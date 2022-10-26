Cancer ribbons

Ohio Health Cancer Survivorship Clinic battles the disease on a number of fronts.

 Robin Oatts

MANSFIELD — OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital’s Cancer Survivorship Clinic helps breast cancer patients and survivors overcome physical, psychological, and social challenges related to their cancer diagnosis and treatment.

Breast cancer patients treated at Mansfield Hospital receive personalized assessments and support beyond the last day of treatment. The clinic uses multiple approaches to help patients live well after cancer by managing treatment side effects, providing emotional support and coordinating prevention and wellness activities.

Tags