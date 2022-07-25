Park National logo

NEWARK -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) reported financial results Monday for the second quarter and first half of 2022.

Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.04 per common share, payable on Sept. 9, 2022 to common shareholders of record as of Aug. 19, 2022.

Support Our Journalism

Like local businesses, local journalism depends on community support. Do you enjoy our coverage of the latest in local business? Support us today.

Tags