NEWARK -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) reported financial results Monday for the second quarter and first half of 2022.
Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per common share, payable on Sept. 9, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of Aug. 19, 2022.
“Park bankers’ enthusiasm, energy and competence are valued more than ever by customers and prospects alike. I am grateful for each of them and the talents they share,” said Park Chairman and Chief Executive Officer David Trautman. “We listen to customers first, then find ways to help them on their journeys.
"If we do this right, we earn the chance to serve more as a result. It’s a wonderful circle of service and growth.”
Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2022 was $34.3 million, a 12.3 percent decrease from $39.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Second quarter 2022 net income per diluted common share was $2.10, compared to $2.38 in the second quarter of 2021. Park's net income for the first half of 2022 was $73.2 million, a 10.7-percent decrease from $82.0 million for the first half of 2021. Net income per diluted common share was $4.48 for the first half of 2022, compared to $4.98 for the first half of 2021.
Park's community-banking subsidiary, The Park National Bank, reported net income of $34.9 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 14.6 percent decrease compared to $40.9 million for the same period of 2021. Park National Bank reported net income of $76.4 million for the first half of 2022, compared to $86.0 million for the first half of 2021.
Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.8 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2022). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company) and SE Property Holdings, LLC.
Support Our Journalism
Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage of the latest in local business? Support us today.