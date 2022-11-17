MANSFIELD — Richland County area businesses will once again be participating in the Small Business Saturday Prize Program organized by the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development and their partners.
The event highlights locally-owned small businesses and will feature two simple ways for shoppers to win prizes.
On November 26th, shoppers are invited to visit participating local small businesses in the Richland County area and enter their prize drawing. Participating stores are offering prizes that vary from $25 to $200. No purchase is required to enter.
While there, shoppers can also enter a countywide grand prize contest for $100 worth of prizes. To enter this prize drawing, shoppers simply complete an online prize form by scanning a QR code with their cell phone. The QR code can be found on the flyer posted in each participating store. Five winners will be selected for a total of $500 in prizes. One prize entry per store will be permitted, with a maximum of six total entries from the participating store list.
This event is supported by Medical Mutual and is being held in conjunction with the Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development, Shelby Area Business Group, Be Focal Buy Local, Downtown Mansfield and The Clear Fork Valley Chamber of Commerce. For more information on Small Business Saturday, contact Jennifer Wagner at (419) 522-3211.
To add to the event festivities, the Richland Community Development Group Holiday Lights Committee is introducing Victorian Christmas Caroling in Downtown Mansfield on Small Business Saturday, November 26th.
Caroling will take place from 3:30 to 5:15 p.m. in Downtown Mansfield. The event will feature a quartet of popular Mansfield vocalists including Patrick Clinage, Lori Turner, Heidi Vega and Joel Vega.
Visitors can delight in hearing timeless Christmas melodies sung by Victorian carolers while they stroll the streets of Downtown Mansfield. The traveling quartet of carolers will begin their journey at the Buckeye Imagination Museum at 3:30 p.m. They will make their way next to the Mansfield Public Library, onto Hudson and Essex and end their journey at the Central Park Gazebo at 5:00 p.m.
The caroling is free and the public is welcome to join the quartet anywhere along their route.
In addition, children are welcome to deliver their letters to Santa at the Imagination District that day. The North Pole Post Box is located in the plaza between The Renaissance Theatre and Theatre 166 on Park Avenue West.