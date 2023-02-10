SHELBY -- Staci Booker had never been to a steakhouse that cooked a steak the way she wanted, until she visited a restaurant in Ashland, Kentucky with a friend.
“We were super tired and both in the mood for steak, so I just searched for a steakhouse close to our hotel,” Booker said. “We loved this place because they let you cook your own steak on this volcanic stone, and we walked out thinking it was the best thing ever and it needed to come to Shelby.”
Booker and her friend Natalie Lantz became business partners and presented the idea of an evening tapas bar to Ivory Bean Coffee House owners Angel and Matt Gordon.
“This is super unique, and we always knew Angel and Matt wanted to do more with Ivory Bean, they just weren’t sure what,” Booker said. “Angel actually told us Matt’s dream is to open a restaurant.”
Staci Booker’s husband, Allen Booker, will be the bartender for On The Rocks. The three couples have created specialty cocktails for Valentine’s dinners, some of which will be added to their official menu once they set a firm opening date.
“We’re doing a soft opening Thursday through Tuesday night just to give us the chance to try it out and let people give us feedback,” Staci Booker said.
Interested customers can buy $50 tickets on the Ivory Bean Coffee House app for On The Rocks Tapas bar Valentine’s dinners, which includes a five-course meal and a drink of the customer’s choice. If they want to order additional drinks or food, visitors can do so a la carte.
On The Rocks has one-hour time slots available for 24 people at a time. Booker and Lantz will be the servers. Lantz said she expects Feb. 13 and 14 to be slower evenings unless they sell out of tickets. Available time slots and the dinner menu are posted on Facebook.
Lantz said the two offered a trial run with friends and family that was well-received.
“They couldn’t get over how quickly the filets cooked,” she said.
On The Rocks has a special oven that heats small volcanic rocks to about 755 degrees Fahrenheit, which should stay warm through a guests’ whole dinner. Lantz said she is always sure to tell customers not to touch the rock with their hands or silverware.
“We serve it on special boards that have space for your dipping sauces and sides away from the rock and are always available to help if they have questions,” Lantz said. “We don’t want anyone to be intimidated by using the rock.”
Each table has instructions for how best to cook the steak or fish filets to customers’ wishes.
“People are going to come here for an experience and for the atmosphere,” Booker said. “To have something like this right downtown in your small community will bring a big city feel.”
On The Rocks is located within Ivory Bean Coffee Shop at 44 E. Main St. in Shelby. Booker and Lantz said they may expand to a different building in Shelby, but won’t interfere with Ivory Bean’s operations.
Because On The Rocks has a liquor license for their address, Lantz said it could offer Ivory Bean the opportunity to serve alcoholic drinks at brunch parties. On The Rocks is only able to sell beer on Sundays under their current liquor license, but Lantz said she hopes to change that as soon as the restaurant can petition the local ballot.
While On The Rocks has no firm opening date set, Lantz said they are hoping for sometime in March.
“We want to be known as a place that complements other local businesses in the area,” Natalie said. “We’ll carry some wine, but that’s The Vault’s thing. Here, you can get specialty cocktails and good bourbon.”
Lantz said On The Rocks will have a small menu that will change seasonally. She is considering partnering with local cattle farmers to supply filets.
“Our whole goal is to offer great service and make people want to come back,” Lantz said. “We hope this is as well received as what we felt.”
Lantz said she welcomes feedback from any guest on what food they want to see on the menu or what liquor they want On The Rocks to carry. The restaurant will also sell branded clothing.
While open hours aren’t set yet, Lantz said On The Rocks will likely serve dinner and drinks Thursday through Sunday nights. She will update the restaurant’s Facebook page with sneak peeks and special announcements.