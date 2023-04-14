mexicanamarket

La Mexicana Market owners Cintia and Erik Gutierrez and Gigi and Hector Berber cut a ribbon Friday with elected officials to celebrate opening La Mexicana Market. The market carries packaged goods from Mexico and will add fresh products in the coming months.

 By Grace McCormick, Staff Reporter

MANSFIELD -- Gigi and Hector Berber weren’t able to celebrate the opening of Tacos and Margaritas in 2021, so celebrating La Mexicana Market with co-owners Erik and Cintia Gutierrez on Friday was emotional.

“We felt alone when we opened Tacos and Margaritas and now I feel like my family’s here,” Gigi Berber said. “When we moved here, we didn’t know anybody. But Mansfield has beautiful people accepting you and blessing you, and I’m so happy here.”

