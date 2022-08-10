Pioneer / Spherion mobile billboard

The welding class at Pioneer Career and Technology Center has recently finished creating a mobile billboard trailer for Spherion to use at various locations and parades. 

Pioneer mobile billboard construction

Pioneer students work on the mobile billboard trailer for Spherion.
Pioneer welding class

Stevens and his students were thrilled to receive a project for a business in the area and started in March.
Mobile billboard

The billboard unit in action. 

