An example dinner for On The Rocks Tapas Bar in downtown Shelby. The restaurant is hosting a soft opening from Feb. 9–14 and is hoping for a firm opening date sometime in March.

SHELBY -- Staci Booker had never been to a steakhouse that cooked a steak the way she wanted, until she visited a restaurant in Ashland, Kentucky with a friend.

“We were super tired and both in the mood for steak, so I just searched for a steakhouse close to our hotel,” Booker said. “We loved this place because they let you cook your own steak on this volcanic stone, and we walked out thinking it was the best thing ever and it needed to come to Shelby.”

Ivory Bean Coffee House in Shelby has new window decals reading "Ivory Bean Coffee by day" and "On The Rocks Tapas by night."
