OhioHealth Shelby Hospital building

OhioHealth Shelby Hospital is located at 199 W. Main St. in Shelby.

 Stephen Webster/ OhioHealth

SHELBY – OhioHealth has announced that OhioHealth Shelby Hospital will no longer provide maternity services as of Feb. 28, at 11:59 p.m.

The hospital will continue to provide gynecologic procedures, such as hysterectomies or endometrial ablation.

