Phillips Manufacturing & Tower Company, this 16-year tradition is one of great honor. The award was created to recognize outstanding businesses who support the goals, mission, and excellence of Pioneer.

