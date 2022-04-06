LEXINGTON – OhioHealth has expanded its presence in Lexington, with the opening of OhioHealth Physician Group Obstetrics and Gynecology on April 4.
The new practice is located at 375 West Main Street in Lexington, down the street from OhioHealth Physician Group Primary Care.
The OB/GYN practice providers in Lexington include James Alford, MD, Terry Grogg, MD, and Patti Sprang, WHNP-BC, NCMP. Sprang recently joined OhioHealth in March and has more than 30 years of experience as a nurse practitioner in women’s health.
She is also certified by the North American Menopause Society as a menopause practitioner.
The new location is OhioHealth’s third OB/GYN practice in Richland County. OhioHealth Physician Group Obstetrics and Gynecology also has practices within the Medical Offices at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital 335 Glessner Avenue, in Mansfield, as well as within the medical office building at 24 Morris Road, Suite 3, in Shelby.
In addition to the providers listed above, Laura Masimore, CNM, WHNP, practices in Mansfield and Shelby.
All three OB/GYN practices are accepting new patients. To schedule an appointment in Lexington or Mansfield, call 567-241-7055. Appointments at the Shelby practice can be scheduled by calling 419-342-2900.
