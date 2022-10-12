COLUMBUS – OhioHealth Cancer Care has opened phase two of its new Blood and Marrow Transplant (BMT) program with its first transplant on Oct. 12.
The outpatient program was launched on April 4, 2022.
BMT is a process where non-functioning, deficient bone marrow or cancerous cells are eliminated by chemotherapy and/or radiation and then replaced by new, healthy cells. The ultimate goal is for a cure or at least to control the disease.
The program is available system-wide to all eligible patients. It is located at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital and OhioHealth Arthur G.H. Bing, MD, Cancer Center.
An inpatient unit within Riverside Methodist Hospital was built within 17,000 square feet of existing space at Riverside Methodist Hospital and a 10,000 square foot portion of the atrium level of the Bing Cancer Center, previously occupied by conference room spaces, has been converted to include an infusion space for BMT patients, ambulatory care and outpatient clinics.
There is also a lab and a pharmacy within the Bing Cancer Center.
“Our whole Blood and Marrow Transplant team is excited to begin the final phase of the opening of our BMT program,” said Yvonne Efebera, MD, MPH, director of blood and marrow transplant and cellular therapy. “We know providing this care is going to have a positive impact on patients and their families in our community and beyond.”
While the program is new to OhioHealth, the team brings over four decades of combined experience in transplants, clinical trials and education.
“Our program is proud to offer this high level of comprehensive care that covers all aspects of cancer treatment,” Dr. Efebera said.
The BMT program serves patients with hematologic or blood cancers, such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. Patients with non-cancerous disorders, like bone marrow failure, metabolic disorders and primary immunodeficiency disorders can also be served through this program.
OhioHealth is now able to offer patients:
Autologous Transplant
Allogeneic Transplant
Apheresis – Stem Cell Collection
Bone Marrow Harvest
Clinical Trials in Transplant and Cellular Therapies
Lumbar Punctures and Intrathecal Chemotherapy Infusions
The number of stem cell transplants are continuing to rise steadily in the United States and are expected to grow nine percent in the next five years. OhioHealth is hoping to do 150 transplants per year over the next five years.
OhioHealth invested $20.5 million to establish the program. The architect for the project was DesignGroup and construction was done by Messer.
