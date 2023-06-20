phillips01

Phillips Tube Group CEO Angela Phillips poses with her Ernst & Young East Central Entrepreneur Of The Year award on June 14. She will now move on to the national judging process before national awards in November.

 Phillips Tube Group, Photo Submitted

SHELBY -- Angela Phillips couldn’t walk 10 feet without someone new congratulating her last week.

The CEO of Phillips Tube Group returned to her hometown in Shelby for her father’s memorial golf outing between celebrations of her business influence in Columbus and Dayton.

phillipsdayton.jpeg

Angela Phillips with other honorees at the Dayton Business Journal’s BizWomen Power 50 event

