panchos01.JPG

Panchos Tacos owners cut the ribbon celebrating the opening of their Bellville location off State Route 97. General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said the restaurant has served local residents and out-of-town diners.

BELLVILLE -- The Bellville Panchos Tacos menu has the best of both worlds — tacos from the Panchos Tacos Mansfield location and fajitas and specials from El Campestre in Ontario.

General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said restaurant staff have combined those two menus and also added new drinks. All food and drinks are made fresh to order.

panchos02.JPG
panchos03.JPG

Tags