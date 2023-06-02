shannonturk

Shannon Turk started her business "The Litter Lady" after she saw a need for litter cleanup around Richland County. 

 Submitted

MANSFIELD -- Shannon Turk consistently saw trash and debris on commercial properties while driving a semi-truck full-time.

“No matter where you are or where you drive, it doesn’t take long to see some litter,” she said. “I thought I could make a difference by helping business and property owners clean up their spaces and help them be proud of their properties.”

Tags