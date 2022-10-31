Panchos Tacos owners cut the ribbon celebrating the opening of their Bellville location off State Route 97. General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said the restaurant has served local residents and out-of-town diners.
BELLVILLE -- The Bellville Panchos Tacos menu has the best of both worlds — tacos from the Panchos Tacos Mansfield location and fajitas and specials from El Campestre in Ontario.
General manager Alejandro Carrizal Ramos said restaurant staff have combined those two menus and also added new drinks. All food and drinks are made fresh to order.
Bellville’s Panchos Tacos is located in the formerK.C.'s Steakhouse structure at844 State Route 97.
Owners, staff members and local officials celebrated Panchos Tacos’ opening with a ribbon cutting on Monday.
State SenatorMark Romanchuk(R-Ontario) said Richland County’s Mexican restaurants are the best he’s tried in Ohio.
“If you haven’t eaten here before, be sure to get down here or to the other locations and enjoy a great, fresh meal from great people,”Romanchuk said.
Bellville Mayor Teri Brenkus said residents are excited to have another locally owned restaurant.
“They have been incredibly wonderful to work with since day one when they said they were coming to Bellville,” Brenkus said. “Eventually, I know it’s going to be hard to get a seat here.”
Co-ownersMargarito and Lisbeth Carrizal, Luis, Natalia and Jesus Davalosannounced plansto open a Bellville Panchos Tacos in January. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating and can accommodate large groups with a reservation.
The Bellville location’s hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday.
Carrizal Ramos said the Bellville location has more space and art than the Panchos Tacos on Lexington Avenue.
“Here, the vibe we have is more fun,” he said. “You can make a lot of memories.”
To make a reservation for a small or large group, customers can call the restaurant at 419-719-8135.