Hands holding pink ribbon with red heart on blue background, October is Breast Cancer Awareness

OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s cardio-oncology program is the only one of its kind in the region

 niwate bunlue

MANSFIELD — OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital aims to reduce heart and vascular complications in patients undergoing treatment for cancer.

The hospital’s cardio-oncology program is the only one of its kind in the region and is a collaborative effort between cancer and heart specialists, who work with patients before, during and after cancer treatment to address the patients’ ongoing needs and mitigate side effects. 

Tags