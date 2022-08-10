The welding class at Pioneer Career and Technology Center has recently finished creating a mobile billboard trailer for Spherion to use at various locations and parades.
Pioneer’s welding class consists of junior and senior boys and girls in high school. This past year, 35 students received their American Welding Society Certification which will allow them to graduate and find a job in their field, according to Welding Instructor at Pioneer, Kip Stevens.
One of their biggest goals is to become involved within the community and complete projects around the area.
“It gives [the students] an opportunity to work on a real life project. It raises the bar when the work is for somebody else,” Stevens said.
The partnership between Spherion and the Pioneer welding class has evolved over the years, and when there was a need for a billboard unit, Client and Campaign Marketing Manager at Spherion, Matt Peters, knew exactly who to take the project to.
Peters explained in the past, Spherion rented mobile billboard units, but they aspired for more flexibility and mobility when it came to advertising. Peters decided it was time to think about permanent solutions that would offer the flexibility needed.
“One of our pillars with Spherion is to be involved within the community. This is where we want to give back, this is where we want to spend our time,” Peters said.
Peters called Stevens to ask him if the project would be feasible for his class. “We have this crazy idea. Is this something you could bring to life?” he asked Stevens.
Stevens and his students were thrilled to receive a project for a business in the area and started in March. Spherion supplied the class with all of the materials they would need and stayed in touch throughout the next six weeks to answer any questions the students had.
Peters was pleasantly surprised with the amount of communication and level of maturity the welding class showed throughout the course of the project.
Stevens happened to take a small leave during the end of the school year due to a knee surgery, but the students took initiative and continued to work on the project and call Peters if they had concerns or questions.
“It was great to see the involvement from the [students],” Peters said. “We knew [the project] was in the right hands.”
Despite the heavy course load for a student which can include homework, sports and other extracurriculars, the welding class was able to complete a mobile billboard trailer for Spherion in just six weeks, according to Stevens.
Since May, the billboard unit has been on display in two locations and a parade and there are already more plans to use it throughout the summer, according to Peters.
“Our internal staff is begging for us to put it in their market. The partnership has been great, and we are actually discussing getting another one made next year,” he said.
To learn more about the welding program at Pioneer Career and Technology Center, visit their website. If you or your business is interested in partnering with Spherion for hiring and staffing solutions, visit www.midohiojobs.net to get connected with your local office.